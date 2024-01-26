E. Jean Carroll jury decides Trump must pay $83.3 million

A Manhattan federal jury said Friday that Donald Trump has to pay $83.3 million for defaming E. Jean Carroll.

The breakdown of the award is $65 million in punitive damages and $18.3 million in compensatory damages.

This was Carroll’s second trial against the former president, after a jury last year found him civilly liable for sexually assaulting the writer and for making defamatory statements about it. That jury awarded $5 million in damages.

Given that liability finding, this latest trial was only about damages for other similar defamatory statements. Trump didn’t attend the first trial but attended this one while campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination — which he appears likely to secure, notwithstanding that he has been found liable for sexual assault and is facing several criminal cases as well.

