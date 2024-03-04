Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg expected to plead guilty to perjury from civil fraud trial

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg is expected to plead guilty to perjury related to his testimony in the recently concluded civil fraud trial, NBC News reports.

The plea is expected in Manhattan state court, where Donald Trump is set to stand trial in his first criminal case starting later this month. However, Weisselberg is reportedly not expected to cooperate against Trump in the upcoming criminal trial.

Before handing down the massive civil ruling last month against Trump, Weisselberg and others, Judge Arthur Engoron raised the issue of Weisselberg potentially pleading guilty to perjury, after reporting of the possibility emerged before Engoron ruled.

Subscribe to the Deadline: Legal Newsletter for weekly updates on the top legal stories, including news from the Supreme Court, the Donald Trump cases and more.