Supreme Court rejects voting rights and jury bias appeals, showing GOP justices' priorities

The Supreme Court's final decisions of the term generally do well to emphasize the current court majority’s priorities — and this year was no different. It wrapped up last week by gutting affirmative action, giving business owners a license to discriminate and striking down student loan relief on what amounted to policy grounds.

But a less obvious event on Friday did just as well to reflect the GOP majority’s views — namely, in an “order list” that included cases the court decided to turn away. In doing so, the majority effectively made a host of decisions by not making them at all — on matters of voting, jury bias, qualified immunity and more.

These denials hammer home the power the court has over its docket, where it takes four votes to grant review of an appeal and Republicans hold a 6-3 majority.

Here are some of the cases the court denied Friday, over dissent from the Democratic appointees: