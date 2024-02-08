Read: Special counsel report declining to charge Biden in classified docs probe

On Thursday afternoon, special counsel Robert Hur's report on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents was released to the public.

The lengthy report detailed practices that “present serious risks to national security,” but ultimately concluded charges were not warranted. The discovery of documents at Biden's garage, offices, and basement in Wilmington, Delaware was first reported in January 2023. “Our investigation uncovered evidence that President Biden willfully retained and disclosed classified materials after his vice presidency when he was a private citizen,” the report said, but the evidence “does not establish Mr. Biden’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.”

In a statement, Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president, disagreed “with a number of inaccurate and inappropriate comments in the Special Counsel’s report" but found the decision not to charge "firmly based on the facts and evidence.”

Read the full report below: