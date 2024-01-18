Judge Chutkan isn't holding Jack Smith in contempt in election case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan isn’t holding special counsel Jack Smith in contempt. There was no good reason think she would, based on the motion Donald Trump’s legal team filed earlier this month suggesting she take that drastic action. The former president’s lawyers lodged their long-shot complaint after Smith’s team filed a pretrial motion and provided the defense with discovery while the case has been paused for Trump’s immunity appeal.

Under Chutkan’s prior order, the pretrial appeal pauses “any further proceedings that would move this case towards trial or impose additional burdens of litigation on Defendant.” But as the judge explained Thursday, her order “did not clearly and unambiguously prohibit the Government actions to which Defendant objects.”

Still, Chutkan clarified going forward that the parties have to first ask for court permission to file further substantive pretrial motions. Even then, the judge emphasized that the measure doesn’t mean that the prosecution violated any of her order’s “clear and unambiguous terms or acted in bad faith.”

So while Chutkan has sorted out this sideshow, it’s an open question when the case itself will actually go to trial. It’s unlikely to move forward on March 4, though. We’re awaiting a ruling on Trump's claim of immunity from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit panel that heard arguments on Jan. 9. However the panel rules, further appeal is likely. How far the start date gets pushed back depends in part on how long it takes the appellate courts to decide that immunity claim, which, like Trump's now-failed contempt gambit, is a long-shot at best.

