The Justice Department on Thursday indicted Hunter Biden on three counts related to the acquisition and possession of a firearm while using narcotics.

David Weiss, whom Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed as special counsel in the case last month, is also investigating Biden's 2017 and 2018 tax returns. Thursday's indictment comes after a plea deal on tax and gun charges against Biden collapsed in July.

Read the redacted indictment below: