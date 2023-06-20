Hunter Biden expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, is expected to plead guilty to tax-related misdemeanor crimes, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors have agreed to recommend probation, NBC News reported, citing two sources familiar with the agreement. Jail time seems unlikely for Hunter Biden in this case given the lower-level charges at issue and the apparent decision to plead guilty in agreement with the government.

NBC News reported in April that prosecutors had considered four possible charges against Hunter Biden: two misdemeanor counts for failure to file taxes, a felony count of tax evasion related to a business expense for one year of taxes, and a potential felony charge for a 2018 gun purchase in which he may have falsely stated on a form that he did not have a drug problem.

Biden also faces a separate gun charge that will likely be dismissed if he meets certain conditions in what's known as pretrial diversion, NBC News reported Tuesday. A legal fight over gun-related charges could have put him at the center of a Second Amendment battle against his father's administration.

The charging decision was made by David Weiss, the U.S. Attorney in Delaware who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and kept in his post to continue the Hunter Biden investigation.

The investigation into the current president's son, which began in 2018, "narrowed from an inquiry into his international business relationships, including any possible national security implications, to an examination of the income he earned from those ventures and a false statement he’s alleged to have made during the gun purchase," NBC News reported in April.

President Biden told MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle on May 5 that his son did "nothing wrong."

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

