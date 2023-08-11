Read: Full text of Trump protective order in Jack Smith's 2020 election case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan on Friday issued a protective order in special counsel Jack Smith's 2020 election interference case. The order restricts former President Donald Trump's ability to disclose sensitive discovery materials in the case.

Sensitive materials can include grand jury and witness information, among other things designated as such by the government.

Chutkan’s order also says Trump’s counsel has to maintain custody and control of these materials, and that his counsel has to inspect any notes Trump takes regarding them to make sure the former president hasn’t copied down personally identifying information.

Read the protective order below: