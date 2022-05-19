IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Keisha N. Blain

Keisha N. Blain is an award-winning historian and writer. She is a professor of Africana studies and history at Brown University and has written extensively on race, gender and politics in national and global perspectives. Her most recent book is “Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America.” 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Keisha N. Blain is an award-winning historian and writer. She is a professor of Africana studies and history at Brown University and has written extensively on race, gender and politics in national and global perspectives. Her most recent book is “Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America.” 

View All MSNBC Columnists

Latest from Keisha N. Blain

msnbc

/

Opinion

2d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

For Black Americans, yesterday's housing discrimination is today's air pollution crisis

Redlining and environmental racism worked in tandem to harm Black communities.

msnbc

/

Opinion

5d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Biden called white supremacy our biggest threat. After Buffalo, he must act like it.

Biden correctly identified the threat of white supremacy but hasn't done enough to combat it.

msnbc

/

Opinion

59d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

One answer by Ketanji Brown Jackson all but dooms affirmative action programs

Banning affirmative action would deepen the racial wealth gap.

msnbc

/

Opinion

68d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Any attack on the Voting Rights Act is an attack on the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer

Fannie Lou Hamer didn't need a good education to know that access to the ballot would mean more power.

msnbc

/

Opinion

98d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

'Frontline' film 'American Reckoning' gives a broader view of the civil rights fight

Mainstream narratives characterize the civil rights movement as only utilizing nonviolent tactics.

msnbc

/

Opinion

113d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

The Supreme Court killing affirmative action would have devastating consequences

Affirmative action policies have been under attack since their inception.

msnbc

/

Opinion

136d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Pardon for Plessy v. Ferguson's Homer Plessy is an overdue admission of his heroism

In rejecting Plessy’s argument that the Jim Crow law implied Black people were inferior, the Supreme Court upheld the notion of “separate but equal.”

msnbc

/

Opinion

155d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Claudette Colvin, who refused to budge before Rosa Parks did, finally gets some justice

Rosa Parks’ more famous refusal that kicked off the Montgomery Bus Boycott followed Claudette Colvin's protest by nine months.

msnbc

/

Opinion

184d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Ahmaud Arbery trial today: 100-plus Black clergy assemble to show support

The reverend’s presence in the courtroom where Ahmaud Arbery's killers are being tried was nothing out of the ordinary.

msnbc

/

Opinion

200d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Ahmaud Arbery's killers are on trial, as 'citizen's arrest' laws should be

Georgia’s citizen's-arrest law was enacted when slavery was still legal, and it was no less racist when three white men accosted Ahmaud Arbery.

msnbc

/

Opinion

220d ago

msnbc

/

Opinion

Henrietta Lacks' family's suit against biotech company for HeLa cells is long overdue

HeLa cells were used develop the polio vaccine and have been used by scientists to study AIDS and cancer.