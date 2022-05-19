Keisha N. Blain
Keisha N. Blain is an award-winning historian and writer. She is a professor of Africana studies and history at Brown University and has written extensively on race, gender and politics in national and global perspectives. Her most recent book is “Until I Am Free: Fannie Lou Hamer’s Enduring Message to America.”
Mainstream narratives characterize the civil rights movement as only utilizing nonviolent tactics.