John Kerry makes first official overseas trip as secretary of state

Secretary of State John Kerry spent part of the weekend in Cairo, where he is scheduled to meet with Egypt’s Mohammed Morsi.

He flew in from Turkey, one of several nations he is visiting on his first official international trip since he took office.

According to NBC’s Ayman Mohyeldin, Saturday was a day of very intense meetings for the new state secretary, who he says met with opposition forces, though the more “notable figures” boycotted that meeting.

Mohyeldin says there is “no doubt that the U.S feels that to get Egypt’s economy back on track, there has to be a political reconciliation and that hasn’t happened so far.”

Kerry is also expected to meet Sunday with President Morsi.

In a funny, bizarre twist, Mohyeldin says the “Harlem Shake” is being used as a creative form of protest against unofficially imposed social restrictions and the Muslim brotherhood which traditionally has frowned on things like public forms of dancing and concerts and sometimes to some extent, music.