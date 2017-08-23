The Last Word with Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 8/23/17 Trump’s speeches

Transcript:

O`DONNELL: Thanks, Rachel. Well, the Jekyll and Hyde presidency went to

Reno, Nevada today to give us speech at the American Legion Convention.

It was one of those locked-on-the teleprompter speeches where every word

Donald Trump said was written for him and he robotically turned from one

teleprompter to the other teleprompter and said nothing.

Nothing controversial, nothing that could get him in trouble.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The American Legion embodies

the spirit of patriotism that is the true source of our strength and the

best hope for our future.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was such a great prompter shift from one to the other.

The only slightly interesting moment came in his very first lines when the

president was thanking some of the dignitaries for being there and he said

this about Nevada Senator Dean Heller.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Dean Heller is here someplace or will shortly be here. He`s caught

the first flight out, so I want to thank Dean Heller, senator, for being

here.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s what you`re supposed to say about the senator from

Nevada when you`re in Nevada, especially when that senator is in your own

party.

But in last night`s performance by the Jekyll and Hyde presidency in

Arizona, the Republican president of the United States attacked both

Republican senators from Arizona, both of whom boycotted the Trump event.

One of whom is up for re-election next year and the other is suffering from

brain cancer. Here`s how Donald Trump attacked Arizona`s Senator John

McCain last night in Arizona.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Think of it, seven years, the Republicans – and again, you have

some great senators. But we are one vote away from repealing.

CROWD: Drain the swamp! Drain the swamp! Drain the swamp! Drain the swamp!

TRUMP: But you know, they all said, Mr. President, your speech was so good

last night, please, Mr. President, don`t mention any names.

So I won`t. I won`t. No, I won`t vote – one vote away. I will not

mention any names. Very presidential, isn`t it? Very presidential.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: No, it was not very presidential. It was deplorable. It was

strategically stupid for a president who is going to be begging for John

McCain`s vote on other bills and it was utterly indecent.

John McCain is suffering from a glioblastoma tumor in his brain. Googling

glioblastoma could tell someone in the White House just how darkly serious

that is.

But no decent human being would have to know the details of glioblastoma to

simply, publicly wish John McCain well in his battle with brain cancer.

As you`re standing there in front of a crowd in John McCain`s home state in

Phoenix, Arizona, but Donald Trump has no sense of decency.

He never has, he never will. And he could go into a public rally in

Arizona and attack the Arizona senator in his own party who is suffering

from brain cancer.

And he could ignore and never even mention the ten Navy sailors who lost

their lives on the USS John McCain; the Navy ship named for Senator

McCain`s father and grandfather who both served as admirals in the United

States Navy.

Donald Trump is the only president to have lost 17 Navy sailors in two

accidents at sea in two months.

And Donald Trump can stand on a stage before the grieving families of those

sailors have even been able to have the funerals and he can completely

ignore those dead Navy sailors, completely ignore them.

Not say one word about them, not mention one name. That is something no

other president would ever have done.

But it is because Donald Trump has no decency, absolutely none, and he is

increasingly despised by senators in his own party because of his public

attacks on Senator John McCain, Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell and

also last night the junior Senator from Arizona, Jeff Flake, who has

written a recently published book about how harmful Trumpism is to the

Republican Party.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: And nobody wants me to talk about your other senator who`s weak on

borders, weak on crime. So I won`t talk about him.

(BOOING)

Nobody wants me to talk about him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Jeff Flake voted for the Trump-McConnell healthcare bill in the

Senate. And so what Republican senators know tonight is Donald Trump will

attack you if you vote against his legislation as John McCain did, and

Donald Trump will attack you if you vote for his legislation, as Jeff Flake

did.

There are indications that the Trump crowd isn`t really buying it anymore.

Jenna Johnson of the “Washington Post” who was there in Arizona last night

filed this report.

“Many in the crowd lost interest in what the president was saying.

Hundreds left early while others plopped down on the ground, scrolled

through their social media feeds or started up conversation with their

neighbors after waiting for hours in 107-degree heat to get into the rally

hall where their water bottles were confiscated by security people, were

tired and dehydrated and the president just wasn`t keeping their

attention.”

The president`s most important lie last night was about himself. He lied

about what he said on the day Heather Heyer was murdered in Charlottesville

when she was participating in a demonstration against Nazis and white

supremacists.

The president pulled out of his pocket what he said were his comments on

that Saturday and he read them to the crowd and then he accused all of us

in the news media of lying about what he had said that day and in that

moment the president lied to his audience and to the country about what he

said on that Saturday.

It is a provable lie, but because the president is a pathological liar, he

tells lies that can be instantly proved to be lies and that`s what we did

last night during this hour.

We interrupted the Trump speech to point out that he was lying about what

he said himself. Here is how he quoted himself last night.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: So here`s what I said – really fast, here`s what I said on

Saturday. “We`re closely following the terrible events unfolding in

Charlottesville, Virginia.” This is me speaking.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of

hatred, bigotry and violence.” That`s me speaking on Saturday.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And he was lying, of course, because he left out the part where

he said “on many sides, on many sides.”

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We`re closely following the terrible events unfolding in

Charlottesville, Virginia. We condemn in the strongest possible terms this

egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many

sides.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: On many sides. Donald Trump willfully left out the words “on

many sides” last night when he was quoting himself because he knew that

those were the words that were criticized in most of the media and by

politicians in both parties.

And Donald Trump was afraid to say the words “on many sides” last night

when he was quoting himself because he knows those are the words that got

him in trouble.

His deliberate refusal to quote himself saying those words is his own

admission that he knows he should not have said those words, that those

words are indefensible.

His refusal to say those words last night is Trump`s confession. That he

knows that the people who criticized those words were right.

And if he said it again, he would be attacked for saying it again and the

people attacking him would be right again.

And so Donald Trump very consciously did not say those words. He very

consciously did not quote himself when he was pretending to his audience to

be quoting himself.

Here were the choices that the president had last night in that – in that

part of his speech. Don`t bring up that subject at all, leave it all

behind him.

That is no doubt what his new Chief of Staff General Kelly recommended that

he do. That would have been the smart, political choice after having made

the horribly stupid and awful and egregious and immoral political choice of

having said those words in the first place.

Or the other thing the president could do, the president could defend what

he said about Charlottesville after the murder of Heather Heyer.

But to defend what he said, he was going to have to misquote what he said

to defend what he said the president was going to have to lie about what he

said.

That is the choice that no politician would make. Only a very sick mind

would make that choice publicly defend what I said by lying about what I

said in a way that will be immediately caught and on Msnbc, at least

immediately contradicted in the middle of the speech so that the audience

will know that I`m lying as I`m saying it.

And that is the choice that Donald Trump made last night. It is the kind

of choice he will make again and again because Donald Trump is a

pathological liar and his pathology will be flooding the news media, and

for the most part overwhelming the news media for as long as his presidency

lasts.

No White House chief of staff will ever be able to cure what ails Donald

Trump. Joining us now, Eugene Robinson; Pulitzer Prize-winning opinion

writer for “The Washington Post” and an Msnbc political analyst.

Also with us, Christina Greer; professor of political science at Fordham

University. And Gene, the president quoting himself lies about what the

president said, which to me shows what they call consciousness of guilt.

He knows –

EUGENE ROBINSON, OPINION WRITER, WASHINGTON POST: Yes –

O`DONNELL: That those words were wrong.

ROBINSON: Yes, I noticed that omission, that deliberate omission, as did

everybody else. And, you know, at some point, you have to ask, does he not

know that this was all on videotape, that this was going to be played back

immediately?

And of course he knows, perhaps he doesn`t care, perhaps he just can`t help

himself. Perhaps this is just who he is and he will never – you know,

given any given situation, he will never default to just plain telling the

truth.

O`DONNELL: Christina, I think one of the things is work is he knows, at

least up until last night, that when he`s doing this, the cameras just stay

on him and there are no live contradictions going on.

And so he can attack us all, specifically attack “Cnn” as he did last

night, knowing that “Cnn” is just going to keep the camera on him, and his

people think that`s a demonstration of power.

Look, he`s attacking “Cnn” and “Cnn” just keeps the camera rolling for the

whole hour and a half.

CHRISTINA GREER, PROFESSOR OF POLITICAL SCIENCE, FORDHAM UNIVERSITY: Even

with the lies, but the difference is, nowadays we have people like Lawrence

O`Donnell who will say like, let`s stop the tape.

Because we now know there`re few things we know. One, he`s an

embarrassment and the people in his party are seeing it and they recognize

that they are in bed with a mad man and they`re trying to figure out a way

out of this.

As you said, if he`s going to attack someone who agrees with him, and

attack someone who doesn`t agree with him.

No one is safe because he really doesn`t care, he only cares about Donald

Trump. Two, he`s a liar.

We have to call him a liar, he lies constantly. It`s not about just being

in New York and a real estate agent, it`s beyond that.

It`s deeper than that. It`s filled with hatred and evil and he`s throwing

red meat to his supporters because he knows that they don`t really care

that he`s lying to them.

And then three, he traffics in white supremacy and anti-Semitism and as he

traffics in it, we have to finally recognize this is who he is.

He believes in it. He believes in superior genes. He believes in the

stereotypes of racial groups. He went to Arizona specifically to sort of

make these racialized nods and barks that he`s been doing since day one of

the campaign.

So that`s part of the problem. And until the people as (INAUDIBLE) change

that on this show.

Until his enablers start to speak up, we know we`re dealing with a 71-year-

old baby, a child, who if we opened him up, he`d be filled with old VCR

tapes and hatred, right? That`s all that`s inside of him.

And that`s part of a problem because the Republicans are not doing their

jobs even as they fall one by one.

O`DONNELL: Gene, the reports that Steve Bannon was absolutely thrilled

with last night`s rally which had come as no surprise to anyone.

He certainly had more influence over it last night than the new White House

chief of staff did. But any other president – can you imagine any other

president in the aftermath of two stunning accidental collisions by the

Navy in open sea, losing 17 lives overall, 10 lives very recently.

Any other president would have at some point gone into an emergency meeting

about what`s going on in the Navy –

ROBINSON: Of course –

O`DONNELL: And gotten involved in this and maybe canceled a raucous

celebratory public event indifference to those sailors who have been lost.

ROBINSON: Of course. And you know, in two months, we`ve had two Navy

ships involved in collisions in the open sea with good visibility.

I mean, there`s no – so what is going on? And, look, this hope that some

expressed at the beginning of the Trump presidency that he would somehow

grow into the job or that the weight of the job would have some sort of

magical transformative effect.

You know, that was always the longest of long shots. I didn`t quite

understand believing in it then, but it`s obviously never going to happen.

And so he doesn`t understand that that`s what a president should feel. He

doesn`t feel the weight of responsibility for what happened to those 17

soldiers in those two incidents.

He doesn`t feel that responsibility and so he doesn`t react to it in the

way that we would expect any president to react and he won`t. He simply

won`t.

O`DONNELL: We had a new low in a Quinnipiac poll of his approval rating

down to 35, the same poll shows that 62 percent of the country believe that

the president is dividing the country.

And Christina, once again, after another Trump speech, the white

supremacists are thrilled. Richard Spencer, white supremacist who was

involved in the Charlottesville, organizing all of that, said after last

night, “Trump has never denounced the alt-right nor will he.”

They notice that they are protected in –

GREER: Right –

O`DONNELL: Every Trump speech.

GREER: They are protected. I mean, it is very clear, we know that this

president`s vocabulary is incredibly limited.

So we have to – you know, look at the few words that we`re given. He

loves pronouns. He loves us versus them.

He`s very clear that he`s part of the odds, and the rest of the people I`m

assuming – myself, yourself, those are the enemies.

And so the alt-right knows that they`re part of the odds. They`re part of

the in-crowd, they`re part of the people that this country is – that this

president is working for.

He can`t be any more clear. I mean, that`s part of the problem where the

people – the senators and members of the house in his party have to

recognize he has no allegiance to them, right?

He only has allegiance to himself and the people who come to his rallies

who cheer for him. And as a side note, when those soldiers – when – you

know, when it was announced that those 10 soldiers had perished at sea, we

still don`t know why?

Was it radar? Was it weather? Was it something else? We have no idea. His

first response was, that`s too bad.

This is a man who has no moral compass, no moral core. If people are

waiting for it, you`ll be waiting for ever.

He has no idea about public service, he has no idea about the office.

George Bush actually grew into the office, George Bush 43, because he`s

from two generations of public servants.

I don`t think he was ready when he first came in, but something about the

weight of the office pushed him into it, slowly but surely.

And I had a lot of issues with George Bush. But Donald Trump will never

get there. He has no empathy. He does not understand anyone else`s plight

except for his own.

O`DONNELL: Professor Christina Greer, Eugene Robinson, thank you both for

joining us tonight.

And if there`s anything in this short amount of time, you didn`t get to

say, be assured, sadly, we will be back to this subject because the

president will continue to be giving speeches like this.

We know this is going to happen again. Christina –

ROBINSON: Right check –

O`DONNELL: Eugene, thank you both very much for joining us, really

appreciate it.

Coming up, Republican senator told reporters that the president is, quote,

“consumed with the Russia investigation”, and now we know that the

president has been threatening senators, calling senators, trying to get it

to stop.

O`DONNELL: Tonight`s breaking news from “Politico” says “Donald Trump

privately vented his frustration over Russia-related matters with at least

two other Republican senators this month according to people familiar with

the conversations.

Trump expressed frustration over a bipartisan bill sanctioning Russia and

tried to convince Senate Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Corker that it

wasn`t good policy.

Trump argued that the legislation was unconstitutional and said it would

damage his presidency. Corker was unrelenting and told Trump the bill was

going to pass both houses with bipartisan support.”

Just last week, Senator Corker said this about Donald Trump.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. BOB CORKER (R-TN), CHAIRMAN, SENATE FOREIGN RELATIONS: The president

has not yet – has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some

of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: “Politico” is also reporting that the president quote “dialed

up Republican Senator Thom Tillis in North Carolina on August 7th.

Tillis is working with Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware on a bill

designed to protect Robert Mueller.

The independent counsel investigating the president`s Russia connections

from any attempt by Trump to fire him, the Mueller bill came up during the

Tillis-Trump conversation.

According to a source briefed on the call, “Trump was unhappy with the

legislation and didn`t want it to pass.”

A senior Republican aide said this about the president to “Politico”, “it

seems he is just always focused on Russia.”

Tonight`s “Politico” report follows a “New York Times” report about an

August 9th phone call the president initiated with Senate Majority leader

Mitch McConnell, the “Times” report says that the president was quote

“animated about what he intimated was the Senate leader`s refusal to

protect him from investigations of Russian interference in the 2016

election, according to Republicans briefed on the conversation.”

Joining us now, Adam Jentleson; former deputy chief of staff for Senator

Harry Reid, he`s currently at the Center for American Progress Action Fund

and a senior adviser for the Moscow Project.

Also with us, Ron Klain, former chief counsel of the Senate Judiciary

Committee and chief of staff to Attorney General Janet Reno.

And Ron, as you know, we just picked some of your resume for each

introduction each night –

RON KLAIN, FORMER CHIEF OF STAFF TO JOE BIDEN & AL GORE: Thank you,

Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: We read about –

KLAIN: Appreciate that –

O`DONNELL: The Vice President Joe Biden and other things –

KLAIN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: And Ron, I wanted to go to you on what you`re hearing in these

reports. the sourcing is clearly Republicans.

It`s – all of the sourcing on these recalls to Republican senators have to

be Republicans, and they are kind of opening their kind of phone logs on

what`s going on here –

KLAIN: Yes, you know, the White House says that President Trump is making

these calls as part of his legislative agenda pursuit.

But it`s pretty clear the only infrastructure project Donald Trump cares

about is trying to pave over the Russian investigation.

When you hear Republican senators, Republican senators, the Republican

Senate leader and his closest allies in that “New York Times” piece.

Republican senators in the “Politico” piece and their allies, basically

dimming out Donald Trump is being obsessed with the Russia investigation,

not really working on healthcare, not really working on infrastructure, not

really working on taxes, just trying to shut down the Russia investigation.

That tells you how much it bothers Trump and how much Republican senators

are not going to be partners in his effort to obstruct justice.

O`DONNELL: And Adam, it also tells Republican senators how to play Donald

Trump. I mean, we have this aide – the Republican aide telling “Politico”

it seems he is just always focused on Russia.

And so I have noticed certain senators at certain times, Rand Paul among

them, in effect kind of poo-pooing the Russia investigation just sort of

indicating it`s not something that they`re terribly concerned about.

That buys them enormous credits with Donald Trump. I think with President

Trump, you could vote against any bill that he was pushing as long as at

the same time you said you weren`t terribly concerned about the Russia

investigation.

ADAM JENTLESON, FORMER DEPUTY CHIEF OF STAFF TO SENATOR HARRY REID: Yes,

that`s a good point. And I mean, you know, Bob Corker and Thom Tillis are

not exactly, you know, squishy moderates.

I mean, those are the two of the hardest core Republicans in the Senate.

And the fact that they are dimming him out as Ron said tells you a lot

about where Republicans minds are on the president at the moment.

And for – I`m Trump, I would be very worried about that.

O`DONNELL: And Ron, to the issue we first started to talk about last

night, the issue of obstruction of justice when it comes to congressional

investigative committees, in this case, Senate Investigative Committees.

There`s the president on the phone complaining to Mitch McConnell about

what the investigative committees are doing in the Senate and why isn`t

Mitch McConnell shutting that down.

First of all, the Majority leader as we know doesn`t technically have the

power to shut down those committees.

But it does raise this interesting issue about is that obstruction of

justice?

KLAIN: Yes, I mean, it is a twofer because it looks like Trump is pursuing

a criminal conspiracy and he`s doing a really poor job –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

KLAIN: Of it. You know, so – yes, you know, the call to McConnell is the

wrong call and McConnell is obviously calling him out on that.

The effort with Tillis to try to stop legislation to protect Mueller is in

some ways even more telling because that`s trying to block a path that will

prevent Trump from shutting down the criminal investigation of the Russian

activities.

But you know, I think you`re right. He is obsessed with the Russia

investigation, he`s doing everything he can to stop it, and you know, you

also have to factor in the firing of Comey, the firing of Yates, the firing

of Barra(ph), you know, all of these acts.

One after the other after the other shows someone who is just ravenously

trying to stop this investigation.

If there`s nothing there really, it`s almost impossible to understand what

Donald Trump is doing.

O`DONNELL: So the staff of Ron`s old committee, the Senate Judiciary

Committee took 10 hours of testimony yesterday from Glenn Simpson from

fusion GPS.

This was about that dossier that we`ve all heard about that was kind of got

– this investigation started on Trump and Russia.

And Chuck Grassley, the chairman of that committee was asked about this

tonight at a town hall in Iowa and the questioner who asked Chuck Grassley

about it has become Rachel Maddow`s new boyfriend and you will see why.

That`s what she said on her show. You will see why? We`re going to show

you this question and answer right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: The Senate Judiciary Committee, staff members met for

10 hours, and I would like to know what they discovered in that meeting and

I would like the transcripts released. Will you do that?

SEN. CHUCK GRASSLEY (R), IOWA: The answer is it will take a vote of the

committee to do it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: And will you do that?

GRASSLEY: Of course, we`ll put it to a vote of the committee.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Will you personally vote –

GRASSLEY: Yes –

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: For the release of the transcripts?

GRASSLEY: I don`t know why I wouldn`t.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And Adam, then Chairman Grassley tried to hide behind the idea

of, well, we have to let the witness study the transcript to make sure it`s

all accurate.

And then Rachel Maddow broke the news tonight that the witness, Glenn

Simpson has given his public permission through Rachel actually tonight in

that announcement that they can release that transcript today as far as

he`s concerned.

JENTLESON: Yes, and you know, this is just another example of Republicans

trying to cover for Trump when it comes to the Russia investigation.

You may not expect this coming from me, but I`d like to defend Mitch

McConnell for a second against the president`s attacks on him.

You know, the president reportedly was attacking Mitch McConnell for not

doing enough to defend him on Russia.

I would actually argue that Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have

done a tremendous amount to defend Trump from the Russian investigation.

So Grassley is just the latest example of that.

O`DONNELL: Ron, a quick last word on that transcript. Do you expect to

see it released from the committee you used to work for?

KLAIN: I do. I mean, I think Chuck Grassley, maybe unknowingly, very

cleverly by that gentleman put himself in a box.

He has to take a vote and I think he`s going to have to explain why he

doesn`t vote “yes”. If he votes “yes”, the Democrats vote “yes”, that

transcript will come out.

And really that will – I can only imagine what the tweet storm from

President Trump tomorrow morning about that is going to look like.

O`DONNELL: Ron Klain`s predictions about the Senate Judiciary Committee,

you can all write them down –

(LAUGHTER)

KLAIN: Yes –

O`DONNELL: They are very solid, Ron, thank you very much for joining us

tonight –

KLAIN: Great, Lawrence –

O`DONNELL: Adam, we`re going to talk to you in another segment coming up.

Coming up, after last night`s speech, the president`s fitness to serve is

once again an issue with one intelligence professional worried about the

president having the nuclear codes.

O`DONNELL: At the end of President Trump speech last night which was

widely greeted in the media as an hinged and full of lies. The Former

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES CLAPPER, FMR. UNITED STATES DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE: I

really question his ability to be, his fitness to be in this office having

some understanding of the levers that a President can exercise. I worry

about frankly you know the access the nuclear codes. The in feat peak, he

decides to do something about Kim Yoo-jung. There is actually very little

to stop him.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now, John McLaughlin, a former acting director of

the CIA, a 32-year veteran of the CIA and is now an MSNBC National Security

Analyst. And John, your reaction to what Jim Clapper said.

JOHN MCLAUGHLIN, MSNBC NATIONAL SECURITY ANALYST: Well, I understand where

Jim Clapper is coming from. People like Jim Clapper and myself who have

worked for a lot of Presidents and there`s qualities that you see in a

President that I see in every President that are lacking in this one.

Presidents that I`ve known have been calm and controlled in a crisis. They

have been able to unite the country, even when their personal popularity

has been down, and they have taken responsibility for things even when

something that`s happened is not directly their fault.

On the nuclear codes – and I don`t see those qualities in the way this

President behaves in that rant, sort of self-pitying rant that we heard

last night. What Director Clapper is referring to on the nuclear codes is

that there is a two-person rule that is if the President gives an order for

a nuclear attack, the Secretary of Defense is in the loop and has the

opportunity to concur but does not have the legal authority to veto a

presidential decision. But thankfully, there is a second person in the loop

and he would have the opportunity to counsel but he does not have the legal

authority to veto.

O`DONNELL: Talk about how tense the decision can be if what we`re talking

about is a retaliatory nuclear strike. And so if there is something

detected coming our way from North Korea or elsewhere, how many minutes

does the President have to make a decision about what to do?

MCLAUGHLIN: Well, it varies, of course, with the range of an incoming

missile and the circumstances completely. There have been instances in

which Secretaries of Defense have been awakened in the middle of the night

with 1979, Secretary Perry talks about this, being awakened in the middle

of the night with a report that 200 soviet missiles were heading towards

the United States. It turns out to have been a computer glitch of some sort

and a false report.

But he had only minutes to figure that out. If there are missiles coming

from as far away as the Soviet Union, they take about 35 minutes to reach

us and I suspect in the case of North Korea, although this is not yet

established. But I`m guessing that the time would be about 35 minutes and

you would have, I think, warning time of, I`m going to guess now, maybe 20

minutes of that time. But you would detect their launch rather quickly.

O`DONNELL: In Secretary Perry`s and other`s memories of the false

alarms, one thing that they were concerned about is they were down to a

window of about six minutes to have to make the decision of launching a

retaliatory strike because it is the question.

MCLAUGHLIN: Right.

O`DONNELL: so it`s not that you can just wait as those things are flying.

You`ve got to decide exactly how to retaliate and that`s where all the

pressure is. And they could have retaliated and discovered after the fact

that it was a false alarm. That`s the ultimate danger of the false alarm.

MCLAUGHLIN: Yes, it is. It`s the ultimate danger of it and you don`t have

– there`s only certain times in that sequence when your retaliation can be

meaningful and you also have, of course, in the mix of things here, missile

defense, which is not elaborately tested or proven for intercontinental

ballistic missiles. It`s not a situation you ever want to get into,

technically with someone who is not particularly calmed and controlled and

common crisis.

O`DONNELL: It is the most super human test of human judgment that we

could possible imagine. And that judgment would now rest with Donald

Trump. John McLaughlin, thank you for joining us tonight, really appreciate

it.

MCLAUGHLIN: Thank You, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, guess who is paying for the Wall now. Hint, Trump

threatened last night to shut down the government to pay for it and he did

not mean the Mexican government.

O`DONNELL: You remember the wall. of course you remember the wall, the

Trump Wall. Of course you remember who was going to pay for it. And

strangely, there was no chanting about the wall at the Trump rally last

night because the Trump audience is going to have to figure out a new

chant.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: I will build a

great, great wall on our southern border and I will have Mexico pay for

that wall. Mark my words. The greatest wall that you`ve ever seen, see that

ceiling up there, higher. Mexico`s going to pay for the wall, believe me.

When you have Trump negotiating for you on your behalf, they will pay. We

give Mexico billions of dollars. Who couldn`t get that money? They are

going to pay it so gladly. Who?

TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mexico.

TRUMP: You better believe it. The Great Wall of China is 13,000 miles,

folks, and they didn`t have caterpillar tractors. We need a thousand miles.

Build that wall! Build that wall! Who`s going to pay for the wall?

TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mexico!

TRUMP: Who`s going to pay for it?

TRUMP SUPPORTERS: Mexico!

TRUMP: we`re going to build a wall and Mexico will pay for the wall.

Believe me. That wall will go up so fast, your head will spin. We`re

building the wall. In fact, it`s going to start soon, way ahead of

schedule. Some of the fake news said, I don`t think Donald Trump wants to

build the wall. He just had some fun during the campaign on the wall. That

wasn`t fun, folks. We`re building that wall.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And who`s going to pay for it? Mexico. Actually, last night

Donald Trump told the people of Arizona that they`re going to pay for it

and every taxpayer in America is going to pay for it.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Now, the obstructionist Democrats would not like us to do it but

if we have to close down our government, we`re building that wall

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And who`s going to pay for it? We are. That`s the new chant

that the Trump crowds are going to have to learn. Who`s going to pay for

it? We are. because Donald Trump Has completely given up on getting Mexico

to pay for the wall, as we all knew he would except for maybe some

Trump voters and now he wants American tax dollars to pay for the wall and

it seems someone has explained to him that will require 60 votes in the

senate which means Democratic votes which means it`s not going to happen.

And so Donald Trump threatens to shut down the government to pay for the

wall to which the Speaker of the House today said this

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PAU RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: I don`t think anyone`s interested in

having a shutdown. I don`t think it`s in our interest to do so.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: And so it`s Donald Trump versus the Republicans on the wall.

I don`t mean the Mexican Republicans. I mean the American Republican Party,

the one that he`s a member of. More on Donald Trump versus the Republicans

next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM COLE, REPUBLICAN CONGRESSMAN: I would strongly advise against any

threat to shut down the government of the United States.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That`s Republican Congressman Tom Cole today answering the

President`s threat last night that he made to shut down the government to

force Congress to pay for the Trump wall. The wall that he promised his

voters Mexico would pay for. Joining us now, Peter Wehner, a Senior Fellow

at the Ethics and Public Policy Center.

He worked in the last three Republican administrations, including as a

senior aide to George W. Bush. Also back with us is Adam Jentleson. He

worked for Senator Harry Reid in the Senate. Peter, this is the President

running into immediate resistance, obvious public resistance. Paul Ryan,

Tom Cole, saying no we`re not going to shut down the government or come

close to shutting down the government over paying for the wall that you

said Mexico would pay for.

PETER WEHNER, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Yes, and Ryan and Cole and all the rest

are right. This is an insane strategy to try and shut down the government

for a wall that 60 percent of the public doesn`t want. But this is part of

a growing phenomenon and really a growing collision between Trump and the

Republicans. You can just see it and feel it over the last three or four

weeks. Trump is going after Republicans.

They`re starting to go back after him. And I have thought for a long time,

as you know, that the Republican Party has to break with Trump. That`s

becoming more urgent not only because of his mental instability which is

so obvious. But I also think what`s going to happen if they don`t break

with Trump. Trump is going to break with them.

I think Trump is showing he has no institutional loyalty to the Republican

Party and positioning himself something of an independent figure now. So

this is going to get uglier and more intense. as he New York Times reported

there is tremendous and moss at this time between Senate Majority Leader

McConnell and Trump. That`s not good for Trump

O`DONNELL: And Adam, you know a lot of these Republicans. You worked

with them in the senate. They`re looking at a president with a 35 percent

approval rating. If we were talking about a president with a 65 percent

approval rating, I`d understand where we are. But what is holding back

Republicans in Congress, Republicans in the Senate, in breaking with the

President who has a 35 percent approval rating?

ADAM JENTLESON, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: Well, I think there`re two things.

First of all, 35 percent is historically extraordinarily low. The problem

for Republicans is that if you`re a Republican, that 35 percent comes

directly out of your half of the electorate. If you`re trying to get 51

percent you can`t afford to lose 35 percent if that translates to Trump

supporters in their own states for their re-election prospects.

The other I would say is as long as the prospect of achieving something

like tax reform is still hanging out there, a lot of Republicans are going

to tell themselves that it`s worth it to endure whatever they have to

endure with the President on a daily basis in some cases just to achieve

the goal of tax reform. I think if tax reform falls away and it becomes

parent it`s not going to be achieved, you`ll see a lot more Republicans

breaking with the President.

O`DONNELL: And Peter, this is going to be a tax cut bill they`re going to

offer. . It`s not going to be reform as we`ve defined it in the past.

They`ll try to use that word. But what we know is many of the provisions in

this bill will be of a benefit to Donald Trump. We just won`t know exactly

which ones they are because he`s never released those tax returns and so we

won`t know how he`s enriching himself in that legislation

WEHNER: That`s right. And the legislation itself is not going to be

popular. But the legislation isn`t go to go anywhere. His legislation is

dead in the water. And this is going to be a first year without any

significant legislative accomplishments.

O`DONNELL: But Peter, Republicans have never failed to pass a tax cut.

It`s the thing they know how to do.

WEHNER: I understand that, but they`ve never had Donald Trump as

President before either. And the ineptness of this group is extraordinary.

And the kind of reform that they were talking about, they`re not going to

get. But look, I think your point here is right.

Donald Trump is radioactive. He`s at 35 percent. And at some point,

Republicans are going to have to figure out that the interests of the party

and the interests of Donald Trump no longer align. And once they understand

that, they`ve got to make a break.

And it has to be a comprehensive and full throated break and it has to be

not just in terms of substance and policy but morally because this guy is

contaminating the party. It`s gone on way too long. And he`s not going to

change. And on some level, they know it`s not going to change so they`ve

got to get on with this task. It`s not easy but there`s no alternative.

O`DONNELL: Adam, there are a lot of things Senators can do for a

President that don`t become public moves that they can make behalf of the

President behind closed doors. It`s hard to imagine Republicans being

incentivized to do things like that for this President.

JENTLESON: Yeah, I think that`s right. No Republican in the Senate is

going to lift a finger to help this President at this point. But I also

want to say one other thing. there`s this woes me act going on with

Republicans right now where they`re all saying look at the damage, the

tough position that we`re in. I wanted to say that you know, everything

that`s happening right now to them and everything happening with Trump was

completely knowable last year.

All the signs were there. Mitch McConnell in 2016 led the way to unite

Republicans behind Trump. He was on the front page of the Wall Street

Journal, sorry, Usa Today in may of 2016 saying to Republicans, relax.

Trump is going to be fine. So you know, this is something they brought on

themselves.

O`DONNELL: And Peter he ever, this is something you`ve been saying

basically what Adam has been saying for over a year.

WEHNER: That`s absolutely right. This is the most predictable thing I`ve

ever seen in American politics. This notion Trump was going to grow in the

office, he would be responsible, that was a delusion. Obviously it was a

delusion during the campaign and obviously during his presidency.

It`s going to get worse because as the walls close in on Donald Trump, as

the pressure gets greater, As the Mueller Investigation gets closer to him

and his family, he`s going to lash out more. This thing is going to blow

apart and it`s going to destroy the Trump Presidency and a lot of

Republicans in the process. They aided and abetted him. And this is going

to be the cost to them.

O`DONNELL: Peter Wehner, a long time frustrated Republican now in the age

of Trump gets tonight`s last word. Peter, thanks for joining us. Adam

Jentleson, thank you for joining us tonight, really appreciate it. We`ll be

right back.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CONAN O`BRIEN, TELEVISION HOST: A lot of protesters at a rally today in

phoenix attended by President Trump and Vice President Pence yeah, a lot of

protesters there. Things got awkward when it turned out that the impeach

Trump chants were being led by Mike Pence. They were trying to -

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Conan O`Brien gets tonight`s last word. And I`m going to

continue laughing about that after I say the 11th hour with Brian Williams

starts now.

Brian Williams 11th HOUR ANCHOR: tonight, another day and a very different

President, a scripted version of Donald Trump before Veterans Today after

letting it fly at rapid rally in Phoenix last night. Plus Russia rises

again

