The Last Word With Lawrence O’Donnell, Transcript 1/16/2017

O`DONNELL: Thank you, Rachel. Well, we don`t know exactly what Dr. Martin

Luther King Jr. would have said about Donald Trump, but it probably would

have sounded a lot like something he said about another Republican.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Trump battling Congressman John Lewis after the civil

rights icon questioned the legitimacy of his soon-to-be presidency.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: The reaction so far from the Trump transition teams

has been – Congressman Lewis started it, Donald Trump is simply returning

fire.

KELLYANNE CONWAY, INCOMING WHITE HOUSE COUNSELOR: We even welcome the

calls from Congressman Lewis –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: John Lewis did give a very emotional speech to a

young crowd here in Miami, remembering Martin Luther King`s legacy, and he

did elude to the controversy.

REP. JOHN LEWIS (D), GEORGIA: When you see something that is not right,

not fair, not just, you have a moral obligation to do something, to say

something and not be quiet.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: More Democrats join in the inauguration boycott after

the president-elect hits back at a civil rights icon.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: There`s just nothing normal about what`s happening

here.

STEVEN KORNACKI, MSNBC: We are dealing with somebody who is going to

conduct the business of the presidency very differently than anybody before

him.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Donald Trump talking about NATO being obsolete.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: We heard the exact opposite from his nominee to be the

Secretary of Defense James Mattis just last week.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It just continues to feed the suspicion that he is

cozying up to Putin in an extraordinary way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: What would Martin Luther King Jr. think of Donald Trump?

What would he have said about Donald Trump during the presidential campaign

if he had not been assassinated in the middle of the presidential campaign

of 1968?

Dr. King would be 88 years old today, and we are left to wonder what he

would say about Donald Trump as we have been left to wonder what he would

say about everything since April 4th, 1968.

Here`s one possibility of what Martin Luther King Jr. would have said if he

had been alive to witness the Trump presidential campaign.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., LATE LEADER OF THE CIVIL RIGHTS MOVEMENT: He is

definitely an unacceptable candidate.

I think in foreign policy he sets forth an idea which can very easily form

a whole civilized world into the abyss of annihilation.

I think on domestic issues generally, he gives the philosophy that is out

of harmony with the 20th century.

And in civil rights, I think he articulates a philosophy which serves to

give aid and comfort to the racists.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Aid and comfort to the racists. Standing with Martin Luther

King Jr. when he said that was his then junior partner in the civil rights

movement John Lewis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEWIS: Mr. Clinton, I don`t see how any decent American can support a man

like Barry Goldwater.

He`s a man who rallied people around hatred, people like the Ku Klux Klan

and members of the white (INAUDIBLE) council and the John Berg(ph) society.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Barry Goldwater was the 1964 Republican nominee for president,

he lost in a landslide to Lyndon Johnson.

But he was strongly supported in that campaign by Richard Nixon and Ronald

Reagan, both of whom would go on to win their own presidential campaigns.

Martin Luther King Jr. would most likely have seen the same faults in

Donald Trump that he saw in Barry Goldwater.

He would likely have objected to Donald Trump`s foreign policy as he did to

Goldwater`s.

And to Donald Trump`s giving aid and comfort to the racists, which Donald

Trump had energetically been doing for five years before he became the

Republican nominee by advancing an endless stream of lies about President

Obama`s birth.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF THE UNITED STATES: Three weeks ago, I

thought he was born in this country. Right now, I have some real doubts.

I have people that actually have been studying it and they cannot believe

what they`re finding.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: You have people now down there –

TRUMP: Absolutely –

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Searching, I mean, in Hawaii? –

TRUMP: Absolutely, and they cannot believe what they`re finding.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Into that same home where Donald Trump launched his campaign of

hatred and lies about President Obama`s birth five years ago, Martin Luther

King Jr`s oldest son had to walk today.

Every minute he was in Trump Tower today, Martin Luther King III was

walking an invisible tight rope.

He was there to try to convince Donald Trump to take a step, a small step

in the right direction on voting rights.

And so, he didn`t want to say anything negative about Donald Trump. When

he was leaving his meeting with Donald Trump, he was asked that question

that has become his life-long burden, what would your father think?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: On this day, what would your father`s message be to a

president like Trump?

What do you think your father`s message would be to a president like Trump?

MARTIN LUTHER KING III, SON OF MARTIN LUTHER KING JR.: This is the final

answer I`m going to have because I`m going to reiterate what I just said.

I think my father would be very concerned about the fact that there are 50

or 60 million people living in poverty, and somehow we`ve got to create a

climate for all voters to be lifted.

In America with a multi-trillion dollar economy, $23 trillion almost, it`s

insanity that we have poor people in this nation.

That`s unacceptable. And when we work together, we know we can roll up our

sleeves. There`s nothing that we as Americans can`t do. Thank you very

much.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was a tough tight rope to be on today. Martin Luther King

III could have said everything that he could imagine his father saying

about Donald Trump, and then instantly lose any chance of influencing

Donald Trump.

But Martin Luther King III wants to encourage Donald Trump to find ways to

provide cheap IDs, perhaps free passports or photos on Social Security

cards to people who don`t have any photo IDs so that they will be able to

comply with voter ID laws.

He wants to enable more people to vote. That was one of his father`s

life`s missions.

That`s why Martin Luther King III was at Trump Tower today. And so, here`s

how he handled the question that he knew was coming about his father`s

friend, now a member of Congress, John Lewis.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Were you offended by the president-elect`s tweet that

Representative Lewis is all talk and no action?

KING III: Well, first of all, I think that in the heat of emotion, a lot

of things get said on both sides.

And I think that at some point – I am, as John Lewis and many others are,

a bridge builder.

The goal is to bring America together and Americans. We are a great

nation, but we must become a greater nation.

And what my father represented, my mother represented through her life,

what I hope that I am trying to do is always bring people together.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Thirty two other members of Congress are joining John Lewis in

his announced boycott of the Trump inauguration ceremony.

A boycott that is likely to be felt by television networks, now that Donald

Trump is the most unpopular president to be inaugurated since the invention

of polling.

He has the lowest approval rating of any president on inauguration day,

polling now in a Gallup poll at 40 percent.

Here is Congressman John Lewis today at a scholarship breakfast for young

African-American men.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LEWIS: And if it wasn`t for Martin Luther King Jr., I don`t know where I

would be.

I could still be in rural Alabama, maybe preaching to chickens.

(LAUGHTER)

If it hasn`t been for Martin Luther King Jr., I wouldn`t be a member of the

House of Representatives since 1987.

If it hadn`t been for Martin Luther King Jr., I don`t know what would have

happened to our nation.

He freed us. He helped liberate us to make our nation a better place, to

make our world a better place.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Joining us now is Jonathan Capehart; Pulitzer Prize-winning

opinion writer for “The Washington Post” and an MSNBC contributor.

Also with us, Mark Thompson; host of “Make it Plain” on “Sirius Xm” radio.

And Jonathan, I don`t really presume to lead this discussion today.

I`d like to get your reactions to where we stand tonight in this

controversy between John Lewis, Donald Trump and on this anniversary of

Martin Luther King Day.

JONATHAN CAPEHART, OPINION WRITER, THE WASHINGTON POST: Well, when it

comes to the set-to between Congressman John Lewis and President-elect

Trump, I think we can get bogged down in the distraction of the battle

between the two of them.

And lose sight of the fact that you have a president-elect who is doing

battle with a sitting member of Congress.

And you know, there are contentious relationships here in this city.

That`s not what`s new.

What is new is a president-elect and soon-to-be president, who cannot let

any slight go.

And so any criticism, any negative critique of him will be met with – from

him, with sort of devastating insult and impact via Twitter and other

means.

And at some point, as everyone for months have been waiting for Donald

Trump to act presidential.

If there was – if there ever was a moment, if there ever was a day, if

there was ever – if there ever was a person for whom that could happen, it

was today, Martin Luther King Day and with Congressman Lewis and yet he

didn`t do that.

And when it comes to Martin Luther King III as with other people,

particularly African-Americans, Steve Harvey comes to mind in particular.

The idea that everyone is going – trooping to Trump Tower in a rational

exercise to deal with and talk to the incoming president of the United

States.

When that person has shown in multiple ways that he is nice to your face

and then the moment you walk out of the room, he`s not.

He will go after you on Twitter, and what he promises to do for you in that

room could change at a moment.

And that`s why always I have been telling people to not necessarily listen

to what Donald Trump says, but to pay attention exactly to what he does.

And that is going to become paramount at 12:01 on January 20th.

O`DONNELL: Mark, your reactions and feelings today?

MARK THOMPSON, RADIO HOST: Well, first of all, and happy Martin Luther

King Jr. Day, Lawrence, and thanks for having me.

I think that John Lewis is deserving of all of the respect we can give him.

He was bloodied on our behalf. We would not be able to vote if it weren`t

for him.

He is the conscience of the Congress and he`s an American hero. If John

Lewis said that I am not legitimate, I`d have to go look in the mirror.

(LAUGHTER)

He might be justified because of his stature. He was an apostle of Dr.

King.

I don`t know what`s worse, Donald Trump lashing out at him and insulting

him the way he did.

Or the rumors we are hearing that, that tweet is just his standard

boilerplate template for all black elected officials.

And that he may not have known who John Lewis was at the time. They`re

both pretty equal but neither one is good.

For someone to have questioned the legitimacy of President Obama for over

five years throughout most of his administration, he`s in no place to

challenge John Lewis in terms of questioning his legitimacy.

And even if we put Russia aside, that excellent quote, that excellent clip

of Dr. King that you played is directly applicable to Donald Trump because

he has given aid and comfort to racists.

So, even if we didn`t know about Russia, that questions his very

legitimacy.

As far as my dear friend Martin III, I spoke with Dr. James Forbes, he`s a

former pastor of Riverside Church.

Which was a job Dr. King actually covered before he was called to

Montgomery.

He wanted to come here and pastor Riverside and teach. He was in a

meeting, Dr. Forbes, and he said to me, and this is the difference between

the meeting Steve Harvey and other entertainers had too, Jonathan.

They went in there with a demand –

O`DONNELL: Yes, they did –

THOMPSON: Which is what Dr. King did. He didn`t go meet with presidents

without a demand.

And so, they went with a demand and Dr. Forbes also said Martin III felt

that he had a responsibility, especially on his father`s birthday to inform

Donald Trump what would be expected of him by Martin Luther King Jr.

O`DONNELL: Yes, I get it. It was a difficult tight rope, and I understand

–

(CROSSTALK)

Why he was there, and I understand why he handled it the way he did.

I also understand Jonathan`s point about, you know, you got to be careful

about who you`re talking to –

THOMPSON: Sure –

O`DONNELL: There. To the question of Donald Trump even knowing the

history of somewhat he`s been embroiled in all weekend.

He apparently knows nothing about heroes. He was asked in this new

interview in the “London Sunday Times”, does he have any heroes?

And the question was put to him throughout human history. Anyone in human

history that he could think of.

And listen to this answer from Donald Trump. “Well, I don`t like heroes.

I don`t like the concept of heroes.

The concept of heroes is never great, but certainly you can respect certain

people, and certainly there are certain people that I have learned a lot

from.

My father, my father was a builder in Brooklyn and Queens, he did houses

and housing, and I learned a lot about negotiation from my father.

Also, a lot about negotiations and natural trade. I don`t think you can –

either you have it or you don`t, you better get – you`re better at it but

basically, you get better.

But basically, people that I know who are great negotiators and great sales

men, and great politicians, it`s very natural, very natural.

I got a letter from somebody there, a congressman, they said that what

you`ve done is amazing because you were never a politician and you beat all

the politicians.

He said they added up when I was three months into the campaign, they added

up.

And I had three months of experience, and the 17 guys I was running

against, the Republicans had 236 years.

You know, when you add 20 years and 30 years, and so, I was three months in

and they were 236 years.

And so it`s sort of funny article, but I believe it`s like hitting a

baseball or being a good golfer, natural ability to me is much more

important to me than experience.

And experience is a great thing, and I think it`s a great thing. But I

learned a lot from my father in terms of leadership.”

That is Donald Trump`s comment about the entire human history –

THOMPSON: All right –

O`DONNELL: Of leadership or heroes. Jonathon Capehart, the only two

people he can mention in extension about heroes – the question about

heroes are himself, mostly –

CAPEHART: Yes –

O`DONNELL: And a glancing reference to his father.

THOMPSON: Right –

CAPEHART: A little more than a glancing reference to his father. But I

mean, we`ve heard this before, he reveres his father like he reveres

himself more.

And he can`t possibly imagine that there is anyone else in human history

who has shown any kind of leadership or any – or showed any ability that

is worthy of reverence.

We are sitting here in this country, living among living legends, and one

of them is Congressman Lewis.

And one thing I forgot to mention in my comment to your first question, and

that I have another member of Congress to add to the 33 that you noted are

not coming to Donald Trump`s inauguration.

And that is California Congresswoman Karen Bass who on Sunday, yesterday,

went – took to Facebook live to ask her constituents whether she should

come to Washington to the inauguration.

And I learned from her tonight that she is staying in her district through

Sunday.

So, what we`re seeing here are members of Congress who are staying away as

a show of conscience.

And for a lot of them, it`s a show of leadership in terms of leading their

constituents and what they want.

And then the day after the inauguration, we`re going to see lots of people

come to Washington in their way to show leadership and take in ownership of

their own futures.

O`DONNELL: Yes, and so breaking news from Jonathan Capehart with Karen

Bass.

We now have a total of 34 members of Congress, Mark Thompson, who are

openly boycotting this inauguration.

And it`s going to be really a two-day event, in that what happens on

Saturday in the protest is a response to what`s going on, on Friday.

THOMPSON: Absolutely. And if Dr. King were alive, and if Coretta Scott

King were alive, I have no doubts that they would be –

(CROSSTALK)

O`DONNELL: You think you know which day they would be there?

THOMPSON: They would be –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

THOMPSON: They would be there on Saturday, and I intend to be there on

Saturday to support the women`s march.

So, yes, that`s where Dr. King would be. And even in all of this, what

Martin did today, what John Lewis is doing, these are the things that Dr.

King would be doing if he were alive.

O`DONNELL: Jonathan Capehart, Mark Thompson, thank you both for joining us

on this important day, appreciate it.

THOMPSON: Thank you.

CAPEHART: Thanks, Lawrence.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Donald Trump continued his campaign against the U.S.

intelligence community, and then of course managed to insult NATO, managed

to insult one of our allies.

The former NATO Supreme Commander General Wesley Clark will be here and

former Undersecretary of State Rick Stengel will join us on that.

Also Donald Trump proved that even he doesn`t speak for Donald Trump.

Maybe he proved that.

We`ll find out if his promises on healthcare actually are fulfilled.

O`DONNELL: More quotations from Donald Trump. This is from the

extraordinary “London Sunday Times” interview, Donald Trump`s grandfather

was German of course, his mother was from Scotland.

He was asked this question. “Is there anything typically German about

you?” Here`s Donald Trump`s answer to that question.

“I like order. I like things done in an orderly manner.” And certainly,

the Germans, that`s something that they`re rather well-known for.

But I do, I like order, and I like strength.” We`ll be right back.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOHN BRENNAN, DIRECTOR, CENTRAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY: I don`t think he has

a full – an appreciation of Russian capabilities, Russians intentions and

actions that they are undertaking in many parts of the world.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: That was CIA Director John Brennan talking of course about

Donald Trump yesterday.

Donald Trump replied on Twitter, “Fox News”, “outgoing CIA Chief John

Brennan blasts President-elect Trump on Russia threat, does not fully

understand – oh, really?

Couldn`t do much worse, just look at Syria, red line, Crimea, Ukraine and

the build up of Russian nukes, not good.

Was this the leaker of fake news?” In an interview with the “Times of

London”, Donald Trump saw no difference between Angela Merkel and Vladimir

Putin.

He was asked, who would you trust more, Angela Merkel or Vladimir Putin?

And he actually said, “well, I started off trusting both.” Donald Trump

sees no difference between the dictator Vladimir Putin and the

democratically elected leader Angela Merkel, one of our most reliable

allies.

He was then asked if he could understand why eastern Europeans fear

Vladimir Putin and Russia.

Those are the exact words of the question. And he gave an answer that

sounded as if he did not understand the question.

Here are Donald Trump`s actual words and answer to the question, can you

understand why eastern Europeans fear Putin and Russia?

Here`s his answer. “Sure, oh, sure, I know that. I mean, I understand

what`s going on.

I said a long time ago that NATO had problems. Number one, it was obsolete

because it was, you know, designed many years ago.

Number two, the countries aren`t paying what they`re supposed to be paying.

I took such heat and when I said NATO is obsolete, it`s obsolete because it

wasn`t taking care of terror.

I took a lot of heat for two days, and then they started saying Trump is

right.

And now, it was on the front page of the “Wall Street Journal”, they have a

whole division devoted now to terror, which is good.

And the other thing is the countries aren`t paying their fair share, and

so, we`re supposed to protect countries.

But a lot of these countries aren`t paying what they`re supposed to be

paying.

Which I think is very unfair to the United States. With that being said,

NATO is very important to me.”

Now, remember, the question was not, is NATO important? The question was,

“can you understand why eastern Europeans fear Putin and Russia?”

And there`s not a hint. Not a hint that Donald Trump understands that at

all or even understands that question.

Joining us now, General Wesley Clark, NATO Supreme Allied Commander from

1997 to 2000.

He`s a senior fellow at the UCLA Berkeley Center, and Richard Stengel; a

former undersecretary of state for public diplomacy from 2013 through 2016.

He`s now an MSNBC contributor. General Clark, finally, Donald Trump did

get the sentence out, NATO is very important to me.

After all those other hard-to-follow sentences about how dissatisfied he is

with NATO.

And apparently, no comprehension at all, none, as to why anyone in Europe

would fear Vladimir Putin and Russia.

WESLEY CLARK, RETIRED GENERAL OF THE UNITED STATES ARMY: Yes, I look at it

as a sort of posturing before he goes into office.

He, for some reason, doesn`t want to say anything bad about Vladimir Putin.

And fine, but let`s see what the policies look like when he gets in office.

I can understand why maybe he doesn`t want to go in and start a verbal war

with Putin before he gets in office.

But our allies are judging his potential actions by his words. And there

are a lot of people in Europe that are frightened by what Mr. Trump has

said.

So, I think it`s one thing to posture. I think he can probably get away

with it because he`s not a knowledge expert on foreign policy.

But I think it`s another thing when he gets in office, he`s going to have

to be realistic, he`s going to have to reflect U.S. policies or he`s going

to have to change those policies.

And you know, for 100 years, we`ve been trying to make the world safe for

democracy, we walk back from that, it will be a big change.

O`DONNELL: Let`s listen to what his Defense Secretary, his nominated not

yet confirmed Defense Secretary said about NATO.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JAMES MATTIS, RETIRED UNITED STATES MARINE CORPS GENERAL: Senator, if we

did not have NATO today, we would need to create it. NATO is vital to our

national interest.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

O`DONNELL: Rick Stengel, it makes you wonder what they talked about when

Donald Trump was having a discussion with him about joining the cabinet.

It doesn`t sound like they talked about NATO.

RICHARD STENGEL, JOURNALIST & AUTHOR: I wouldn`t even speculate about

that, Lawrence.

But I mean, I would agree with it Defense Secretary designate. NATO is the

greatest alliance that has been created in the history of the world.

We are the architect of that alliance. And in fact, diplomacy is about

alliance, which is something that Mr. Trump doesn`t seem to understand.

You don`t renegotiate in an alliance like a lease when you come in to

office. He built on 70 years of history that`s kept the peace in Europe as

General Clark said.

From the 20th century, we had 100 million young men died in wars. There`s

been no world war since then, and part of the reason for that is NATO.

O`DONNELL: General Clark, what is your sense of how the discussion is

going to go in the – in the White House about NATO as opposed to what the

Defense Secretary has to say about it?

CLARK: Well, I think the Defense Secretary is going to have a big say as

to what happens in the White House.

So, I think that what they`re going to try to do is trade off what they can

– how much support they can get from Russia to deal with ISIS to freeze

out Iran.

And maybe trade that off against the policies on NATO. And this would be a

shame because the Russians really do understand linkage.

What they did in Crimea, by seizing it illegally, what they`re doing today

in Ukraine by keeping other parts, so, these are real threats to the

stability of Europe.

Of what`s happening in the Middle East is different. And so, it`s fine to

try to work with Russia.

But they have to ameliorate or change their behavior. It`s not just a

matter of personalities of leaders.

It`s different perceptions of national interest and different behavior of

nations.

O`DONNELL: When Secretary Kerry was negotiating the Iran deal, there

seemed to be the controlling principle of we are only going to talk about

the possibility of nuclear weapons.

We`re not going to bring in other factors. Donald Trump is already doing

that.

I mean, he`s already publicly said, he is willing to drop sanctions if

Vladimir Putin enters into some kind of limitation on nuclear weapons,

which is an unrelated issue to why the sanctions were imposed.

STENGEL: Right, and linkage is not always a good thing. And in fact, the

problem is that – let me answer the question the “Sunday Times” asked.

Why are people – why are countries, why are the Baltics afraid about

Russia? –

O`DONNELL: Yes –

STENGEL: I interviewed Putin in 2007, and that`s when he said for the

first time, the greatest tragedy of the 28th century was the breakup of the

Soviet Union.

Those countries, the Baltics; Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, were part of the

old Soviet Union. They look at Russia next door as revanchist. That is,

they want to recreate themselves.

They are afraid that Putin will invade them. They are afraid that Putin

will question article five of the NATO agreement which says “one country

has to come to the aid of all if they`re invaded.”

If Putin sends a tank into Latvia, he`s betting the U.S. will not intervene

and Donald Trump might not.

O`DONNELL: We`re going to have to leave it there for tonight. General

Wesley Clark, Rick Stengel, thank you both very much for joining us

tonight, really appreciate it.

CLARK: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, many other

senators leading rallies across the country over the weekend in support of

the preservation of the Affordable Care Act. That`s next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D), MASSACHUSETTS: If Republicans try to rip

healthcare out of the hands of millions of Americans, we will fight them

every step of the way.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNELL: That is Elizabeth Warren on the steps of historic hall in

Boston yesterday. Thousands of people showed up for the rally. Democratic

Senators held rallies across the country yesterday to protest Republican

plans to repeal the Affordable Care Act. In Michigan, a rally had to be

moved outside to accommodate thousands of overflow who showed up to see

Senator Bernie Sanders who said this.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (I), VERMONT: Today, from Maine to California there

are 70 rallies. And tens and tens of thousands of Americans are saying

loudly and clearly, Republicans, you are not going to destroy the

Affordable Care Act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNELL: More than 150 people showed up to Republican Congressman Mike

Coffman`s meeting with constituents in Aurora, Colorado on Saturday.

Representative Coffman has voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act. Here

is the local NBC`s station`s report of what happened at his meeting with

constituents.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: “I`m going to potentially lose my health insurance.

I had - I`ve had pre-existing condition. I`ve have had breast cancer.

What`s going to happen to me?”

UNIDENTIFED MALE: And while they were singing and waiting, police were

putting up crime scene tape so Coffman could leave.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Make sure you hear all your constituent.

UNIDENTIFED MALE: Six minutes before the event was supposed to end.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: We were told at one point everyone would get their

time and he sneaks out six minutes early. I think he couldn`t handle it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNELL: Last night Robert Coston and Aimee Goldstein got a big scoop

for the Washington Post reporting that Donald Trump told them, “We`re going

to have insurance for everybody.” There was a philosophy in some circles

that if you can`t pay for it you don`t get it. That`s not going to happen

with us.

Donald Trump offered no other details other than to say, “It will be in

much simplified form, much less expensive and much better.” Dr. Howard

Dean and the author of America`s Bitter Pill, the Definitive book about

Obamacare will join us. That`s Steven Brill. They will both join us next

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)



SEN. CORY BOOKER (D), NEW JERSEY: Healthcare is a right enshrined

Republican to allow you. We are a nation where we pledge to liberty and

justice for all. There is no justice if there is no health care. And we

know, if there is no struggle, there is no peace.

(END VIDEO CLIP)



O`DONNELL: Joining us Dr. Howard Dean, former Governor of Vermont, former

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee and an MSNBC Political

Analyst. Also with us Steven Brill, journalist and the author of America`s

Bitter Pill, money, politics, backroom deals and the fight to fix our

broken healthcare system. That is the Definitive Volume on legislating

Obamacare.

Dr. Dean, we have a set of principles anyway laid down by Donald Trump

which might amount to either what he delivers or basically attack lines for

Democrats to use on what he doesn`t deliver. For example, now telling the

Washington Post health insurance, health care for everybody. That`s, of

course, the slang for universal coverage, as they say. That`s the standard

he`s laid down now. If he doesn`t deliver that, then he is not delivering

on his promise.

HOWARD DEAN, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Yes. You know, for all of the

things we say about Trump that are unattractive, he does have political

instincts and he does know where people are headed. And he said something

that was very smart politically but I suspect he has absolutely no – first

of all, I suspect he didn`t consult with anyone in his administration. And

secondly, I suspect he has no idea on how he`s going to deliver this. And

it`s going to be quite a spectacle to see what happens as this goes down

the line.

O`DONNELL: So Steve, Kellyanne Conway was on Greta Van Susteren show

earlier tonight. She laid down some of her items she believes will be in

the Trump plan. Buy health insurance over state lines. What does that do?

STEVE BRILL, JOURNALIST AND AUTHOR: Right. Well, have you ever heard of a

company called AETNA, the United Health Care?

O`DONNELL: Yes. Yes.

BRILL: They sell insurance in more than one state.

O`DONNELL: Kind of everywhere I looked.

BRILL: The difference is what they`re suggesting is if that you live in

New Jersey you can buy insurance in South Dakota because South Dakota has

the loosest regulations and therefore will charge a price that reflects the

fact that it`s is not real insurance. So they are fleeced by buying this.

O`DONNELL: Yes, I mean currently there are dozens of states all over the

country who would be willing to allow health insurance policies to be

solved but that the State of California would never allow because they

would say it is substandard.

BRILL: It`s completely ridiculous. And besides the issue with health

care, as Dr. Dean knows, is not the insurance companies because they pay

for health care. The issue with healthcare it is the price of health care

that we pay, as patients and insurance companies pay. The other thing I

think they will do and I think we need to educate everyone in the country

though beware of three words High, Risk, Pools. That`s what they are going

to sell.

What they`re going to say they`re going to provide insurance for everybody

by putting people who are sick and with pre-existing conditions in to High-

Risk Pools. That`s exactly what was done before Obamacare. There were

waiting lists. There were caps on coverage, $50,000 a year, $100,000

lifetime, depending on the state. Everybody had to pay premiums of 150 or

250 percent more than everybody else.

So if you take all the sick people and put them in to one pool and put the

healthy people in another pool, the healthy people get lower premiums

because they are in a pool with just healthy people but the sick people

suffer and that`s the opposite purpose of insurance which is to spread the

risk. That is the scam of high-risk pools and it never worked.

O`DONNELL: Dr. Dean, I`m going to ask you a governor`s question here now.

Kellyanne Conway mentioned block granting Medicaid to the states. What`s

your reaction to that?

DEAN: It depends how it`s done. The trouble is when Republicans talk

about doing that. They are usually talking about eliminating care for poor

people. When Democrats talk about doing it, they`re doing it as a

budgetary model. That is not a crazy idea but it can be a crazy idea and it

was a crazy idea when Ronald Reagan tried to do it.

So I`d say it is a mixed bag. And let me say, Steve Brill is 100 percent

right. If we buy insurance across state lines, it`s going to a race to the

bottom. And the State of Texas has 22 percent of its children with no

health insurance.

We had universal health insurance for kids for 20 years in Vermont. I

don`t want anybody in Vermont to be buying the crap they sell in Texas for

a health plan. So that is a terrible idea put together by people who

really love free markets but don`t know anything about health care.

O`DONNELL: And one other items on the Kellyanne Conway list anyway which

doesn`t mean it is on the Trump list but we`ll never know. But it`s create

health savings accounts.

BRILL: Well that`s nice.

DEAN: Those are fine – those are fine for small items but they don`t work

at all when you are trying to decide whether to have $250,000 heart

operation.

BRILL: You know they`ve talked about it and they jumped the savings

accounts, you know, of $4,000 or $5,000 or having a tax credit of $5,000 a

person. Healthcare in this country costs an average of 10,000 plus per

capita.

So if you have a family of four, if you are going to buy insurance you`re

going to do anything, someone, somewhere has to come up with $40,000,

having a health savings account for $5,000 or a tax credit for $5,000 or

$6,000 sounds nice. You could then have a press conference and say we are

providing insurance for everyone but you`re actually providing insurance

for no one other than those in the upper middle class and above who can

afford it.

O`DONNELL: We`re going to have to leave it there for the night. And it

remains guess work about what this Trump plan if there is one or if there`s

ever going to be. Howard Dean and Steven Brill thank you both for joining

us tonight, really appreciate it.

BRILL: You are welcome.

O`DONNELL: Thank you.

DEAN: Thank you.

O`DONNELL: Coming up, if the crowds of people in Washington for the

inauguration actually reflect the views of the American people, than there

will be more people there to protest than to celebrate. The polling for

Donald Trump is not good.

O`DONNELL: According to the Gallup Poll, President Obama will leave office

this week with a 58 percent favorability rating and Donald Trump has a 40

percent favorability rating. Tonight at 11:00 o`clock, Brian Williams will

report on the presidency of Barack Obama.

Coming up, Donald Trump`s polling numbers are the lowest ever in the

history of polling for an incoming President of the United States. He

hasn`t taken office yet. Usually those poll numbers get much worse after a

President takes the oath of office. That`s next.

O`DONNELL: The words of Donald Trump, this is more from the London

Sunday Times interview with Donald Trump. Question, what does it mean for

you to have German blood in your veins? The answer, “Well, it`s great. I

mean I`m very proud of Germany and Germany is very special. BOB DURKHEIM,

right? This is serious Germany, right? Like this isn`t any question.

This is seriously Germany. No, I`m very proud of Germany. I love Germany.

I love the U.K.”

I don`t know. I don`t know what he means. We`ll be right back.

O`DONNELL: We have breaking news from the London Sunday Times interview of

Donald Trump. It turns out after he takes the oath of office he`s going to

take the first three days off. This is what he said.

“One of the first orders I`m going to sign day one which I will consider to

be Monday as supposed to Friday or Saturday, right? I mean my day one is

going to be Monday because I don`t want to signing and getting it mixed up

with lots of celebration. But one of the first things, one of the first

orders we`re going to be signing is going to be strong borders on Monday.”

Not on day – that Monday is the Donald Trump day one. Joining us now

Anand Giridharadas, the author of True American and an MSNBC News

Contributor.

So when he finally gets to that he`s counting of day one, the very first

order of business for him is strong borders not building the wall. We`re

not quite sure what that means at this point.

ANAND GIRIDHARADAS, MSNBC CONTRIBUTOR: He`s someone who I think has never

accomplished any of the things that he has claimed to accomplish. So we

can assume that pattern will continue. But I think it`s not for him to get

to work only when he`s sworn in on Friday. I think a lot of us who have

been anguished, who have been concerned, who spent the last month plus in a

funk, we also get to work this Friday.

O`DONNELL: Apparently you are gathering on Saturday, many of you in

Washington who have those –

GIRIDHARADAS: But – and as of – actually that moment on Saturday when we

were going to see those images, I think it`s going to be a moment of

awakening for a generation that frankly has been lulled into a very long,

political slumber. People vote, people canvas, but, you know, I think for

all of my lifetime, I`m 35 years old, I don`t think that anything

existential has ever felt at stake about this country politically. We`ve

been told ghosts – my generation has been told ghosts start social

enterprises or By Tom Shoes and they send a pair to somewhere in Africa and

the world will be great.

O`DONNELL: Because as overwhelming as 9/11 was, it was not a threat to our

— it wasn`t a political existential.

GIRIDHARADAS: I don`t think that anybody thought we would lose the

Republic. I think there`s a lot of serious people right now, very, very

smart, thoughtful people who have at least a legitimate concern that

Republics aren`t forever and this is the kind of moment that sometimes

imperils them. And so, it is a very dark moment on Friday, and then the

protest on Saturday. But in a strange way I`ve started to feel this week

in a way I haven`t before, that this is an amazing moment of hope for a

generation that gets to live in a time that matters. It`s not usually

pleasant times that make times matter.

O`DONNELL: And as I pointed out through the polling we had last week and

more come in that you are not alone if you are in those alienated from the

Trump Administration. That`s the majority of Americans now in all polling.

GIRIDHARADAS: And he`s not – and he doesn`t just fail to attract the

polling approval of the majority of Americans. You know when Congressman

Lewis called him illegitimate, there is a procedural kind of illegitimacy

which maybe referring to. But there`s also a moral illegitimacy to his

Presidency which the fact that in the eyes of our founders, in the eyes of

the people I studied in high school and college and their words, I think he

would have had a lower approval rating than 40 percent among those people.

O`DONNELL: Anand Giridharadas, thank you very much for joining us tonight,

really appreciate it. I want to give the Last Word Tonight to Dr. Martin

Luther King Jr. from his 1964 speech accepting the Nobel Prize. “I refuse

to accept the view that man kind is so tragically bound to the starless

midnight of racism and war that the bright daybreak of peace and

brotherhood can never become a reality. Believe that unarmed truth and

unconditional love will have the final word.” Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

gets tonight`s LAST WORD. “The Obama Years” with Brian Williams starts

right now.

END