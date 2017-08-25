The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/25/17 Massive Hurricane hits Texas
We are witnessing what a Friday night hurricane looks like for the Trump
White House. This is not just an incredibly busy night. It is getting to
be a wild night.
Now, we continue to watch this life-threatening category 4 hurricane that
is closing in on the Texas coast. Hurricane Harvey is big. It`s slow-
moving. And it does have the potential to deliver epic amounts of storage
surge and rain to heavily industrial and highly populated parts of Texas
all along the Gulf of Mexico.
And obviously, the eyes of the entire country are on this enormous storm.
And, of course, the millions of people in its path on this Friday night.
We`re also seeing what this Trump White House is doing as this life-
threatening storm barrels down on the mainland United States. For the
White House tonight, the event of this storm means it has been time to make
the ban on transgender troops official, to announce this blockbuster news,
the resignation of the very controversial adviser Sebastian Gorka, formerly
a deputy adviser to the president. He came to the White House with very
contested and disputed and very controversial ties to a host of political
groups that have called Islam an inherently violent religion.
And then there`s this, this is the mother of all Friday night news dumps,
done during the hurricane, while the humanitarian questions still abound.
Within this very past hour, as you may have heard, as the nation watches
what is now a category 4 hurricane in Texas, the Trump White House
announces a presidential pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
Sheriff Arpaio was a long time law enforcement official with Maricopa
County in Arizona, that includes Phoenix, and Sheriff Joe became, as you
may know, the leading face of anti-immigrant fervor in this country, even
lawless fervor. Last month, he was convicted for criminal contempt of
court because a judge said he ignored an order to stop rounding of people
that he suspected of being undocumented immigrants and doing so in an
unlawful manner.
In fact, the sheriff, who is supposed to enforce the law, was facing up to
six months in prison for violating the law. Sheriff Arpaio was, of course,
an early and resolute supporter of Donald Trump politically back from
during the campaign.
And then this week, the president went to Phoenix, Arizona for that very
controversial campaign-style rally amidst other calls of unity. And then
he did something that now, in the midst of this hurricane, takes on a very
different light. He spoke directly with his political crowd in that
campaign setting about what appears to have been, we know tonight, a use of
his presidential power, his authority to potentially pardon Sheriff Arpaio.
DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Do the people in this room
like Sheriff Joe?
So, was Sheriff Joe convicted for doing his job?
He should have had a jury. But you know what? I`ll make a prediction. I
think he`s going to be just fine, OK?
MELBER: That is what apparently the pardon power looks like when turned
into “American Idol.” Now, that night the president said through aides
that he wasn`t going to pardon Sheriff Arpaio, he didn`t want to cause any
controversy, it was explained. The White House saying now, tonight, in the
midst of this hurricane, and we don`t know obviously how bad it`s going to
get, how many Americans will be affected, whether God forbid anybody loses
their lives, but this is the night in the midst of a category 4 hurricane
that the White House unveils the pardon.
In a statement that doesn`t mention the sheriff`s crimes or mention the
normal process used by all presidents in both parties for pardons,
including a pardon memo and review by lawyers, instead the president
basically lionizes Arpaio as a kind of a public servant, saying, quote:
Throughout his time as sheriff, Arpaio continued his life`s work of
protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.
Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now 85 years old. And after more than 50 years of
admirable service to our nation, he is a worthy candidate for a
presidential pardon.
The presidential pardon power is absolute. But every other U.S. president
has typically used it after the criminal process unfolds, not to circumvent
the criminal justice process. Tonight, Donald Trump very explicitly used
the onset of what we`re told could be the most dangerous U.S.-bound
hurricane in over 12 years to unveil a pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio that
very clearly flouts that criminal justice process.
And it sends a message, quite frankly, to sheriffs and law enforcement
officials who may be found violating the law by judges, Donald Trump has
your back if your violations or excesses involve cracking down on
immigrants in this country.
So legally, there are two things to understand about Trump`s use of the
pardon power tonight. It is formally constitutional in the sense that the
Constitution does give the president this unilateral power. It is also
deliberately undermining the law itself, in the sense that deploying the
pardon power to side with a sheriff over a judge before the criminal
justice process is even complete, undermines the particular law being
enforced.
So, while it is constitutional, it does not mean it is constructive, let
alone a good idea.
Joining us now for more context on this very unusual evening is former
White House counsel Bob Bauer who served for President Obama.
Thank you for joining me.
BOB BAUER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL UNDER PRESIDENT OBAMA (via
telephone): Thank you. I`m glad to be with you.
MELBER: I have you by phone because this is certainly the ultimate
breaking news. I would like your reaction on whether this is, A,
constitutional, B, follows the proper process, and C, your view of the
announcement coming in the midst of this hurricane?
BAUER: Well, in the first instance, I would say it is constitutional in
one sense but it may turn out to be very consequential for him in another.
So, I don`t think it is a free pass for him that he can simply stand behind
the pardon power and say I`ve done what any president can do on a fully
unqualified basis. So, that will be my answer for your first question.
The answer to your second question, I would have to ask you again to repeat
it.
MELBER: Of course. We are on the phone. Bob Bauer, the second question
is, you`ve worked on these issues. Do we have any indication that the
process was followed?
We`ve been hearing all week, and Rachel`s reported on this, the idea that
General John Kelly is instituting order and affecting what paperwork goes
into the White House. Based on what we know, does it look like this went
through the formal pardon review in your experience or not?
BAUER: No, there`s no indication of that at all. He doesn`t mention for
example in his statement that he had a recommendation from the Department
of Justice. One question that I think it might be interesting to hear the
White House pressed to answer is whether there was any discussion at all
with the department, and if there was, what the department of my said. So,
that`s one box that I think still needs to be checked. He said nothing
about it.
And then, as you said in the opening, when you talk about irregularity of
process, let`s begin in talking about how extraordinary this is with the
fact that he decided to review the grounds for the pardon at a political
rally. And he made it clear he was talking about this pardon as an act
that should be particularly interesting to the, quote, people in this room,
that is to say, to the sort segment of supporters that he thought would
respond particularly well to it, and then he teased out his intention to do
it.
So, from there to the present day, including the release this evening, I
would have to say that I certainly can`t remember any exercise of the
pardon power certainly in modern times of anything like this.
The last question you asked is sort of answered by my second response here,
which is his decision to do it tonight could be just that he`s sort of
indifferent to the circumstances in the southeastern United States or his
thought was that he`s narrow-casting this to an audience that was going to
receive it, like the one in the room at the rally, but that he is not
interested in having it be a larger story or people around him are not
interested in having it be a larger story, so he pushed it out on a night
when the people are following the course of the hurricane.
MELBER: Mr. Bauer, you make such an interesting point there, this is a
president who delights in the attention, in the televised event, when he
introduced his Supreme Court justice, it was very much prime time TV. And
as you point out, this is the opposite. This is at a time when even people
who hear about it or who have a negative recollection, in many parts of
United States tonight we`ve been reporting later in the hour, people
literally cannot worry about any news than their own well being and that of
their family and friends as they figure out what to do in southern Texas
and the Gulf. So, it`s very much in that sense directly distracting.
This also comes on another big story that Rachel`s been reporting and that
we`re going to get to later in the hour, these brand-new subpoenas, the
first grand jury subpoenas issued by Bob Mueller and publicly disclosed,
which brings us to something that we saw you previously wrote about linking
Arpaio to Russia. You wrote: If the president does pardon Arpaio, he will
do so in the belief that it will be all political gain and no cost, he will
be wrong. An act of this kind cannot fail to affect Mueller and his team
as they investigate obstruction, and the president`s approach on respect
for law.
What do you mean?
BAUER: So, obviously, the Arpaio case isn`t directly related to Russia.
But on the other hand, let`s talk first about the president`s first musings
about his exercise of the pardon power, it was in the context of questions
about whether he could pardon himself or his aides in the Russia
investigation.
So here you could say, you know, maybe he`s trying out his pardon training
wheels with Mr. Arpaio and then intends to fight more furiously in his own
direction or the direction of people he wants to protect. One way or
another, I think one way we might want to look at this is he is
communicating to the prosecutors an attitude toward the rule of law that
for somebody who is currently under inquiry at least for potential
obstruction of justice, is not what it seems to me his lawyers would want
him to communicate.
As you point out, this is an extraordinary use of the pardon power. It
really looks to me more on the facts like a direct interference with the
administration of justice, not consistent with the normal criteria for
granting pardons. It was done in highly political circumstances as in the
announcement at the rally. It seems to me that for somebody whose attitude
toward the rule of law is very much at issue, after the Comey episode and
other related activities of his to try to slow the course or end of Russia
investigation, this is, it seems to me, an imprudent step on his part, I
suppose I`ll put it that way.
MELBER: You`re almost saying that on the narrow basis of Donald Trump`s
personal self-interest in criminal liability exposure, this was potentially
a bad idea because of the ongoing obstruction inquiry?
BAUER: Sure, because he`s painting a picture of himself. I mean, the
question is when, for example, he asked Jim Comey to swear loyalty to him,
when he called the intelligence chiefs and asked them to dissuade Comey
from pursuing the investigation, you know, what was one to make of that
conduct? Was it that he was inexperienced, he didn`t know what he was
doing, he kind of blundered into it? Or is it more consequential than
that, that this was somebody who had an instrumental and inappropriate view
of the rule of law?
And it seems to me that the exercise of pardon in the Arpaio case tends to
support the latter interpretation. And that`s not the interpretation
that`s going to serve him well as people who are investigating his behavior
try to decide something about his motive.
MELBER: Right. You put it so well, Mr. Bauer, and raised a more profound
question, which is just because the Constitution affords an absolute power,
it does not mean it can never be abused. A governor also has very absolute
pardon power but if he`s caught selling or auctioning off pardon, it
doesn`t mean there is no recourse.
White House counsel under President Obama, Bob Mauer, thank you making for
time for us on this busy Friday night.
BAUER: Sure. It`s a pleasure. Have a good evening.
MELBER: I really appreciate it.
I want to go right to presidential historian Jon Meacham.
Thank you as well for joining us. Your thoughts on what`s unfolding
tonight.
JON MEACHAM, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN (via telephone): Well, I think it is
not unprecedented, but it is highly unusual. If you look at, as many
conservatives like to do, if you look at the original intent of the
creation of the constitutional power of the president to issue pardons,
Alexander Hamilton described in “The Federalist Papers” that it was there
largely as a means for a president to restore order after some domestic
disturbance.
The first great use of it was under George Washington, after the whiskey
rebellion out in Pennsylvania that had been a very serious domestic
insurrection. He used the pardon power to try to heal the country. Andrew
Johnson, in reconstruction, issued a pardon to those who had taken up arms
against the country during the Civil War. I`d argue that President Ford`s
September 1974 highly politically costly pardon of President Nixon was an
attempt to heal the country.
This is an attempt to secure a base, to pardon this sheriff for the charges
for which he was convicted does not seem to me on the surface to be about
sending a signal that the country will move forward, quite the opposite.
It strikes me as an effort to say to a besieged Trump base that I`ll take
care of you.
MELBER: Wow. And you put it so historically, the Ford example being, as
you say, controversial, and yet just about everyone knows it hurt Ford. It
was done – go ahead.
MEACHAM: The single most dramatic drop in an approval rating in the
history of the Gallup poll. Gerald Ford was cruising through August, he
became president on the 9th of August, he chose a Sunday morning in
September, in a highly interesting speech, I recommend that people go look
at it. A lot of it has to do with the power of mercy, of judge not lest we
be judged, of needing to move forward.
President Ford was determined to do it after – I may get the number
slightly wrong here, but in one of his first press conferences at the time
of great foreign unrest, a time of inflation, something like 25 out of 29
questions were about Richard Nixon. He believed the country should move
forward. And it took the country 30 years, more or less, to see that for
what it was.
The other example I point out, and it`s much more recent, is George W.
Bush, the 43rd president, stood very strongly against Vice President Dick
Cheney and many of his close aides in refusing to pardon Scooter Libby, who
had been caught up in the Valerie Plame business, an issue that has fallen
out of memory amid the Trump tsunami of our time. But he did not believe
that the process showed that a pardon was justified. He had every personal
and frankly every political reason to issue that pardon.
And he wouldn`t do it, because he thought it was not in keeping with what a
president should use this power for. Trump has done the opposite today.
MELBER: And you mentioned that history were George W. Bush would commute
that sentence and that was over the strenuous objections of Dick Cheney, a
man who had many, many purchases of influence over the White House, and yet
it was, as you say, a line – one more line I think trammeled here,
according to precedent, by President Trump tonight.
Presidential historian Jon Meacham, thank you for making time for us.
MEACHAM: Thank you.
MELBER: I want to turn to Congressman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California.
Thank you as well. A busy time for all.
I want to broaden our lens with you and ask about all of this news, the
Russia subpoenas, part of the original reason we were going to have you on,
but that is something the White House is responding to. Then there are all
these things the White House is jamming into the system, this pardon, the
ousting of a very prominent and controversial aide, Sebastian Gorka, which
we have more on later, and the announcement of the transgender policy.
As a member of Congress, as someone who works with different presidents,
your views on all this coming in the midst of the emergency federal
response to a hurricane.
REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, of course, it certainly looks like
a dump of a lot of information on a – at the end of the week, in the midst
of a hurricane to try to bury as much of it as possible. And I agree I
guess with Bob Bauer`s conclusion that this was an attempt to narrow-cast
to his base and hope the rest of the country wasn`t watching what he was
doing.
But, of course, we are watching what he`s doing. What he did in terms of
the pardon for Arpaio I think is reprehensible. This is someone who
violated the law, was conducting his policing in an overtly discriminatory
fashion. And the fact that he would essentially promise this pardon at a
political rally, that it was a purely political instrument for the
president, is I think an abuse of the pardon power. So –
MELBER: Congressman, can I ask you to expound on that? You`re saying,
based on what you`ve seen, you think it is an abuse because he used it
essentially as a kind of political campaign ploy?
SCHIFF: Absolutely. This is a political tool. He telegraphed it at a
rally in front of his supporters.
This isn`t about the interests of justice. This isn`t about rewarding
someone or giving them a second chance or acknowledging their other service
to the country. This is patently political.
And to the degree there`s any overlap with the Russian investigation, I
guess I have a different take than Mr. Bauer. The concern I have is that
he`s sending a message to people that may be under investigation by Bob
Mueller that I have your back and I`ve got a pardon waiting for you. So, I
am concerned about that because obviously this is a president who is not
above using the pardon power strictly in his own very narrow personal
interest.
MELBER: Well, you`re raising something incredibly disturbing. And it goes
back, as you mentioned, to what Bob Bauer had already written about,
analyzed prior to this use of the power. You`re saying the very
recklessness, the very flouting of the law, the fact that this all was done
by President Trump tonight during this hurricane, as people deal with that,
and doing it before even the criminal justice process played out with
Arpaio, he was facing perhaps up to six months but hadn`t been sentenced
yet, you`re saying that very flouting could be deliberate, to send this
message to others who are going to be dealing potentially with Bob
Mueller`s criminal inquiry?
SCHIFF: You know, certainly the president is more than capable of that.
It could be, you know, just about delivering this to the base, some more
red meat for the base. You know, what disturbs me but this at so many
levels, this caps a week and a half of quite deliberately divisive conduct
by the president of the United States. A president is supposed to be a
unifying figure that tries to bring the country together to make us a more
perfect union.
But instead, this president is determined to divide us in every way, divide
us by his transgender policy, divide us with a pardon of Arpaio, divide us
by suggesting that white supremacists and neo-Nazis are the equivalent to
those who would protest them. At every step of the way, he is
affirmatively, it seems, going out of his way to appeal to the prejudices
of the American people and try to divide us. That is not the kind of
qualities we look for in a commander in chief. And I think it really is
tearing at the fabric of the country.
MELBER: Your colleague, Senator Schumer, the leader of the Democrats in
the Senate, has a new statement out decrying this as supporting a man in
Arpaio who was found, again, by an independent process to be discriminating
against Latinos based on their race and ethnicity. His concern being this
sends a message of comfort or encouragement to other law enforcement to do
that, even if they`re found in violation by a judge.
Do you worry about that message? And if so, as a member of Congress, what
can you, what will others do about it?
SCHIFF: Well, I do worry about that message that the president is sending.
And look, I worked with law enforcement my entire career, beginning as a
young prosecutor in Los Angeles. I have tremendous respect for law
enforcement. And most are not going to, you know, accept what the
president is doing as any encouragement to violate the law. They`re
dedicated to upholding the law.
But nonetheless, he is telling the whole country that the rule of law means
very little to him, that he will cross his own Justice Department even
during the pendency of proceedings, when it`s in his naked political
interest. And he`s perfectly OK for even law enforcement officers,
officers of the court, to ignore the law when it comes to immigration. Or
in the case of people who were loud and outspoken in favor of his campaign.
What an awful message to send the country. And you really appreciate at
times like this, what it meant when we had a president in the last
administration who was trying all the time to bring us together, to have a
president who is, you know, trying to divide us and do such – and do so in
such a blatant fashion.
MELBER: Congressman, before I let you go, can I ask you about the news on
Russia tonight?
SCHIFF: Of course.
MELBER: The other big stories here, NBC News confirming the first grand
jury subpoenas going out from Bob Mueller to associates of Paul Manafort
regarding international business activities and lobbying campaigns
including touching on Ukraine. And “The Wall Street Journal” reporting
that Mueller is explicitly looking at intelligence showing Russian hackers
not only wanted to get material about Hillary Clinton to the Trump
campaign, which is somewhat known and bad enough, but that the very person,
according to “The Wall Street Journal” they were trying to get it to is
Mike Flynn, who, of course, was not only removed from the Trump
administration but who has publicly said he wants criminal immunities and
says he has a, quote, story to tell.
Sometimes Rachel and others will ask you to connect the dots. I feel like
the dots are already fairly lined up.
But what you can tell us as your reaction to both those reports tonight?
SCHIFF: Well, you know, I`ll try my best to connect some of the dots. You
have the dossier, which makes a variety of allegations. Most people have
fixated on the salacious ones.
But the more concerning allegations to me in the dossier were allegations
that, you know, people, sources at the Kremlin, were telling Mr. Steele
that the Russians had three objectives. They wanted to see who was
receptive, who might have a favorable view of Russia that might be
receptive to Russian help. And they wanted to gather intelligence. And
they wanted to publish compromising information in the service of the other
two objectives.
And here you have e-mails around this meeting with Don Trump Jr. That very
much fits that description. You have a Porter Smith giving an interview to
“The Wall Street Journal” and talking about how he is in contact with
Russian hackers, among others, that may have compromising information on
Hillary Clinton and he can be a conduit to the campaign through people like
Mike Flynn. All of this, you know, they look like pieces of a puzzle that
we need to flesh out and see whether they`re connected or whether this is
just some awful coincidence.
And you have Bob Mueller doing his job as he should, in a very methodical
way, that is looking at whether individuals may have violated the law.
There is a certain sequencing to an investigation where you may look at
certain people and you may, if the facts warrant, bring charges against
certain people, and that builds a case against others down the road.
So, these pieces do fit together. It`s still too early to conclude where
they lead. But it certainly warrants a thorough and nonpartisan
investigation by Congress and it warrants allowing Bob Mueller to do his
job without any interference.
MELBER: Congressman Adam Schiff, thank you so much.
SCHIFF: Thanks, Ari.
MELBER: We have a lot more here. Joe Arpaio now tweeting his thanks to
president tonight during this hurricane: Thank you, Donald Trump, for
seeing my conviction for what it is, a political witch hunt by holdovers in
the Obama Justice Department.
Joining us now is “New York Times” White House correspondent Glenn Thrush.
Glenn, thank you for making time.
We have a lot unfolding. I want to ask you about a couple of stories, but
starting with the latest on Arpaio. What can you tell us about what led up
to this decision and how the use of this hurricane, as we`ve been
reporting, seems to be the timing choice of the Trump White House?
GLENN THRUSH, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NEW YORK TIMES (via telephone):
Well, it really is. Talk about your news dump Fridays, right? I mean,
look, I was with Joe Arpaio in his office in Phoenix when he was still
Maricopa County sheriff last year on his birthday. Arpaio, I was doing a
podcast with him, Arpaio was sulking for an hour because Trump hadn`t sent
him a birthday message.
These two men have a sort of personal, I guess you could say on some level,
a co-dependence. They see the world in a very similar way. And Arpaio, we
know all of the issues involving his sort of treatment of prisoners,
throwing them out into the desert in 100-degree weather, feeding them
minimal meals, making them wear pink underwear, and obviously very
zealously pursuing immigrants, both legal and illegal.
But what Arpaio really represents, Ari, is the alpha Trump voter. He is
from Pennsylvania. He is 85 years old. He went south as so many snow
birds did, white working class people, to kind of move away from what they
thought was a change in the Northeast. It`s very important to understand
that that`s what he represents.
One other thing, Donald Trump won Arizona by 3.5 or 3.6 percentage points
last year. He – when you factor in third party candidates, they got about
7 percent of the vote. Arizona is moving away from Republicans rather
rapidly. So I think you look at the ages of the two protagonists in this
particular drama – Arpaio 85, Trump 71. It tells you a lot about the
direction of the Republican Party.
MELBER: You are sharing small and yet telling details that these men, as
you say, are not only close, but that the sheriff was upset about not
getting that personal birthday greeting. What else can you tell us about
what goes beyond the personal? And do you give credence to what we`ve
heard from some other really well-placed experts tonight, that this is not
just Arizona, this is not just Arpaio, that this is not just being buried
under the hurricane and people can assess what kind of leadership that is,
but that this is also potentially a message to anyone ensnared in the
Russia inquiry about how early and how fast and how lawyerless Donald Trump
is prepared to act with the pardon power?
THRUSH: Look, you know, I`ve said this, and I`m not the only one. Donald
Trump is going to test all the prerogatives we`ve assumed presidents have.
The pardon power particularly. I mean, he`s using it – he`s using it in a
way, in the active arena of American politics, in a way that we haven`t
seen since Nixon.
And let me tell you something. The American voter, unless they have
changed entirely, really doesn`t like pardon. They don`t like the notion
of a president acting extralegally to sort of interrupt the criminal
justice process. Even if there`s a perception that the criminal justice
process may be politically motivated as there is on the right.
So Trump – I think one thing we`ve got to be aware of here, Trump is
incurring significant political risk by doing this. This is not something
– this is not something people like. And remember, for all the talk of
his retaining his base, and really in the last two weeks he has done
nothing but dive into his base almost like jumping into a mosh pit off the
stage, right?
He essentially has been losing independents in droves. And there has been
some erosion even in his base. So, this is a president that we have got to
look at all of this, the Gorka departure, Arpaio, in the context of a
president very, very much struggling for his political life.
MELBER: Struggling for his political life. I`m going to get to a question
on Gorka in a moment. You mentioned. The last question I want to ask you,
though, about this, is your estimation of Donald Trump. Because there is a
view that is purely cynical and says he does whatever he thinks is in his
own narrow self-interest. Again, the backdrop of the hurricane being
something that would astound anyone who thought that any president should
have a humanitarian bent on a night like this but may not shock others.
And then there`s a different view, that deep down, he actually does not
think there is any such thing as rule of law, that is to say, the thing
that unite people in both parties historically, Jon Meacham talking about
Republican presidents who have taken a different approach, the thing that
the founders thought would keep us united to some degree, even through
rough times. The idea of nonpartisan rule of law, I mean, what every law
student studies, there aren`t R`s and D`s next to the judge`s names, and
you learn about how so many Supreme Court decisions are unanimous because
no matter who is appointed, it matters that there is a nonpartisan,
independent rule of law that this president, Glenn, doesn`t and has never
believed in that. And thus for him, these things that might shock even the
staff Republicans lining the Justice Department, for him aren`t even
shocking because he wouldn`t have thought to do it any other way, which is
the same reason, Glenn, that he got up on the debate stage and said Hillary
Clinton should be in jail, because she`s my opponent and I`m perfect. And
that was his whole understanding and conception of the rule of law.
THRUSH: Well, look, and I say this not as an insult to him, just as a
statement of objective fact. He has no appreciation for American history.
He is not conversant in it. It`s not something that he has a great deal of
knowledge in. People who have known him over the years will tell you he
has some blind spots on some basic civics issues. So, he`s not even
thinking of it on that continuum, Ari.
And the other thing about it is, this is a guy, remember, his first
experience, one of his first professional experiences was being sued by the
Department of Housing and Urban Development for discrimination against
African-American tenants in some of his family`s properties. This is a guy
who brags about being able to use the bankruptcy law to his advantage. He
is somebody who views the law as a rubber band, that it`s a flexible
instrument that an individual who is outside of government can leverage and
use in a way that`s most advantageous to themselves personally.
MELBER: And, Glenn, last question.
THRUSH: – a real estate developer as opposed to being president.
MELBER: Glenn, last question, Sebastian Gorka out of the White House, also
as part of this Friday night hurricane news dump, apparently. The White
House stating, according to an anonymous official, that he did not resign,
a letter circulating on the Internet with his side of the story. What can
you tell us?
THRUSH: First of all, Seb Gorka didn`t have security clearance. So, Seb
Gorka was a flack, not even a flack to the mainstream press, he was a
Breitbart guy. So, Seb Gorka was probably the most overhyped, fairly
useless national security figure in our history. He didn`t participate in
any major national security decisions.
The president liked to hear him go on TV because he shouted loudly and went
after his opponents. Seb Gorka is going to go back and do what Seb Gorka
does. And, fundamentally, what it represents is, for the time being
anyway, the grownups, namely national security adviser McMaster, Dina
Powell, people like that, seem to have gotten the upper hand.
But it`s just Friday, man! Anything can happen next week.
MELBER: It is just Friday. Glenn Thrush from “The New York Times,” thank
you for making time on this busy Friday night.
I want to read now in our breaking news coverage, this is a response to the
pardon of Sheriff Arpaio. This is from a leading Republican from the state
of Arizona, Senator Jeff Flake, who has been the target for taunting by
President Trump. He has speedy reaction to this news which is breaking,
saying: Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred the president
honor the judicial process and let it take its course.
The implication from the senator there saying basically the president did
not honor the process.
Joining me now, Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who
represents Phoenix, Arizona.
Congressman, thank you for making time, and I don`t want to berate this
point. But I will say, you and I, any normal time on night like this would
probably be discussing the hurricane and disaster preparation. And we`ve
been covering it throughout the day and are going to cover it more.
But all of these developments require us to discuss the Arpaio pardon.
Your view of the pardon and whether in any way you think it was more than
inappropriate but somehow an abuse.
REP. RUBEN GALLEGO (D), ARIZONA: Well, to begin with, it`s cowardly. The
president, you know, decided to use the cover of a Friday evening, as well
as a hurricane, to pardon one of his racist friends. I`ve been fighting
Sheriff Joe Arpaio since I was even in politics as an activist.
And let`s be clear, the reason why he is – was convicted was because of
his racial profiling of Americans. Latinos with surnames that were Latino
were being pulled over. Veterans, mothers, business owners, were being
pulled over randomly and asked for their citizenship. Some of them
actually held in jail until they could prove they were citizens.
And that`s actually what ended up creating the situation that got him into
the process that he is right now. He actually signed a DOJ agreement
saying he would no longer racially profile because he ended up arresting an
American citizen and held in jail for a couple of days without any proof of
a crime. And then he proceeded to willingly violate that actual agreement
for years. And then when the judge actually caught up to him and realized
this, he put him through the proceedings he has right now and was
convicted.
At this point, he was about to go through his sentencing program, which
would have been at most 60 days in jail he would have gotten, according to
the guidelines. So, what we see right now is the president using an excuse
to pardon somebody, not because of immigration issues, because that`s not
what he was convicted for. It`s for racially profiling Americans.
And at the end of the day, why is the president doing this? The president
doesn`t care about anybody. This president cares less about Sheriff Joe
like any other citizen. It has nothing to do with that.
At the end of the day, he`s just trying to set up, again, and erode the
idea of the rule of law so he can end up pardoning other people. He didn`t
go through the normal DOJ process for pardoning. He didn`t get the
recommendation from the Department of Justice to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio.
And the reason why he`s doing this because he wants to erode the idea of
pardons in general so he can go on and pardon his friends and allies who
may have helped him on his campaign.
That`s the most detrimental thing about this. I was with many of these
young men and women back in 2006 when we were protesting against Sheriff
Joe Arpaio when we know he was racially profiling people, when we know
there was abuse going on in his jails. And we believed in the system. We
believed that if we either got him out of office through the electoral
process and/or went through the judicial process, eventually we would get
justice. We did get justice, we voted him out. And then we thought when
he got justice when he came through the judicial system.
But then we have Donald Trump who thinks he`s above the law and that all
his friends also get to be above the law. And by the way, that is a
horrible thing. That is a horrible thing and a horrible message that any
American president can send to political people as well as just, you know,
in general all Americans, that you can be above the law as long as you are
doing something that is, quote unquote, politically popular or if you back
the right presidential candidate.
You know, this is just a further proof that the president is basically
eroding all the most basic things about our American democracy. We`re
binded by the Constitution. It`s the norms and the rule of law that have
actually kept us together.
And he`s slowly eroding everything he can. This is one step further and
basically eroding the idea of, you know, equal treatment under the law,
because at the end of the day, all you have to do is be very popular and
hope that the right president gets elected, and the next thing you know,
you`ll get your pardon.
And this is just a sad statement. But at the end of the day, it doesn`t
surprise me, I`ll be honest. Donald Trump is a racist and he`s pardoning
another racist. And this is just par for the course.
MELBER: What do you think the reaction here is going to be in Arizona,
given all the divisiveness up to this point?
GALLEGO: Well, to begin with, this wasn`t popular at all with not just
Latinos but with most Arizona citizens. And this will only motivate a lot
of people that have already been unhappy with Donald Trump. And I`m not
just talking about Latinos. There`s a lot of people that now realize that
President Trump is out of control. He is literally destroying the basic
tenets of our democracy and our stability by going after the rule of law.
The pardon in Arizona was only polling I think at the mid-20s last time.
And now that he`s done it, and again, he did it in a very cowardly manner.
He didn`t go out and explain himself. He didn`t tweet out like he –
(CROSSTALK)
MELBER: Let me jump in, Congressman, and say, as we`ve been reporting,
this is significant, he`s doing all this under the cover of a humanitarian
crisis that we don`t know its bounds, we don`t know what`s going to happen
over the coming days with this slow moving category 4. We know we haven`t
had a hurricane of this magnitude in over 12 years. This is the moment he
picks.
That leads me to the final question I have for you, then we`ll turn to more
of these breaking stories on Russia that are also quite significant. But
final question to you, based on the tenor of the way you`re putting this
tonight, it makes me ask – do you think it`s the use of the pardon power
that ultimately could undo this presidency?
GALLEGO: Well, I mean, like this presidency is being undone by the
president himself. What he unfortunately has done, he has undone the power
of the pardon now. He`s lowered it to a base level that any president now,
from now on, can use as a precedent to basically, you know, pardon people
for political reasons, especially when they`re not even done through their
whole judicial proceedings.
For me, you know, this is an abuse of power. It is abuse of power that any
president prior to Donald Trump, we would have all been screaming through
the roof. But again, he is changing the tone and the temperament to the
point where somehow this is going to be considered blase in the next three
or four days when he tweets out something else stupid or distracting.
At the end of the day, he has debased the power of the presidency and now
the power of the pardon. I don`t think the pardon will ever be considered
the same way. And it`s because this president is unworthy of the office
that he is actually serving right now.
MELBER: Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, thank you so much for joining
me.
GALLEGO: Thank you for having me.
MELBER: I want to turn to this other story. It is a significant one. In
addition to the category 4 hurricane and the presidential pardon of Sheriff
Arpaio, moments ago tonight, we also mentioned two of these other breaking
developments. Special counsel Mueller and these new maneuverings in the
investigation of Trump and Russia.
So, there are two separate reports here I`m going to legally break down on
the special counsel. They focus on two different former aides to the
president. Former national security adviser Mike Flynn and former campaign
chairman Paul Manafort. Late today, “The Wall Street Journal” reporting
that Mueller is looking at Flynn`s potential role in Russia collusion,
specifically an effort, a Republican effort apparently to get Clinton e-
mails from Russian hackers.
So, that is one big development tonight. NBC News has the other one. This
involves Paul Manafort. NBC`s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee and Tom Winter
reporting that Mueller has now begun issuing his first grand jury subpoenas
that seek testimony from PR executives who worked on an international
lobbying campaign headed by Manafort. The stated goal of the lobbying
campaign, this was 2012 to 2014, was to build support for Ukraine`s entry
into the E.U.
Now, this report is big for a few reasons. But it is also the first public
indication that Mueller is now deploying the process of compelling witness
testimony before the grand jury. That`s huge. It`s also the latest
indication the special counsel has, this increased focus on Manafort.
He is, of course, being investigated for his work for the pro-
Russian/Ukrainian political party and offshore banking and real estate
transactions and questions about money laundering, and another big
procedural bombshell that you will surely remember Rachel`s reporting on, a
month after FBI agents conducted that pre-dawn raid on Manafort`s Virginia
home seeking tax and banking documents. To date, that is the only public
accounting of a home raid in the Russia Mueller investigation.
Now, the Trump White House makes a lot of noise on a lot of topics, as we
have been seeing tonight. But these reports show the topic that they often
argue should go quietly into the night, the Russia inquiry and its focus on
top aides to Donald Trump. Well, that inquiry is picking up steam.
I`m very happy to stay, staying up late for us tonight, is NBC News
correspondent Carol Lee, who is one of the reporters breaking that story
about these grand jury subpoenas.
Thank you for being here.
CAROL LEE, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Thank you for having me. Glad to be
here.
MELBER: Walk us through what this new account says and what`s new about
it.
LEE: Well, essentially, the newest and most glaring piece is what you
walked through, which is that Mueller has now moved into a stage where he`s
issuing subpoenas for testimony before the grand jury. He`s done this for
documents but not for specific testimony. And what he`s asked for is six
public relations firms, executives who work for them, who were involved in
this international lobbying effort that Manafort oversaw, and for them to
come and testify before the grand jury.
And what he – you know, the broad piece of this is that he wants –
Mueller wants to know, you know, specifically kind of whether all of Paul
Manafort`s international lobbying efforts, particularly those for Russian-
backed interests, were on the level, whether they were on the up and up.
He wants to know more specifically that that effort that you referred to,
which was this campaign that was the stated reason for it was so that
Ukraine could enter the European Union, the question is whether that was
actually what it was for, and, you know, how the money – why –
MELBER: Or – so on the level would be, it really is just that, it`s an
international brand building campaign which no one would have any reason to
hide.
LEE: Right.
MELBER: What could not on the level look like?
LEE: Well, I mean, a number of things. It could be that it wasn`t
necessarily – it was used for some other sort of purpose that benefitted
Russia or Russian-backed interests in Ukraine. You know, we don`t
specifically know, but there are a number of ways – frankly, if it was
anything other than the stated reason, that could be problematic for Paul
Manafort.
But what the goal is from the investigators is to figure out, you know, if
these PR firms have any – if the executives have any information about –
you know, that would lead them to figure out whether there was something
else.
MELBER: Right. One thing we`ve heard investigators talk about is the
innocent theory of the case is that Russia was trying to do all this stuff
from the outside in and they might even have caught some people up in these
meetings, but it was all Russia driven and they didn`t really find anyone
to shake their hand and actually do the conspiracy, right? That`s the
innocent theory.
LEE: Correct.
MELBER: The criminal theory of the case, and it`s a scary one, there were
people even before 2016 who were basically being converted into Russian
assets, that the money trail was a long term campaign to do this and they
were essentially injected into the orbit of the Trump campaign to then cut
a deal.
LEE: Right. And that`s the question, because this lobbying effort
obviously was before the Trump campaign and before Paul Manafort came to –
as chairman of that campaign. But the question is, you know, can you draw
some sort of link, if there was something nefarious happening at that time,
with that particular campaign, that involved Russia, you know, what
happened, what were the connections that were made there, and do any of
those connections then somehow become tied to Paul Manafort and his effort
on the Trump campaign?
MELBER: Does any of this shed new light on the home raid of Paul Manafort?
LEE: Well, it suggests that – it could. We don`t really know. I think
it suggests that there were some things learned from that, that they`re
zeroing in on this particular campaign. Obviously, they`ve already
subpoenaed documents from these firms. As you mentioned, it`s a very
significant step, suggesting that specifically with regards to Paul
Manafort, this is picking up speed.
MELBER: And, finally, Carol, as you and I know from reporting these kind
of cases, what happens inside a well-functioning grand jury is totally
secret. What happens outside tends to keep leaking. Do you have an
indication that more subpoenas will leak?
LEE: Yes. I mean, that`s I think what everyone expects, that there will
be more subpoenas and that is, you know, you described it accurately,
that`s where things tend to leak, no one is bound to talk about the fact
that they`re being subpoenaed. And so, once they start issuing those,
that`s how reporters like us get wind of it.
MELBER: Yes. Well, you know, Rachel often has on people from all the
places driving and breaking these stories, a lot in the – “The Journal,”
“The Post,” “The New York Times.” I know that you, Ken Dilanian and Tom
Winter were obviously among the ones driving it today, the big story.
Thanks for making time to talk about it.
LEE: Sure, any time. Thank you.
MELBER: I want to turn to Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the
eastern district of Michigan, i.e., a federal prosecutor, who has worked
with these kind of grand juries.
Thank you for making time tonight.
BARBARA MCQUADEE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Oh, you bet, Ari.
MELBER: I don`t have a big question for you other than, what do you think
of this news?
MCQUADE: Well, I think it`s an interesting combination of news stories
today, because we have on the one hand, Robert Mueller who is very
methodically working on his investigation, going after Paul Manafort and
Michael Flynn, which is a very common strategy. Go after the lower level
offenders, flip them, offer them leniency in change for truthful testimony
to cooperate against higher level offenders. But at the same time, we have
seen this extraordinary pardon of Sheriff Arpaio.
Maybe they get the message that, you know what, I can get leniency anyway
even without cooperating, I don`t need to cooperate in order to get that
inducement at the end of the rainbow, I`m going to get that from President
Trump. So, in many ways this may be disrupting the very method that Robert
Mueller and prosecutors have used for decades.
MELBER: That is a harrowing thought. If that`s true, is that
inappropriate?
MCQUADE: Oh, I – you know, I don`t know. I think it is incredibly
inappropriate to say I`m going to dangle this pardon out there, if you
provide information that suits my purposes, the president, as opposed to
the quest for the truth, which is what the Justice Department is all about.
So I think it`s a very chilling development.
MELBER: What can Bob Mueller do about it?
MCQUADE: I don`t know that there`s much he can do about it. I suppose if
there are overt promises for a pardon, that would be further evidence of
obstruction of justice. So I think that his obstruction investigation will
proceed. And if there are either overt or implicit promises of leniency in
exchange for helping out the president or his team in any of this, that
would be further evidence of obstruction of justice.
MELBER: Is there a scenario where the Bob Mueller argument becomes, yes,
you may be getting cover or offered cover, but no, as a matter of
historical fact, Donald Trump will not be president forever. Many of the
people, as you know and some of your colleagues in the federal circuits
have discussed, many of the people who ultimately went to jail in Watergate
went to jail in a different administration later.
MCQUADE: Well, certainly that could happen. They could be prosecuted down
the road. Most of these statutes carry with them a five-year statute of
limitations, which would be beyond the four-year term of a president. One
thing that`s really interesting is, a pardon can even come before someone
is charged with a crime. For example, President Ford pardoned President
Nixon before he was charged with a crime outside of the impeachment
context.
And so, there`s really no limit on the president`s power to pardon. He
could pardon proactively, even before charges come against Manafort or
Michael Flynn. And so in that way, I worry that Robert Mueller and his
team could lose the leverage they would ordinarily have in such a case.
MELBER: And that brings me to the final question, Barbara. You mentioned
no limit, and that`s true, right? I mean, under the Constitution, as you
say, there`s no time limit, it can come very early in the process. That`s
not typically how presidents have done it because they work with the
Justice Department and the White House counsel and they`ve done it
differently. But that`s one of the many practices that this president is
breaking tonight with this mid-hurricane pardon.
But the other parts of the is the abuse question that I want to get your
final thoughts on, because I was talking about Bob Bauer at the top of the
show. The fact that it`s an absolute power doesn`t mean that it`s without
abuse. An example being a governor who auctions off or sells pardons,
right, is taking an absolute power and finding a way to abuse it and there
are corruption and other statutes to deal with that.
Given that obstruction was one of the House Judiciary issues in both the
Clinton and Nixon cases, is the abuse of the pardon power something in your
view that can amount to potential obstruction?
MCQUADE: I think so. If you use that pardon power, which is absolute
except in matters of impeachment, but if you use that pardon power in
exchange for interfering with an investigation, lying, perjury,
obstruction, I think that could be grounds for obstruction charges. And
something I think the Mueller team will want to look at.
MELBER: Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the eastern district
and MSNBC analyst – thank you.
MCQUADE: Thanks very much, Ari.
MELBER: Amidst all this breaking news from the White House tonight, we
have been throughout the evening and we`ll be later on this evening in our
live coverage keeping a close eye on the massive storm that is bearing down
on the Texas coast. The president declaring a state of emergency for the
entire state of Texas.
Hurricane Harvey now a category 4 storm, winds hitting 130 miles per hour.
Many people in coastal communities now evacuated.
The city of Houston has told residents to stay put and shelter in place.
The real danger for Houston could come in the next several days, as the
storm dumps dozens of inches of rain and causes what the National Hurricane
Center predicts will be, quote, catastrophic flooding.
Joining me now is meteorologist Bill Karins.
Where is Harvey now and what do we expect?
BILL KARINS, MSNBC METEOROLOGIST: We are very close to that official
landfall from the National Hurricane Center. We are watching a 130 mile
per hour winds, category 4, as we advertised.
We are so fortunate this is not over a major city making landfall. This is
over a sparsely populated area. There are some small towns in there that
will be devastated. A lot of the population of those are 10,000 or less.
So, those are the people you have to feel for, they`ve had to evacuate and
they`re watching the destruction of their little town. So, that will be
the story come tomorrow when we can get in there and look at this.
Now, the live radar shows you the center line about to come onshore. The
northern eyewall has moved onshore. Hurricane chasers out here in Rockport
are reporting winds up to 120 miles per hour. Power is flickering on and
off and going off in many areas in the vicinity here.
Corpus Christi, we were thankfully spared the worst of it. Corpus Christi
has missed the eyewall. So, the population of Chris Christie, 300,000
people. All of those did get out of the way but they don`t want their
homes destroyed. They`ve avoided that with the winds.
There`s many different aspects to this storm. But as far as the very
intense winds go, Corpus Christi has been on the back side. Their winds
are in the 40 to 80 miles per hour range. That makes a big difference
between that and 100 to 120 as far destroying your property and destroying
a lot of the structures.
Let me go back over here. I want to show you. This is a closer, up zoom
view. I mentioned some of those small towns that are in the worst of it.
Port Arkansas and Rockport are right in the heart of the eyewall right now,
that`s where we`re seeing the destruction beginning to take place. This up
here, there`s no cities listed here because that`s unpopulated seashore.
That`s where the worst of the storm surge is and the highest winds. So,
that`s good, we`re not dealing with that.
Here`s some of the latest wind gust reports. I mentioned the Corpus
Christi area and the 40-mile-per-hour range, Victoria, you`ll start to
notice power outages. That`s going to be a rough night up there and as we
go through the night into tomorrow we continue with those high wind gusts.
As we get the official landfall probably sometime maybe in the next two
hours, maybe three hours, and then we`ll watch the storm slowly begin to
weaken. When I say slowly, Ari, this thing is going to move inland as
about 4 miles per hour all night tonight. That`s as fast as you and I
probably walk. So this is going to be a long duration event with the rain
after we`re done with the wind tonight.
MELBER: Right, we`ve heard that can affect the devastation as well.
MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins, a long night for you and a lot of people
in the path of the storm. Thank you. Our special live coverage continues
at 10:00 p.m.
Joining us now is Asawin Suebsaeng. He`s a politics reporter from “The
Daily Beast,” who has been tracking the Sebastian Gorka story.
Very significant to a lot of people that this person with so many
controversial affiliations is out of the Trump White House. What can you
tell us?
ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, DAILY BEAST: Well, I can tell you that the White House
this evening is going out of its way, at the senior levels, to tell
reporters and to tell the public that Sebastian Gorka did not resign. But
they can confirm that he is no longer at the White House.
Several senior administration officials I`ve been messaging tonight simply
told me things like, Gorka`s gone, Gorka`s out, Gorka was forced out.
So, it seems that the good Dr. Gorka is attempting to do a kind of, you
can`t fire me, I quit this evening, or the White House is lying its teeth
off about the fate of Sebastian Gorka. One of the two is correct and only
one of them can be.
MELBER: I appreciate the logical line you`re drawing. Why do you think
this president, who got famous pretending to fire people on a reality show,
has such a difficult time closing the deal if he did it anything like his
famous catch phrase in any public setting or had a clear and orderly
process, there wouldn`t be these constant recriminations, every Friday
night they force someone out.
SUEBSAENG: Well, that`s just Trump`s style. I mean, it`s a cliche almost
at this point to note that the president does not enjoy firing people. He
prefers other people, when he`s not in the context of reality TV, to do his
dirty work for him.
And in this case, as I reported at “The Daily Beast” a week ago to the day
today, Sebastian Gorka`s fate was extremely uncertain right after the
ouster of Steve Bannon. Gorka worked until Bannon was forced out of the
White House a week ago today as basically one of Steve Bannon`s aides in
the West Wing. There were a bunch of people in the administration and top
ranks in the White House who thought Gorka was a joke and wanted him and
his baggage and his controversies gone, thought he wasn`t actually doing
much.
Sources told us at “The Daily Beast” that newly-installed Chief of Staff
Kelly, while he was reviewing everybody`s position in the White House, did
not actually know what Gorka did except go on TV sometimes.
MELBER: Asawin Suebsaeng from “The Daily Beast”, thank you for joining us.
SUEBSAENG: Thank you so much.
MELBER: That does it for THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW tonight. Rachel will be
back Monday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.
You can find me, Ari Melber, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern on weeknights.
As we turn from the Arpaio pardon to the Russia news to the official
transgender ban being rolled out, it has been an easily very busy night of
coverage. I want to turn now to Brian Williams who picks up our live
special coverage for the rest of the evening.
END
