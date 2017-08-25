The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 8/25/17 Massive Hurricane hits Texas

Transcript:

We are witnessing what a Friday night hurricane looks like for the Trump

White House. This is not just an incredibly busy night. It is getting to

be a wild night.

Now, we continue to watch this life-threatening category 4 hurricane that

is closing in on the Texas coast. Hurricane Harvey is big. It`s slow-

moving. And it does have the potential to deliver epic amounts of storage

surge and rain to heavily industrial and highly populated parts of Texas

all along the Gulf of Mexico.

And obviously, the eyes of the entire country are on this enormous storm.

And, of course, the millions of people in its path on this Friday night.

We`re also seeing what this Trump White House is doing as this life-

threatening storm barrels down on the mainland United States. For the

White House tonight, the event of this storm means it has been time to make

the ban on transgender troops official, to announce this blockbuster news,

the resignation of the very controversial adviser Sebastian Gorka, formerly

a deputy adviser to the president. He came to the White House with very

contested and disputed and very controversial ties to a host of political

groups that have called Islam an inherently violent religion.

And then there`s this, this is the mother of all Friday night news dumps,

done during the hurricane, while the humanitarian questions still abound.

Within this very past hour, as you may have heard, as the nation watches

what is now a category 4 hurricane in Texas, the Trump White House

announces a presidential pardon for Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Sheriff Arpaio was a long time law enforcement official with Maricopa

County in Arizona, that includes Phoenix, and Sheriff Joe became, as you

may know, the leading face of anti-immigrant fervor in this country, even

lawless fervor. Last month, he was convicted for criminal contempt of

court because a judge said he ignored an order to stop rounding of people

that he suspected of being undocumented immigrants and doing so in an

unlawful manner.

In fact, the sheriff, who is supposed to enforce the law, was facing up to

six months in prison for violating the law. Sheriff Arpaio was, of course,

an early and resolute supporter of Donald Trump politically back from

during the campaign.

And then this week, the president went to Phoenix, Arizona for that very

controversial campaign-style rally amidst other calls of unity. And then

he did something that now, in the midst of this hurricane, takes on a very

different light. He spoke directly with his political crowd in that

campaign setting about what appears to have been, we know tonight, a use of

his presidential power, his authority to potentially pardon Sheriff Arpaio.

MELBER: That is what apparently the pardon power looks like when turned

into “American Idol.” Now, that night the president said through aides

that he wasn`t going to pardon Sheriff Arpaio, he didn`t want to cause any

controversy, it was explained. The White House saying now, tonight, in the

midst of this hurricane, and we don`t know obviously how bad it`s going to

get, how many Americans will be affected, whether God forbid anybody loses

their lives, but this is the night in the midst of a category 4 hurricane

that the White House unveils the pardon.

In a statement that doesn`t mention the sheriff`s crimes or mention the

normal process used by all presidents in both parties for pardons,

including a pardon memo and review by lawyers, instead the president

basically lionizes Arpaio as a kind of a public servant, saying, quote:

Throughout his time as sheriff, Arpaio continued his life`s work of

protecting the public from the scourges of crime and illegal immigration.

Sheriff Joe Arpaio is now 85 years old. And after more than 50 years of

admirable service to our nation, he is a worthy candidate for a

presidential pardon.

The presidential pardon power is absolute. But every other U.S. president

has typically used it after the criminal process unfolds, not to circumvent

the criminal justice process. Tonight, Donald Trump very explicitly used

the onset of what we`re told could be the most dangerous U.S.-bound

hurricane in over 12 years to unveil a pardon of Sheriff Joe Arpaio that

very clearly flouts that criminal justice process.

And it sends a message, quite frankly, to sheriffs and law enforcement

officials who may be found violating the law by judges, Donald Trump has

your back if your violations or excesses involve cracking down on

immigrants in this country.

So legally, there are two things to understand about Trump`s use of the

pardon power tonight. It is formally constitutional in the sense that the

Constitution does give the president this unilateral power. It is also

deliberately undermining the law itself, in the sense that deploying the

pardon power to side with a sheriff over a judge before the criminal

justice process is even complete, undermines the particular law being

enforced.

So, while it is constitutional, it does not mean it is constructive, let

alone a good idea.

Joining us now for more context on this very unusual evening is former

White House counsel Bob Bauer who served for President Obama.

Thank you for joining me.

MELBER: I have you by phone because this is certainly the ultimate

breaking news. I would like your reaction on whether this is, A,

constitutional, B, follows the proper process, and C, your view of the

announcement coming in the midst of this hurricane?

BAUER: Well, in the first instance, I would say it is constitutional in

one sense but it may turn out to be very consequential for him in another.

So, I don`t think it is a free pass for him that he can simply stand behind

the pardon power and say I`ve done what any president can do on a fully

unqualified basis. So, that will be my answer for your first question.

The answer to your second question, I would have to ask you again to repeat

it.

MELBER: Of course. We are on the phone. Bob Bauer, the second question

is, you`ve worked on these issues. Do we have any indication that the

process was followed?

We`ve been hearing all week, and Rachel`s reported on this, the idea that

General John Kelly is instituting order and affecting what paperwork goes

into the White House. Based on what we know, does it look like this went

through the formal pardon review in your experience or not?

BAUER: No, there`s no indication of that at all. He doesn`t mention for

example in his statement that he had a recommendation from the Department

of Justice. One question that I think it might be interesting to hear the

White House pressed to answer is whether there was any discussion at all

with the department, and if there was, what the department of my said. So,

that`s one box that I think still needs to be checked. He said nothing

about it.

And then, as you said in the opening, when you talk about irregularity of

process, let`s begin in talking about how extraordinary this is with the

fact that he decided to review the grounds for the pardon at a political

rally. And he made it clear he was talking about this pardon as an act

that should be particularly interesting to the, quote, people in this room,

that is to say, to the sort segment of supporters that he thought would

respond particularly well to it, and then he teased out his intention to do

it.

So, from there to the present day, including the release this evening, I

would have to say that I certainly can`t remember any exercise of the

pardon power certainly in modern times of anything like this.

The last question you asked is sort of answered by my second response here,

which is his decision to do it tonight could be just that he`s sort of

indifferent to the circumstances in the southeastern United States or his

thought was that he`s narrow-casting this to an audience that was going to

receive it, like the one in the room at the rally, but that he is not

interested in having it be a larger story or people around him are not

interested in having it be a larger story, so he pushed it out on a night

when the people are following the course of the hurricane.

MELBER: Mr. Bauer, you make such an interesting point there, this is a

president who delights in the attention, in the televised event, when he

introduced his Supreme Court justice, it was very much prime time TV. And

as you point out, this is the opposite. This is at a time when even people

who hear about it or who have a negative recollection, in many parts of

United States tonight we`ve been reporting later in the hour, people

literally cannot worry about any news than their own well being and that of

their family and friends as they figure out what to do in southern Texas

and the Gulf. So, it`s very much in that sense directly distracting.

This also comes on another big story that Rachel`s been reporting and that

we`re going to get to later in the hour, these brand-new subpoenas, the

first grand jury subpoenas issued by Bob Mueller and publicly disclosed,

which brings us to something that we saw you previously wrote about linking

Arpaio to Russia. You wrote: If the president does pardon Arpaio, he will

do so in the belief that it will be all political gain and no cost, he will

be wrong. An act of this kind cannot fail to affect Mueller and his team

as they investigate obstruction, and the president`s approach on respect

for law.

What do you mean?

BAUER: So, obviously, the Arpaio case isn`t directly related to Russia.

But on the other hand, let`s talk first about the president`s first musings

about his exercise of the pardon power, it was in the context of questions

about whether he could pardon himself or his aides in the Russia

investigation.

So here you could say, you know, maybe he`s trying out his pardon training

wheels with Mr. Arpaio and then intends to fight more furiously in his own

direction or the direction of people he wants to protect. One way or

another, I think one way we might want to look at this is he is

communicating to the prosecutors an attitude toward the rule of law that

for somebody who is currently under inquiry at least for potential

obstruction of justice, is not what it seems to me his lawyers would want

him to communicate.

As you point out, this is an extraordinary use of the pardon power. It

really looks to me more on the facts like a direct interference with the

administration of justice, not consistent with the normal criteria for

granting pardons. It was done in highly political circumstances as in the

announcement at the rally. It seems to me that for somebody whose attitude

toward the rule of law is very much at issue, after the Comey episode and

other related activities of his to try to slow the course or end of Russia

investigation, this is, it seems to me, an imprudent step on his part, I

suppose I`ll put it that way.

MELBER: You`re almost saying that on the narrow basis of Donald Trump`s

personal self-interest in criminal liability exposure, this was potentially

a bad idea because of the ongoing obstruction inquiry?

BAUER: Sure, because he`s painting a picture of himself. I mean, the

question is when, for example, he asked Jim Comey to swear loyalty to him,

when he called the intelligence chiefs and asked them to dissuade Comey

from pursuing the investigation, you know, what was one to make of that

conduct? Was it that he was inexperienced, he didn`t know what he was

doing, he kind of blundered into it? Or is it more consequential than

that, that this was somebody who had an instrumental and inappropriate view

of the rule of law?

And it seems to me that the exercise of pardon in the Arpaio case tends to

support the latter interpretation. And that`s not the interpretation

that`s going to serve him well as people who are investigating his behavior

try to decide something about his motive.

MELBER: Right. You put it so well, Mr. Bauer, and raised a more profound

question, which is just because the Constitution affords an absolute power,

it does not mean it can never be abused. A governor also has very absolute

pardon power but if he`s caught selling or auctioning off pardon, it

doesn`t mean there is no recourse.

White House counsel under President Obama, Bob Mauer, thank you making for

time for us on this busy Friday night.

I want to go right to presidential historian Jon Meacham.

Thank you as well for joining us. Your thoughts on what`s unfolding

tonight.

JON MEACHAM, PRESIDENTIAL HISTORIAN (via telephone): Well, I think it is

not unprecedented, but it is highly unusual. If you look at, as many

conservatives like to do, if you look at the original intent of the

creation of the constitutional power of the president to issue pardons,

Alexander Hamilton described in “The Federalist Papers” that it was there

largely as a means for a president to restore order after some domestic

disturbance.

The first great use of it was under George Washington, after the whiskey

rebellion out in Pennsylvania that had been a very serious domestic

insurrection. He used the pardon power to try to heal the country. Andrew

Johnson, in reconstruction, issued a pardon to those who had taken up arms

against the country during the Civil War. I`d argue that President Ford`s

September 1974 highly politically costly pardon of President Nixon was an

attempt to heal the country.

This is an attempt to secure a base, to pardon this sheriff for the charges

for which he was convicted does not seem to me on the surface to be about

sending a signal that the country will move forward, quite the opposite.

It strikes me as an effort to say to a besieged Trump base that I`ll take

care of you.

MELBER: Wow. And you put it so historically, the Ford example being, as

you say, controversial, and yet just about everyone knows it hurt Ford. It

was done – go ahead.

MEACHAM: The single most dramatic drop in an approval rating in the

history of the Gallup poll. Gerald Ford was cruising through August, he

became president on the 9th of August, he chose a Sunday morning in

September, in a highly interesting speech, I recommend that people go look

at it. A lot of it has to do with the power of mercy, of judge not lest we

be judged, of needing to move forward.

President Ford was determined to do it after – I may get the number

slightly wrong here, but in one of his first press conferences at the time

of great foreign unrest, a time of inflation, something like 25 out of 29

questions were about Richard Nixon. He believed the country should move

forward. And it took the country 30 years, more or less, to see that for

what it was.

The other example I point out, and it`s much more recent, is George W.

Bush, the 43rd president, stood very strongly against Vice President Dick

Cheney and many of his close aides in refusing to pardon Scooter Libby, who

had been caught up in the Valerie Plame business, an issue that has fallen

out of memory amid the Trump tsunami of our time. But he did not believe

that the process showed that a pardon was justified. He had every personal

and frankly every political reason to issue that pardon.

And he wouldn`t do it, because he thought it was not in keeping with what a

president should use this power for. Trump has done the opposite today.

MELBER: And you mentioned that history were George W. Bush would commute

that sentence and that was over the strenuous objections of Dick Cheney, a

man who had many, many purchases of influence over the White House, and yet

it was, as you say, a line – one more line I think trammeled here,

according to precedent, by President Trump tonight.

Presidential historian Jon Meacham, thank you for making time for us.

MELBER: I want to turn to Congressman Adam Schiff, Democrat of California.

Thank you as well. A busy time for all.

I want to broaden our lens with you and ask about all of this news, the

Russia subpoenas, part of the original reason we were going to have you on,

but that is something the White House is responding to. Then there are all

these things the White House is jamming into the system, this pardon, the

ousting of a very prominent and controversial aide, Sebastian Gorka, which

we have more on later, and the announcement of the transgender policy.

As a member of Congress, as someone who works with different presidents,

your views on all this coming in the midst of the emergency federal

response to a hurricane.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D), CALIFORNIA: Well, of course, it certainly looks like

a dump of a lot of information on a – at the end of the week, in the midst

of a hurricane to try to bury as much of it as possible. And I agree I

guess with Bob Bauer`s conclusion that this was an attempt to narrow-cast

to his base and hope the rest of the country wasn`t watching what he was

doing.

But, of course, we are watching what he`s doing. What he did in terms of

the pardon for Arpaio I think is reprehensible. This is someone who

violated the law, was conducting his policing in an overtly discriminatory

fashion. And the fact that he would essentially promise this pardon at a

political rally, that it was a purely political instrument for the

president, is I think an abuse of the pardon power. So –

MELBER: Congressman, can I ask you to expound on that? You`re saying,

based on what you`ve seen, you think it is an abuse because he used it

essentially as a kind of political campaign ploy?

SCHIFF: Absolutely. This is a political tool. He telegraphed it at a

rally in front of his supporters.

This isn`t about the interests of justice. This isn`t about rewarding

someone or giving them a second chance or acknowledging their other service

to the country. This is patently political.

And to the degree there`s any overlap with the Russian investigation, I

guess I have a different take than Mr. Bauer. The concern I have is that

he`s sending a message to people that may be under investigation by Bob

Mueller that I have your back and I`ve got a pardon waiting for you. So, I

am concerned about that because obviously this is a president who is not

above using the pardon power strictly in his own very narrow personal

interest.

MELBER: Well, you`re raising something incredibly disturbing. And it goes

back, as you mentioned, to what Bob Bauer had already written about,

analyzed prior to this use of the power. You`re saying the very

recklessness, the very flouting of the law, the fact that this all was done

by President Trump tonight during this hurricane, as people deal with that,

and doing it before even the criminal justice process played out with

Arpaio, he was facing perhaps up to six months but hadn`t been sentenced

yet, you`re saying that very flouting could be deliberate, to send this

message to others who are going to be dealing potentially with Bob

Mueller`s criminal inquiry?

SCHIFF: You know, certainly the president is more than capable of that.

It could be, you know, just about delivering this to the base, some more

red meat for the base. You know, what disturbs me but this at so many

levels, this caps a week and a half of quite deliberately divisive conduct

by the president of the United States. A president is supposed to be a

unifying figure that tries to bring the country together to make us a more

perfect union.

But instead, this president is determined to divide us in every way, divide

us by his transgender policy, divide us with a pardon of Arpaio, divide us

by suggesting that white supremacists and neo-Nazis are the equivalent to

those who would protest them. At every step of the way, he is

affirmatively, it seems, going out of his way to appeal to the prejudices

of the American people and try to divide us. That is not the kind of

qualities we look for in a commander in chief. And I think it really is

tearing at the fabric of the country.

MELBER: Your colleague, Senator Schumer, the leader of the Democrats in

the Senate, has a new statement out decrying this as supporting a man in

Arpaio who was found, again, by an independent process to be discriminating

against Latinos based on their race and ethnicity. His concern being this

sends a message of comfort or encouragement to other law enforcement to do

that, even if they`re found in violation by a judge.

Do you worry about that message? And if so, as a member of Congress, what

can you, what will others do about it?

SCHIFF: Well, I do worry about that message that the president is sending.

And look, I worked with law enforcement my entire career, beginning as a

young prosecutor in Los Angeles. I have tremendous respect for law

enforcement. And most are not going to, you know, accept what the

president is doing as any encouragement to violate the law. They`re

dedicated to upholding the law.

But nonetheless, he is telling the whole country that the rule of law means

very little to him, that he will cross his own Justice Department even

during the pendency of proceedings, when it`s in his naked political

interest. And he`s perfectly OK for even law enforcement officers,

officers of the court, to ignore the law when it comes to immigration. Or

in the case of people who were loud and outspoken in favor of his campaign.

What an awful message to send the country. And you really appreciate at

times like this, what it meant when we had a president in the last

administration who was trying all the time to bring us together, to have a

president who is, you know, trying to divide us and do such – and do so in

such a blatant fashion.

MELBER: Congressman, before I let you go, can I ask you about the news on

Russia tonight?

SCHIFF: Of course.

MELBER: The other big stories here, NBC News confirming the first grand

jury subpoenas going out from Bob Mueller to associates of Paul Manafort

regarding international business activities and lobbying campaigns

including touching on Ukraine. And “The Wall Street Journal” reporting

that Mueller is explicitly looking at intelligence showing Russian hackers

not only wanted to get material about Hillary Clinton to the Trump

campaign, which is somewhat known and bad enough, but that the very person,

according to “The Wall Street Journal” they were trying to get it to is

Mike Flynn, who, of course, was not only removed from the Trump

administration but who has publicly said he wants criminal immunities and

says he has a, quote, story to tell.

Sometimes Rachel and others will ask you to connect the dots. I feel like

the dots are already fairly lined up.

But what you can tell us as your reaction to both those reports tonight?

SCHIFF: Well, you know, I`ll try my best to connect some of the dots. You

have the dossier, which makes a variety of allegations. Most people have

fixated on the salacious ones.

But the more concerning allegations to me in the dossier were allegations

that, you know, people, sources at the Kremlin, were telling Mr. Steele

that the Russians had three objectives. They wanted to see who was

receptive, who might have a favorable view of Russia that might be

receptive to Russian help. And they wanted to gather intelligence. And

they wanted to publish compromising information in the service of the other

two objectives.

And here you have e-mails around this meeting with Don Trump Jr. That very

much fits that description. You have a Porter Smith giving an interview to

“The Wall Street Journal” and talking about how he is in contact with

Russian hackers, among others, that may have compromising information on

Hillary Clinton and he can be a conduit to the campaign through people like

Mike Flynn. All of this, you know, they look like pieces of a puzzle that

we need to flesh out and see whether they`re connected or whether this is

just some awful coincidence.

And you have Bob Mueller doing his job as he should, in a very methodical

way, that is looking at whether individuals may have violated the law.

There is a certain sequencing to an investigation where you may look at

certain people and you may, if the facts warrant, bring charges against

certain people, and that builds a case against others down the road.

So, these pieces do fit together. It`s still too early to conclude where

they lead. But it certainly warrants a thorough and nonpartisan

investigation by Congress and it warrants allowing Bob Mueller to do his

job without any interference.

MELBER: Congressman Adam Schiff, thank you so much.

SCHIFF: Thanks, Ari.

MELBER: We have a lot more here. Joe Arpaio now tweeting his thanks to

president tonight during this hurricane: Thank you, Donald Trump, for

seeing my conviction for what it is, a political witch hunt by holdovers in

the Obama Justice Department.

Joining us now is “New York Times” White House correspondent Glenn Thrush.

Glenn, thank you for making time.

We have a lot unfolding. I want to ask you about a couple of stories, but

starting with the latest on Arpaio. What can you tell us about what led up

to this decision and how the use of this hurricane, as we`ve been

reporting, seems to be the timing choice of the Trump White House?

GLENN THRUSH, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, NEW YORK TIMES (via telephone):

Well, it really is. Talk about your news dump Fridays, right? I mean,

look, I was with Joe Arpaio in his office in Phoenix when he was still

Maricopa County sheriff last year on his birthday. Arpaio, I was doing a

podcast with him, Arpaio was sulking for an hour because Trump hadn`t sent

him a birthday message.

These two men have a sort of personal, I guess you could say on some level,

a co-dependence. They see the world in a very similar way. And Arpaio, we

know all of the issues involving his sort of treatment of prisoners,

throwing them out into the desert in 100-degree weather, feeding them

minimal meals, making them wear pink underwear, and obviously very

zealously pursuing immigrants, both legal and illegal.

But what Arpaio really represents, Ari, is the alpha Trump voter. He is

from Pennsylvania. He is 85 years old. He went south as so many snow

birds did, white working class people, to kind of move away from what they

thought was a change in the Northeast. It`s very important to understand

that that`s what he represents.

One other thing, Donald Trump won Arizona by 3.5 or 3.6 percentage points

last year. He – when you factor in third party candidates, they got about

7 percent of the vote. Arizona is moving away from Republicans rather

rapidly. So I think you look at the ages of the two protagonists in this

particular drama – Arpaio 85, Trump 71. It tells you a lot about the

direction of the Republican Party.

MELBER: You are sharing small and yet telling details that these men, as

you say, are not only close, but that the sheriff was upset about not

getting that personal birthday greeting. What else can you tell us about

what goes beyond the personal? And do you give credence to what we`ve

heard from some other really well-placed experts tonight, that this is not

just Arizona, this is not just Arpaio, that this is not just being buried

under the hurricane and people can assess what kind of leadership that is,

but that this is also potentially a message to anyone ensnared in the

Russia inquiry about how early and how fast and how lawyerless Donald Trump

is prepared to act with the pardon power?

THRUSH: Look, you know, I`ve said this, and I`m not the only one. Donald

Trump is going to test all the prerogatives we`ve assumed presidents have.

The pardon power particularly. I mean, he`s using it – he`s using it in a

way, in the active arena of American politics, in a way that we haven`t

seen since Nixon.

And let me tell you something. The American voter, unless they have

changed entirely, really doesn`t like pardon. They don`t like the notion

of a president acting extralegally to sort of interrupt the criminal

justice process. Even if there`s a perception that the criminal justice

process may be politically motivated as there is on the right.

So Trump – I think one thing we`ve got to be aware of here, Trump is

incurring significant political risk by doing this. This is not something

– this is not something people like. And remember, for all the talk of

his retaining his base, and really in the last two weeks he has done

nothing but dive into his base almost like jumping into a mosh pit off the

stage, right?

He essentially has been losing independents in droves. And there has been

some erosion even in his base. So, this is a president that we have got to

look at all of this, the Gorka departure, Arpaio, in the context of a

president very, very much struggling for his political life.

MELBER: Struggling for his political life. I`m going to get to a question

on Gorka in a moment. You mentioned. The last question I want to ask you,

though, about this, is your estimation of Donald Trump. Because there is a

view that is purely cynical and says he does whatever he thinks is in his

own narrow self-interest. Again, the backdrop of the hurricane being

something that would astound anyone who thought that any president should

have a humanitarian bent on a night like this but may not shock others.

And then there`s a different view, that deep down, he actually does not

think there is any such thing as rule of law, that is to say, the thing

that unite people in both parties historically, Jon Meacham talking about

Republican presidents who have taken a different approach, the thing that

the founders thought would keep us united to some degree, even through

rough times. The idea of nonpartisan rule of law, I mean, what every law

student studies, there aren`t R`s and D`s next to the judge`s names, and

you learn about how so many Supreme Court decisions are unanimous because

no matter who is appointed, it matters that there is a nonpartisan,

independent rule of law that this president, Glenn, doesn`t and has never

believed in that. And thus for him, these things that might shock even the

staff Republicans lining the Justice Department, for him aren`t even

shocking because he wouldn`t have thought to do it any other way, which is

the same reason, Glenn, that he got up on the debate stage and said Hillary

Clinton should be in jail, because she`s my opponent and I`m perfect. And

that was his whole understanding and conception of the rule of law.

THRUSH: Well, look, and I say this not as an insult to him, just as a

statement of objective fact. He has no appreciation for American history.

He is not conversant in it. It`s not something that he has a great deal of

knowledge in. People who have known him over the years will tell you he

has some blind spots on some basic civics issues. So, he`s not even

thinking of it on that continuum, Ari.

And the other thing about it is, this is a guy, remember, his first

experience, one of his first professional experiences was being sued by the

Department of Housing and Urban Development for discrimination against

African-American tenants in some of his family`s properties. This is a guy

who brags about being able to use the bankruptcy law to his advantage. He

is somebody who views the law as a rubber band, that it`s a flexible

instrument that an individual who is outside of government can leverage and

use in a way that`s most advantageous to themselves personally.

MELBER: And, Glenn, last question.

THRUSH: – a real estate developer as opposed to being president.

MELBER: Glenn, last question, Sebastian Gorka out of the White House, also

as part of this Friday night hurricane news dump, apparently. The White

House stating, according to an anonymous official, that he did not resign,

a letter circulating on the Internet with his side of the story. What can

you tell us?

THRUSH: First of all, Seb Gorka didn`t have security clearance. So, Seb

Gorka was a flack, not even a flack to the mainstream press, he was a

Breitbart guy. So, Seb Gorka was probably the most overhyped, fairly

useless national security figure in our history. He didn`t participate in

any major national security decisions.

The president liked to hear him go on TV because he shouted loudly and went

after his opponents. Seb Gorka is going to go back and do what Seb Gorka

does. And, fundamentally, what it represents is, for the time being

anyway, the grownups, namely national security adviser McMaster, Dina

Powell, people like that, seem to have gotten the upper hand.

But it`s just Friday, man! Anything can happen next week.

MELBER: It is just Friday. Glenn Thrush from “The New York Times,” thank

you for making time on this busy Friday night.

I want to read now in our breaking news coverage, this is a response to the

pardon of Sheriff Arpaio. This is from a leading Republican from the state

of Arizona, Senator Jeff Flake, who has been the target for taunting by

President Trump. He has speedy reaction to this news which is breaking,

saying: Regarding the Arpaio pardon, I would have preferred the president

honor the judicial process and let it take its course.

The implication from the senator there saying basically the president did

not honor the process.

Joining me now, Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, a Democrat who

represents Phoenix, Arizona.

Congressman, thank you for making time, and I don`t want to berate this

point. But I will say, you and I, any normal time on night like this would

probably be discussing the hurricane and disaster preparation. And we`ve

been covering it throughout the day and are going to cover it more.

But all of these developments require us to discuss the Arpaio pardon.

Your view of the pardon and whether in any way you think it was more than

inappropriate but somehow an abuse.

REP. RUBEN GALLEGO (D), ARIZONA: Well, to begin with, it`s cowardly. The

president, you know, decided to use the cover of a Friday evening, as well

as a hurricane, to pardon one of his racist friends. I`ve been fighting

Sheriff Joe Arpaio since I was even in politics as an activist.

And let`s be clear, the reason why he is – was convicted was because of

his racial profiling of Americans. Latinos with surnames that were Latino

were being pulled over. Veterans, mothers, business owners, were being

pulled over randomly and asked for their citizenship. Some of them

actually held in jail until they could prove they were citizens.

And that`s actually what ended up creating the situation that got him into

the process that he is right now. He actually signed a DOJ agreement

saying he would no longer racially profile because he ended up arresting an

American citizen and held in jail for a couple of days without any proof of

a crime. And then he proceeded to willingly violate that actual agreement

for years. And then when the judge actually caught up to him and realized

this, he put him through the proceedings he has right now and was

convicted.

At this point, he was about to go through his sentencing program, which

would have been at most 60 days in jail he would have gotten, according to

the guidelines. So, what we see right now is the president using an excuse

to pardon somebody, not because of immigration issues, because that`s not

what he was convicted for. It`s for racially profiling Americans.

And at the end of the day, why is the president doing this? The president

doesn`t care about anybody. This president cares less about Sheriff Joe

like any other citizen. It has nothing to do with that.

At the end of the day, he`s just trying to set up, again, and erode the

idea of the rule of law so he can end up pardoning other people. He didn`t

go through the normal DOJ process for pardoning. He didn`t get the

recommendation from the Department of Justice to pardon Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

And the reason why he`s doing this because he wants to erode the idea of

pardons in general so he can go on and pardon his friends and allies who

may have helped him on his campaign.

That`s the most detrimental thing about this. I was with many of these

young men and women back in 2006 when we were protesting against Sheriff

Joe Arpaio when we know he was racially profiling people, when we know

there was abuse going on in his jails. And we believed in the system. We

believed that if we either got him out of office through the electoral

process and/or went through the judicial process, eventually we would get

justice. We did get justice, we voted him out. And then we thought when

he got justice when he came through the judicial system.

But then we have Donald Trump who thinks he`s above the law and that all

his friends also get to be above the law. And by the way, that is a

horrible thing. That is a horrible thing and a horrible message that any

American president can send to political people as well as just, you know,

in general all Americans, that you can be above the law as long as you are

doing something that is, quote unquote, politically popular or if you back

the right presidential candidate.

You know, this is just a further proof that the president is basically

eroding all the most basic things about our American democracy. We`re

binded by the Constitution. It`s the norms and the rule of law that have

actually kept us together.

And he`s slowly eroding everything he can. This is one step further and

basically eroding the idea of, you know, equal treatment under the law,

because at the end of the day, all you have to do is be very popular and

hope that the right president gets elected, and the next thing you know,

you`ll get your pardon.

And this is just a sad statement. But at the end of the day, it doesn`t

surprise me, I`ll be honest. Donald Trump is a racist and he`s pardoning

another racist. And this is just par for the course.

MELBER: What do you think the reaction here is going to be in Arizona,

given all the divisiveness up to this point?

GALLEGO: Well, to begin with, this wasn`t popular at all with not just

Latinos but with most Arizona citizens. And this will only motivate a lot

of people that have already been unhappy with Donald Trump. And I`m not

just talking about Latinos. There`s a lot of people that now realize that

President Trump is out of control. He is literally destroying the basic

tenets of our democracy and our stability by going after the rule of law.

The pardon in Arizona was only polling I think at the mid-20s last time.

And now that he`s done it, and again, he did it in a very cowardly manner.

He didn`t go out and explain himself. He didn`t tweet out like he –

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Let me jump in, Congressman, and say, as we`ve been reporting,

this is significant, he`s doing all this under the cover of a humanitarian

crisis that we don`t know its bounds, we don`t know what`s going to happen

over the coming days with this slow moving category 4. We know we haven`t

had a hurricane of this magnitude in over 12 years. This is the moment he

picks.

That leads me to the final question I have for you, then we`ll turn to more

of these breaking stories on Russia that are also quite significant. But

final question to you, based on the tenor of the way you`re putting this

tonight, it makes me ask – do you think it`s the use of the pardon power

that ultimately could undo this presidency?

GALLEGO: Well, I mean, like this presidency is being undone by the

president himself. What he unfortunately has done, he has undone the power

of the pardon now. He`s lowered it to a base level that any president now,

from now on, can use as a precedent to basically, you know, pardon people

for political reasons, especially when they`re not even done through their

whole judicial proceedings.

For me, you know, this is an abuse of power. It is abuse of power that any

president prior to Donald Trump, we would have all been screaming through

the roof. But again, he is changing the tone and the temperament to the

point where somehow this is going to be considered blase in the next three

or four days when he tweets out something else stupid or distracting.

At the end of the day, he has debased the power of the presidency and now

the power of the pardon. I don`t think the pardon will ever be considered

the same way. And it`s because this president is unworthy of the office

that he is actually serving right now.

MELBER: Arizona Congressman Ruben Gallego, thank you so much for joining

me.

GALLEGO: Thank you for having me.

MELBER: I want to turn to this other story. It is a significant one. In

addition to the category 4 hurricane and the presidential pardon of Sheriff

Arpaio, moments ago tonight, we also mentioned two of these other breaking

developments. Special counsel Mueller and these new maneuverings in the

investigation of Trump and Russia.

So, there are two separate reports here I`m going to legally break down on

the special counsel. They focus on two different former aides to the

president. Former national security adviser Mike Flynn and former campaign

chairman Paul Manafort. Late today, “The Wall Street Journal” reporting

that Mueller is looking at Flynn`s potential role in Russia collusion,

specifically an effort, a Republican effort apparently to get Clinton e-

mails from Russian hackers.

So, that is one big development tonight. NBC News has the other one. This

involves Paul Manafort. NBC`s Ken Dilanian and Carol Lee and Tom Winter

reporting that Mueller has now begun issuing his first grand jury subpoenas

that seek testimony from PR executives who worked on an international

lobbying campaign headed by Manafort. The stated goal of the lobbying

campaign, this was 2012 to 2014, was to build support for Ukraine`s entry

into the E.U.

Now, this report is big for a few reasons. But it is also the first public

indication that Mueller is now deploying the process of compelling witness

testimony before the grand jury. That`s huge. It`s also the latest

indication the special counsel has, this increased focus on Manafort.

He is, of course, being investigated for his work for the pro-

Russian/Ukrainian political party and offshore banking and real estate

transactions and questions about money laundering, and another big

procedural bombshell that you will surely remember Rachel`s reporting on, a

month after FBI agents conducted that pre-dawn raid on Manafort`s Virginia

home seeking tax and banking documents. To date, that is the only public

accounting of a home raid in the Russia Mueller investigation.

Now, the Trump White House makes a lot of noise on a lot of topics, as we

have been seeing tonight. But these reports show the topic that they often

argue should go quietly into the night, the Russia inquiry and its focus on

top aides to Donald Trump. Well, that inquiry is picking up steam.

I`m very happy to stay, staying up late for us tonight, is NBC News

correspondent Carol Lee, who is one of the reporters breaking that story

about these grand jury subpoenas.

Thank you for being here.

CAROL LEE, NBC NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Thank you for having me. Glad to be

here.

MELBER: Walk us through what this new account says and what`s new about

it.

LEE: Well, essentially, the newest and most glaring piece is what you

walked through, which is that Mueller has now moved into a stage where he`s

issuing subpoenas for testimony before the grand jury. He`s done this for

documents but not for specific testimony. And what he`s asked for is six

public relations firms, executives who work for them, who were involved in

this international lobbying effort that Manafort oversaw, and for them to

come and testify before the grand jury.

And what he – you know, the broad piece of this is that he wants –

Mueller wants to know, you know, specifically kind of whether all of Paul

Manafort`s international lobbying efforts, particularly those for Russian-

backed interests, were on the level, whether they were on the up and up.

He wants to know more specifically that that effort that you referred to,

which was this campaign that was the stated reason for it was so that

Ukraine could enter the European Union, the question is whether that was

actually what it was for, and, you know, how the money – why –

MELBER: Or – so on the level would be, it really is just that, it`s an

international brand building campaign which no one would have any reason to

hide.

LEE: Right.

MELBER: What could not on the level look like?

LEE: Well, I mean, a number of things. It could be that it wasn`t

necessarily – it was used for some other sort of purpose that benefitted

Russia or Russian-backed interests in Ukraine. You know, we don`t

specifically know, but there are a number of ways – frankly, if it was

anything other than the stated reason, that could be problematic for Paul

Manafort.

But what the goal is from the investigators is to figure out, you know, if

these PR firms have any – if the executives have any information about –

you know, that would lead them to figure out whether there was something

else.

MELBER: Right. One thing we`ve heard investigators talk about is the

innocent theory of the case is that Russia was trying to do all this stuff

from the outside in and they might even have caught some people up in these

meetings, but it was all Russia driven and they didn`t really find anyone

to shake their hand and actually do the conspiracy, right? That`s the

innocent theory.

LEE: Correct.

MELBER: The criminal theory of the case, and it`s a scary one, there were

people even before 2016 who were basically being converted into Russian

assets, that the money trail was a long term campaign to do this and they

were essentially injected into the orbit of the Trump campaign to then cut

a deal.

LEE: Right. And that`s the question, because this lobbying effort

obviously was before the Trump campaign and before Paul Manafort came to –

as chairman of that campaign. But the question is, you know, can you draw

some sort of link, if there was something nefarious happening at that time,

with that particular campaign, that involved Russia, you know, what

happened, what were the connections that were made there, and do any of

those connections then somehow become tied to Paul Manafort and his effort

on the Trump campaign?

MELBER: Does any of this shed new light on the home raid of Paul Manafort?

LEE: Well, it suggests that – it could. We don`t really know. I think

it suggests that there were some things learned from that, that they`re

zeroing in on this particular campaign. Obviously, they`ve already

subpoenaed documents from these firms. As you mentioned, it`s a very

significant step, suggesting that specifically with regards to Paul

Manafort, this is picking up speed.

MELBER: And, finally, Carol, as you and I know from reporting these kind

of cases, what happens inside a well-functioning grand jury is totally

secret. What happens outside tends to keep leaking. Do you have an

indication that more subpoenas will leak?

LEE: Yes. I mean, that`s I think what everyone expects, that there will

be more subpoenas and that is, you know, you described it accurately,

that`s where things tend to leak, no one is bound to talk about the fact

that they`re being subpoenaed. And so, once they start issuing those,

that`s how reporters like us get wind of it.

MELBER: Yes. Well, you know, Rachel often has on people from all the

places driving and breaking these stories, a lot in the – “The Journal,”

“The Post,” “The New York Times.” I know that you, Ken Dilanian and Tom

Winter were obviously among the ones driving it today, the big story.

Thanks for making time to talk about it.

LEE: Sure, any time. Thank you.

MELBER: I want to turn to Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the

eastern district of Michigan, i.e., a federal prosecutor, who has worked

with these kind of grand juries.

Thank you for making time tonight.

BARBARA MCQUADEE, FORMER U.S. ATTORNEY: Oh, you bet, Ari.

MELBER: I don`t have a big question for you other than, what do you think

of this news?

MCQUADE: Well, I think it`s an interesting combination of news stories

today, because we have on the one hand, Robert Mueller who is very

methodically working on his investigation, going after Paul Manafort and

Michael Flynn, which is a very common strategy. Go after the lower level

offenders, flip them, offer them leniency in change for truthful testimony

to cooperate against higher level offenders. But at the same time, we have

seen this extraordinary pardon of Sheriff Arpaio.

Maybe they get the message that, you know what, I can get leniency anyway

even without cooperating, I don`t need to cooperate in order to get that

inducement at the end of the rainbow, I`m going to get that from President

Trump. So, in many ways this may be disrupting the very method that Robert

Mueller and prosecutors have used for decades.

MELBER: That is a harrowing thought. If that`s true, is that

inappropriate?

MCQUADE: Oh, I – you know, I don`t know. I think it is incredibly

inappropriate to say I`m going to dangle this pardon out there, if you

provide information that suits my purposes, the president, as opposed to

the quest for the truth, which is what the Justice Department is all about.

So I think it`s a very chilling development.

MELBER: What can Bob Mueller do about it?

MCQUADE: I don`t know that there`s much he can do about it. I suppose if

there are overt promises for a pardon, that would be further evidence of

obstruction of justice. So I think that his obstruction investigation will

proceed. And if there are either overt or implicit promises of leniency in

exchange for helping out the president or his team in any of this, that

would be further evidence of obstruction of justice.

MELBER: Is there a scenario where the Bob Mueller argument becomes, yes,

you may be getting cover or offered cover, but no, as a matter of

historical fact, Donald Trump will not be president forever. Many of the

people, as you know and some of your colleagues in the federal circuits

have discussed, many of the people who ultimately went to jail in Watergate

went to jail in a different administration later.

MCQUADE: Well, certainly that could happen. They could be prosecuted down

the road. Most of these statutes carry with them a five-year statute of

limitations, which would be beyond the four-year term of a president. One

thing that`s really interesting is, a pardon can even come before someone

is charged with a crime. For example, President Ford pardoned President

Nixon before he was charged with a crime outside of the impeachment

context.

And so, there`s really no limit on the president`s power to pardon. He

could pardon proactively, even before charges come against Manafort or

Michael Flynn. And so in that way, I worry that Robert Mueller and his

team could lose the leverage they would ordinarily have in such a case.

MELBER: And that brings me to the final question, Barbara. You mentioned

no limit, and that`s true, right? I mean, under the Constitution, as you

say, there`s no time limit, it can come very early in the process. That`s

not typically how presidents have done it because they work with the

Justice Department and the White House counsel and they`ve done it

differently. But that`s one of the many practices that this president is

breaking tonight with this mid-hurricane pardon.

But the other parts of the is the abuse question that I want to get your

final thoughts on, because I was talking about Bob Bauer at the top of the

show. The fact that it`s an absolute power doesn`t mean that it`s without

abuse. An example being a governor who auctions off or sells pardons,

right, is taking an absolute power and finding a way to abuse it and there

are corruption and other statutes to deal with that.

Given that obstruction was one of the House Judiciary issues in both the

Clinton and Nixon cases, is the abuse of the pardon power something in your

view that can amount to potential obstruction?

MCQUADE: I think so. If you use that pardon power, which is absolute

except in matters of impeachment, but if you use that pardon power in

exchange for interfering with an investigation, lying, perjury,

obstruction, I think that could be grounds for obstruction charges. And

something I think the Mueller team will want to look at.

MELBER: Barbara McQuade, a former U.S. attorney for the eastern district

and MSNBC analyst – thank you.

MCQUADE: Thanks very much, Ari.

MELBER: Amidst all this breaking news from the White House tonight, we

have been throughout the evening and we`ll be later on this evening in our

live coverage keeping a close eye on the massive storm that is bearing down

on the Texas coast. The president declaring a state of emergency for the

entire state of Texas.

Hurricane Harvey now a category 4 storm, winds hitting 130 miles per hour.

Many people in coastal communities now evacuated.

The city of Houston has told residents to stay put and shelter in place.

The real danger for Houston could come in the next several days, as the

storm dumps dozens of inches of rain and causes what the National Hurricane

Center predicts will be, quote, catastrophic flooding.

Joining me now is meteorologist Bill Karins.

Where is Harvey now and what do we expect?

BILL KARINS, MSNBC METEOROLOGIST: We are very close to that official

landfall from the National Hurricane Center. We are watching a 130 mile

per hour winds, category 4, as we advertised.

We are so fortunate this is not over a major city making landfall. This is

over a sparsely populated area. There are some small towns in there that

will be devastated. A lot of the population of those are 10,000 or less.

So, those are the people you have to feel for, they`ve had to evacuate and

they`re watching the destruction of their little town. So, that will be

the story come tomorrow when we can get in there and look at this.

Now, the live radar shows you the center line about to come onshore. The

northern eyewall has moved onshore. Hurricane chasers out here in Rockport

are reporting winds up to 120 miles per hour. Power is flickering on and

off and going off in many areas in the vicinity here.

Corpus Christi, we were thankfully spared the worst of it. Corpus Christi

has missed the eyewall. So, the population of Chris Christie, 300,000

people. All of those did get out of the way but they don`t want their

homes destroyed. They`ve avoided that with the winds.

There`s many different aspects to this storm. But as far as the very

intense winds go, Corpus Christi has been on the back side. Their winds

are in the 40 to 80 miles per hour range. That makes a big difference

between that and 100 to 120 as far destroying your property and destroying

a lot of the structures.

Let me go back over here. I want to show you. This is a closer, up zoom

view. I mentioned some of those small towns that are in the worst of it.

Port Arkansas and Rockport are right in the heart of the eyewall right now,

that`s where we`re seeing the destruction beginning to take place. This up

here, there`s no cities listed here because that`s unpopulated seashore.

That`s where the worst of the storm surge is and the highest winds. So,

that`s good, we`re not dealing with that.

Here`s some of the latest wind gust reports. I mentioned the Corpus

Christi area and the 40-mile-per-hour range, Victoria, you`ll start to

notice power outages. That`s going to be a rough night up there and as we

go through the night into tomorrow we continue with those high wind gusts.

As we get the official landfall probably sometime maybe in the next two

hours, maybe three hours, and then we`ll watch the storm slowly begin to

weaken. When I say slowly, Ari, this thing is going to move inland as

about 4 miles per hour all night tonight. That`s as fast as you and I

probably walk. So this is going to be a long duration event with the rain

after we`re done with the wind tonight.

MELBER: Right, we`ve heard that can affect the devastation as well.

MSNBC meteorologist Bill Karins, a long night for you and a lot of people

in the path of the storm. Thank you. Our special live coverage continues

at 10:00 p.m.

Joining us now is Asawin Suebsaeng. He`s a politics reporter from “The

Daily Beast,” who has been tracking the Sebastian Gorka story.

Very significant to a lot of people that this person with so many

controversial affiliations is out of the Trump White House. What can you

tell us?

ASAWIN SUEBSAENG, DAILY BEAST: Well, I can tell you that the White House

this evening is going out of its way, at the senior levels, to tell

reporters and to tell the public that Sebastian Gorka did not resign. But

they can confirm that he is no longer at the White House.

Several senior administration officials I`ve been messaging tonight simply

told me things like, Gorka`s gone, Gorka`s out, Gorka was forced out.

So, it seems that the good Dr. Gorka is attempting to do a kind of, you

can`t fire me, I quit this evening, or the White House is lying its teeth

off about the fate of Sebastian Gorka. One of the two is correct and only

one of them can be.

MELBER: I appreciate the logical line you`re drawing. Why do you think

this president, who got famous pretending to fire people on a reality show,

has such a difficult time closing the deal if he did it anything like his

famous catch phrase in any public setting or had a clear and orderly

process, there wouldn`t be these constant recriminations, every Friday

night they force someone out.

SUEBSAENG: Well, that`s just Trump`s style. I mean, it`s a cliche almost

at this point to note that the president does not enjoy firing people. He

prefers other people, when he`s not in the context of reality TV, to do his

dirty work for him.

And in this case, as I reported at “The Daily Beast” a week ago to the day

today, Sebastian Gorka`s fate was extremely uncertain right after the

ouster of Steve Bannon. Gorka worked until Bannon was forced out of the

White House a week ago today as basically one of Steve Bannon`s aides in

the West Wing. There were a bunch of people in the administration and top

ranks in the White House who thought Gorka was a joke and wanted him and

his baggage and his controversies gone, thought he wasn`t actually doing

much.

Sources told us at “The Daily Beast” that newly-installed Chief of Staff

Kelly, while he was reviewing everybody`s position in the White House, did

not actually know what Gorka did except go on TV sometimes.

MELBER: Asawin Suebsaeng from “The Daily Beast”, thank you for joining us.

SUEBSAENG: Thank you so much.

MELBER: That does it for THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW tonight. Rachel will be

back Monday at 9:00 p.m. Eastern.

You can find me, Ari Melber, at 6:00 p.m. Eastern on weeknights.

As we turn from the Arpaio pardon to the Russia news to the official

transgender ban being rolled out, it has been an easily very busy night of

coverage. I want to turn now to Brian Williams who picks up our live

special coverage for the rest of the evening.



