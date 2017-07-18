The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 7/18/2017 Republicans Scramble

Transcript:

Show: THE RACHEL MADDOW SHOW

Date: July 18, 2017

Guest: Ian Bremmer, Wendy Sherman

RACHEL MADDOW, MSNBC HOST: You`re like a comet in the days before we had

astrologers, who could tell when they were going to be in the sky. Some

day, there will be the appearance of Ari at 6:00 p.m.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: It`s a vague weather tease. You nailed it.

MADDOW: It is. At some point, those skies will move. I understand.

Thank you, Ari. Thanks, my friend.

And thanks to you at home for joining us this hour.

The Republican effort to kill the Affordable Care Act, to kill Obamacare,

that effort appeared to die a hard and unexpectedly sudden death this time

during our show last night. Well, today, the Republicans came back. They

tried two separate times to bring it back, to revive that effort. Both of

those efforts appear to have also failed today. That means that

Republicans broadly, very well and truly have failed in their effort to

kill Obamacare, their effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

We`re going to have more on this big news story coming up later on in the

show tonight, including how some news about how opponents of what the

Republicans are trying to do are really not taking time off to celebrate

here. They are keeping the pressure turned up high and hot on Republican

senators to try to keep this thing dead now that it has died. So, again,

there will be more to say about that tonight. We got a lot of reporting to

do on that this evening.

I do have to say, big picture, though, even as we`re following this sort of

day to day and hour by hour now, just stepping back from this for a second,

this is a remarkable place we have ended up, right? In this last election,

Republicans got control of the Senate. They got control of the House.

They got control of the White House, and even with that total control in

Washington, they really are about to hit six months in power, which I think

they hit on Thursday of this week.

By the end of this week, it will be six months in power with Republicans in

control of all branches of government and they will have not passed a

single substantial piece of legislation. I mean, they can pass anything

they want to zero Democratic votes. They only have to line up votes in

their own party. And still they have passed nothing.

I mean, even this one thing they campaigned on for seven straight years and

practiced doing impotently dozens of times while President Obama was still

in office, even this one thing, they really do not appear to be able to do

it. So, again, we`re sort of tracking this story day by day and hour by

hour, and we will have more on that ahead tonight as the opponents keep the

pressure on and as the Republicans who appear now to have lost this fight

as they continue to hunt for votes, but big picture story here is just

flabbergasting in terms of this turn in American politics. So, that`s

ahead.

Also, news coming up tonight about the clown car of previously undisclosed

Russians who are all apparently at that Trump Tower meeting last summer

involving Trump`s eldest son and Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort. We`ve

got some really interesting news coming up on that meeting now, turning

into a point of focus for investigators and what is also turning out to be

unexpected serious leverage that investigators might have over at least one

and possibly two of the participants in that meeting.

I know you`ve heard a little bit today about there being an eighth man who

is in that meeting and the identity of the eighth man. You`ve probably

heard a little bit of that today. You have not heard what we are about to

report on that. So, we`ve got that coming up ahead tonight.

But we`re going to start tonight with this late-breaking news. So, this is

a little window into my work day. Whole staff is working away today. You

know, the cubicle farm is really humming. People are in and out of

everybody`s offices, like we know what we`re doing. We`re working on the

show.

I`m in my office threatened to be buried under teetering piles of paper, as

usual. We`re all working away like we usually do. By this point, almost

six months into the Trump administration, we as a staff are now used to big

stories about the Trump administration breaking late in the day and then we

have to throw our plans out the window and start to cover instead what the

other new bombshell is. We`re used to that.

But even with the fact that we are used to that timing now and to stuff

breaking late in the day, when these headlines popped tonight, when this

story first crossed, Trump/Putin held a second undisclosed meeting at the

G20. When this started to cross tonight our newsroom, it caused an audible

“oh my God” to repeal cross our cubicle farm. Oh, my God. Seriously?

And I guess we should not be surprised anymore, right? We should have

expected something like this. But still, this is remarkable news and this

is about, of course, the G20 meeting that took place a week and a half ago

in Germany. We had known heading into that meeting that it would be the

first face-to-face one-on-one contact between Donald Trump as president of

the United States and Vladimir Putin as president of Russia.

That meeting that we knew about in advance, that ended up being itself

pretty unusual. That meeting between Trump and Putin, it was on the

schedule for 30 minutes. It went on for more than two hours. And then

after that unusually long meeting was over, the Russians held an on-camera

briefing for the press about what happened in that meeting while the United

States did not do that.

Now, the Russians briefing the press after the meeting and the Americans

not briefing the press, “Foreign Policy Magazine” described that as, quote,

ceding to Moscow. The narrative about what happened behind closed doors.

So, the official meeting, that was – you know, it was unusually long.

More than four times its scheduled length. That meeting that happened

between Trump and Putin on Friday, it ended with just the Russians briefing

the press on what happened.

But now on top of that, we are learning that there was a second meeting at

that same event. And, you know, the first peep about this as a possibility

had actually been the day after the meeting. The Saturday after, at the

end of the story that they reported on the G20 that day, “BuzzFeed News”

mentioned in their article about the G20 that they had heard from a single

source that there might have been an additional long chat between Donald

Trump and Vladimir Putin that hadn`t been disclosed by the White House, but

now today, it has broken wide open.

Ian Bremmer has confirmed the news, citing multiple sources and wait until

you hear him describe his sources. But he`s reporting that, in fact, in

addition to that formal meeting that went on for two hours, even though it

was only scheduled for half an hour, Trump and Putin then thereafter had a

second long meeting later that night. That took place over the course of

about an hour.

And in what`s being described as a fairly significant breach of national

security norms and protocols, it was apparently only Vladimir Putin`s

translator who was present for and participating in that meeting. In the

discussions between Trump and Putin, there was just the Russian translator.

There was no American translator, nor were there any other American staff

member who were taking part in those discussions. That is a very unusual

thing.

And then there`s the fact that the White House didn`t tell anybody that the

second meeting happened. You have to imagine, put yourself in the shoes of

anybody who works at the White House. You have to imagine if there`s one

thing this White House might be aware of by now, it`s that undisclosed

contacts between Americans associated with Donald Trump and Russian

officials, particularly at the highest levels. That`s something that is of

intense interest in this country.

But still, the White House never mentioned it. They never mentioned that

there had been this second long meeting until Ian Bremmer broke the news

and then the White House belatedly confirmed it tonight.

Joining us now is Ian Bremmer. He`s the president of the Eurasia Group who

brought this news to national attention.

Mr. Bremmer, I really appreciate your time tonight. Thank you for being

here.

IAN BREMMER, PRESIDENT, EURASIA GROUP: Sure, Rachel. My pleasure.

MADDOW: So, for folks watching you tonight, wondering who you are and

wondering what the Eurasia Group is, can you just give us a little bit of

an introduction as to who you are.

IAN BREMMER: Sure. I`m a political scientist. I got my PhD at Stanford

over 20 years ago now. So, I`m getting a little gray. And it is the

world`s largest political risk consultancy. So, it`s a company of

political scientists who look at how politics affect markets all over the

world.

MADDOW: OK, political risk consultancy.

How did you come to know about this second meeting between President Trump

and President Putin that the White House had never discuss?

BREMMER: Look, I don`t want to tell you who directly told me, but I –

this is a meeting of the principals. So, it`s the G20s heads of state and

their spouses. Most of them were in attendance. It was a very long

dinner, almost 3 1/2 hours.

I know a lot of people in that group and many of them, including all of

America`s principal allies were – they found it remarkable. They were

concerned by it. It was noteworthy and so, it got out.

And I personally was quite surprised that there was no readout on it

whatsoever after the meeting happened, and so, as a consequence, I felt

like – especially because Trump himself and, you know, there`s been so

much talk about what was and was not discussed in the broader formal

meeting, the two-hour meeting that you just spoke about, did they talk

about sanctions, did they talk about the hacks, did he push them, they did

they not, Ukraine, all of that.

I mean, none of that matters if they then had an hour one on one at the

dinner with only the Russian translator. We have no idea what was in that

conversation.

MADDOW: Now, when you described that as a one-on-one, while you`re

talking, we have pictures from the dinner. Is it – should we think of the

second meeting that you`re describing as being something where they were

separate and apart from everybody else at the dinner? Were other people at

a position where they could overhear what was being said?

BREMMER: So, I don`t know if we should call it a meeting. What we should

do is say it`s a dinner. That dinner was 3 1/2 hours long. Very long.

Not everyone that was supposed to attend actually showed up. There were a

number of empty seats and halfway through the dinner, Trump gets up, goes

around the table, sits down next to Putin and has – begins this

conversation.

Everyone that was there – this was in full view of all of these heads of

state and their spouses and it was very animated. It was extremely

friendly. There was certainly a lot of hand motion going on between the

two leaders, the two presidents.

But no one knows what – they were out of earshot. So, I mean, unless the

Russian translator has a tape – and I think there`s probably a reasonable

likelihood that he does, then nobody else is going to have a readout of

this meeting.

MADDOW: How unusual – on that point of the translator, how unusual is it

for the president of the United States to have a one-on-one lengthy

discussion with a foreign head of state using only that country`s

translator with no American translator participating in the discussion?

BREMMER: You know, apparently, President Nixon used to do it because he

felt – he didn`t really trust the State Department at that point providing

the translators and didn`t necessarily want information getting out,

leaking that he would want to keep private.

MADDOW: Wow.

BREMMER: Interesting historical point.

MADDOW: Yes.

BREMMER: But, I mean, you know, given the fact, given how unusual the

Trump/Putin relationship has been, how notably and consistently warmly both

of these leaders have taken every opportunity to be towards each other,

both publicly and as we see privately, the fact that you would have this

kind of a meeting in front of all of these leaders, the first G20 Summit

that Trump himself had attended with American allies already unnerved that

their relationship, their private bilaterals, their phone calls with

President Trump leads them worrying, can we really count on the United

States in terms of NATO, security, global trade, climate, values, you name

it.

To then show that by far his personal relationship is actually with a

country that many of them consider to be antagonist and at least until

Trump became president, the United States did as well, that`s unusual.

It`s disconcerting for American allies around the world and it certainly –

I mean, despite the fact that Trump apparently just tweeted that it`s fake

news, it`s a real story.

MADDOW: Yes. Anytime the president has just tweeted that something is

fake news, we just consider that to be a day that ends in why around here.

One last quick question for you, Mr. Bremmer, on the point of the White

House not doing a readout of this, not explaining what happened in this

discussion, it seems to me, just as an observer of these things, that the

White House almost always or always does a readout of any discussion that

the president has with a foreign head of state, particularly if it`s not

one held in secrecy, if it`s held in full view of other people so they can

tell that some discussion happened.

Is – are you saying that that, too, the fact that there was no White House

readout or discussion about what happened, that also is very unusual here?

BREMMER: I think it depends. I mean, certainly, when you have meetings

like this, big summits, it`s not unusual for a couple of leaders with

business to discuss to take each other aside five minutes, ten minutes,

that sort of thing.

But I think both given the unusual nature of the Trump presidency, the

uniquely unusual nature of the Trump/Putin relationship and the length of

this meeting that they chose not to disclose, given the controversy around

the broader disclosed meeting, public meeting as it were, this all strikes

me as exceptionally unusual, and something that is not going to go away

anytime soon.

MADDOW: Ian Bremmer, president of the Eurasia Group, which is a political

risk consultancy, who brought the second Trump-Putin meeting to national

attention tonight, thank you for helping us understand it, sir. Appreciate

you being here.

BREMMER: Yes, my pleasure, Rachel.

MADDOW: All right. Thanks.

Yes. Like I said, the news came across second undisclosed meeting between

Trump and Putin. My office is like here and my executive producer`s office

is like here, and the other offices for everybody who works on the staff

kind of splay around the corner like this. I heard it coming like a

stadium wave made audible. Oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God, oh, my God,

did you see this? Oh, my God.

Oh, my God. Today`s news. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: IBM stands for International Business Machines. This company

instead was called IBC, which stood for International Business Creations.

And what they did was they created a lot of businesses. Like 2,000 of

them. That was their business, creating other businesses.

The way it worked was you would give them $350 and they would create a

business for you. They`d create a company for you. If you gave them

another $450, your company would also get a bank account.

This itself was the purpose of International Business Creations. They made

over 2,000 companies, opened at least 236 different bank accounts. And we

don`t know who any of the people are, for whom they formed these companies

and for whom they opened these bank accounts. We do know, because of

congressional investigations into International Business Creations in the

1990s, that the guy who ran IBC, the guy who ran that company, said that,

quote, his company`s clients consistent entirely of brokers in Moscow, in

Russia, who make requests for the formation of U.S. corporations in

Delaware.

Quote: The president of IBC told us the bank accounts were formed to move

money out of Russia.

So, as money laundering scams go, when the president of the company says,

yes, I`m doing this to get money out of Russia, I mean, this is like cut

right to the punch line, right? This is a particularly flagrant money

laundering scam.

The guy running IBC told the banks where he was opening these bank

accounts, he told them, yes, I know who these companies are. Yes, I know

who is holding these bank accounts, but he admitted when congressional

investigators came calling that he actually didn`t know, that he couldn`t

cough up the names of these people in whose names he had done all of this

paperwork. We don`t even know how many people he was acting on behalf of.

We do know that at Citibank, he applied for cards in the names of 50

different Russians, all of whom he said lived at his office address in

Delaware. Ultimately, Citibank closed all of its accounts that had to do

with this Russian money laundering scam.

Another bank that was also implicated in working with them was called the

Commercial Bank of San Francisco. The response of commercial bank when

congressional investigators came calling about all these phantom Russian

bank accounts they were holding, their response was to shut down not just

those accounts, they shut down their entire international banking division

and then the bank very quickly ceased to exist. They got sold off and

dissolved into another bank.

That congressional report on this flagrant Russian money laundering scam

was titled, you can see it there on the left side of your screen,

suspicious banking activities, possible money laundering by U.S.

corporations formed for Russian entities. It was a report that was created

at the request of former Senator Carl Levin came out in October of the year

2000. And this report, because what it described was so flagrant, it made

IBC, International Business Creations, and Citibank and Commercial Bank of

San Francisco, it made this scam, basically the American poster child for

money laundering in the United States.

The conclusion of the report was this giant red flag for Congress telling

them how easy it is. That`s the word they used easy, for foreign

individuals and entities to launder money through U.S. banks.

Money laundering, of course, is illegal, right? To hide the origins of

illegally obtained money, by moving it around through different entities,

that`s illegal. Under U.S. law, banks that suspect that their bank is

being used for money laundering, they have to report it to the federal

government.

The way banks are supposed to know if money laundering is going on in their

bank, one of the ways they are supposed to know is that they`re supposed to

follow the know your customer policy. You`re not supposed to open up a

bank account at your bank unless you know the individual person who`s

opening it up. You validate that they are a human being. You validate

that they are a person whose identity you understand and you`ve checked

them out.

Quoting from that congressional report, know your customer policies

generally commit the financial institution to verify a customer`s identity,

to determine the customer`s source of wealth, to review the customer`s

credit and character and to understand the type of transactions the

customer would typically conduct. That is what banks were supposed to be

doing, right?

When International Business Creations came to them and said, we`d like to

open 2,000 bank accounts, yes, we know who they are. That`s what the banks

are supposed to be doing with these thousands of Russian companies.

Clearly, they were not doing that.

And the eye-popping bottom line of that congressional investigation into

IBC and Citibank and Commercial Bank of San Francisco, that whole scam, the

eye-popping bottom line was that because these banks didn`t implement the

know your customer policies, because they were knowingly or unknowingly

being used by this Russian laundering scam, between Citibank and Commercial

Bank, they appeared to have laundered $1.4 billion. Billion with a “B” –

$1.4 billion in the `90s, all money taken out of Russia and cleansed to

appear like legit money through the magical power of the supposedly

unassailable American banking system.

So, IBC, Citibank, Commercial Bank, that scam they were running, that was

the poster child for Russian money laundering. October 2000 was that

report. A year after that report came out, so that would be immediately in

the wake of 9/11, the U.S. government decided to change the rules about

banking and money laundering.

And after 9/11, they changed the rules so that the know your customer

policy at U.S. banks, it`s no longer a voluntary compliance thing where you

just tell people that`s what you`re doing. Now, it`s actually mandatory.

It`s a law. Banks have to do it.

So, the guy who was the head of International Business Creations, who

opened up those 2,000 companies for unknown Russian companies and the

hundreds of bank accounts and the dozens of Citibank cards all with

addresses who thereby moved $1.4 billion through this money laundering

scheme involving U.S. banks, that guy, the president of IBC, we learned

today he was also at that meeting in Trump Tower last June – the one that

involved the Trump campaign chair and Jared Kushner and Donald Trump Jr.

CNN had been first to report last night that there was an eighth person who

still had not been named who was at that meeting. “The Washington Post”

was first to report his name.

And I know this has now been incrementally rolled out. We are all frog

soup. We`re all boiling over time. But if you step back from this a

second, what we now understand about this is that this means that during

the campaign, this meeting at Trump Tower, which was initially described by

the White House and was still described by the White House yesterday as a

meeting about adoptions, this meeting was set up by the publicist for a

Putin-linked Russian oligarch. The publicist had just been in Russia, four

days after he got back. He sent this e-mail to Donald Trump Jr. promising

Russian government documents and information from the top federal

prosecutor in Russia who is known to be very close to Vladimir Putin.

He said that he`s got this Russian government dirt on Hillary Clinton. He

asks for a meeting to discuss it. He gets the meeting in person, not just

with the president`s eldest son but also his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and

the chairman of the Trump campaign.

Attending the meeting was this emissary from Moscow who was described as a

Russian government lawyer. She supposedly had the incriminating Hillary

Clinton in a folder that she brought with her to the meeting, that she

reportedly left at the meeting. She`s a Kremlin-linked lawyer, a former

prosecutor, who has now told “The Wall Street Journal” that she was, in

fact, on this, working with the top federal prosecutor in Russia, who is

very close to Vladimir Putin.

Along with her, there was also a translator, there was also a long-time

Russian-American political operative who has a Russian military

intelligence background, who himself has been named in a major lawsuit

about predatory hacking of a Russian mining corporation. Also, we know as

of today, the meeting included the apparent poster child for Russian money

laundering in U.S. banks, a dual national named Ike, forgive me, Kaveladze,

maybe? Maybe that`s how you say it?

He reportedly was there as a representative of the Putin-linked oligarch

who Trump had business dealings with in Russia, whose publicist set up the

meeting and we`re told that the oligarch`s publicist who did so at the

meeting, he was there as well.

And you take all of that together and that means, A, the clown car is

getting very crowded. And, B, there`s an interesting question as to why

the – our understanding of this meeting, why all of these names are

rolling out so slowly over time. It was four people in the meeting and

then it was five people in the meeting, and then, it was six people in the

meeting, and then seven people in the meeting, including the guy with the

military intelligence background. Now, it`s eight people in the meeting,

including the money laundering guy.

I mean, if this is in fact the last name we`re going to get in terms of who

attended this meeting, why was the money laundering guy the last name

leaked? After all these days of reporting on this and all these people

making their truly transparent disclosures on this, why was he not

mentioned before now?

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIPS)

NBC NEWS: Senator Warner, can I get your reaction to the eighth person in

this meeting with Donald Trump Jr. meeting? What about all the names?

SEN. MARK WARNER (D-VA), VICE CHAIR, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: It`s very

disturbing to me. It`s taken us this long for this kind of information to

come out. So this individual who has had a colorful past if not

potentially criminal, it is very strange to me that this meeting that was

supposed to be originally related as three or four people about Russian

adoptions, I doubt if this individual who`s had a history of setting up

thousands of fake accounts in Delaware was really there to talk about

Russian adoptions.

So, what we see here is, again, senior levels of the Trump administration

and now the Trump family not coming clean with information and this has

been a week before we`ve got this – why was that cast of character there?

NBC NEWS: Has the committee reached out to a number of people in these

meetings?

WARNER: We`re in the process of continuing to reach out, but as we

continue to find more individuals, I wonder how many more people are going

to – how many more people will show up in that room at one point or

another.

NBC NEWS: So, you`re unaware of any other cast of characters that could

have been there?

WARNER: But, again, I was – I was unaware until the last 24 hours that

this eighth individual who at least based on press reports has had a very

colorful past.

REPORTER: Do you feel like you understand everything that happened at that

Trump Tower meeting at this point?

SEN. RICHARD BURR (R-NC), CHAIRMAN, INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: No, absolutely

not. There`s a lot to learn from that and we`ve reached out to the

appropriate people and asked them to provide information for us.

(END VIDEO CLIPS)

MADDOW: So that`s the leaders of the Intelligence Committee in the Senate,

both the top Democrat and top Republican, the chair, saying they had no

idea about this eighth guy in the meeting before now. And as I mentioned,

his name was not publicly reported until today. Last night, CNN reported

that such a person might exist. We got the name today.

What`s important about that timing is that even before the Intelligence

Committee knew about this, they say they are just learning about it now,

even before there was any public reporting about this, which we`re just

getting today, even before that, you know who knew about this? And who

knew about this guy by name, special counsel Robert Mueller.

A lawyer for the Putin-connected oligarch in Russia who`s now at the center

of the story, he tells “The Washington Post” that staffers for Robert

Mueller, the special counsel, contacted him this weekend, asking if they

could speak with Mr. International Business Creations, asking if they could

speak with the eighth man in the meeting and they were asking for him by

name.

And that means that however exciting and occasionally bewildering it is to

cover the aggressive reporting that is turning this stuff out day by day,

new details they try to keep under wraps, the special counsel investigation

is apparently ahead of all of us because Mueller knew about this guy and

knew who this guy was before any of this was in the press, and before the

Intelligence Committee knew about it.

How did the special counsel learn about it? Who told them?

I don`t know. We`ve asked the attorney for Donald Trump Jr. if perhaps

Donald Trump Jr. was in contact with any investigators on this matter, not

just congressional investigators but potentially Mueller`s office. So far,

we`ve had no response from Mr. Trump`s attorney.

Mr. Trump`s attorney, we`d love to hear from you. You have our number.

Who else might know about that might have been able to tell the special

counsel? Well, who else was in the meeting? Paul Manafort was described

in “The New York Times” this past weekend as having, quote, mentioned the

meeting to congressional investigators, but at least the congressional

investigators on the intelligence committee said they`ve never heard of

this eighth guy before today. So, it doesn`t sound like Manafort told them

about him.

The other reporting that`s happened about this meeting, we`re told, is on

Jared Kushner`s revised, revised, revised again application for a federal

security clearance. We don`t know how much detail Mr. Kushner might have

provided on his security clearance application about this Trump Tower

Russia meeting let alone on any of his subsequent revisions on his

application.

But Matt Zapotosky at “The Washington Post” reported last night that if Bob

Mueller did decide that he wanted to bring felony charges against Jared

Kushner for making intentionally false statements on his application for a

security clearance, for deliberately leaving stuff off of that security

clearance application because he was potentially trying to hide evidence

about meetings that he had had or contacts that he had had, if Robert

Mueller did want to bring a prosecution against Jared Kushner for that, he

would have one tool in his arsenal that is sharp and ready, ready to go for

that kind of prosecution.

The highest profile felony prosecution in recent years of a person who made

misrepresentations on his or her applications force security clearance is a

prosecution that was handled last year by the public corruption unit in the

U.S. attorney`s office in the southern district of New York in conjunction

with the FBI. The person they prosecuted was a DEA agent who made

misrepresentations on his security clearance application. That DEA agent

was tried and convicted last year. He was sentenced in February and one of

the lead prosecutors on that case is named Andrew Goldstein.

And Andrew Goldstein just left the U.S. attorney`s office in the southern

district of New York to go join Robert Mueller in the special counsel

investigation. So, if Mueller wants to prosecute somebody for lying on

their application for security clearance, he knows just the prosecutor to

go through with that.

So, bottom line, we now know the names of eight people at that meeting. We

now know that Robert Mueller`s investigation is out ahead of the

congressional investigations and out ahead of anything else that might be

reported in the press.

In terms of who might be squeezable on this subject because of their own

liability, there are very upfront concerns obviously about Jared Kushner

who is a current government official, who has a current security clearance

that has a bulls-eye on it because of this meeting and because of other

things he didn`t disclose when applying for that clearance. So, that`s one

point of leverage.

I want to make one last point here. There may be another significant point

of leverage on one other person, at least one other person in that meeting.

Charles Grassley, this is the chair of the Judiciary Committee in the

Senate, he released this letter today about the immigration file for one of

the dual Russian American citizens who was at that meeting.

Not the one we learned about today, but the one we learned a couple of days

ago, the guy with the military intelligence background, Rinat Akhmetshin.

He`s the one who has named in the hacking case about the mining company and

he`s the one who has the Russian military intelligence background.

Senator Grassley alleges in his letter today that Akhmetshin might have

misrepresented his own past with the Russian military and his own past with

the Russian intelligence – his own past with the Russian intelligence on

his various applications to enter the United States. Again, Mr. Akhmetshin

is now a dual U.S./Russian citizen. If his citizenship is going to be put

at risk because of any improper disclosures, they might have peered it out

in his paperwork, you might expect that that would be another major point

of leverage that investigators might have on him if they are going to try

to get him to talk about what happened in that meeting.

And that`s separate and apart from the money laundering guy. I wonder if

investigators will have any legal leverage over him.

Watch this space.

MADDOW: If Russia decided to interfere with our presidential election

because they wanted something, because they wanted to change the world to

more like what they want, what are the things they might try to get from

the United States? What could they conceivably get from the United States

if they could wave a magic wand? And have they been getting any of it?

This was our first back of the envelope calculation, our first guess of

what might be a Russia wish list. Russia might like the United States to

be isolated in the world and the west to be fractured. They certainly want

to be released from U.S. sanctions, which they hate. They would definitely

like deciding power over what happens in Syria. They see that as their

footprint in the Middle East.

Russia has resented for years, for decades what they see as the meddling of

the U.S. State Department in their affairs. I`m sure they`d like to hit

the State Department with a big freeze ray, to sort of render the U.S.

State Department inert. They want their seized U.S. properties back, the

ones that Obama took away from them in exchange, in response to them

hacking our election.

And speaking of them hacking our election, they presumably would like

continued ability to do stuff like that, continued intelligence

operability, even military operability inside the United States, so they

can continue to mess with us at will.

The unnerving thing about that list, is that all of those things, Russia

has at least made progress towards getting since the U.S. election in which

they interfered. And now, we`re learning that there are boxes on that

check list we didn`t even know existed, stuff we didn`t even guess they

might want. It looks like those boxes are getting ticked, too.

“The Wall Street Journal” reports today that Republicans in Congress are

moving ahead with their plan to kill the Election Assistance Commission.

What`s the Election Assistance Commission? It`s, quote, the sole federal

agency that exclusive works to ensure our voting process is secure.

All right. Who needs that? Definitely time to close that agency down.

Our elections are obviously totally secure.

Who knew that less election security could even be a box on the Russia wish

list? I mean, we knew they wanted to be allowed to keep doing what they

were doing, right, messing with us, however they want to mess with us. But

now, we`re really going above and beyond. We`re like a family that just

got burgled and we decided to respond to it by removing our doors. Now,

we`ll do even less to secure our election if Republicans get their way.

We also learned today that the top cybersecurity official at the State

Department is leaving. “Politico” reports that he, quote, has been leading

American delegations to international cyber meetings since 2011, and

negotiating joint agreements with other countries on issues like protecting

critical infrastructure and developing cyber norms.

Quote: His departure may complicate the State Department`s task of

delivering an international cyber strategy. Again, what could be more

happy making right now than for America`s main international voice on cyber

issues to be silenced, to be goodbyed?

Another item on the wish list, another wishful filled, we`re going to have

to start using a smaller font on our list. Hold that thought.

MADDOW: Joining us now for “The Interview” tonight is Wendy Sherman.

She`s the former undersecretary of state for political affairs in the Obama

administration.

Madam Ambassador, it`s a real pleasure to have you here. Thank you for

being here.

WENDY SHERMAN, FORMER UNDER SECRETARY OF STATE FOR POLITICAL AFFAIRS:

Delighted to be here. Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: We`ve had you for short stints in the past but I feel like I need

to have a slightly more in-depth conversation with you because I feel like

I`m starting to feel big thoughts and it`s making me feel humble and shy

about my conclusions.

I have worries about the State Department being diminished, being rendered

inert and in some ways dismantling itself, not necessarily as a project

that has any goal towards strengthening the United States that I can

discern. Do you think those worries are fair?

SHERMAN: I think those worries are very fair.

It`s very interesting, the list of what you have of what Russia is getting,

that it wants an inert State Department. Well, I think the U.S. government

is doing that all by itself, Russia aside. But it certainly has

implications for our ability to do diplomacy. You know, diplomacy works in

the world, but it takes a team of people to get it done and what we`re

seeing is Secretary Tillerson sort of responding to the president who, as

the CEO of this family organization, says cut, cut, cut and having been a

CEO of an organization where if he told people, cut, cut, cut, that that`s

what you do, that he is, in fact, doing just that.

He`s also an engineer looking at the boxes and moving them around and very,

very concerning things are happening, like wanting to get rid of the Bureau

of Population Migration and Refugees, which really worries about what

happens to people around the world. That is a really strong tool of

American diplomacy.

MADDOW: And a huge national security issue.

SHERMAN: Huge national security issue. As you noticed, he`s closing down

the cyber office. Chris Painter and I sat down years ago and started to

figure out what strategy ought to be to start to look at something that we

were all just beginning to understand and think about and has become

obviously a staggering tool that we have spent a lot of time on in the

Situation Room, but a lot more, because we all live in the cloud now, which

you know well, and the security around the cloud is not so secure.

MADDOW: So, the only issue that I would take with that portrait that you

just painted of what`s been going on, is that I feel like Secretary of

State Tillerson is not just responding to the president saying, I want you

to get down to a smaller number in terms of your bottom line. This

president does not appear to be particularly budget sensitive. We`ve seen

him called for very large increases not just in military spending but his

overall budget is something that doesn`t do anything near what he said it

would do in terms of numbers.

I see with Rex Tillerson an enthusiasm for –

SHERMAN: Absolutely.

MADDOW: – for hollowing out the State Department. There was concern

early on that top people at the State Department were leaving and they

weren`t replacing them. That has gone on and on and on for months now. It

appears that maybe those are jobs that will never exist again inside the

State Department. I think he`s an enthusiast for this sort of change.

SHERMAN: Yes, I think he`s an enthusiast. He believes in using attrition

as a way to get those numbers down.

MADDOW: Yes.

SHERMAN: But even more concerning and going to what you`ve been talking

about this evening, is we have believed there`s a community of nations that

we have to create an international order and the United States wants to be

a champion of that international order.

MADDOW: And the leader of it I think.

SHERMAN: We want to write the rules so that people play by rules that are

in our interests and the world`s interests. The Trump administration,

starting with the president and I think Secretary Tillerson as well,

believe in what national security adviser McMaster and economic adviser

Cohn wrote, which is that we`re not a community of nations. We`re just a

bunch of competing agendas. We all have to look after our self-interests.

That`s what America first is about.

And that is Vladimir Putin wants as well. He talks about it in terms of

spheres of influence. And there is great concern that we are going to

trade way our influence, our leadership, and give Vladimir Putin something

he wants.

MADDOW: And that idea of a sort of short sharp shock community of nations

fighting each other in that way, non-community of nations, but rather a

system of competition where everybody is just fighting for their way,

that`s not just a radical change in the terms of way America`s sees itself

in the world. But when you say that is how Putin sees the world, does that

mean that we`re aligning ourselves with a model of international

competition that Putin championed? We are sort of getting on board his

view of the world instead of retaining our own?

SHERMAN: It certainly feels that way. And the real anxiety about this is

that we will find ourselves down a path to war before we even know it. I

don`t want to sit here and be a warmonger. I certainly believe in

diplomacy. I believe in diplomacy backed up by a credit work of force. I

think it`s very important for all of our tools to work together.

But whether it is what`s happening in North Korea or not happening in North

Korea, what diplomacy is not taking place, what we are doing in terms of

the Gulf States and all of the infighting that`s going on there and the

fight with Iran which is ongoing, and as we saw, even though the president

recertified the Iran deal, at the same time he said, bad deal, bad people

have to take care of their bad things, we may find ourselves inadvertently

marching down to war to protect those interests.

MADDOW: Ambassador Wendy Sherman, I have one other question I would like

to ask you. Can you stay for just another moment?

SHERMAN: Sure.

MADDOW: It`s about what we`ve just learned tonight about this second

meeting between President Trump and President Putin that not disclosed by

the White House. Can you stick for just one second?

SHERMAN: Absolutely.

MADDOW: All right. Ambassador Wendy Sherman is a former under secretary

of state for political affairs. She joins us tonight for the interview.

She will be with us when we get right back.

MADDOW: Joining us once again is Wendy Sherman, the former under secretary

of state for political affairs in the Obama administration.

Madam Ambassador, thank you, again.

SHERMAN: Thank you, Rachel.

MADDOW: We got this unusual news tonight that in addition to their formal

meeting at G20, which we knew about previously, President Trump and

President Putin of Russia had an additional long, one on one discussion

that took place at a meeting but not – sorry, at a dinner, later that

evening at the G20.

And what sounds unusual to me is just an observer, is that only Putin`s

translator was involved in that discussion? There were no U.S. officials

involved in that other than Trump. And that White House didn`t disclose

the meeting or give any sort of read-out about it. Is that just strange or

is that worrying?

SHERMAN: It`s absolutely worrying. You know, if it were, as Ian said at

the top of your hour, if it was a five or ten minute pull-aside, five or 10

minute pull aside, that happens all of the time. That`s what you use those

dinners for, to have a little say, to set up a meeting, to follow up on

something. But an hour-long conversation with only one translator, the

president of the United States has no idea what Vladimir Putin really said

to him or what got translated back to Vladimir Putin.

MADDOW: So, the translator issue isn`t just a technical thing. It`s not

just a politeness thing. There are actually security concerns about that?

SHERMAN: Grave security concerns. Absolutely.

MADDOW: Wendy Sherman is former undersecretary of state for political

affairs in the Obama administration, thank you.

SHERMAN: Thank you.

MADDOW: Really appreciate your time. Really appreciate you being here.

All right. We`ll be right back. Stay with us.

MADDOW: So, the Senate hasn`t gone home. Which means that every hour from

now, until they do, we`re going to be watching to see if another vote turns

up.

Late last night, Senate majority leader, the top Republican in the Senate,

Mitch McConnell, announced that he wanted, no longer try to repeal and

replace Obamacare since that effort had died. Instead, he was going to

scrap the replace part and just go whole hog on repealing it all together.

Just get rid of it. Don`t replace it with anything.

The CBO reports that that approach would cause 32 million Americans who

have health insurance right now to lose all health insurance. That means 1

out of every 10 people in the country would lose all health insurance

coverage.

Three senators came out this morning and said they wouldn`t vote for

straight repeal. That stopped that idea dead in its tracks. Senator

McConnell insists that the Senate will vote on full repeal early next week

and, though he knows he doesn`t have the votes he needs, you need like four

arms and several additional opposable thumbs to be able to juggle every

piece of this moving puzzle. But people, we`ll keep an eye on what is

going on in the Senate for now until it is dead and dusted.

That does it for us tonight. We will see you again tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL”.

