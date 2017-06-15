The Rachel Maddow Show, Transcript 6/15/17 Mike Pence Hires Private Counsel

Transcript:

In Watergate, prosecutors believed that they could not bring a criminal

indictment against a sitting president of the United States. That`s not

totally settled law, but they believed they couldn`t. A lot of legal

experts believe it is not possible to criminally indict a sitting

president.

In any case, in Watergate, a lot of other people were indicted – 69

different people were indicted, criminally charged in the Watergate

scandal. But President Richard Nixon wasn`t one of them.

The Watergate grand jury famously considered President Nixon to be an un-

indicted coconspirator in the crimes around Watergate. But as a sitting

president, no federal prosecutor ever charged him with a crime. And that`s

why it was such a crucial touchstone moment in American history when Nixon

stepped down as president and his successor, Gerald Ford, immediately

pardoned him.

It was a remarkably controversial thing. The country was in uproar about

it. People were mad at Gerald Ford about it for years and decades

thereafter.

But it was something really specific and important about Nixon and about

what the criminal law means around presidents. Because Nixon leaving

office as president, him resigning meant that as soon as he was no longer

president, he could have been charged. He could have been criminally

indicted. He might have ended up in prison.

It`s the fact that Gerald Ford pardoned him as soon as he left office, that

meant that Nixon never was charged. And so, we have never seen a president

sent to the pokey.

The Iran Contra scandal in the 1980s, that was another scandal where there

were a ton of criminal indictments. In the Iran Contra scandal, 14 Reagan

administration officials were indicted, criminally charged in the scandal

up to and including the serving secretary of defense. In that scandal, the

president himself, Ronald Reagan, was never named as an unindicted

coconspirator in anybody else`s charging documents. Reagan, of course,

served out the end of his second term.

But like Nixon, Reagan`s successor as president, George H.W. Bush, he was

the one who got to issue the pardons for Reagan`s scandal. All the

indicted senior administration officials from Iran Contra who hadn`t had

their criminal charges thrown out or their convictions reversed, all of

them were ultimately pardoned by Reagan`s successor, by George H.W. Bush.

And both Watergate and Iran Contra incidentally, they both happened to be

scandals from Republican presidencies. But, you know, the investigations

into those two scandals were not particularly partisan affairs. Members of

Congress and the various people involved in the scandals didn`t drop their

party affiliations as soon as the scandal came to light.

But in both of those scandals, in both Watergate and Iran Contra those

Republican presidents in the end, they faced both Democratic and Republican

inquisitors in Congress. Democrats and Republicans ended up challenging

those presidents and their administrations on those scandals. Both

Democrats and Republicans took an active role in the investigations. Both

Democrats and Republicans denounced those Republican presidents in their

administrations when the scandal got to be too much.

I think every generation thinks partisanship has gotten out of hand in our

time. And, you know, it was only the good old days when people rose beyond

party affiliation to do what was honorable and right for the country even

if it wasn`t right for their party. It always feels that way. It always

feels like it`s as bad as it`s ever been.

But history says otherwise. When there have been gigantic presidential

scandals in the past, when there have been like, you know, multiple

criminal indictments of senior administration officials and the possibility

of impeachment, you know, high level administration officials going to jail

or staring down the possibility, even when those scandals happened in what

people of the time thought were unbelievably partisan environments, there

is still a good, strong historical record of people dropping their partisan

allegiances in the face of major scandals, in the face of major criminal

wrongdoing.

In those circumstances, people – even elected officials in Congress have

dropped their partisan allegiances and let them slip a little bit for the

good of justice, for the good of the country, for the good of criminal

accountability.

Today, Vice President Mike Pence hired private counsel. He hired a private

lawyer to represent him personally in the ongoing investigations into the

Trump-Russia affair both in Congress and by the special counsel, former FBI

Director Robert Mueller. As of last night, we now know that the Mueller

special counsel investigation has now spread to include not just the Russia

investigation, but also the behavior of the president himself. The special

counsel now looking at potential obstruction of justice by the Trump White

House related to the ongoing Russia investigation.

And because of this news about Mike Pence today, I think now we have

learned one of the things that`s going to end up being really important

about what we understand about Robert Mueller`s special counsel

investigation. The order appointing Robert Mueller to be special counsel

on May 17th, it spelled out that he would be investigating the question of

whether the Trump campaign or Trump associates were involved in the Russian

attack on our election last year. It also said he would be investigating

other members that arose directly from that.

But beyond what was in that initial order, since he started we have learned

that he didn`t come in and start this investigation from scratch. Some of

Bob Mueller`s investigation at the FBI has involved him picking up ongoing

work, taking on and absorbing management responsibility for some

investigations that were already ongoing before he started. For example,

“Washington Post” was first to report last night that the obstruction of

justice investigation into the president appears to have started at the FBI

right after the president fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9th.

Well, that was more than a week before Robert Mueller was appointed to his

job. So, presumably, that means the obstruction of justice investigation

into the president was already started before Robert Mueller got there and

took it over.

It has also been reported that Robert Mueller is managing the ongoing

investigation into Ukraine. Money that appears to have been looted out of

the government by the now deposed pro-Putin dictator of the country whose

long-time political guru was Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort. That

investigation – the Ukraine kleptocracy investigation has been going at

the FBI actually for several years. That investigation we`re told, touches

on Paul Manafort directly and we`re also told that Robert Mueller has taken

over the investigation that Ukraine theft, corruption, money laundering

investigation has now been incorporated into Bob Mueller`s work as special

counsel.

And in addition to all that, there is also the case in Virginia that he`s

taken over. And this is turning out to be an important thing. One of the

ongoing FBI and Justice Department investigations that was already under

way before Robert Mueller was appointed special counsel is the case

involving Trump national security adviser Mike Flynn and his foreign ties.

That ongoing investigation has been reported and described by multiple news

outlets. It was confirmed as an ongoing FBI criminal investigation last

week in sworn congressional testimony by James Comey. So, now, we know for

sure that it`s happening.

We know that the Mike Flynn investigation has produced already multiple

subpoenas to businesses associated – to people in businesses associated

with Michael Flynn. We know that a federal grand jury has been convened in

conjunction with that Mike Flynn case. That`s how the subpoenas are being

issued.

We know that that Mike Flynn case is being run out of the attorney`s office

in the eastern district of Virginia and we know that it`s being led by a

veteran espionage prosecutor, Brandon Van Grack.

But the venue of that Mike Flynn investigation, that ends up sort of being

sort of newly important or at least newly interesting in light of tonight`s

news about the vice president, because there are – there are federal

prosecutor offices all over the country in every state, right? There are

dozens of U.S. attorneys from sea to shining sea running federal prosecutor

offices and handling all sorts of important federal investigations and

prosecutions, right? Everything from public corruption to big drug cases

to terrorism to organized crime – you name it.

So, being the U.S. attorney anywhere in the country is a big deal. It

means you are the top federal law enforcement lawyer, law enforcement

prosecutor in whatever your jurisdiction is. Every inch of the country is

covered by some U.S. attorney`s jurisdiction. They are all important. I

don`t mean to cast dispersions on any other U.S. attorney`s offices.

But when it comes to big national security cases, particularly big complex

national security cases, particularly big complex national security cases

that might have big complex financial aspects to them, there are a couple

of U.S. attorney jurisdictions, there are a couple of districts that I

think are sort of considered first among equals when it comes to those

kinds of crimes.

One of them is the southern district of New York, the U.S. attorney`s

office in Manhattan. Preet Bharara is very well known as the

controversially fired, very high profile U.S. attorney from Manhattan, from

the southern district of New York. That district is very high profile in

terms of the national security cases.

The other district in the country that`s super high profile for its big

complex national security cases, cases that often have a nationwide and

even international reach, the other district like that besides southern

district of New York is eastern district of Virginia.

Right now, U.S. attorney for the eastern district of Virginia is Dana

Boente. And it`s interesting. Right now, Dana Boente is running – at the

same time, he`s running that U.S. attorney`s office in the eastern district

of Virginia, and he`s also running the national security division at the

Justice Department in Washington, D.C., which incidentally makes him the

number four person in the line of succession at the Department of Justice.

Dana Boente got a surprise mention last week in James Comey`s congressional

testimony when Comey said that he consulted with Dana Boente after

President Trump told Comey that he should make public statements

exonerating Trump in relation to the FBI`s counterintelligence

investigation on Russia. Comey says after Donald Trump asked him to make

those statements, he went to Dana Boente at the Justice Department and

asked him what to do about that presidential request. He says Dana Boente

told him, no, do not make those public statements that the president has

told you to make.

So, Dana Boente is running the national security division at the Department

of Justice, simultaneously, he is also still running the U.S. attorney`s

office in the eastern district of Virginia. And that U.S. attorney`s

office is where the Michael Flynn case is already under way. That eastern

district of Virginia office is where a federal grand jury is already

convened, that is already reviewing evidence, already issuing subpoenas and

working on the Flynn case already. That eastern district of Virginia U.S.

attorney`s office is where they`ve got the veteran espionage prosecutor

heading up the investigation into Mike Flynn and his foreign ties.

Now, as special counsel Mueller can convene his own new federal grand jury

if he wants to, to consider evidence and potentially down the road possible

indictments in either the Trump-Russia investigation or the obstruction of

justice investigation or both. He could convene his own grand jury. He

also has the option to just use whatever grand jury has already been

convened to work on the Paul Manafort-Ukraine kleptocracy case, or he could

continue to use the grand jury that is already convened and working in the

eastern district of Virginia, one that`s working on the Flynn case.

That eastern district of Virginia venue is proving to be really central to

what`s going on. When Bob Mueller was first appointed special counsel, the

first person we learned that he hired to work with him, the first person

who is named as coming with Bob Mueller to that job is a guy named Aaron

Zebley. Aaron Zebley is a former senior prosecutor from the eastern

district of Virginia.

That venue just keeps coming up over and over again in this case. And

because of that background, because of what we know about the venues

involved here, because of what we know about the grand juries, and the

investigators and the prosecutors who are already on board and working

these cases, because of that, it sort of seems like a wise move by Vice

President Mike Pence today that he has not only hired a private lawyer,

private counsel to look out for his individual interests in these

investigations. That seems wise for sure.

But it seems particularly wise that out of all the lawyers in the world who

Mike Pence might have picked, he chose a guy who happens to be the former

U.S. attorney from the eastern district of Virginia. That makes total

sense. That seems like an incredibly rational choice given what we know

about the progress of this investigation, where it`s taking place, who the

personnel are that are involved in it.

But it`s interesting. Beyond – so Mike Pence picked this guy as his new

attorney. Beyond his history, his experience in running the U.S.

attorney`s office in the eastern district of Virginia, here`s a really

interesting other thing to know about the man who Mike Pence chose as his

personal lawyer.

This is not some whippersnapper. This is not some up-and-coming whiz kid

at the start of his career. The guy who Mike Pence just chose to be his

private lawyer for these investigations has been around for a long while.

One of the things he`s known for in his career is the very interesting role

he has had in other big Republican presidential scandals.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TOM BROKAW, NBC ANCHOR: And in our Washington studios right now, former

Air Force General Richard Secord who is principal figure, of course, in the

Contra supply operation.

General, those are strong accusations against you. It is hard for the

public, I would guess, to accept the fact that in the interest of keeping

project democracy alive, a lot of people were making money according to

Senator Paul Trible, you among them.

MAJ. GEN. RICHARD SECORD: Well, Senator Trible has since the early days of

my testimony tried repeatedly over and over again to color me and some of

my associates as profiteers. Now, this is – and I have refuted these

charges with specifics many, many times.

SEN. PAUL TRIBLE (R), VIRGINIA: I really could not hear all that clearly

because of technical problems. Let me say this, let the evidence speak for

itself. I think there is clearly evidence –

SECORD: I can`t hear what he`s saying.

TRIBLE: But the most important thing is, the institutional statement that

clearly this is not the way we ought to be transacting the people`s

business. When you operate outside of established channels, when you

operate in this fashion, there are no checks and balances, there`s no

accounting. And good people and policy get in trouble.

And we heard that through the testimony of Oliver North today. There was

no accounting whatsoever. He was relying on Hakim, and Secord and others

and I don`t think they were well served.

BROKAW: But you used specific figures, Senator Trible, in fairness to

Richard Secord, of saying that he made a profit of more than 40 percent on

that one transaction. Are you absolutely confident of those figures?

TRIBLE: Those are his partners` figures supplied by Mr. Hakim under oath.

He certainly can`t dispute that.

BROKAW: And what about that? Can you hear us, General Secord?

SECORD: Yes, I can dispute it and do dispute it and have disputed it.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: I love that tape. I love that they are trying to have a fight and

they`re both like, is that him? Can you hear him? That happens to me all

the time.

That was Tom Brokaw, 1987, hosting on NBC News an on-air fight between

Richard Secord, on the left, he`s a retired Air Force general. He had a

key, very controversial role in the Iran Contra scandal, and the person

he`s fighting with is a Republican U.S. senator named Paul Trible from

Virginia.

So, Iran Contra was a scandal in a Republican presidency. Paul Trible was

a senator from the Republican Party. But Paul Trible was on the committee

that investigated the Iran Contra scandal and on that committee, he frankly

made himself a huge pain in the butt to among other people Richard Secord

for among other things allegedly hiding his Swiss bank account records

while Congress was trying to figure out the money flow between the Reagan

administration illegally selling weapons to Iran and illegally shipping

weapons to Central America.

They were trying to follow the money. They thought the money went through

Richard Secord and Paul Trible became the grand inquisitor of Richard

Secord in trying to find the money. And it made Richard Secord really mad.

Senator Paul Trible of Virginia, a Republican, but he became a real

combatant, a real aggressive figure in the Iran Contra scandal. And to

defend himself and his own interests in the scandal, he hired – recognize

him?

He hired Richard Cullen. He hired the same guy who Vice President Mike

Pence just hired to represent him in our current Republican presidential

scandal.

And it`s very interesting. Richard Cullen also had a similar role in

Watergate. Very interesting.

Richard Cullen was also counsel, was also a lawyer for a Republican

congressman during Watergate named Caldwell Butler. He`s a Republican from

Virginia. He, too, was a Republican member of Congress who found himself

in the middle of a Republican presidential scandal.

He was in his first term in the House of Representatives. He got up as a

brand new Republican member of Congress and Caldwell Butler questioned how

President Nixon did what he could have done. Congressman Butler ended up

voting to impeach Nixon in 1974, even though he had previously supported

Nixon.

He`s famous for standing up and saying, Watergate is our shame, as a

Republican member of Congress serving in his first time, previously an ally

of President Nixon. And Congressman Butler, he too had a lawyer who was

working for him, representing his interests when he took this stand over

and above his party`s interests during Watergate. And his lawyer was –

Richard Cullen, who Mike Pence has just hired to represent him in the

investigation into the Trump-Russia affair and potential obstruction of

justice.

And so, it`s very interesting that the vice president has felt the need to

hire private counsel, right? The specific private counsel he`s chosen, who

knows if we should extrapolate from those previous experiences in previous

presidential scandals. I should tell you that the same attorney, Richard

Cullen, he also represented Tiger Woods`s wife in their divorce. I

definitely can`t make anything out of that in this scandal.

But, you know, it would appear that Vice President Mike Pence does have

stuff to worry about here. On the Russia investigation, he repeatedly made

what frankly are utterly implausible statements denying any knowledge of

the concerns about Mike Flynn or Mike Flynn`s foreign ties, despite the

fact that Vice President Pence was the head of the presidential transition

effort when the transition effort was notified formally in writing and in

person multiple times about those problems with Mike Flynn that Mike Pence

professed so much ignorance about.

The White House has also described Vice President Pence as being intimately

involved in discussions with President Trump that led to the decision to

fire James Comey. Despite him being such a supposed insider, being so

involved in that decision, the vice president repeatedly made statements

about why James Comey was fired that were later contradicted by the

president himself, that were later contradicted under oath by James Comey

himself and his congressional testimony.

Mike Pence stood before the cameras and said the James Comey firing had

nothing to do with Russia, said it was only in response to Rod Rosenstein`s

memo. Neither of those things appear to be the case. At least they are

both now contradicted by the president himself.

So, given the vice president`s exposure on both of those things which

happen to be both major elements of Robert Mueller`s investigation, both

the Russia issue and the potential obstruction of justice issue, given his

exposure on both those things, it`s not surprising that the vice president

has now found himself a private lawyer. But, oh, what a private lawyer he

has got.

That news breaking tonight: “Washington Post” first to break the story as

they have been ahead on so many of the twists and turns in this

investigation. There are two other pieces of this that have just fallen

into place today. And we`ve got details on that coming up. Stay with us.

MADDOW: Two new things we`ve just learned. “The New York Times” noted

this in their reporting last night on the president being investigated for

potential obstruction of justice. Quote: A former senior official says Bob

Mueller`s investigation is looking at money laundering by Trump associates.

The suspicion is that any cooperation with Russian officials would most

likely have been in exchange for some kind of financial pay off and that

there would have been an effort to hide the payments, probably by routing

them through offshore banking centers.

Now, the sourcing there at the “New York Times” is one former senior

official. Sourcing from one official is usually nothing to bank on, pun

not intended. But if “The New York Times” is right about that reporting,

that money laundering is a new focus for the special counsel, well, that

would make sense in light of something else that we have just learned from

new reporting in “Wired” magazines of all places.

“Wired” is reporting that an experienced Justice Department trial attorney

named Lisa Page is the latest hire for Bob Mueller`s special counsel

investigation. Lisa Page`s specialty, well, “Wired” describes her as

having, quote, deep experience with money laundering and organized crime

cases, including investigations where she`s partnered with an FBI task

force in Budapest, Hungary, that focuses on Eastern European organized

crime.

That Budapest task force helped put together the still unfolding money

laundering case against Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who`s a one time

business partner of Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort.

The Justice Department has been working on that Dmitry Firtash character

for a very long time. They have been trying for years to get him

extradited from Europe. If special counsel Robert Mueller has now brought

on an experienced prosecutor from the Dmitry Firtash case, then one thing

you can be sure of is that money is definitely a major part of the trail

they are following here.

And that gets us to tonight`s scoop in “The Washington Post” – special

counsel investigating Jared Kushner`s business dealings. It`s been

previously reported by “The Post” and other news outlets that potential

financial crimes by Trump associates are an area of focus for the special

counsel`s investigations. “The Post” was first to report that Jared

Kushner was a person of interest for the FBI`s investigation.

Well, now, tonight, “The Post” has this. It`s Jared Kushner`s business

dealings that are under FBI scrutiny. What does that mean exactly?

Joining us now is Matt Zapotosky. He covers the Justice Department for

“The Washington Post” and he`s one of the reporters behind tonight`s scoop

that special counsel Mueller is investigating the financial and business

dealings of Jared Kushner.

Mr. Zapotosky, thanks for speaking with us tonight. I appreciate you

joining us on short notice.

MATT ZAPOTOSKY, THE WASHINGTON POST (via telephone): Yes. Thank you for

having me.

MADDOW: Let me just ask you how much further this reporting advances the

story. “The Post” previously reported that Jared Kushner was a person of

interest. It had previously been sort of vaguely described that possible

financial crimes by Trump associates are an area of FBI focus.

How does this advance either of those stories?

ZAPOTOSKY: So, I think it advances it incrementally but importantly. I

can remember coming on your show several weeks ago when we had reported

that Jared Kushner was a significant focus of the investigation and also

that financial crimes were a significant part of the investigation. But at

the time, I couldn`t connect the two. I just knew they were looking at

financial crimes and separately I knew they were looking at Jared Kushner.

Now, we know they are looking at Jared Kushner`s business dealings. He`s a

part of the Trump family now, of course, being the president`s son-in-law.

But he comes from wealth all his own, too, and we know that investigators

are interested in that.

Why? Exactly why, we don`t know. They haven`t alleged any specific

wrongdoing on his part. But as you mentioned just before I came on, you

know, the Feds are following the money. There could be money laundering

issues here.

There are bringing on prosecutors who specialize in financial crimes. You

mentioned one, Andrew Weissmann, he used to have the fraud section of the

Justice Department before he came to work for Bob Mueller. So, long story

short, I think this is incremental but still important.

MADDOW: And, Matt, just to be clear in terms of the way the special

counsel is approaching this and the way the FBI is approaching this

broadly, if they are looking at potential financial crimes, potential

financial crimes by Trump associates and as you report tonight, potential

financial wrongdoing by Jared Kushner, does that necessarily mean that

those financial crimes, or that financial wrongdoing has to do with

colluding with Russia? Has to do with the initial focus of the

investigation? Or could it be totally separate stuff they stumbled upon?

ZAPOTOSKY: It could be totally separate. I think Jim Comey said it best

in his testimony. Was it two weeks ago? Last week?

He said, when you do an investigation like this, a complex investigation

that looks at hard targets and wealthy business people, you turn up a lot

of stones. And you`re going to find things under the stones and you have

to follow through on.

So, certainly, you can see areas where it would have to do directly with

collusion with Russia or some kind of Russian dealing. I mean, we know

Jared Kushner met with a Russian banker after the campaign was over in

December. And we know the FBI is interested in that.

But it also could be something totally separate, you know? Some other

malfeasance in his businesses that we just don`t know about yet.

MADDOW: Matt Zapotosky, covering the Justice Department for “The

Washington Post”, I really appreciate your helping us understand this

tonight, Matt. Thank you.

ZAPOTOSKY: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got a lot more ahead tonight, including the top

Democrat in the House Intelligence Committee joining us live.

Stay with us.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REPORTER: Did the president fire Director Comey to impede the Russia

investigation?

MIKE PENCE, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Well, as you know, very

clearly, and has been stated repeatedly, and the president has been told

that he`s not under investigation. As former Director Clapper, the

director of national intelligence, said there is no evidence of collusion

between our campaign and any Russian officials.

REORTER: But intelligence officials have said there is an investigation

into potential ties between the campaign officials and Russian officials.

PENCE: That`s not what this is about.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: Russia, Russia, that is not what this is about.

Did the president fire Director Comey to impede the Russia investigation?

That is not what this is about. That was May 10th. Vice President Mike

Pence.

Tonight, we have learned that Vice President Mike Pence has just hired

himself a private lawyer to represent him in the investigations into the

Trump-Russia affair and into potential obstruction of justice by the White

House.

Joining us now is Congressman Adam Schiff. He`s the top Democrat on the

House Intelligence Committee.

Congressman Schiff, it`s good to have you with us. Thank you for being

here.

REP. ADAM SCHIFF (D-CA), HOUSE INTELLIGENCE COMMITTEE: It`s my pleasure.

I just came from the ball game and it was great to be with all my

colleagues.

MADDOW: Let me ask you about that. Obviously, everybody is still on

tenterhooks waiting to hear the latest news about Congressman Scalise after

the shooting yesterday, as well as the former congressional staffer who was

so grievously wounded in that shooting, what do you think about the

decision to go ahead with this ball game and what was it like tonight?

SCHIFF: You know, I`m so glad that they did. It was really nice to be

with our colleagues and to applaud that brave Capitol police officer who

was injured but threw out the first ball. And just to see the members out

there enjoying each other`s company and enjoying the sport, it was really

just the kind of antidote to an otherwise just awful week.

MADDOW: Yes.

Congressman, there have been moments in Congress and moments in the country

when something externally brought upon us brings us together and makes us

drop the things that divide us. It lasts in some cases and it doesn`t last

in others.

Obviously, there`s still – the primary concern here is still the health of

the people who were hurt here and the people who were traumatized by what

happened.

Do you think this is potentially one of these moments where there might be

a change in the way people approach each other, that this might be a last -

- might have kind of a lasting effect in terms of people despite their

party seeing themselves as being on the same team here?

SCHIFF: You know, I think it will have a lasting impact. How profound

still very much subject to question, but it undoubtedly will have an

impact, certainly on those of us that are in the Congress, I hope on people

around the country. I remember quite vividly the first day that Gabby

Giffords stepped back on the House floor of a her grievous injury. There

was no question about how united in our – just our happiness, sheer

happiness at seeing her again, having her take those brave steps onto the

House floor.

So, you know, that left an impact. Certainly didn`t completely transform

the institution but it did have an impact. And this had an impact. And I

hope it will help us come together, recognize we are all Americans, all

part of the same family. And we can debate things, but at the end of the

day, we all love this country and want the best for this country.

MADDOW: Congressman, you have a senior and a key role on a committee

that`s got very grave responsibilities right now, investigative role that

the intelligence committee has taken with this Russia attack and with the

scandal surrounding it. If you wouldn`t mind sticking with us for a second

break I have specific questions to ask you about that work and about the

news that`s just broken in that case.

Can you stay with us?

SCHIFF: Absolutely.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back with Congressman Adam Schiff.

MADDOW: Back with us is Congressman Adam Schiff of California, the top

Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee.

Sir, you have said that you would like your committee, intelligence

committee in the House, to also start investigating obstruction of justice.

It`s now been reported that special counsel Bob Mueller is investigating

potential obstruction of justice. We`ve learned in the last 24 hours that

a Senate committee, the judiciary committee will also be looking at it.

Are you looking at that in the House? Is any committee in the House

looking at that?

SCHIFF: Well, we are the only committee in the House that`s been

authorized to – by the speaker – to look into any of the Russia related

matters, which is why I think it`s so important that we do investigate

this.

I don`t think we can allow, for example, Senator Sessions` testimony to go

untested. We don`t want to create a precedent where members of the

administration can come before Congress, not answer questions, not invoke

the privilege either. I think that would be a terrible precedent.

And what`s more, we need to know the answers. If his letter, if Rod

Rosenstein`s memo were both written, knowing that they would be used as a

pretext for a decision that was being made on other grounds, as a way of

hiding the true motivation, and I don`t know that that`s the case, but I do

know that we should find out – someone has to get to the bottom of this.

Bob Mueller`s job and I can`t comment on what he may or may not be looking

at. But his job is to figure out whether charges should be brought against

someone and if so, for what?

Our responsibility is equally important but very different. It`s our job

to figure out what has happened to make sure there is no interference with

any investigation including our own, and to report to the American people.

So, this work needs to be done and we are the only committee in the House

that`s authorized to look into this.

MADDOW: Are you negotiating with Mike Conaway, the top Republican on the

committee on this investigation? Are you in negotiations with him on that?

SCHIFF: I have begun discussions with him about it earlier in the week.

Now, Mike was at the ball field practicing during the terrible attack. So,

he is, I think, quite properly taking some time to deal with that. I look

forward when he gets back next week and he may have been in this week. I

didn`t have a chance to see him to discussing it further.

But I do think that if there is anyone trying to interfere with what the

FBI is doing, we need to put a stop to it. We need to make sure that Bob

Mueller gets all the resources to do his job and is free from any kind of

interference, and if there has been an effort to interfere or obstruct,

that`s something that we need to inform the American people. And, of

course, if we discover evidence of that, that`s also something we would

share with Bob Mueller.

MADDOW: Congressman Adam Schiff of California, top Democrat on the House

Intelligence Committee – came to us straight from the congressional

baseball game tonight. And I appreciate you swinging by the studio on your

way back from that, sir. Thank you for being with us.

SCHIFF: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ve got much more ahead tonight. Stay with us.

MADDOW: When the Republican governor of Michigan, Rick Snyder, called a

hastily arranged press conference about a year and a half ago to talk about

the city of Flint, Michigan, that city had already been through hell and

was still going through hell, after Snyder`s state government basically

poisoned the whole city`s water with lead and then wouldn`t listen to the

people of Flint who were hollering about it for a solid year and a half.

The governor installed a series of emergency managers to run the city of

Flint. Those emergency managers switched the city`s water supply. And

that decision ended up poisoning the whole town.

And almost two years into that ongoing crisis, January 2016, Governor

Snyder called this press conference because he had something new and

horrible to share about Flint.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GOV. RICK SNYDER (R), MICHIGAN: This is to continue the fact that we want

to make sure we are making good communications with respect to Flint. The

information was just recently presented to me, and I thought it was

important to share. Over the course of 2014 and 2015, we saw a spike in

legionnaire`s disease with the Genesee County. If you go back to the prior

years, I believe the numbers for the proceeding years before 2014, we had

six cases, 11 cases, 13 cases, and 8 cases. In 2014, we had 45 cases. And

then in 2015, there were 42 cases.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MADDOW: At least a dozen people died from the outbreak of legionnaire`s

disease in Flint that happened after the water switch. And I say at least

a dozen, because we might never know the total number of cases, the total

number of deaths and the names of the people who died, in part because that

outbreak was kept so secret for so long.

But, you know, the two high-ranking state officials who stood alongside

Rick Snyder and spoke at that press conference with him when they finally

broke the news about it months into the crisis? That day last January, the

head of the health department and state`s chief medical officer, those two

top Snyder administration officials, they both have now been charged with

felonies for their roles in the legionnaire`s disease outbreak and how its

aftermath was handled.

Prosecutors say the chief of the health department knew about the outbreak

in January 2015. That`s a full year before that press conference informing

the public. They say while his department wasn`t telling the public what

was going on, at his department, they were discussing how to, quote, if the

Flint River water was the cause of the disease, it would be bad or

embarrassing for Governor Snyder, because that decision had been made under

emergency management, and he`d appointed the emergency managers.

Researchers at the local university have been tasked with finding out if

the water switch caused the legionnaire`s outbreak. Those researchers say

they were told by the state health department, by the state health

department`s chief medical officer that they should stop their analysis

because what they were finding, quote, proved problematic.

And when those researchers said publicly that they still had concerns about

the water, a senior adviser to Governor Snyder threatened to call their

university and get their funding taken away. When they told the health

director that if they couldn`t determine the source of the outbreak, more

people could die from the outbreak, he responded that he, quote, couldn`t

save everyone. They say that he told them, quote, that people have to die

of something.

Prosecutors in this case have witnesses who say they are ready to testify

in court under oath to all of this. The state director, four other people,

including a former Flint emergency manager appointed by the governor,

they`re all charged with involuntary manslaughter, with causing a death

through their responses to the legionnaire`s outbreak.

And the narrative that emerges from these charging documents is not just

that state officials in the Snyder administration failed to respond to a

crisis and to alert the public, but they were particularly concerned that

these deaths that the legionnaire`s outbreak shouldn`t be linked to the

Flint water switch, because that would look really bad for the governor,

because it was his personally appointed emergency managers who carried out

that switch.

Step back in that for a second. I mean, poisoning a whole city with lead

is bad enough. Then causing a disease outbreak that killed at least a

dozen people on top of that is – it`s another level.

Now, the governor himself is not named in these latest charges. Everybody

involved insists that they never told him what was going on. But this

criminal case stemming from the Flint water crisis has now reached the

highest levels of state government other than the governor, a member of the

governor`s cabinet has just been charged with involuntary manslaughter.

And meanwhile, the city of Flint still doesn`t have clean water and is

still trying to recover.

And joining us now is Karen Weaver, the indefatigable mayor of Flint,

Michigan.

Mayor Weaver, it`s good to have you with us here tonight. Thank you for

being here.

MAYOR KAREN WEAVER, FLINT, MICHIGAN: Thank you. I`m glad to be here.

MADDOW: I wanted to just get your reaction when I first before this

charges yesterday. Before we had a chance to review the charging

documents, the charges themselves are so dramatic. How do you feel about

this?

WEAVER: You know what? They really are. And people said these are some

serious charges. And I said yes, they are. But what happened in Flint was

serious. And you hit the nail on the head, Rachel, when you talked about

lead poisoning being bad enough. But on top of, that we had loss of life.

So, it was serious what happened. And we`re still trying to rebound from

this. So, they were serious charges, but they were serious crimes.

MADDOW: You know, one of the things that I`ve been struck by in terms of

the response to these charges, it`s obviously the state attorney general

who is bringing these charges, he has brought very serious felony charges

against very high-ranking state government officials. But the governor is

not firing any of those people or taking them out of their jobs. Would you

have expected that from the governor? Are you calling on the governor to

do that?

WEAVER: Well, you know what? I found that out. And I was surprised about

that, that they are still there. I wasn`t expecting that.

I had not had a conversation with him since these charges were filed

yesterday. So, I will be looking to have a conversation with the governor

about this.

MADDOW: And, Madam Mayor, in terms of the legionnaire`s outbreak, we

talked a lot about lead and about your efforts to get the water pipes

replaced and do what needs to be done in Flint to deal with the lead

poisoning. How confident are you that the legionnaire`s issue is over and

taken care of?

WEAVER: Well, you know what, we are waiting with baited breath to hear

about that, because now is the time for legionnaire`s to hit. And so,

while the test results that we have been taking have been coming back much

better, we`re hitting 90 degrees weather now. And so, we know we have to

wait and see what happens.

So, I`m waiting for this next round of test results. I`m really hoping not

to hear anything about legionnaire`s. But we`re waiting because, you know,

naturally, the people of Flint are anxious. We`re nervous what we`re going

to find with this.

So, we`re not comfortable with that part of it yet, Rachel. Not at all.

MADDOW: Karen Weaver, mayor of Flint, Michigan – plainspoken, as I said,

indefatigable. And you`ve been here a number of times updating us on

what`s happening in Flint.

Madam Mayor, thank you for your time. Thanks for keeping us updated.

WEAVER: Thank you.

MADDOW: All right. We`ll be right back.

MADDOW: What you`re looking at right now is footage from just moments ago.

This is the end of this year`s congressional baseball game. Republicans

and Democrats shaking hands, hugging and embracing a little bit after the

game ended tonight, if you`re keeping score, the Democrats beat the

Republicans 11-2.

Mostly what this game has ended up being this year, though, is a show of

unity after yesterday`s incredible shooting targeting Republican members as

they held their last practice before tonight`s game.

One of the people who was shot in that attack is former congressional

staffer Matt Mika. He was shot multiple times yesterday. He has had

surgery. His family put out a statement tonight he is alert and conscious,

but he does need assistance breathing. He remains in critical condition.

We also got a statement late tonight from the same hospital which is also

treating senior House Republican Steve Scalise, who is the number three

Republican in the House. He underwent another surgery today, that`s his

third round of surgery. He also remains in critical condition. But the

hospital did just put out the statement tonight saying despite the fact he

is still in critical condition, they can say that his condition has

improved over the last 24 hours.

Again, Steve Scalise took a single rifle shot to the hip. That bullet

traveled across his pelvis and did a ton of damage. And he has been

through a lot already, including the loss of a lot of blood, but everybody

in the country obviously pulling for him.

All right. Well, that does it for us tonight. We will see you again

tomorrow.

Now, it`s time for “THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL.”

Good evening, Lawrence.

