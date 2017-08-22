The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 8/22/17 Trump rally

Transcript:

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST: Hi, Katy. Thank you very much. As President

Trump tries to turn the page in Phoenix, Mitch McConnell dropping a bomb,

questioning whether “the Trump administration can even be salvaged.”

Bad news for Donald Trump, breaking from “The New York Times” just in this

past hour, leaks that Trump`s relationship with the top Republican in

Washington has “disintegrated.”

The report coming as Trump faces conservative criticism for flip-flopping

on Afghanistan and as Russia wedges its way back into the news for an

unusual reason. Trump has few details on his plan for more boots on the

ground and his rush to a rally right now has critics saying he is more

comfortable as candidate than commander.

In fact, even some allies have a basic plea right now. Mr. President,

this didn`t need to be a tale of two speeches, a rush from war to campaign

politics. If Afghanistan is worth so many lives, surely, it is worth more

than one day`s contemplation.

But that is not how the Trump White House programmed today, planning this

campaign rally in Phoenix, trying to move the spotlight off Afghanistan, a

spotlight that tonight is moving somewhere else, towards this thunderclap

report in “The New York Times”. We just got it.

Let me read you the key parts. It says “Trump`s relationship with Mitch

McConnell has officially curdled into a feud of mutual resentment and

sometimes outright hostility, complicated by the position of McConnell`s

wife Elaine Chao in Trump`s cabinet”.

“The Times” reporting that McConnell has privately expressed a view sure to

enrage Trump that he`s not sure “Trump will be able to salvage his

administration after a series of summer crises.”

Now, the political reason for Trump to turn this page from Afghanistan is

obvious. He used to campaign on this.

DONALD J. TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: Could have rebuilt our

country twice altogether on wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and the Middle

East. It`s time to rebuild America.

MELBER: And he has gone from that rare species in a Republican primary, a

conservative dove, to going full-on Missy Elliott as president, putting his

policy down, flipping it and reversing it.

TRUMP: We will not talk about numbers of troops or our plans for further

military activities. I will not say when we are going to attack, but

attack we will.

We are not nation-building again. We are killing terrorists.

MELBER: Republicans pushing back. Fox commentator Laura Ingraham asking

how will we win with 4,000 more troops. A Republican congressman saying

this is perpetual war.

That criticism and these new comments from Mitch McConnell breaking here

within the last hour are the backdrop for what you see, Trump hitting

Phoenix, the first place Trump had a rally that ever caught fire in those

early primaries.

In fact, we were looking at this. He drew one of the largest crowds to

date at the time, July 2015, and he appeared with Joe Arpaio, an anti-

immigration sheriff who has since been held in criminal contempt.

And Trump brought onstage the father of a teenager killed by an

undocumented immigrant. “The New York Times” account of that rally at the

time reads like a dispatch from frankly a bygone era.

Trump was described as a real estate mogul and reality TV star who

delivered a rambling monologue, which demonstrated what his party fears

most about him, an orator without regard for decorum, who is willing to

mock other Republicans.

Two years later about, just about two years, Trump is, of course,

president. Decorum pretty much gone. And here we are tonight with Trump`s

mockery of Republicans is part of what is enraging Mitch McConnell in this

incredible “New York Times” piece.

It says the two men clashed in a phone call that devolved into a profane

shouting match and McConnell - get this - is already mused about whether

Trump will even “be in a position to leave the Republican Party in the next

year`s elections and beyond.” This is not what the White House wants to

hear tonight.

All of this coming as Vladimir Putin received a rare rebuke in American

courts today. Another important story we`re going to bring you shortly.

But, first, I want to bring on “The Washington Post`s” Anne Gearan who

reports today on Trump`s choice as effectively “tweaking” Obama Afghanistan

policy and Tufts professor Daniel Drezner who writes today that Trump flip-

flopped on Afghanistan because he is an exceptionally weak commander-in-

chief who lacks the expertise to countermand his military advisers.

Thank you both. A lot to get to. Anne, I want to get you on the McConnell

reports. But, professor, first, you credit Trump for admitting he flip-

flopped, but then you say it wasn`t his idea. Explain.

DANIEL DREZNER, PROFESSOR OF INTERNATIONAL POLITICS, THE FLETCHER SCHOOL OF

LAW AND DIPLOMACY AT TUFTS UNIVERSITY: Well, basically, as you pointed out

in your opening, Donald Trump has never really talked all that much about

Afghanistan.

And when he has talked about it, or when he did during the campaign, he

basically would talk about why are we spending so much blood and treasure

over there, I want to get us out.

And as he admitted last night in a speech, that was his first instinct.

The problem is, is that Donald Trump doesn`t have any idea how to do that

without it leading to calamitous consequences.

Now, you could argue that when Steve Bannon was working at the White House,

he did come up with a relatively harebrained scheme, I believe, with the

Betsy DeVos` brother Erik Prince, in which the ideas that somehow US armed

forces would withdraw and would be replaced with contractors that Prince

and others would run. That was quickly dismissed.

And that was really the only out-of-the-box idea that the Trump White House

team really had. So, when stuck between a bad choice and an even worse

choice, he went with the bad choice, which was all of his military

commanders telling him just continue to stay the course, which was what the

speech was last night, as Anne reported last night for “The Post.”

So, essentially, Trump as a president, any kind of president in order be

able to push back against the military, has to have the knowledge and the

expertise and the staff to be able to say, well, what if we did this

instead. And it seems very obvious that Trump never did that during this

entire policy review.

MELBER: Anne, we will talk more about Afghanistan, although, as discussed,

the political calendar of the White House suggests they don`t want to have

that conversation.

But these breaking reports about McConnell, combined with your reporting in

general on what you`re seeing out of the White House, does this match with

your understanding of Mitch McConnell`s frustrations, the idea that he

doesn`t know whether this entire presidency can be salvaged?

ANNE GEARAN, NATIONAL POLITICS CORRESPONDENT, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: Well,

I think, certainly, the relationship between Trump and Mitch McConnell has

been bad and getting worse for some time.

It`s been on this path for some time. The account of this phone call is

really kind of hair-raising that the two of them would be yelling at one

another, not only about their tactical differences over what piece of

legislation should go first and whether or not McConnell bungled Obamacare

repeal, which is which is the way Trump sees it, but also really what

they`re going to do from here.

Trump has no legislative successes to point to. And he is going to need

some. And Republicans are going to need some to run on next year. And

that`s what McConnell keeps telling him.

MELBER: Does that square for you, Daniel?

DREZNER: I think in Mitch McConnell`s world, he wishes that Donald Trump

would just have a timeout. You just leave him alone for a couple of days,

maybe get his anger out.

I completely agree. It`s even worse than that actually because, at some

point, between now and the end of September, Congress has to do minor

things like fund the federal government and raise the debt limit.

And these are votes that are not necessarily popular within the GOP caucus,

but, more importantly, Donald Trump hasn`t shown much interest in, except

if they aren`t signed, then we potentially breach the debt limit or default

on our debt obligations or the government shuts down. I don`t think either

of these outcomes are terribly good for the Trump administration.

MELBER: And, Anne, this is not by any means the first time we`ve seen a

White House with a spouse serving in the cabinet. Elaine Chao has served

before.

This was clearly, though, something that was designed to bring these folks

together, serving together, if you want to put it in the best light. And

yet, “The Times” is reporting that this is a tension for Mitch McConnell.

Does that at any point become a tension that cannot hold?

GEARAN: Certainly, it could. From Trump`s perspective, having a family

member close by is not only something that he finds in his own experience

to be very natural and helpful, but it was seen when he reached out to

Elaine Chao as sort of certain extending that same kind of family bridge to

McConnell, with whom he had no relationship, and when they started to have

one, it didn`t go great right from the beginning.

The idea that that McConnell`s wife would be in the cabinet was definitely

seen as a giant olive branch being extended by Trump. And if it doesn`t

work for any of them, Elaine Chao might be at the top of the list for those

it doesn`t work for.

MELBER: And then, Professor Drezner, when you look at all this against the

backdrop of Afghanistan, as we know, this “Times” report says they`ve

talked to over 12 people. They`re doing the backroom complaints, the phone

calls.

There is another section of the report tonight that says that Mitch

McConnell was horrified over the president`s Charlottesville comments,

which suggests, even on that very combustible issue of race, his public

message may have been to give more room to the president, while privately

he was horrified, if you believe it.

Put that all in the context of Afghanistan where Mitch McConnell,

obviously, would like to know what the president is doing, so he can figure

out how to sell it. And it seems like this was, as you`ve written, another

issue, not unlike Obamacare, where the president moved around a lot before

telling the Senate what he wanted to do.

DANIEL DREZNER: I think it says something about the Trump administration

that frankly Afghanistan is probably the least of his worries right now

politically.

You`re correct. Obviously, McConnell wants to know what the strategy is to

be able to sell it. But I think the dirty secret about Afghanistan is that

the American public actually doesn`t care all that much about it.

They will care if it seems like ISIS is winning or Al Qaeda based in

Afghanistan is winning or the Taliban is winning. But, right now, it just

sort of - it appears to most of the public like a stalemate and it doesn`t

necessarily register all that much with voters. Certainly, not to the same

extent that even something that seems as symbolic as Charlottesville does.

So, my guess is McConnell won`t talk about Afghanistan at all because he

doesn`t have to.

MELBER: Professor Daniel Drezner and Anne Gearan, thank you for joining me

on a busy news night.

I want to move ahead to another interview here. Beyond Trump`s message

today, what are Democrats doing to pushback?

There`s an ironworker running against Paul Ryan. And he says Ryan is part

of the problem in Trump`s Washington. And this comes, as Paul Ryan said,

there`s no reason to censure Trump after Charlottesville.

REP. PAUL RYAN (R-WI), SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: That would be so

counterproductive. If we descend this issue into some partisan hack fest,

into some bickering against each other and demean it down to some political

food fight, what good does that do to unify this country? Actually, the

worst thing we should do.

MELBER: Randy Bryce, this candidate, is telling Paul Ryan maybe they

should just trade places.

RANDY BRYCE, CANDIDATE RUNNING FOR WISCONSIN`S 1ST DISTRICT: Let`s trade

places. Paul Ryan, you can come work the iron and I`ll go to D.C.

MELBER: He is an army veteran and an ironworker. Bryce strikes notes both

earnest and goofy. In fact, the day before the solar eclipse, he tweeted

allegedly to god saying, ” If you exist and want @realDonaldTrump to

resign, please give us some kind of sign tomorrow. Let`s say around noon?”

After Steve Bannon was ousted, he quipped on Twitter, “Trump fired the

president?”

And his name on Twitter also reflects his job and his look, IronStache.

Bryce says his mustache idols include Tom Selleck and Nick Offerman. And

here he is the man, the self-described IronStache, Randy Bryce. Good

evening.

BRYCE: Good evening. How are you doing, Ari?

MELBER: I`m great. I want to start with some inside congressional

baseball. And I think a lot of viewers of THE BEAT are interested in,

which is Mitch McConnell, the master Republican strategist, who kept his

caucus together against Obama for eight years and did all these other

things, he is saying according to multiple people, according to “The New

York Times”, that he doesn`t even know if the Trump presidency can be

salvaged. Your response.

BRYCE: Well, it`s good to see somebody stand up against Donald Trump for

whatever reason. And that`s on the Senate side. I`d like to see some

leadership from Congress, especially - that`s one of the reasons why I`m

running against Paul Ryan, is that there`s a definite lack of leadership in

Washington, especially when it comes to an event like Charlottesville where

- you can`t have it both ways.

You can`t come out and say you`re against racism, but yet coddle somebody

who - but yet not go after somebody who coddles racists. There`s a

definite lack of leadership. There`s nothing going on in Washington DC.

So, it`s good to see some kind of leadership from whatever party and stand

up against Donald Trump.

MELBER: Paul Ryan, who you`re running against, and you must be a pretty

tough political type of person because you`re running against the most

powerful person in the House, as you know, at one point during the

campaigns, he basically all but withdrew support for Donald Trump.

Now, he has been much, much more supportive and trying to duck ever

criticizing him. Who do you think the real Paul Ryan is? Do you believe

that he`s come around and changed? Or do you think he`s pretending to like

Donald Trump more than he does?

BRYCE: They seem to be pretty much arm in arm. I haven`t seen - he wants

to come out and say something bad about Charlottesville, but he`s not going

to actually point to the direct cause of it.

For so many years, Paul Ryan has been talking in the district about all

kinds of wonderful, wonky ideas that he has.

And now looking at him, he has the perfect opportunity. He is the speaker

of the House. He is the one that decides what legislation gets discussed

in Congress. He has a Republican president, a Republican Senate, and even

a conservative-leaning Supreme Court. They have the driver`s wheel - their

hands on the driver`s wheel, but the car won`t start.

MELBER: Right. I also want to ask you because you are prolific on

Twitter, not unlike so many other political figures. There is something

you re-tweeted recently that I want to put up that, as you may know, was

very controversial.

This is an image that superimposes sort of the make America great again hat

wear with Nazi imagery behind it. And I take that to be a criticism and

says, we`ll beat them again. And then there seems to be a sort of a

bayonet going at the first figure.

Do you view this as violent imagery and appropriate to share?

BRYCE: No.

MELBER: Why did you re-tweet it and speak to that?

BRYCE: No. I`m not in favor of violence at all. And I take it as - we`re

the people - I stand up against racism in all of its forms. I`m about

getting more people to - about making a bigger table, about doing things

that are right to help people, and I`m seeing us as the ones that are under

attack.

And that`s evident as that woman, Heather, who stood up against racism and

lost her life, in addition to the two helicopter pilots, the law

enforcement officers, that lost their lives as a result, in addition to

many others that got hurt.

It`s going back to - we already fought a war against Nazis and I`m done

with the bloodshed. I don`t want to see anybody else get hurt.

The only way we`re going to come together, it`s time to have our leaders

call out and have the country be healed. That`s what leaders do. They

heal instead of any kind of discursiveness.

MELBER: I appreciate that. And I know that you`re also veteran and I know

you take these issues seriously.

I guess what I wonder about that image, to be clear, because these are

discussions we`ve been having across the country and on air is, do you

think that image is sort of helpful or not constructive when there is a

sensitivity to whether any of these images and messages could be construed

as somehow encouraging violence because of the bayonet is what I`m asking?

BRYCE: I guess there could be other images used. I do things that that

stick a chord with me, that stay with me, and that I think about. And so,

when I see an image that`s a powerful image, and again, I in no way condone

any kind of violence towards anybody, it`s something that sticks with me

and it`s like - we already had these issues.

We had a war against Nazis and we saw what happened as a result and we

can`t let that happen again. And we need to stand together to make sure

that it doesn`t.

MELBER: Now, my last question, if we have you back on the show, Randy, and

I appreciate your time and what you`re doing is, do I call you Randy or do

I call you IronStache?

BRYCE: Randy. You can call me Randy. Anything except for late for

dinner.

MELBER: Randy Bryce. Appreciate you telling us about your campaign

against Paul Ryan and spending the time with us.

BRYCE: Thank you for the invitation. Pleasure to talk with you.

MELBER: Absolutely. Coming up, this pivotal ruling I mentioned at the top

of the show. Today, against the very Russian hackers who disrupted the

2016 election, and it doesn`t involve Bob Mueller. It is a different

angle. Very interesting.

Also, the clapback heard across Instagram. We have a live interview with

the woman who confronted the wife of Donald Trump`s Treasury Secretary and

sparked this debate about privilege within the Trump administration. I`m

looking forward to it.

And also, a kind of a milestone. More than a thousand false or misleading

claims by Donald Trump. We`re going talk about truthiness and lies.

I`m Ari Melber and you`re watching THE BEAT on MSNBC.

MELBER: Big news today. A federal judge ruled against the Russian hackers

linked to the DNC attack. This is a blow to Putin.

The rulings set a new marker in the quest to make those Russian hackers pay

in some way for their efforts in the 2016 election.

Now, this ruling against the hackers is designed to restrict future hacks.

It could limit their access to some tech weapons that have attacked

American political and business interest.

The idea is to limit how they can abuse domains to attack computer systems.

And in the web of international groups battling these secret hacking plots,

the ruling strikes a blow for the US and against some of Russia`s

techniques.

And this federal case was not brought by Special Counsel Mueller, it was

not brought by the Justice Department. It was actually the work of a big

American company, Microsoft, which says that this powerful Putin-backed

hacker collective known as - yes - Fancy Bear has been hijacking and

impersonating Microsoft systems to do attacks.

US Intel identified Fancy Bear as one of those key hacker collectives that

attacked the DNC, allegedly with the backing of Putin`s intelligence

agency.

So, while the Trump administration sits on the sidelines of the attack on

this election, even doubting whether these hackers did hack the DNC,

tonight, there is a victory of sorts on this battlefield, and it started

with an American tech company that had had enough and spent its own money

and time to pursue these Russian hackers.

The setback comes amid some other news on the investigation tonight. A key

person at the center of that dossier goes before Senate Judiciary

investigators with a transcribed interview about Russian meddling.

The dossier under scrutiny, the Russian hackers on the run to some degree,

all of this shows the investigation still kicking into gear even regardless

of what the Trump administration does.

Joining me now is Patrick Tucker, the technology editor for “Defense One”,

which reports on the future of US defense, and David Hickton, Founder

Director of the University of Pittsburgh cyber institute and a former

federal prosecutor.

Patrick, who won today beyond Microsoft?

PATRICK TUCKER, TECHNOLOGY EDITOR,”DEFENSE ONE”: Well, really anybody

that`s seeking to put some sort of damper or bumper or speed bump in front

of future Kremlin or nation-state spear phishing activity.

This is a victory for them because this allows potentially anybody that

offers email services like Microsoft, Yahoo!, whoever else, to go to a

court and say, if a nation-state is using our email service to send fake or

false emails to somebody else to get them to download malware where then

their data is exfiltrated away, which is what happened with the DNC,

happened with John Podesta and has happened to numerous targets around the

world, then we, the company that offers that service, we can have that

traffic instead sent somewhere else, and that`s because the hackers that

are using our name inappropriately, they`ve given up any right to any

traffic that`s associated with the faulty email that they set up.

It`s all every technical, but it basically means that a group that is

pretending to be not only a person, but also, in a way, Microsoft can`t do

that, and the judge ruling also means that whatever they get, it goes to

Microsoft to potentially route, rename that domain, move that traffic

somewhere where they can analyze it. It becomes part of an investigation.

MELBER: Yes. You are hitting two key points. Number one, these hacks

against DNC staff worked in part because the Russians were able to

impersonate seemingly trustworthy domains like Microsoft.

And number two, this war is going in both directions. David, “The Daily

Beast” writing about this and saying that the Microsoft folks went after

them, sending notes to the hackers. They didn`t get a reply, but they used

a tracking bug planted in emails that went to these folks responsible for

the DNC hacks and it showed those messages opened at least 30 times.

That`s a type of progress, David. The big question for someone like you, a

former federal prosecutor is, what do you, though, when you get judgments

against people and they`re all over the world. They are not here in

America to catch.

DAVID HICKTON, FOUNDING DIRECTOR, UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH INSTITUTE FOR

CYBER LAW, POLICY AND SECURITY: Well, that`s part of a challenge of

dealing with this asymmetrical threat, which in the case of nation-state

hacking has to be seen by all citizens as an attack on our sovereignty.

So, for those of us who are forward leaning in this area, we always

recognize it would be a campaign and there would be naysayers and doubters

about attribution and about the efficacy of charging people, who you

couldn`t bring here.

But let`s look at the record. We brought the case against the PLA here in

Pittsburgh in 2014. And it led to a reset with China and an agreement

between President Obama and President Xi in September 2015 and most people

recognized changed the course of history.

MELBER: Can I slow you down, Patrick? Are you referencing basically using

the federal court system to go after the Chinese military and that then had

further ramifications? That`s what you mean by PLA?

HICKTON: Correct. The PLA case which was brought here in 2014. And two

weeks later, we brought a case against Evgeniy Bogachev who has been in the

news again because he`s had a resurgence, particularly in connection with

the announcement of sanctions against Russia and to the hacking in the 2016

election.

The Bogachev case has been defined as sort of a prototypical Russian

hacker.

MELBER: And, David -

HICKTON: The Chinese hackers have a different signature than the Russian

hackers, but the fact that they are overseas -

MELBER: Right.

HICKTON: - is not a reason not to bring these cases.

MELBER: Exactly. And on the Russians, this is what I want to ask you, do

you think Bob Mueller - you say the Russians are overseas, you still bring

these cases. Do you think Bob Mueller is looking at the outcome of this

case today?

HICKTON: I think it`s a very important initiative by Microsoft and I think

that it doesn`t necessarily directly overlay with the work of the special

prosecutor.

But I think this is an all-tools approach where we need criminal law, civil

law, and we need private entities such as Microsoft to take this great

initiative. And the decision that came out of the court in Virginia today

is a good decision for everyone.

The court retains jurisdiction until 2020. The court put a special master

to monitor potential further breaches by these identified Russian hackers

and we are now at a place where, through the resort of civil process by

Microsoft, you can posit developments in the future where, if there`s a

contempt of court ruling off of the ruling that occurred today, we could

actually have seizures of Russian assets. The court wrote the order very

broadly.

MELBER: Well, David, I think you`re making the key point, which is we have

three branches of government, when it comes the Russian hacking, the

Congress has been concerned, they`re acting. The judicial branch has been

concern and they`re acting with this ruling today. It`s the executive

branch amazingly that still seems MIA.

Patrick and David, thank you for your expertise today. Appreciate it.

Coming up, we have new reporting that President Trump has been caught now

making a thousand false or misleading claims in office according to “The

Washington Post” fact check.

And, first, the wife of the Treasury Secretary got into quite the Instagram

brawl, mocking an Oregon woman about not being rich enough. Can`t make it

up. And that woman is here on THE BEAT next.

MELBER: Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and his wife Louise Linton share

some of their travels online like this new photo on Instagram. Linton

getting off of government plane there with him and she meticulously

appended this photo with hashtags of her expensive attire, Roland Mouret,

Tom Ford, Hermes Scarf, Valentino Rocstud Heels and Valentino. Those shoes

retail for about $955. So Linton opened the door for discussion of her

conspicuous consumption and people responded. Jenni Miller commented on

the photo, glad we could pay for your little get away, #deplorable. And

that line drew quite a response from Linton which I`m about to discuss here

with Jenni Miller herself who joins us today on THE BEAT.

Now, here is how Ms. Linton, the wife of the Treasury Secretary publicly

responded. “Blowing a kiss emoji, did you think this was a personal trip?

Adorable! Do you think the U.S. government paid for our honeymoon or

personal travel? LOLOL. Have you given more to the economy than me and my

husband?” She asks. “I`m pretty sure we paid more taxes towards our day

trip than you did.” She goes onto write, “I`m pretty sure the amount we

sacrifice per year is a lot more than you`d be willing to sacrifice if the

choice was yours. Curled bicep emoji, blowing a kiss emoji, you`re

adorably out of touch, face with hearts for eyes emoji.” And then she

writes – and this is what got me personally – but then she writes,

“thanks for the passive aggressive nasty comment. Your life looks cute.”

Out of touch is an allegation that can boomerang easily on people who are

out of touch.

Late today, Linton`s publicist released a statement from her, apologizing

for her “insensitive comments, Republic effort to compare her household

income to a – shall we say, random individual or ordinary citizen – is

certainly unusual. We can tell you according to Forbes, Mnuchin`s net

worth is over $380 million. He made part of his fortune from the mortgage

housing crisis of 2008. In fact, under his reign, the bank that he founded

foreclosed on over 36,000 homes. I want to welcome Jenni and here we are.

I just read her response to you. What were you thinking when you saw it?

What do you want to say to her?

JENNI MILLER, SUBJECT OF LOUISE LINTON`S INSTAGRAM COMMENT: Well, I think

a lot has been said but mostly I wanted to make sure that she had an

opportunity to look at what she said and try to really think about the

hypocrisy of it all. And you know, I originally posted what I did in just

a moment of frustration. I had a weak moment. I don`t usually post on

anybody`s Instagram. I don`t post much anywhere. But I did do it this

time and I honestly wish I hadn`t in retrospect but I`m trying to make

something good of it. But as far –

MELBER: Jenni –

MILLER: Yes.

MELBER: I don`t wish you hadn`t. I think that you – I`m just as person -

- you as a citizen sort of spoke up and got a response from a government

official that was – I mean, a government official`s family member I should

say, but was using government plane and talking about government stuff in a

way that was far more searing than what we sometimes see in other forums

when questioned by the press for example. I mean, why do you think you

drew this response from her?

MILLER: I think it probably hit home. And it got under her skin and who

knows what else had happened to her that day. But she really, I feel like

overreacted. She said a lot of things that were incredibly condescending

and ill-informed and just ridiculous. It was really something that I had

to read a couple of times in other to let it all soak in because it was so

shocking that someone who has all the money and all the time in the world

decided to take some of that time to try to put down somebody who just

lives her life and works hard and takes care of family and does what I do

every day.

MELBER: Do you think that she was suggesting that because she and her

husband have more money they`re somehow better than other people?

MILLER: Absolutely, absolutely. And her original post with all of those

brands tagged, you know. When I first read it, to be honest, I was a

little frustrated because I just been reading about the Secret Service

budget issues for other excesses of the administration. And so, then, when

I read this and saw them getting off the government plane on a government

trip and she had tagged all those brands, my first thought was, well, isn`t

it nice that you know, all of us, the taxpayers can pay for them to go on

this trip no matter where it is, and then she can afford to buy anything

that she wants and brag about it. The bragging was the amazing part to me

especially when you`re in a –

MELBER: I mean, the – you`re so right Jenni, the bragging was on the

level of a rap video. I mean, it was like all the brands, it was bizarre,

again, stepping off the government Plane. I want to bring into this

conversation because we were planning to talk about it, Joan Walsh from the

Nation and Connie Schultz who`s a Pulitzer Prize Winning National

Syndicated Columnist. Joan?

JOAN WALSH, THE NATION NATIONAL AFFAIRS CORRESPONDENT: Jenni, can you tell

me, have you been harassed by any folks on social media as a result of

this?

MILLER: A few. I – you know, I just block them and move on.

WALSH: Smart as I am.

MILLER: I don`t have the time to deal with them which I`m really surprised

that Louise did not do the same with me but that`s fine. But 99 percent of

the response I`ve received has been really positive and people saying very

nice things.

WALSH: So why do you regret it? Why do you regret that you did this?

MILLER: When I look back at it, it`s not the kind of thing that I would

normally do. It was snarky. It isn`t something that you know, I would

normally think would be helpful in the grand scheme of things. Even though

she did put out that statement, it`s hard to convince me that someone could

change their entire outlook on life in 24 hours. So, who knows? Maybe it

did have some impact but I guess a little more skeptical than that.

MELBER: I think skepticism is always warranted. Connie, let me read a

little more from the statement and get your response. She also wrote, “I

know you`re mad, but deep down you`re really nice and so am I. Sending me

passive aggressive Instagram comments isn`t going to make life feel better.

Maybe a nice message, one filled with wisdom and humanity would get more

attraction. Have a pleasant evening. Go chill out and watch the new Game

of Thrones. It`s fab.” Connie?

CONNIE SCHULTZ, PULITZER PRIZE WINNING SYNDICATED COLUMNIST: (INAUDIBLE)

Ari, I usually come at this only as a Journalist, as a Columnist but as you

know, I`m married to U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown. And Jenni, (INAUDIBLE)

years ago, a conversation I had with my editor Kate Medina at Random House

and we were putting the final touches on my book his first successful race.

And she kept taking out things that I wanted to include about nasty things

people had done to us. And I said I want people to know about this. And

she finally – her response has become the motto for my life. She said,

honey, no whining on the yacht. Your husband gets to be Senator, you get a

new book and you`ve got a great life. And I wish somebody would tell Miss

Linton that sooner than later.

Jenni, I really hope you rethink this regret because look at the voice you

have given. So many who would never have thought they could say anything

and ever have this kind of response. And because of you, we`re having this

conversation right now about privilege. When one has it – I`m not saying

that being wealthy is immediately darkens your character but if you only

hang out with people like you, you can start to think the rest of America

is invisible. And I think that`s – we got a moment, a glimpse into that

and I thank you for that. I think it`s terrific that you did it.

MELBER: Jenni, to that point, I want to raise, if it`s OK if we could talk

marginal tax rates for a second if everyone is willing. You know, the

millionaire`s federal tax rate is supposed to be 40 percent, but many in

that bracket pay as low as 17 percent according to Forbes reporting because

there are so many benefits there. We requested from the Treasury Secretary

their tax rates because Miss Linton was apparently bragging about the money

and urged that they paid such a high rate. We said we`d like to see them.

As of this hour, they have not provided it. But it goes to another point

which is the idea that people in that bracket are somehow doing their share

or more without providing the documentation. It was fascinating. I wanted

to put that on the record, Jenni. I also understand that you said you –

there`s something you`re starting to come out of all of this. Tell us

about that.

MILLER: Sure. First of all, I would venture to guess that my marginal tax

rate is higher than hers. We are comfortable but we don`t make enough

money to hide a bunch of it or work a lot of those loopholes. So, that`s

just where we are. But as far as what I`m trying to do to spin this around

and do something positive with these 15 minutes that I seem to have landed

with, we have a friend who had a stroke a few months ago at the age of 49,

very unexpectedly as strokes typically are. And he has been first fighting

for his life and now seems to have recovered mentally and parts of his

physical being have recovered but he needs more help and he needs

rehabilitation. And he`s been turned down by his insurance plan and his

employer to get the rehab that his doctors say that he needs.

So, we have a You Caring Account that another friend set up when this

happened that I posted a link too on my Instagram. And I`m really grateful

that lots of people have been taking advantage of this opportunity to do

something nice for someone who really truly needs it.

MELBER: Wow. Thank you for sharing that, Jenni. Briefly, Connie, final

thought on this sort of civic government relationship here and why it is

that it`s important – it seems to me when citizens speak out in Town Halls

or online, they do get more response in a good way sometimes.

SCHULTZ: Well, let`s be clear here. Public service is always a privilege

and honor and how interesting that Jenni who is not a public servant is the

one who`s most acting like it at this moment. Thank you, Jenni, for your

activism.

MELBER: Wow.

MILLER: Thank you.

MELBER: Connie Schultz, Joan Walsh, Jenni Miller, thank you all.

WALSH: Thank Ari.

MILLER: Thank you.

MELBER: Up next, we have a new milestone that you might want to hear

about. The Washington Post fact check has a record breaking number.

President Trump has now surpassed 1,000 false or misleading statements

since he took office. We have more, next.

MELBER: Donald Trump just passed a milestone. A thousands false and

misleading claims that he`s made since taking office, 4.6 per day .topping

the list, 19 about Russia. 19 times (INAUDIBLE) took credit for reducing

the cost of fighter jets, 42 misleading statements about job growth and

leading the pack from his Washington Post fact check, 50 false claims about

ObamaCare. In the art of the deal, Trump explains why he doesn`t stick to

the facts saying, people want to believe something is the biggest and

greatest and most spectacular. I call it truthful hyperbole, an innocent

form of exaggeration and an effective form of promotion.

With me now, The New School`s Maya Wiley, who served in the de Blasio

administration in New York and joining me here as well Daniel Bonevac who`s

a Philosophy Professor from the University of Texas and has written about

his support for Donald Trump. He`s also made several T.V. appearances on

the Fox Business and elsewhere. Professor, I understand you support the

President politically. But if one of your students had this record,

wouldn`t you give him failing grade?

DANIEL BONEVAC, UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS PROFESSOR: Well, I`m not sure the

record is nearly as bad as that Washington Post piece makes it out. It is

true he has a tendency towards hyperbole, exaggeration. But I think most

people listening to him realize that and make corresponding adjustments.

He recently, for example, said that business confidence has never been

higher. I think most people understand he really means it`s been a long

time since it`s been this high. And a lot of his statements strike me as

like that. Yes, exaggeration –

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Professor, let me – let me grant you this. Some of his

statements are like that and many others are not. I think you know that

because I take you to be an academic person based on truth. I`ll give you

an example. Here he was in January saying, in Philadelphia, the murder

rate is terribly increasing. In fact, the murder rate has significantly

fallen. There was 397 murders back in 2007 and it`s fallen all the way

over 100 down in 2016. Isn`t it important when you`re talking about murder

and homicide and people in America, to tell the truth and shouldn`t you be

able to acknowledge that rather than call that some kind of hyperbole? Do

you think people who support Donald Trump hear him say murder is going up

and they understand murder is going down?

BONEVAC: No, of course not. It is important, to tell the truth. But

that`s a good example of what I consider the principle that people seem to

use in applying the things to the President`s speech that they don`t use

elsewhere. It`s a sort of principle of uncharity. They try to make his

statements seem as false as possible. And it`s not really very fair. For

example, when he said the murder rate has gone up, but what he said was in

the most obvious interpretation true. Now, there are places and time

periods –

MELBER: No, no. He says – I`m sorry, this is important. I`m going to

bring my end but I got to catch you on what you`re doing which is

misleading. I guess like the President you`re trying to support which I`m

surprised because I know I`ve had you on before and you`re a professor. He

said here in Philadelphia the murder rate terribly increasing. And I just

showed you the numbers. That`s false.

BONEVAC: Well, here`s the – here`s the reason. There`s a vagueness in

that statement so I don`t actually know how to evaluate it as true or

false. Increasing over what time period? The murder rate might have

fallen since 2007 but during the previous year, had it gone up or had it

gone down? Basically, if I say something has been increasing or decreasing

and don`t specify a time period, it`s just unclear.

(CROSSTALK)

MELBER: Yes, I don`t – I don`t – I`m going to bring in Maya because I

got to go back and forth. I don`t think you would give this reading to

your students on a factual exam. Maya go ahead.

MAYA WILEY, THE NEW SCHOOL SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT FOR SOCIAL JUSTICE: Yes,

absolutely not. I mean, I think this is critically important for anyone in

the position like the President of the United States who in his speech is

also driving how we as country should be thinking about policy. So for

instance, if you tweet out that 80 percent of white – people who are

murdered are who are white are committed by black people, which is a flat

out falsehood, at a time when we have actual violence and white supremacy

on the rise in this country, that`s extremely dangerous.

If you have a President that actually states that for example, as he did

after Charlottesville, that in fact, there was essentially violence on both

sides, as if ramming a car into a group of peaceful demonstrators, I don`t

recall anyone on the other side of that rally actually ramming a car into

peaceful demonstrators, is actually driving not just what how we understand

the facts and misleading some on the actual facts, it is also impacting how

we consider the policies we should be adopting as a country and that`s a

problem.

MELBER: Do you think – do you think he is normalizing more falsehoods

among his supporters?

WILEY: I certainly do. Although there is also a study that is, a recent

study by four university that`s has demonstrated that a lot of his

supporters actually understand that he lies. And yet still support him and

there`s some research that suggests that`s because people support their

candidate whether or not they believe what they`re saying.

MELBER: So they think that – they`re not confused about the truth but

they think the lying is somehow OK.

WILEY: Correct.

MELBER: Very interesting. We`re out of time, I`d love to have you both

back. Maya Wiley and Professor Daniel Bonevac, both of you professors I

should mention. We`ll be right back with one more thing.

MELBER: OK, we`re trying something new. You guys can let me know if it`s

good or bad but it`s something on THE BEAT called Who Said It? Now, here`s

our quote for you. “The silent majority is back and we`re going to take

the country back.” So who said it? We have the answer for you right after

a quick break.

MELBER: Welcome back. I see some of you have already started responding

to who said it on Twitter. Here again is the quote we are putting out

there. This is, “The silent majority is back and we`re going to take the

country back.” If that phrase silent majority is familiar, it is probably

first and foremost because of President Richard Nixon talking about Vietnam

in `69.

RICHARD NIXON, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: To you,

the great silent majority, my fellow Americans, I ask for your support.

MELBER: It caught on Televangelist Jerry Falwell saying in 1980, God is

calling millions of Americans in the so often silent majority to join in

the moral majority crusade to turn America around. But who said it this

time around? Who says the silent majority is back? Yes. Donald Trump

said it at a candidate rally in Phoenix. The very month he first began

running for President two years ago. He is of course back there tonight

and we`ll see if he revisits the greatest or most infamous hits. That does

it for THE BEAT. I`ll see you back here 6:00 p.m. Eastern tomorrow.

“HARDBALL” with Chris Matthews starts right now.

