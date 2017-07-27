The Beat with Ari Melber, Transcript 7/27/17 Democrats side with Republicans defending Sessions

Transcript:

CHUCK TODD, MSNBC HOST, “MTP DAILY”: And it starts right now. And, boy,

Ari, THE BEAT goes on and on and on for sure today.

ARI MELBER, MSNBC HOST, THE BEAT: The beat goes on and what an hour could

be a theme for any number of hours in today`s political news cycle.

Thanks, Chuck. Appreciate it.

Donald Trump threatening to abuse his power. So, now, Republicans are

taking some of his power away.

There is so much noise coming from Washington right now, it would be easy

to miss an actual turning point today in the Trump presidency. The White

House exploring how to fire Jeff Sessions, but Republican Judiciary

Chairman Chuck Grassley now drawing a redline, telling Trump there will be

no hearings this year for any Sessions replacement.

That means Trump would be stuck with Rod Rosenstein as acting AG, the man

who enraged Trump by appointing Bob Mueller.

Today, John Cornyn and Ben Sasse also backed Grassley over Trump, setting

up a prospect that would actually be unthinkable in any other

administration. Members of the president`s own party, sitting him down and

saying, Mr. President, you have done such a bad job with the DoJ, you don`t

get to run it by yourself anymore.

These Republicans are essentially putting Donald Trump on a kind of DoJ

probation and they`re not mincing words.

ELIZA COLLINS, REPORTER, USA TODAY: Will the Senate take up a potential

alternative to attorney general if Attorney General Sessions is to be

fired.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: According to the chairman of the judiciary committee,

the answer is no.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), IOWA: This effort to basically marginalize and

humiliate the attorney general is not going over well in the Senate. If

Jeff Sessions is fired, there will be holy hell to pay.

MELBER: This is not just senators reacting to media questions either. Ben

Sasse marched on his own to the Senate floor to, in his analogy, call bull

on the bull.

SEN. BEN SASSE, (R), NEBRASKA: If you`re thinking of making a recess

appointment to push out the attorney general, forget about it. The

presidency isn`t a ball and this country isn`t a China shop.

MELBER: Whatever one thinks of Jeff Sessions policies, in the standoff

with Trump, he`s now having a “Departed” moment.

MARK WAHLBERG, ACTOR: I`m the guy who does his job. You must be the other

guy.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELBER: Yes. The president is the other guy because while Sessions is the

guy doing his job, the president is just offering criticism.

We can tell you the attorney general making a special trip to El Salvador

today. On his agenda, drugs, human trafficking, immigration issues and

that very violent street gang known as MS-13, all this while back home, the

president continues to put his job in doubt.

Joining me now, former federal prosecutor Barbara McQuade, an Obama

appointee, who served under Attorney General Jeff Sessions until she, along

with the 45 other US attorneys, were asked for resignations.

Do you think this is fair and good for the Justice Department what the

president is doing to the man that you briefly served?

BARBARA MCQUADE, FORMER FEDERAL PROSECUTOR: No. I don`t share the same

philosophies as Jeff Sessions about how to run the Justice Department, but

I do share the view that the Justice Department needs to be independent.

I know a lot of times in the public and in the media, we take our red state

and blue state views, but when it comes to the Justice Department, it

cannot be partisan. We need to have faith that the Justice Department

pursues crimes based on evidence and not on partisan politics.

MELBER: What do you think is in Jeff Sessions mind right now during all

this?

MCQUADE: Well, you can`t ignore the fact that the president, who appointed

you, the president of the United States, regardless of who holds that

office, very high office, is saying things like you`re beleaguered and

doing a very bad job on social media, he has said it`s hurtful. And I`m

sure it is.

But at the same time, he has said he`s going to stay in his job. And I

think most of us are rooting for him to just sort of stand up to the

president and not kowtow to that.

It makes me wonder whether President Trump is trying to get him to resign

in an effort to be able to appoint a successor under the Vacancies Reform

Act and bypass confirmation in the Senate.

MELBER: I want you to stay with me. I want to bring in Nick Akerman.

He`s a former Watergate special prosecutor. As well as, Kathleen Parker, a

syndicated columnist with “The Washington Post.” Good to see you both.

Nick will also speak to the prosecutorial aspects, with Kathleen on the

politics. This is a tough one because a lot of conservatives still like

Jeff Sessions.

KATHLEEN PARKER, SYNDICATED COLUMNIST, “THE WASHINGTON POST”: Well, he`s

certainly more popular than Donald Trump is right now in Capitol Hill and

among the voters who put Trump in office.

I think Trump has been told - the president has been told that by enough

people by now that he`s made a huge mistake in going after Attorney General

Sessions.

But I have to - it`s a little head swiveling because, on the one hand, you

have the president tweeting these sort of humiliating messages about the

Attorney General and then the next thing you know Sessions is on his way to

tackle this horrible gang that the present is also enthusiastic about

pursuing.

So, it`s hard to know where the - what the dynamic is right at this point.

But I think, certainly, at the short run, President Trump is going to lose

this one obviously because he won`t have the cooperation of others in

Congress.

And if he tries to just fire him outright, I think Sen. Lindsey Graham is

probably exactly right. I think he`ll have holy hell to pay. It might be

worth the price of a ticket for that to take place.

He might actually - I`ll just add one more. It might actually be the thing

that could cause President Trump to take a tumble. I don`t know if it`ll

be all the way to the bottom of the steps, metaphorically speaking.

What`s always been needed in order to move forward in some sort of legal

process to get the president a new address, it`s essential, of course, that

the majority of Americans - Republicans be enthusiastic about that.

And I think as he continues to go after Jeff Sessions in the way he has and

if he gets even more aggressive about it, people who would otherwise

forgive Trump, any number of offenses, might actually take a step back and

say, `you know, I don`t know about this guy after all.`

So, that could be on the - for those of us who have been appointed by the

president, that would be positive.

MELBER: Nick, have you ever seen a president be on probation like this

from his own party?

NICK AKERMAN, ASSISTANT SPECIAL WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: No. Not only on

probation with respect to the Department of Justice, but don`t forget he`s

also on probation with respect to the Russian sanctions.

Both houses of Congress passed overwhelmingly a bill that basically

maintains those sanctions on the Russian government. So, you`ve got him -

MELBER: You mentioned the sanctions. I`m actually cutting in because Sen.

Markey is with us on THE BEAT, but there`s been a roll call vote, which

means I`m going to ask everyone to hang with us while I go to the senator.

Your view - Ed Markey, Democrat from Massachusetts - on the conversation we

were - before I lose you to your actual day job; you might also be someone

doing his job - on what this means and why Republican senators, your

colleagues, are drawing this line on this issue?

SEN. ED MARKEY (D), MASSACHUSETTS: Well, again, neither Republican nor

Democratic member trusts Donald Trump to actually impose sanctions on the

Russians because of their compromise of our elections last year. That`s a

sad commentary.

The same thing is unfolding with regard to this story that he is trying to

fire Jeff Sessions. You don`t have to be Sherlock Holmes to figure out

what`s going on here.

He fired Jim Comey. He wants to get rid of Sessions. And then, he wants

to get rid of Robert Mueller and, he thinks, the Russian investigation as

well. So, these two issues are tied together.

The reality is it will create a constitutional crisis. It will be a

political firestorm. It will unite Democrats and Republicans in this

firestorm. In fact, both will be carrying the torches because this is

going to be an issue which goes right to whether or not we operate under a

rule of law or a rule of Trump.

MELBER: So, Senator, when you look at this and this Republican quotes,

should they go further and ensure there is not an actual formal recess to

ensure there will be no recess appointment?

MARKEY: The Republicans should ensure there cannot be a recess appointment

and the Democrats will use every parliamentary maneuver in our arsenal in

order to ensure that does not happen.

But, hopefully, it will be bipartisan. Hopefully, the Republicans will

come together with us to make sure that this travesty is not, in fact,

imposed upon our country at a time when we`re trying to find out whether or

not the Russians compromised our most sacred institution, the presidential

election.

MELBER: And on healthcare, senator, you see this breaking news of

Republicans saying, three of them, they`re not going to go forward without

this agreement from Paul Ryan to work out the bill after a Senate vote.

Does that help or hurt the passage here of some kind of skinny repeal?

MARKEY: Well, right now, no Democrat knows what is in the skinny repeal.

We think actually that it is going to be a starvation repeal that`s going

to actually put the Affordable Care Act on a pathway for its destruction.

And so, right now, this Kabuki theater, which we have been operating

within, might wind up with this bill passing tonight, being sent over to

the House and then House and Senate Republicans getting together to then

figure out how to cut Medicaid even more, how to make sure Planned

Parenthood is killed, to make sure that the machete is taken to the

programs that really families all across our country depend upon.

So, this new announcement tonight by a handful of Republican senators gives

the American people no solace, no guarantee that anything other than a

terrible healthcare bill is going to emerge -

MELBER: But you`re saying - you`re worried that this is going to pass the

Senate, you`re saying, and do you think that then Trump`s efforts at

pressure that we`ve been hearing about with the Alaska senators and others,

does that mean that`s working?

MARKEY: Well, no, I`m not saying it`s going to pass. What I`m saying is

this is an interim maneuver by some Republican senators to say that their

vote is going to be conditioned upon knowing that when it goes over to the

House, if it does pass tonight, that there will be a conference committee.

But Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan will control that conference committee

and they have declared war on Medicaid. They have said that they want tax

breaks for billionaires. They have declared war on Planned Parenthood.

And so, ultimately, the result is going to be a healthcare bill, which is

damaging for tens of millions of American families.

MELBER: Sen. Ed Markey, I appreciate your time. I know you`ve got a vote.

We will keep up with you and appreciate it.

MARKEY: Ari, can I just - just congratulations on your new show.

MELBER: Oh, thank you. Senator, I appreciate you saying that.

All right. I don`t know what they say on the Hill. Good luck on the vote.

I want to bring back the power panel here. Two former prosecutors, Barbara

and Nick as well as Kathleen Parker.

Barbara, bringing you back into it, you heard the senator there call it a

potential constitutional crisis if there is a removal of the attorney

general over the Russia investigation. Is that political hyperbole?

You follow the facts and evidence as a prosecutor, not what they do

sometimes in the Congress. Is that an overstatement?

MCQUADE: Well, I don`t know how everybody defines that phrase, but I`ll

tell you what I think could be a potential constitutional crisis, is a

third scenario that we haven`t talked about yet.

Professor Steve Vladeck at University of Texas has thrown this one out

there. Under the Vacancy Reform Act, what President Trump could do is, he

would have the ability to appoint as an acting attorney general if Sessions

should resign as opposed to be fired.

If he should resign, then he could appoint as an acting attorney general

anyone who is currently a presidentially-appointed, Senate confirmed

official in the department - in his cabinet.

That could be Scott Pruitt, the EPA administrator, who is a lawyer. In

fact, it doesn`t even have to be a lawyer. It could be Betsy DeVos. It

could be Rick Perry. Or he could look to senior officials within the

Justice Department.

So, I think if he were to go - do something as outrageous as that, then I

think we would have a real constitutional crisis on our hands.

MELBER: Right. And, Nick, as you know, if that idea that Barbara is

raising is discussed enough on television, the president might hear about

it.

AKERMAN: He might. And who knows. He`s probably thinking about it

already. I`m sure he`s asked his lawyers as to what his options are. And

I guarantee you that`s one of his options.

This is like a repeat of - what we`re coming out now is the 45th - 44th

anniversary of the Saturday Night Massacre. He is looking to get rid of

this investigation.

Anything he can do to protect his family, to protect himself, he`s trying

to do it. And the way he`s doing it is to get rid of the investigation.

And everybody has to ask the obvious question, why.

MELBER: Why. Kathleen, this is the part in the broadcast where, on

certain stories, I would say, to be fair to the White House, the president

has said, this is not all about Russia.

But as a journalist, I can`t do that because the president has repeatedly

said it is all about Russia. The only thing that he has cited that he is

unhappy with Jeff Sessions about is the Russia recusal. I went back and

forth with a White House aide about that on THE BEAT earlier this week.

They admit it. I mean, that`s just the situation. And take a listen,

Kathleen, to Leon Panetta, no stranger to Washington, saying he`s just

never seen any mistreatment of a cabinet official like this.

LEON PANETTA, FORMER SECRETARY OF DEFENSE: Never in my lifetime I`ve seen

a president who treats his cabinet the way this president has done. It

basically makes every cabinet member that much more nervous about what that

individual will do.

MELBER: Kathleen?

PARKER: Yes. Well, Trump does not - he demands loyalty from others, but

he doesn`t have - he feels no compunction about withholding loyalty from

others. And I think everybody within his circle and also on the cabinet

recognizes this time.

Yes, he could come after anybody, any minute because there`s no - whatever

serves him in the moment is what he will do.

I doubt seriously that Jeff Sessions is going to resign no matter what the

president says or tweets or does. He`s probably not going to, for one

reason, he`s a tough guy and he`s committed to his job and to carrying out

the duties of that job, which is not to say we all agree with how he wants

to proceed, but he`s committed and he`s dedicated and a proven public

servant.

But also, he`s getting a lot of support. He`s getting - a lot for people

are getting in touch with him and saying, look, you hold tight, you do not

resign, don`t do that.

So, I think he`s going to stay put. So, the question is, what is the

president going to do. And will he go so far as to try to fire him

directly? And I don`t know - I think that our Congress will have to step

forward and take matters into their own hand.

Male: And that`s what we`re seeing, which is why the signal to noise ratio

is a little bit different this Thursday with Republicans standing up on

this particular issue.

Kathleen Parker, Nick Akerman and Barbara McQuade, thank you all.

Appreciate it.

Next, we turn, of course, to what we have later in the show, the skinny

repeal vote that the senator ran off with. I`m going to be joined for a

perspective on how this could affect women in particular with Cecile

Richards from Planned Parenthood.

Also, the unscripted drama at the White House. My very special guest,

first time on THE BEAT, Lawrence O`Donnell, who knows a bit about West Wing

dramas.

And later, Obama`s former national security specialist on Russia is here in

a panel on why Trump`s hyperbole does work on emotion and how some suggest

fighting back.

You are watching THE BEAT with Ari Melber on MSNBC.

MELBER: There is a pretty famous saying among writers, I don`t like to

write, but I like having written. And that may be how Senate Republicans

are starting to feel about voting on Obamacare.

Tonight, as we`ve been reporting, they will roll through a series of

potentially difficult votes. Thus far, every Obamacare vote has failed

from a Republican perspective. But they are hoping that when it is over,

they will feel better having voted.

For more policy context, we turn to Cecile Richards, President of Planned

Parenthood. The skinny repeal, as you know, includes a proposal for a one-

year defunding of Planned Parenthood. Your thoughts?

CECILE RICHARDS, PRESIDENT, PLANNED PARENTHOOD: That`s correct. Well,

Ari, I mean, this bill, as you`ve been following what`s happening on the

Hill, they literally - the House has declared martial law, so that they can

jam this bill through tonight or tomorrow without any public input, without

any public scrutiny because they know it`s one of the most unpopular pieces

of legislation they`ve ever tried get passed.

And as you said, it defunds Planned Parenthood, which essentially means

that millions of folks who count on Planned Parenthood right now for

preventive healthcare, for birth control and cancer screenings would not be

able to come to us anymore as early as this weekend or next Monday.

And in addition, this bill, even though it`s called a skinny bill, would

mean 16 million folks -

MELBER: Can I just pause you on that point?

RICHARDS: Sure.

MELBER: Did you say cancer screenings?

RICHARDS: Absolutely, absolutely.

MELBER: So, explain that - you`re saying if someone would come to this

organization for help with potentially a cancer screening, treatment,

preventive care, you`re saying that would also be affected?

RICHARDS: Absolutely. I mean, Ari, this is the thing that`s incredible

about what the Republicans are doing is, for - the vast majority of our

patients are on Medicaid. And they come to us for preventive services not

because, of course, Medicaid doesn`t pay for abortion services.

So, this is literally women who come to us for their annual exam to get

their Pap smear, their breast exam, their birth control. So, every single

thing that the Republicans are trying to end in this bill is preventive

healthcare that helps for early detection of cancer, prevention of

unintended pregnancy and the like.

And I think they have done this without any public input. And as you know,

the vast majority of people who have been calling Congress in opposition to

Trumpcare have been women. Estimates are as many as 86 percent of the

calls coming into Congress are women because they are desperately concerned

about losing access to care.

MELBER: Well, you`re bringing it up, let`s explore the point. Do you view

it as significant that it is some women Republican senators who`ve been

voicing some of the greatest alarm - Murkowski, Collins?

RICHARDS: Absolutely. I mean, Sen. Murkowski and Sen. Collins have been

incredibly bold in bucking the leadership and saying they know, in their

own states, that women depend on Planned Parenthood because women, they see

Planned Parenthood as a place to get affordable healthcare.

And it`s very, very clear. I was talking to Sen. Collins today. She said

there is no other healthcare provider that`s going to pick up the slack.

And again, I think that`s why folks are concerned. I do think that`s why

Congress has now declared martial law to try to do this before the public

has any chance to have input. It`s incredibly dangerous.

I think that`s why so many healthcare providers have come out against this

legislation. The Heart Association, the Diabetes Association, everyone who

is working on public healthcare is opposed to this bill, and I hope the

Republican senators are listening.

Cecile Richards is a healthcare policy expert and an advocate. Appreciate

your view. I hope you come back.

RICHARDS: OK. Good to see you, Ari. Thank you.

MELBER: Thank you. Coming up, they`ll all be fired by me. That`s a brand

new and real quote and it`s not from President Trump, but rather the man

you see on your screen, who`s also rumored to, according to Olivia Nuzzi`s

reporting, put out a statement this hour to further explain something.

That`s all we know, but we will give you more details as we get it. Why he

is on the war path against Reince Priebus and what the dysfunction of the

White House means for Trump`s governing.

Lawrence O`Donnell is here in three minutes. Stay with us.

SAM: Why are you so bent on carrying these idiot leaflets?

BRUNO: Because I am tired of working for candidates who make me think I

should be embarrassed to believe what I believe, Sam. I`m tired of getting

them elected. We all need some therapy.

DONNA: I`m assigning an intern from the press office to that website.

They`re going to check it every night before they go home. If they

discover you`ve been there, I`m going to shove a motherboard so far up your

ass. What?”

JOSH: Well, technically, I outrank you.”

DONNA: So far up your ass!

JOSH: OK.

DONNA: OK?

JOSH: How are you doing?

DONNA: Are we ready?

JOSH: We are.

DONNA: I believe we are. You want to walk over.

MELBER: The Emmy Award winning TV drama “The West Wing” offered a dramatic

lens on White House intrigue, but it had nothing apparently on real-life

threats, infighting and bullying in this White House.

The president`s new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, has been

communicating plenty about his rival Reince Priebus in a new shocking

interview with “The New Yorker.”

Scaramucci unloading on the White House staff, saying “they`ll all be fired

by me. I fired one guy the other day. I have three to four people I`ll

fire tomorrow. I`ll get to the person who leaked that to you. Reince

Priebus, if you want to leak something, he`ll be asked to resign very

shortly.”

He went on to attack Priebus in a vulgar way and to mock Steve Bannon for

building his own bread at the expense of the president.

Lawrence O`Donnell is the host of the Last Word with Lawrence O`Donnell.

He`s also the Emmy Award-winning producer and writer for the West Wing,

among many other things, a former Senate consigliere and a friend of mine.

I appreciate you being here.

LAWRENCE O`DONNELL, MSNBC HOST, THE LAST WORD WITH LAWRENCE O`DONNELL:

Great to be here.

MELBER: Your views on what is happening.

O`DONNELL: It`s 6:28 PM here in the East Coast. And so, it`s family hour

TV.

MELBER: It is.

O`DONNELL: So, for the dirty bits of Scaramucci, 10 PM MSNBC. We`ve got a

call out to Joe Pesci to come in and read the Scaramucci part. I don`t

know if he`s available tonight, but we`ll send a car anywhere, Joe.

It is the most stunning stuff ever spoken by anyone who has ever worked in

the White House. That is in the history of the building.

MELBER: In public.

O`DONNELL: At any time. There`s no record anywhere in our history that

anybody ever whispered things like this backstage at the White House.

Ever.

This guy, who I declared yesterday to be officially the stupidest person

ever to work in the communications of the White House, has now gone so far

beyond that description that you could never have imagined it.

I mean, you read the parts that have a certain kind of logic to them. The

sex act that he accuses Steve Bannon of doing by himself is something that

I`m not sure what parts of that - we`ll get to it at 10 o`clock, but we`ll

try because, because the president of the United States has decided he

needed to bring this guy in to upgrade his staff.

He has brought in someone who is stark, raving mad, who made a phone call

to a New Yorker reporter to leak to him and try to get the reporter to leak

to him who his source was on an earlier item. And the whole time he was on

the record and he apparently did not know that.

This guy is stunningly incompetent and unprofessional. And he`s not yet an

employee of the White House. This is a very important -

MELBER: Lawrence, let me press you on this.

O`DONNELL: He`s a visitor. He doesn`t work there.

MELBER: Does this matter because it is distasteful and vulgar because he

is as you unfit for the job, you used the word stupid or because somehow

it`s going to affect people`s lives?

O`DONNELL: Because this is the judgment of the President of the United

States. Every single word that this guy said to the New Yorker matters

hugely because it`s the judgment of the President of the United States who

knows this man well, who knows this is the way he thinks and talks, that he

wants him in the White House. This is the person he wants in-charge of his

communications, in-charge of in effect speaking for him. And what`s clear

about this is he speaks better for Donald Trump than anyone who has spoken

to him.

MELBER: You`re saying this - I want to - I have a new response I want to

play but it`s interesting, I want to revisit the point your making that

this - you`re saying reflects Donald Trump.

O`DONNELL: He`s like Donald Trump`s little brother. He`s every bit as

deranged as Donald Trump.

MELBER: We have a brand new response because it is breaking a story and a

very Trumpian one and that it`s all occurring in the media and on Twitter.

Scaramucci now tweeting, “I sometimes use colorful language. I will

refrain in this arena but not give up my passionate fight for real Donald

Trump`s agenda. #makeAmericagreatagain.” Is that enough in your view?

O`DONNELL: No. There`s a big question as to whether he`s ever going to be

employed by the White House. His - the closing of the sale of his company

cannot happen before August 15th. And so, he cannot go onto that payroll

before August 15th. He`s done enough. There`s no other - there`s nowhere

else in government, no city hall, there`s no town hall in America where

this person would be employed after any of these words became public today.

There`s one place in American government where he might be allowed to work

after what he publicly said today and that is Donald Trump`s White House.

That`s the only place, but the next time Donald Trump tries to go in front

of an audience and pretend to have this new religiosity he`s found as a new

Republican and new Republican candidate for President and then President,

you can see how breathtakingly phony that is because this is real Trumpism.

This is the real thing.

MELBER: So let me - let me ask you the final politics question.

Technically he says he is an employee now but as you say -

O`DONNELL: He`s not - he`s not on the payroll. He goes in there with a

visitor`s pass every day.

MELBER: Right. He has -

O`DONNELL: He`s not on the federal government payroll. He may never be on

the federal government payroll.

MELBER: Last question on politics. I get attacking Reince. Why attack

Bannon?

O`DONNELL: Why do you get attacking Reince? There`s nothing to get in

here. This guy believes that Reince Priebus leaked that he was having

dinner the White House with the President and Sean Hannity last night and

that`s what his outrage was about. This is the guy who believes that

Reince Priebus leaked that and endangered the nation by leaking that

information. There`s nothing to get here. He is gravely mentally ill.

This is a gravely disturbed human being who should never be allowed through

the gates of the White House ever under any circumstances.

MELBER: And Lawrence O`Donnell do I tease Joe Pesci or is that a wait and

see?

O`DONNELL: We`re begging Joe Pesci. Joe, please read the New Yorker

piece, the part especially that begins with a (INAUDIBLE) I`m not trying to

and all of those lines. Joe Pesci please, 10:00 p.m. You can phone it in.

You don`t even – no makeup. Stay at home on your sofa. We`ll send you

the lines.

MELBER: There it is. Live reporting, live analysis, and live booking

request. Laurence O`Donnell, always an honor.

O`DONNELL: I`ve never booked my show before. This is my first attempt.

Joe Pesci, 10:00 p.m., please.

MELBER: Laurence O`Donnell, a big busy breaking news today.

O`DONNELL: My cousin Bennie goes to the White House.

MELBER: “LAST WORD” with Laurence O`Donnell, you know when it is, 10:00

p.m. Eastern, 7:00 p.m. Pacific tonight on MSNBC. We appreciate it.

Coming up, what is the best way to actually take on President Trump? How

do you respond to all of this? We have a very special guest. Stay tuned.

MELBER: This is Your Brain on Trump. George Lakoff, a Linguist Specialist

is not a Trump fan but he is an expert on the mind. He warns never to

underestimate our new President saying Trump is not stupid. He`s a super

salesman. He knows how to change your brain and use it to his advantage.

So how do you respond to that, to someone who tries to actually change your

brain and emotion? Well, there are some three - about three responses

we`ve seen. One is quite common, echoing. You saw it during the campaign.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: Don`t worry about

it little Marco I will.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO (R), FLORIDA: Well, let`s hear it big Don.

TRUMP: Don`t worry about it little Marco.

RUBIO: Gentleman, he`s always calling me little Marco and I admit, he`s

taller than me. He`s like 6`2”, which I don`t understand why his hands are

the size of someone who is 5`2”.

Donald, you`re a sniveling coward, leave Heidi the hell alone.

MELBER: The echoing didn`t work for them, maybe it is working for the new

Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci. We`ll discuss that in a

second. There`s another response, ignoring. This is sort of what Attorney

Jeff Sessions is doing. Trump publicly humiliating him for days, Session

just doing his job although he knows that the attacks are hurtful. A third

response is empirical, to fact check Trump. His opponents have tried it,

the news media does it, Republicans do it. What is the right response

thought to President Trump and the unique challenges he faces? George

Lakoff as I mentioned, is the Director of the Berkeley Center for the

Neuromind and Society. He predicted a year ago that Trump would win with

47 percent. Michael Hu, a former Reality TV Executive, and Trump critic.

George, you say that Trump has a new metaphor that the President is the

Nation. What does that mean and what`s the right way to respond?

GEORGE LAKOFF, BERKELEY CENTER FOR THE BRAIN, MIND AND SOCIETY DIRECTOR:

Well, first of all, when - there are metaphors that you actually live by,

you know. When you think about time as money, you don`t want to waste

time, you want to schedule your time, budget your time, et cetera. And he

is living by the idea that the President is the Nation and what follows

from that is that those people who like and love the President are those

who are the American people. So when you`re talking about the American

people, you mean Trump supporters. In particular, the idea of a leak is to

find relative to national security. That`s where leaks - the idea of a

leak comes from. It threatens the nation. So any leak that threatens the

security of the President is seen as a national security leak and therefore

it`s unpatriotic, it`s criminal, you know, people should be locked up for.

MELBER: Let me - let me jump in right there. That is what - I was just

discussing with Laurence O`Donnell, Anthony Scaramucci, the incoming

Communications Director getting blowback for attacking a leak, that

apparently the context of his suddenly controversial call to the New

Yorker. Here he is - this is literally how we show him echoing Trump right

down to the hand motions courtesy of the daily show there. What do you

think of that approach? Is that the frame you`re talking about that any

leak in his mind is bad for the country when that one was just political?

LAKOFF: If you live by the metaphor which is Trump`s metaphor, that the

President is the Nation, then that follows. Leak that threatens the

security of the President is a leak that is national - threatens national

security and is criminal and so on. It all just follows. It`s

unpatriotic. So -

MELBER: Let me bring in Michael for a second. You worked in Reality TV,

you talked about how the President is now governing this way. Put that in

the context of today`s vulgarity with Scaramucci saying well, he`s

colorful, maybe he didn`t mean to go this far out.

MICHAEL HIRSCHORN, ISH INTERTAINMENT CEO: It`s fantastic show biz and

that`s it. I wouldn`t necessarily give him credit for having been on

purpose but it is governing within a reality tv metaphor. And I think part

of the trick is for us to constantly educate the public that that`s what`s

happening. So for example, yesterday is now already forgotten Transban in

the military which was not real, right? It was a fake statement that the

President put out that was immediately rejected by the Joint Chiefs.

That`s the sort shiny object to get us going crazy. And there`s going be

one of these every single day as the Russiagate situation gets worse and

worse.

MELBER: And so, you say that Scaramucci does this almost not on purpose or

what?

HIRSCHORN: I think it`s a little more primal than that but certainly this

idea that you know, we`re feeding the public basically a reality tv show

and that the public is not smart enough to understand the difference

between show biz and politics is in its own way a very intelligent

perception on the part of the President and I would give him credit for

that.

MELBER: And George, if fact checking is limited, what is the alternative?

LAKOFF: Well, first of all, there are a number of things that you asked

about echoing, ignoring and fact checking. Let`s start with fact checking.

Fact checking, in general, does not work for those people who are followers

of Trump and it`s really not necessary for the rest of the country. But

the fact is that once you have a preemptive framing which is what Trump is

always doing and what Scaramucci is doing. Once you have a frame that is

set in motion from a particular point of view, then if you echo it, you`re

just repeating the same frame from the point of view. You`re helping the

other side.

MELBER: So let me - so George when he talks about Mt. Rushmore and then

everyone says, of course, he doesn`t belong on Mt. Rushmore, you`re saying

even the disagreement actually echoes his thing?

LAKOFF: This isn`t the echoing thing. This is what about calls truthful

hyperbole. That is, as a salesman, super salesman, you always say this is

the best product in the world. This is the best car you should buy,

whatever, and he is selling himself. So he`s got to sell himself as the

best President. And when you do that, you set up a linear scale of quality

of Presidents and what you`re doing there is saying I`m at the top. Now,

even if you say he`s not at the top you`re still on that scale. That scale

sets up a frame in which he is one of better Presidents, you know, even if

he`s lower down on the scale.

MELBER: Fascinating.

LAKOFF: So, he is doing preemptive framing simply in using that what he

calls truthful hyperbole.

MELBER: Wow. I`m going to pause here. Michael was saying this is

distractions from other big stories like Russia. I have to take break

because our next block is about Russia with a former National Security

Council Member on Russia. Michael Hirschorn and George Lakoff, thank you,

both. I`d love to have you back.

Coming up, how do you know if a Russian spy is trying to recruit you?

That`s what we`ll explain. Also, the fighting inside the west wing coming

too ahead, more on that, stay tuned.

TRUMP: I will tell you this. Russia, if you`re listening, I hope you`re

able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing. I think you will

probably be rewarded mightily by our press.

MELBER: Wow. You know, that was exactly one year ago today. But what did

Trump mean with the word, Russia, in that sentence? This distinction

matters. Was he talking about the Russian government, or Russian espionage

service, or the larger network of hackers and business people who do the

bidding of the Russian government? Yesterday, a senior FBI official

testified about that before the Senate.

BILL PRIESTAP, ASSISTANT DIRECTOR, FBI: Unbeknownst to many Americans, the

threat posed by our foreign adversaries is growing both in volume and

complexity.

SEN. SHELDON WHITEHOUSE (D), RHODE ISLAND: Russia actually uses business

relationships to corrupt and to influence people in other countries where

they are seeking influence, correct? Mr. Priestap, you`re familiar with

that?

PRIESTAP: I`m familiar with both reports and my in my experience, that is

true.

MELBER: But how? How does Russia use business or corporate relationships

to influence people, and how do they do it without people even knowing?

The New York Times reporting in April, Russian spies were trying to recruit

Trump Foreign Policy Adviser, Carter Page, at one point, this is before he

advised the campaign. FBI agents interviewed him and decided he didn`t

even know he was being recruited by a spy. Now, Michael Carpenter was on

the Russia desk for the National Security Council, and joins me now. How

would this work where Russian spies would be going after an American and

they wouldn`t even realize it?

MICHAEL CARPENTER, FORMER DIRECTOR FOR RUSSIA, NATIONAL SECURITY COUNCIL:

Well, if they`re doing their job well, then the American might not realize

it. I mean, the way this works is you try to build a relationship. And

you start out slow and you work your way up until you have a more solid

relationship and one in which you can ask for certain types of favors or

certain types of information that the individual might not otherwise give

you. So, if you`re a think tanker, maybe you`re flown out all-expenses to

a nice location to participate in a conference, or if you`re in the

financial sector, maybe you`re given access to an influential oil and gas

company head, or you`re given some insider tips on a new deal that`s

coming. And so, you know, the Russian intel services are experts of sort

of cultivating these relationships over time, not in the first pitch,

usually, but with time they develop that develop that relationship, and

then they use it.

MELBER: And so, that is, of course, newly relevant because the questions

are, well, what were all these people doing at this meeting with Trump

officials, Manafort, Kushner, Don, Jr.? Take a listen to the Senate

testimony someone is saying they must have been fronts just like you`re

describing.

SEN. RICHARD BLUMENTHAL (D-CT), SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE: Is there any

doubt in your mind knowing as well as any American how Vladimir Putin

operates, that Natalya Veselnitskaya was there acting on behalf of Vladimir

Putin and the Russian government?

BILL BROWDER, CEO & CO-FOUNDER, HERMITAGE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT: There`s no

doubt.

MELBER: What do you think?

CARPENTER: I think Bill Browder is right. I think that –

MELBER: You do?

CARPENTER: I think Putin was almost certainly briefed on the meeting right

after it happened. I mean, I think there`s a lot of evidence that suggests

that this was a dangle, that this was an attempt to make inroads into

Trump`s inner circle. And by all accounts –

MELBER: And you`re saying – I just want to pause on this. I mean, you`re

saying, as someone who used to do the Russia desk at NSC, that this would

go to the highest levels of the Kremlin?

CARPENTER: That`s right. I mean, I – yes. I mean, based on my knowledge

of how these things are run, you know, when I worked at the State

Department, at the NSC, at the Pentagon, I mean, this is how they operate.

And they were wildly successful. They got, you know, the campaign

chairman, they got the President`s – or at that point, the candidate`s

son-in-law and his – and his son to all participate in this one meeting.

I mean, it was a huge coup.

MELBER: So briefly, what`s your response to Trump officials saying that

obviously, it had nothing to do with the Russian government, it was just an

adoption meeting, more or less.

CARPENTER: Well, I think some of the e-mail chains that have been released

suggest that there was knowledge, that there were links to the Russian

government. And this is exactly, by the way, how the Russian government

operates. They wouldn`t send officials from the embassy necessarily, or

someone with an official government title. They would send someone who

knows someone well at the top levels of the Russian government, which is

exactly what Ms. Veselnitskaya said. She said that she knew Yury Chaika,

the Prosecutor General of Russia very well. And so, there you`re given the

information that that person has links to the Kremlin. And then, you know,

you believe they have that type of information.

MELBER: Fascinating, concerning. Michael Carpenter, I appreciate your

guide through some of this complex material.

CARPENTER: Sure. Happy to be here.

MELBER: Hope to have you back. Tonight, the West Wing in some turmoil.

Anthony Scaramucci reefing his rivals in a new interview. I`ll be joined

next by Olivia Nuzzi, who`s been reporting on this, and is at the White

House right now. That`s a live shot. Come right back.

MELBER: There`s a word we use too often around here, but I will use it

accurately – unprecedented, the West Wing war that I was discussing

earlier with Lawrence O`Donnell, new Communications Director, Anthony

Scaramucci, threatening White House staffers saying, quote, “They`ll all be

fired by me.” And then he unloaded on Chief of Staff Reince Priebus as

well as Steve Bannon in a vulgar tirade, I`m not going to read to you on

air. Then moments ago, he tweeted, “I sometimes use colorful language. I

will refrain in this arena but not give up on the passionate fight for

Donald Trump`s agenda.” Not exactly an apology. Joining me now, Jamal

Simmons, Political Scientist and Democratic Operative, and Olivia Nuzzi, a

Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine. Olivia, you`re inside the

White House. What does this mean?

OLIVIA NUZZI, WASHINGTON CORRESPONDENT, NEW YORK MAGAZINE: Well, things

are going well, clearly. This is a great day in White House

communications. Look, this is a complete and utter disaster for the White

House right now. But this is also the risk that Donald Trump wanted to

take by hiring someone like Anthony Scaramucci who has not historically

held a position like this.

MELBER: Do you think Steve Bannon takes kindly to the attack or doesn`t

care?

NUZZI: I don`t think that he particularly cares. You know, I can`t say

that with any certainty, but I think from all that we know about Steve

Bannon, it seems like he`s someone who might take this in stride, who might

think that it`s funny.

JAMAL SIMMONS, POLITICAL ANALYST: Ari, there is this image that is

circulating in Twitter right now, Anthony Scaramucci sort of facing down

Reince Priebus in the Oval Office. He`s got his thumbs in his belt.

MELBER: Yes, we have it up on the screen.

SIMMONS: It is so thugged out. I mean, it looks like they are about to

end up in a brawl outside the door as soon as the cameras turn off. I

think this is – this is unprecedented. I`ve been around White Houses and

presidents since I was 21 years old, and I got to tell you, I`ve never seen

anything taking place like this.

You know, before we move further, something happened this morning that is

one of the scariest things that I`ve seen in the Trump administration,

which is that after the President put out this notice about the transgender

being prohibited from being in the military, the Joint Chiefs of Staff

Chairman put out a statement saying they weren`t going to do it because

they didn`t actually get an order. What it appears to be is that the

military is choosing between Presidential statements and directives about

which things are going to follow and which things aren`t legitimate. It`s

a very dangerous path. I don`t think they – they didn`t defy him yet, but

the path they`re on is scary to me.

MELBER: Well, I think what they defied, Olivia, was governing by tweet,

and basically said, we won`t be pulled into the day trading ridiculousness

of this administration, but if we get a lawful and formal military order,

we`ll follow it, but tweets aren`t that.

NUZZI: Right. But which is in total contrast to what we heard yesterday

from the White House here in this room yesterday, Sarah Huckabee Sanders

basically said, well, this is a decision that the President has made. She

admitted that he didn`t think that he needed to wait to figure out the

specifics and the logistics of what this would mean before sharing it with

the world. So, we have a President who is sort of behaving separately in a

way that`s almost divorced from the reality of how government tends to

work.

MELBER: Jamal, 10 seconds.

SIMMONS: Yes, you know, I worked – you know, as I worked for General

Wesley Clark, I worked for Senator (INAUDIBLE) who was in the military.

These are people who understand the chain of command. And the one thing

you don`t want to have is people in the military having to ask questions

about the directives they`re receiving from the Commander-in-Chief. I`m

very nervous.

MELBER: I certainly think any ambiguity, Twitter or otherwise, problematic

there. What a big news day. Thank you to Jamal and Olivia. If there`s

one show I`d want to watch right now for all this, it would be “HARDBALL.”

And lucky for us, that starts now.

END

