Hardball with Chris Matthews, Transcript 7/19/17 Trump-Putin hour-long conversation

Transcript:

Show: HARDBALL

Date: July 19, 2017

Guest: James Clapper, Dan Donovan, John Brabender, Dick Durbin, Eric

Swalwell, Joshua Green, Ayesha Rascoe, Ken Vogel

CHRIS MATTHEWS, HOST: Donald Trump and Paul Manafort to testify in

Congress.

Let`s play HARDBALL.

Good evening. I`m Chris Matthews in San Francisco.

There`s breaking news tonight on the Russian front. The Senate Judiciary

Committee has called Donald Trump, Jr., and Paul Manafort to testify in

open hearings next Wednesday. Also coming to Capitol Hill next week, Jared

Kushner. The president`s son-in-law will be interviewed of the Senate

intelligence Committee. This all comes after last week`s revelation that

Kushner, Manafort and Trump, Jr., met with Russians in June of 2016 to get

dirt on Hillary Clinton.

I`m joined right now by U.S. Senator Dick Durbin. He`s on the Judiciary

Committee. Senator, do we know if they`re going to come, the president`s

son and Manafort, the chairman of his campaign last year?

SEN. DICK DURBIN (D), ILLINOIS: No, we don`t have confirmation yet.

They`ve been invited. We hope we don`t have to go any further than to

issue an invitation, but it`s scheduled for Wednesday morning.

MATTHEWS: Do you believe in an open hearing, you`d be in a position

yourself, or other members, to just simply say, We`ve got all the time in

the world, Mr. Trump, tell us all the meetings you had an conversations you

had with the Russians in the last year-and-a-half?

DURBIN: Well, it`s an open format, as you mentioned. The only admonition

we`ve received from the independent counsel is to make certain that the

witnesses testify under oath and publicly. Other than that, no

limitations. So certainly, questions can be asked on a lot of subjects.

MATTHEWS: Well, let me ask you about the beginning of this whole thing, at

least what we think is, which is last June, when they met with the Russian

lawyer in which she was apparently speaking on behalf of the Russian

government, which there was a lure put out, a dangle, if you will, to get a

relationship going. And that dangle was, We`re on your side – in the e-

mails to set up that meeting – We`re on the side of Mr. Trump winning this

election, and we`re going to give you dirt on Hillary Clinton to help you

win the election.

Wouldn`t that seem to indicate a beginning of a relationship that carried

all the way through election day?

DURBIN: It certainly could. That`s speculative, but it`s not out of the

question. What we need to do is to hammer down as many specific facts as

possible about what led up to that mattering, what took place at that

meeting, and what was done afterward.

There`s a late-breaking news story tonight, “The New York Times,” that Paul

Manafort owns – owes Russian banks some $17 million. I don`t know any

truth to that, but it could lead to even more questions about Manafort`s

relationship with Russia.

MATTHEWS: Does it look to you like there is – I mean, I`ve used this

reference before because I grew up with the Polaroid film, where it would

develop in front of you. This picture of a Russian relationship with

Trump, where Trump has said from the beginning, you know, he`s willing to

give, apparently, on Ukraine, certainly on Crimea. He`s willing to give on

election meddling, maybe even on the furtherance of continuation of the

Assad regime, if he can get the Russians on our side in fighting ISIS.

And then find out today they`re dropping the support of our government for

the opponents of Assad, the better opponents of Assad. What do you make of

it all as a picture coming into view here?

DURBIN: It`s a tangled web, Chris, when it gets right down to it. And it

starts with the premise this president, unlike other presidents, refuses to

make full disclosure of his financial dealings. Why? What is it that`s

contained therein that concerns him the most? And with all the speculation

about Russia – the investments, the banks, the interlocking relationships

– all of that, of course, leads us to ask even more questions.

You know as well as I do that in this town of Washington, D.C., it`s hardly

ever the crime. It`s the cover-up that becomes the central issue. And

secondly, when you`re caught in one of these situations, you need to make

full disclosure. Now, the disclosures made by Donald Trump, Jr., of his e-

mails last week I thought were full disclosures. Turned out there were a

lot more people in that meeting, for example, than we were initially led to

believe.

MATTHEWS: Well, you know, we did discover with Nixon – I mean, I did a

lot of the investigative work myself as a journalist for the San Francisco

papers, and I – you know, Nixon had a lot to hide. You know, he ordered a

break-in of the Brookings Institution, illegal act right there. He ordered

the break-in of the Republican National Committee to make it look like a

Democratic job. He had all this in his head when he got caught with the

break-in of the Democratic headquarters in June of `72. And I`m thinking

is it possible that Trump is have some – does have something really to

worry about here?

DURBIN: Well…

MATTHEWS: That he doesn`t want us to know about.

DURBIN: I don`t know the answer, but I`ll tell you this. I`m putting my

money on Bob Mueller. Now, it`s something when a politician says, I`m

going to trust his judgment, some other person. But I know this man. I`ve

known him since he headed up the FBI. I`ve worked with him over the years,

former federal judge, a Republican, combat veteran, so forth. All of these

things tell me he`ll put country first. He`ll handle this professionally.

But certainly, the facts that are starting to emerge are really cascading

on us on a daily basis.

MATTHEWS: Is it your sense that Donald Trump knows more than he`s telling?

DURBIN: Well, of course it is. And you know, he said initially, there

were no contacts between the Russians and the Trump campaign, and now with

the e-mails from his son, it`s clear that wasn`t the case.

MATTHEWS: And do you think he`s still trying to work a deal with the

Russians on Syria?

DURBIN: I have no idea what his ultimate goal is. I don`t know if it`s

related to foreign policy or personal or business-related. I just can`t

tell you what it`s all about. But the fact that there`s such concealment

of basic information and other facts are just leaking out slowly by slowly

raises an awful lot of questions.

MATTHEWS: Thank you so much. It`s great to have you on, Senator Dick

Durbin of Illinois, one of the (INAUDIBLE)

DURBIN: Thanks, Chris.

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell of

California. He`s on the Intelligence Committee on the House side. He`s

also – also joining us, “USA Today`s” – one of our favorite reporters,

Heidi Hei – I mean, Heidi Przybyla.

Let me – let me start with the congressman. What do you make of the fact

we`re finally going to get these son and son-in-law and chairman of the

Trump campaign under testimony, under oath?

REP. ERIC SWALWELL (D), CALIFORNIA: Good evening, Chris. Let`s hear as

much as possible. I think the American people are ready to hear just

exactly why they thought meeting with Russians at the time of the campaign

and receiving information on Hillary Clinton that would have been illegally

obtained was a good idea. I think there`s a lot of fair questions for

them. So let`s have the public finally hear it.

MATTHEWS: Well, you know, one – I watch all the hearings and I`m always

depressed by them because the members don`t seem to coordinate their

questions with each other, and everybody`s doing their own thing, playing

their own banjo. And happens is People get away with stuff.

Now, why don`t you just suspend the rules in these committees and say to

theses people, starting with Donald, Jr., I want to know every single –

you`re under oath, buddy. I don`t care if you`re the president`s son,

you`re under oath. And I want to hear every single meeting you`ve had,

every e-mail, every conversation on the phone you`ve had with a Russian in

the last year-and-a-half. And you`d better not miss any because we`re

going to get you on it for perjury. Why don`t you tell them take all the -

- take three hours if you want, buddy. We want everything. This is what

Trey Gowdy said he wants. But yet it never seems to happen. Everybody

goes their different ways in these hearings, and we don`t get the full

story. Your thoughts.

SWALWELL: Coordination is better. If you remember the March 20 hearing

with James Comey, actually, House Intelligence Democrats – we met a number

of times to make sure that we did not do exactly what you said. We wanted

to make sure it was coordinated and that we had a narrative so the American

people understood in a public setting the Trump contacts, personally,

politically and financially. And I thought that teamwork really paid off

because we just cared about making sure that the American people

understood.

MATTHEWS: Good. Can you make demand of a witness? We want to know right

now. Take all the time you want. This is an open exam. Every – I mean,

Trey Gowdy suggested – he said ever since – he made a joke of it. Ever

since you saw “Dr. Zhivago,” tell me every Russian you met with. Let`s

hear it.

SWALWELL: Yes, put it all…

MATTHEWS: Is that a reasonable demand of a witness?

SWALWELL: Yes. Put it all on the table right now. Give us the exhaustive

list from the time the campaign started until today. Who have you met

with? Let`s just hear that first because that list continues to grow only,

Chris, when they`re confronted with the evidence.

MATTHEWS: Yes, it seems to. Anyway, as you mentioned earlier, there`s

some more breaking news tonight and it`s just out tonight. “The New York

Times” reports financial records filed last year in the secretive tax haven

of Cyprus, where Paul J. Manafort kept bank accounts during his years

working in Ukraine and investing with a Russian oligarch, indicate that he

had been in debt to pro-Russian interests by as much as $17 million before

he joined Donald Trump`s president campaign in March 2016.

What is the fact that he was on – he was in debt to all – to that

enormous amount of money to dangerous people in Russia – the oligarchs

don`t play patty-cake. What do you make of that?

SWALWELL: The Russians prey on financial distress. And Chris, this was

something that – testimony we elicited from then director Comey during the

March 20 hearing. He couldn`t go into specifics, but he did acknowledge

that financial distress was a vulnerability in someone that the Russians

would expose, if they could, meaning that they would use that as leverage

over you.

And so we want to know if that was the relationship with Paul Manafort, if

that is why the Republican Party platform toward Ukraine changed and why

Carter Page, while he was the chairperson of the campaign, went over to

Moscow when Carter Page was a senior foreign policy adviser for the

campaign. There`s a lot of questions about Paul Manafort`s financial ties

to Russia.

MATTHEWS: Let`s put this element – I`m not sure the rope has been tied

together, but there are two ropes coming at each other. Starting last

June, we now know that there was e-mails out there saying that the Russian

government was out to help Trump win the election. We know that there was

a meeting set up with the president`s son with the purpose of sharing dirt,

if you will, on his adversary at the time, Hillary Clinton, the Democratic

nominee for president. We know they sent out that overture. We`re on your

side, buddy. Let`s meet. We got some dirt on your opponent. We can

actually help you.

And then we watched Trump all through the (INAUDIBLE) saying nice things

about Russia right up until recently, sitting down with him at the G-20 and

chatting away with him for an hour with no one else there We know his son-

in-law was trying to set up a private channel with the Kremlin, all this

nice behavior from our end following what seemed to be an overture of, I

can help you guys politically, from the other end.

How do you put those two ropes together? How do you – can you tie it

together yet?

SWALWELL: Yes, you can. Chris, it reminds me of when you go to the eye

doctor. You have a vision test. And they ask you, Is it lens number one

or lens number two? Which one is clearer? Which one is blurrier?

The Don, Junior, e-mail chain makes everything clearer. All of the

previous innocent explanations that were offered are no longer so innocent.

And Chris, this excuse that he was just naive and didn`t know what he was

doing – somebody who says, Can we wait to have this information out there

at the end of summer, right before the election, is exactly somebody who

knows what they`re doing.

MATTHEWS: Yes, I think so. Anyway, President Trump spent his campaign

praising, as I said, Vladimir Putin, including after his son found about

that Russian – the Russian government was out to support Donald Trump.

Let`s watch all that.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: You know, they say, Donald Trump

likes Putin. So here`s the story. By the way, if we could get Russia to

help us get rid of ISIS, if we could actually be friendly with Russia,

wouldn`t that be a good thing? Is that – it`s so bad?

He`s a better leader than Obama because Obama`s not a leader. So he`s

certainly doing a better job than Obama is, and that`s all. Now, look, you

have to understand Putin – if we could get along with Russia, I think that

would be a good thing, not a bad thing. We don`t get along with Russia.

Putin called me brilliant. I like it! They want me to disavow!

(CHEERS AND APPLAUSE)

TRUMP: Putin said Donald Trump is brilliant. Essentially, he`ll be the

next leader, but Donald Trump is brilliant!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Heidi, as journalist, what would you like to see come out of

that testimony that occurs next week with the president`s son and the

chairman of the campaign, Manafort, with all this Russian entanglement?

This is – this is a virgin forest here, lots there.

HEIDI PRZYBYLA, “USA TODAY,” MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: Well, that is why

it is fraught with peril. Did you see the timestamp on those recordings

that you just played? That was right around the time when Paul Manafort

was bending the ear of the Trumps.

So this is fraught with peril because Donald Trump, Jr., has been making

false statements to friendly TV hosts that have been proven wrong within 24

to 48 hours. Here he`s going to be under oath talking to very savvy

lawmakers who know the facts and who are going to get him on the record on

a host of issues, including the one that is most suspect, which is, Did you

really have no additional ties, no additional contacts, no additional e-

mails following that meeting during which you were hoping the get the goods

on Hillary Clinton?

And I think the getting him on the record on those points is going to be

critical. But then also, their ties – you know, the money angle, this new

breaking news about “The New York Times,” their ties to the Russian

oligarchs.

We know that this is a big focus of Mueller`s investigation based on the

fact that he`s issued requests to Treasury`s financial crimes unit. So

this is weaving all of those threads together. I think it`s significant

that this is an invitation and we have no indication yet of whether he`ll

actually accept it.

MATTHEWS: Well, the father is the leader of this band, I think. And the

question is wouldn`t the sons be moved to be cooperative with the Russians

based up what Daddy Trump has been saying all through this campaign, he

wants a warm relationship with Putin?

PRZYBYLA: Yes. Well, especially if, as we know, we suspected all along,

Paul Manafort is the one who was kind of behind a lot of this. And like

the congressman said, if you line things up, a lot of the most suspect

statements were made around the time, within weeks of when Manafort took

over as campaign chairman in terms of altering the Ukraine platform and

some of…

MATTHEWS: Yes.

SWALWELL: … the rhetoric coming from Trump himself, including calling on

the Russians to hack Hillary Clinton.

So absolutely. And it sounds like, you know, the son was very much

interested in getting information on Hillary Clinton. And here`s what we

know, Chris. They may not have delivered in that meeting, but they

delivered, all right, in the form of Wikileaks, which wound up being a very

effective tool for Donald Trump. I think those lawmakers are going to want

to know, Did you really know nothing about that and you had no connection

and no knowledge of what was going on with that massive dump?

MATTHEWS: Well, thank you. U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell, so much, sir,

from California, and Heidi Przybyla for joining us. By the way, I imagine

over at Mueller`s operation, he`s got a big wall with all these connecting

points that Heidi`s talking and the Congress are talking about and the

senator`s talking about, the meetings, the meetings going up to what Trump

said yesterday, the money end of what Manafort owes the oligarchs over

there, all this stuff, all that, meetings with Kislyak and Lavrov, all that

stuff on a big chart with all the other people like Carter Page and the

rest of them and Roger Stone. I think this is one big map of hell (ph)

we`re looking at.

Anyway, coming up, the former director of national intelligence, James

Clapper, is going to be here on Trump`s meeting with Putin. In fact,

Trump, Junior`s, meeting with the Russians also and whether the Trumps are

making Russia great again. Wait until you hear his reaction to that

because it sounds like that`s what Trump`s been doing, help Russia and

Putin be great again.

Plus, there`s growing unrest among some Republicans about President Trump.

They`re coming to realize that Trump may claim any victory that he can for

himself but run away from any defeat and blame the rest on them. Today,

Trump even threatened a fellow Republican over health care, asking whether

he really wants to remain a senator. That`s a threat.

And what`s really going on inside the Trump White House itself? Well,

that`s a story. The Russian investigation and health care failures are

sharpening the battle lines within the West Wing. And we`ve got a new

report tonight about the pressure that the Trump family itself is feeling.

By the way, friends say that Donald, Junior, just wants these four years to

be over. He`s miserable.

Finally, let me finish tonight with “Trump Watch.” He won`t like it.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Earlier today, President Trump kicked off the inaugural meeting

of his so-called voter fraud commission. Trump used the occasion to once

again praise – or raise the possibility that despite a lack of evidence,

substantial voter fraud took place in the 2016 presidential election.

Let`s listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: This issue is very important to me because throughout the campaign,

and even after, people would come up to me and express their concerns about

voter inconsistencies and irregularities which they saw, in some cases

having to do with very large numbers of people in certain states.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, the president also questioned why certain states were

refusing to comply with the commission`s request for sensitive voter

information, implying, he was, that those states must be hiding something.

Well, he ought to know about that, hiding stuff.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

The last time President Trump met with Russian officials in the Oval Office

back in May, he reportedly revealed highly classified information from

Israel and told them that firing James Comey, who he called at the time a

nutjob, relieved great pressure on him with regards to the Russian

investigation.

Well, yesterday, we learned the president met alone with an hour – for an

hour with Vladimir Putin at the G20 conference over in Germany, an hour,

just the two of them. The only other person present was a Russian

translator supplied by the Kremlin itself.

Well, the White House never disclosed that meeting. It was first reported

by Ian Bremmer, who is president of the international consulting group the

Eurasia Group.

Let`s watch.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

IAN BREMMER, PRESIDENT, EURASIA GROUP: And I will tell you that many of

the leaders that were in that room, including America`s most important

allies, were quite surprised.

They found it unusual and noteworthy, the body language, the chemistry, the

fact it went on for so long, and the fact that, of course, it reflected a

much warmer relationship between Trump and Putin than he has with any of

the other leaders in the room.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, White House spokesman Sean Spicer, for what it`s worth,

told “The New York Times” this about G20 meeting – quote – “It was

pleasantries and small talk.”

How would Sean know?

President Trump tweeted today – quote – “Fake news story of secret dinner

with Putin is sick. All G20 leaders and spouses were invited by chancellor

of Germany.”

Well, we all know that, but what happened afterwards?

Also today, “The Washington Post” reported President Trump is planning on

ending the CIA`s covert program to arm and train moderate Syrian rebels.

So, we`re on Assad`s side now.

Anyway, according to “The Post,” “Officials said the phasing out of the

secret program reflects Trump`s interests in finding ways to work with

Russia, which saw the anti-Assad program as an assault on his – or its

interests.”

NBC News has not confirmed the report.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

MATTHEWS: I`m joined right now by James Clapper, the former director of

intelligence, national intelligence, under President Obama.

Mr. Director, from the beginning, Donald Trump has said his whole goal with

Russia is to try to develop a deal of some kind to fight ISIS. And it

looks like everything he`s been doing so far, forgiving them on Crimea,

forgiving them on Eastern Ukraine, even to seemingly forgive them on

interfering with our elections, if not bringing a blind eye to it, and now

apparently to forgive them for supporting ISIS, it`s coming across to me

like a Polaroid film.

It`s just developing in front of us. This is what Trump is up to.

You`re the expert. What do you see Trump doing here?

JAMES CLAPPER, NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE DIRECTOR: Well, it seems clear to me

that he`s very, very interested in a productive working relationship with

the Russians.

I guess the concern I would have is, what concessions have been made or are

being made? And if there are concessions being made or agreements being

made, what is it – what`s the quid pro quo for us? What is the United

States getting out of this?

I`ve read the media reporting about stopping our support for the moderate

opposition groups, which is a very profound move. And I should caveat by

saying that`s certainly his prerogative as the president to do that.

But there are serious implications here. One is, it appears to me that

he`s just kind of throwing in with the Russians and helping them as they

have sustained propping up Assad, who, by the way, was the original cause

of the civil war in Syria to start with.

And, of course, if we`re stopping that assistance, then we`re cutting the

knees out from under these moderate opposition groups, who`ve grown very

dependent on us.

And, of course, I think another aspect here is gauge what the reaction of

the regional neighbors are. I read, again, that Jordan is supportive. I`m

not sure all the others would be. So, this – if this is true, this has

huge implications.

MATTHEWS: Mr. Director, what do you make of that first meeting in June of

last year?

It seemed to be the first meeting, when Donald Jr. was approached, Donald

Trump Jr. was approached with a proposition that the Russians, apparently

at the government level, had some dirt on Hillary Clinton.

Based on your knowledge of Russian methods, what were they up to there in

establishing a relationship with Trump`s son?



CLAPPER: Well, I think, first of all, this was the classic textbook

Soviet, and now Russian, tradecraft, kind of a – the soft approach.

And I think their principal – they had two objectives here. One was to

determine whether those close to then-candidate Trump would be interested

in talking with them about and receiving dirt on Hillary Clinton. That was

point one.

And point two was plausible deniability. And these are characteristics of

typical Soviet/Russian intelligence service tradecraft. And I think that

was the primary objective, just to find out if they reached out if there

would be interest advanced. And there was.

MATTHEWS: And what kind of a response do you think they got? Because

Trump seemed very pro-Russian in the months after that.

CLAPPER: Well, that`s true.

He – he evinced that when we published our intelligence community

assessment on the 6th of January and briefed him at Trump Tower about the

Russian interference in our election in 2016.

And he, of course, was skeptical about it, although he wasn`t while we

briefed him, but, in subsequent commentary, he was disparaging of it, and,

in fact, at one point, characterized us as Nazis, I guess, for having

reported to him what our judgment was about the magnitude and the extent

and the scope of Russian interference, which – and the results for them, I

think, all they`re going to do is, they`re going to do it more.

They`re going to be back, and they`re going to be emboldened to be more

aggressive.

MATTHEWS: So, even after sending a message to Manafort, Paul Manafort, the

chairman of his campaign at the time, and his son that they were on his

side, that they were willing to help him hurt Hillary Clinton in the

campaign, even after getting that message clear as a bell, he told you

folks, the intelligence experts, that he didn`t believe that the Russians

were trying to help him.

CLAPPER: Well, he didn`t. He just kept iterating the possibility that,

well, it could have been somebody else. It could have been a 400-pound guy

in his bed in New Jersey.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

CLAPPER: And he kind of reiterated that message during – in his speech in

Poland.

MATTHEWS: Yes, but it wasn`t a 400-pound person lying in their bed that

came to his people, four of them in Trump – three of them in Trump Tower,

including his son-in-law and his son and his campaign chairman. That

wasn`t a 400-pound person in their bed that came to him with the dirt on

Hillary from Russia.

CLAPPER: That`s right. That`s right.

And I mention that only because I think he was trying to, apparently,

obfuscate the origins of this interference. And just to be clear, in our

minds, in the intelligence – the minds of the intelligence community, the

agencies that participated in this, there`s actually no doubt it was

clearly the Russians. We had a very high confidence level about that, and

still do.

MATTHEWS: Let`s talk about his reaction to all this.

We know that he`s denied the dossier. And that`s in dispute. And – but

yet he has been so nice to the Russians. He was nice to Mr. Gorbachev –

or Mr. Putin in the G20 meeting openly. And then, when they had the

private meeting, went over and sat with him with just a – his own –

Putin`s own translator, interpreter there, and he spent an hour with him

there.

And now today, as you point out, he brings out this new overture in terms

of supporting Assad, basically, by opposing – or giving no more funding to

the opponents of Assad, the side that we have been on all these months.

That adds up to me as cooperation and collusion. What do you think?

CLAPPER: Well, it`s very concerning to me that this appears to be going

on.

I understand the – it`s a good thing to look for areas where our interests

converge. But it seems to me what we`re doing is suborning our interests

to those of the Russians.

And if this is true about the action in Syria, well, this is a very serious

thing, and this affinity for Russia is a very curious thing.

And, bear in mind, Russia is an existential threat to this country. They

are embarked on a very aggressive modernization program for their strategic

nuclear forces. They have a very aggressive counterspace program.

And these are all designed with one adversary in mind, and that`s the

United States. And, oh, by the way, they`re also in violation of the INF

treaty.

So, I have trouble understanding why we`re being so solicitous of Russia,

who are not our friends, and are not doing any – are not going to do

anything that`s in our interest.

MATTHEWS: Lastly, how would you describe President Trump`s response to

this adversary since taking office?

CLAPPER: Well, again, it appears to me that the approach to be taken here

is to be very solicitous of the Russians.

And, again, if our – the action that I`ve read in the media about Syria is

true, it seems to me what we`re doing is essentially subordinating

ourselves to the Russians as they sustain Assad, which has been their

position all along.

And I think what that does in the long run is really marginalize whatever

leverage we had in influencing developments there.

MATTHEWS: When one – when an American or any other power lays down before

Putin, what`s Putin`s reaction to that generally? How does he like that

kind of response, that acceptance?

CLAPPER: Well, he revels in it.

He is, in my view, not a throwback necessarily to the Soviet era, but a

throwback to the czar era. He`s not really an ideologue. I think he has

this Russian greatness mind-set, and that Russia is a great power in the

world, and that he craves that kind of recognition.

He uses that recognition to, you know, I think, intimidate his own people.

And uses that as a way of trying to exhort their patriotism. So this all -

- this phenomenon here plays right to his sweet spot.

MATTHEWS: You think our president helping Russia be great again?

(LAUGHTER)

CLAPPER: Yes, in a way, I guess he is, particularly if Putin gets his way

in Syria, and if nothing is done to push back on the Russians in the

Ukraine, yes.

MATTHEWS: OK.

James Clapper, former director of national intelligence, thank you, sir,

for your time tonight.

CLAPPER: Thanks. Thanks, Chris, for having me.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

MATTHEWS: Helping to make Russia great again. Isn`t that a great cause

for our president?

Up next: President Trump asks a vulnerable Republican if he wants to

remain a senator while sitting right now next to the guy at a White House

event. He is threatening these guys. It`s just the latest example of the

divide right now between President Trump and some of his fellow Republican

Party members in the wake of their big failure to repeal and replace

Obamacare.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

At a White House luncheon today, President Trump had some choice words for

Republican senators who had opposed recent attempts at repealing Obamacare.

With the cameras rolling, Trump even issued a not-so-veiled threat to

Nevada Senator Dean Heller.

Let`s watch this in action.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

DONALD TRUMP (R), PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: This was the one we were

worried about. You weren`t there. But you`re going to be. You`re going

to be.

(LAUGHTER)

TRUMP: Look, he wants to remain a senator, doesn`t he? OK.

And I think the people of your state, which I know very well, I think

they`re going to appreciate what you hopefully will do.

Any senator who votes against starting debate is really telling America

that you`re fine with Obamacare.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MATTHEWS: Well, Trump`s threat against Senator Heller is just the latest

example of the deepening divide – you can see it – between Republicans

and their party`s leader, if he really is their leader.

All this comes as the Congressional Budget Office comes released its score

of the Senate Republican plan to repeal Obamacare now and then replace it

later. Well, that plan would leave 32 million Americans uninsured over the

next decade. That would be very tricky.

For more, I`m joined by U.S. Congressman Dan Donovan, Republican from New

York City, and Republican strategist John Brabender.

Congressman, you first.

What do you make of that kind of threat? I haven`t seen that kind of thing

since “The Untouchables,” what Robert De Niro did to his merry band,

threatening the guy sitting next to him, if you don`t play ball with me,

you`re gone.

REP. DAN DONOVAN (R), NEW YORK: I`m not sure the president doesn`t do that

in jest, Chris.

MATTHEWS: OK.

DONOVAN: When I went to see the president – when I went to see the

president – as you know, I voted against the Republican House replacement

plan.

I thought it didn`t help the people who were harmed by the Affordable Care

Act, and I thought it was going to harm the people who were helped by it.

When I went to see the president in the Oval Office and told him my

concerns, he listened more than he spoke. And then his reaction was, he

knows that things that affect New York are different than what affects the

rest of the country.

And I never got any pressure from him or our own leadership to change my

mind.

MATTHEWS: Because they didn`t need your vote. That`s the difference,

isn`t it?

DONOVAN: Well, you know, that – well…

MATTHEWS: If they had needed your vote to get 216, they would have been a

lot more hardball with you, don`t you think, Trump would have been?

DONOVAN: Well, at the time, it was the time when we delayed the vote

because there weren`t enough votes. But I was never approached to change

mine. Maybe other members were.

But, if you remember, back then, the vote was delayed for two weeks, until

they got some members to change their mind. I was not one of the members

that they approached.

MATTHEWS: Hey, John Brabender, you know this with the real people out

there, the Trump voter that – not the 30 percent who will be him if he

shoots somebody on Fifth Avenue, as he put it, but that 30 to 45 percent

that decides whether he does well in the states.

Will that 30 to – that number, if it goes from 30 to 45 percent, that 15

percent, will they stick with him if health care just stays the way it is

right now, having failed?

JOHN BRABENDER, REPUBLICAN STRATEGIST: Yes, I think they sent Donald Trump

to Washington, saying, we`re disappointed with Democrats. We`re

disappointed with Republicans. Here`s a guy who we really think is going

to change things.

I think they`re patient for the moment, but I think they are looking for

real change. And so I do think it is incumbent upon the Republicans to

give them something.

I think there`s still a chance on this health care bill. I agree with the

congressman. I think that Donald Trump was at least half-kidding with

Senator Heller.

But I do think that the president is actually acting very presidential

right now. He brought them in last night. He brought them into the White

House for lunch today. He made sure that the Senate is meeting tonight.

And he is forcing them, saying now is the time to get this done. That`s

what he should be doing as president.

MATTHEWS: Congressman, would you go along with plan, a bipartisan plan to

fix Obamacare and make it a better program?

DONOVAN: Absolutely.

I did an op-ed yesterday, Chris. I said we have to get rid of this

partisanship. I mean, we`re basking in each other`s failures. And who is

getting – who is the real failure affecting? The American people.

There are things in the bill, the Republican replacement bill, that

everyone can agree on. And when Barack Obama left office, he asked his

conference, please don`t help the Republicans undo what I will go down in

history known for, the Affordable Care Act.

Well, I think everybody`s obligation is not to the former president, but to

the American people. And there`s parts of that, allowing insurance

companies to sell insurance across state lines, if that is going to cause

competition, Chris, and that`s going to allow premiums to drop, let`s show

America, rather than just telling it`s going to happen.

MATTHEWS: Well, the former president he may not fix his own program, I`d

be surprised. I think you`re right in making that interpretation. But

there`s another interpretation, too, which is it`s in the interest of the

country to fix what`s broken.

Thank you, U.S. Congressman Dan Donovan of, well, Bay Ridge, Staten Island,

all those great places.

And, John Brabender, from –

DONOVAN: Thank you, Chris.

MATTHEWS: – the world of the regular people, in the middle of the

country.

Up next, Donald Trump sits down with “The New York Times.” I can`t believe

he`s done this interview. But wait until you catch the news. He says he`s

angry at his Attorney General Jeff Sessions. He`s angry at former FBI

Director James Comey, big surprise, and he has a warning for special

counsel Robert Mueller.

This is hot stuff and he gave it to the “New York Times” for tomorrow but

we got it tonight.

You`re watching HARDBALL.

MATTHEWS: Welcome back to HARDBALL.

“The New York Times” is just out for tomorrow with some breaking news and

we`ve got it tonight. In a wide ranging interview, quote, President Trump

said today that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff

Sessions had he known that Mr. Sessions would recuse himself from

overseeing the Russian investigation that has dogged his presidency,

calling the decision very unfair to the president. That`s how Trump talks.

Trump told “The Times” that Sessions` decision to recuse ultimately led to

the appointment of Robert Mueller as special counsel. “The Times” reports

Mr. Trump said Mr. Mueller was running an office rife with conflicts of

interest and warned that investigators would cross a red line if they delve

into Trump family finances unrelated to Russia.

I`m joined right now by the roundtable, Josh Green, senior national

correspondent with “Bloomberg Businessweek” and author of the new book,

“Devil`s Bargain: Steve Bannon, Donald Trump and the Storming of the

Presidency”. Ayesha Rascoe is White House correspondent with “Reuters”,

and Ken Vogel is a reporter with “The New York Times.”

Ken, you pick it up here. This is a hot story because of what it

threatens. He basically threatens Mueller here in this interview with your

paper, threatens him not to go into finances of the Trump family, which

means don`t ask for my tax returns. That`s what I hear. What do you read

here?

KEN VOGEL, REPORTER, THE NEW YORK TIMES: Yes, and even more so, Chris. He

leaves open the possibility of potentially firing Mueller if Mueller

crosses him, including on this red line that he just seems to lay out

regarding his business. It is important to note that he says that it`s not

delving into his businesses generally but delving into his businesses as

they are – that are not related to Russia.

But what you see here throughout this interview is his obsession, his

fixation on the Russia investigation. The reporters here tried to talk

about other things. He kept bringing it back.

MATTHEWS: Yes.

VOGEL: You see the way that it is hindering his agenda and his desire, his

sort of unwillingness to accept responsibility for some of the ways in

which his agenda have gone off the rails and to blame on others, on

Sessions, on Comey, on Mueller for bringing such intensity to the Russia

investigation. The buck is not stopping with Donald Trump.

MATTHEWS: Ayesha, we learned all through Clinton investigations, fairly or

not, one thing leads to another. Paula Jones leads the Monica. You know

how these things work.

How do you say you`re going to investigate Trump`s methods and dealings

with Russia, his economic relations with Russia, the hotels, the Miss

Universe, the whole shebang – how do you say you`re not going to ask for

his tax returns if you`re going to examine those questions? I mean, it

seems to me that red lines are going to be crossed by the very nature of

this probe that Mr. Mueller has been assigned to.

AYESHA RASCOE, WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT, REUTERS: Well, yes. I mean,

someone who President Trump is not a big fan of right now, James Comey,

said, you know, when you start these investigations, when you start turning

over rocks. You might find some things. So, the idea that he can somehow

limit what Mueller is going to be able to look into, that just seems

unlikely and unreasonable. I mean, this is a special counsel and if he

finds something that he thinks is interesting or that he thinks could be

illegal, you would think he could have kind of a moral responsibility to go

after it.

MATTHEWS: Josh, your question – same question to you because I`m going

down the road here to where I think Mueller is going. I said earlier in

the show, I imagine he has a big wall with a chart, with all these

different personalities, starting with Roger Stone and Carter Page and all

the others and all these meetings and this e-mail and everything suggesting

one side trying to establish a relationship from the other side, all these

financial things like we learned tonight that Mr. Manafort may owe $17

million to the oligarchs, which has him in hock with he started working on

the campaign, which a dangerous, precarious position to be in. It seems to

me Mueller is going to have to look at all of it, all of it, including the

tax returns.

JOSHUA GREEN, SENIOR NATIONAL CORRESPONDENT, BLOOMBERG BUSINESSWEEK: Well,

of course, he is, because he is a diligent, thorough investigator. And I

think part of what is going on is that Trump is trying to intimidate him to

try and suggest that some areas are out of bounds and still hasn`t accepted

the fact that Mueller has free rein to investigate here.

I think the other thing that bear in mind is Trump`s state of mind. He is

all at his most volatile and reckless when he`s just suffered some big

loss. We`ve know that he`s getting increasingly upset over the Russia

stuff. But now, health care is collapsing and he`s going to be held to

account for that and I think he`s doing what he always does in this

situations and lashing out at the people around him.

MATTHEWS: Well, Ken Vogel, back to you, in “The Times”. What do you make?

What`s you`re going to lead with this story? Because there`s so much in

this story, the Sessions thing. He is angry at him for recusing himself,

because that led to the naming of Mr. Mueller.

He is still mad at James Comey, thinking he was teasing him with that

dossier about whatever going on and if nothing went or if something went on

in that hotel room over in Moscow, he thought he was playing J. Edgar

Hoover it sounds like and teasing with all this dirt. It really sounds

like he`s accusing Comey of J. Edgar here.

VOGEL: Yes. I mean, obviously, this is on his mind, and he`s fixated.

You take it to the g-20 a few days ago, and he talks again, he addresses

the subject of this second meeting that we had Vladimir Putin, during or

after this dinner with all the world leaders. He says the meeting lasted

only 15 minutes. He brings up what he said that Putin wanted to talk about

which is adoptions.

This gets into the subject of the meeting that Donald Trump Jr. held in

June of last year during the campaign with these Russians, this Kremlin-

linked lawyer who wanted to talk about this Magnitsky Act and the way that

Russia had retaliated against the U.S. for this act by limiting adoptions.

So, you see this is also on Trump`s mind explains the back drop here, like

we are also interested in the Russia investigation.

MATTHEWS: Well, we know one thing. Putin wants to get these sanctions

removed against the oligarchs. And that`s why he keeps bringing up the

adoption issue because that was the counterpunch to that set of sanctions.

Anyway, the roundtable is sticking with us. And next, these three will

tell me something I don`t know, all of three of them.

This is HARDBALL, where the action is.

MATTHEWS: Well, the Russia investigation is weighing heavily on the

president`s family apparently. A close friend of someone close to Donald

Trump Jr. told “People” magazine, quote, the loyalty within this family is

insane. You can`t bite the hand that feeds you, but he, Don Jr., can`t

wait for these four years to be over.

We`ll be right back.

MATTHEWS: We`re back with the HARDBALL roundtable.

Josh, tell me something I don`t know.

GREEN: Here`s something you don`t know – Donald Trump actually thought

politics and governing was going to be easy. In a quote he did for me that

appears in the book just before he was elected, he actually said that

business was the hard thing. Politics wasn`t that hard.

I`m going to read the quote he said because it`s so –

MATTHEWS: Sure.

GREEN: – unimaginable in current context.

He said: I deal with people that are extraordinarily talented people. I

deal with Steve Wynn, with Carl Icahn. I deal with killers that blow these

politicians away. It`s not even the same category. Politics is a category

that`s like 19 levels lower.

I`m not sure he feels the same way today.

MATTHEWS: The name of the book?

GREEN: “Devil`s Bargain”.

MATTHEWS: Thank you.

Ayesha?

RASCOE: So, the U.S. and the Chinese had economic talks today. And both

sides were supposed to have press conferences but they were unexpectedly

cancelled without expectations. It`s a sign that maybe President Trump`s

plan to kind of redo U.S. trade policy with China may not be going as

easily as he had hoped.

MATTHEWS: Like other things.

Ken?



VOGEL: Well, Chris, just a couple days after my colleagues at the “New

York Times” broke this explosive story about this meeting that Donald Trump

Jr. had with this Russian-linked lawyer and subsequently learned Russian-

American lobbyist. A tranche of e-mails that were hacked from – appear to

have been hacked from the account of the State Department`s top Russian

intel guys was posted on this Dark Web Website, and there is a lot of

traffic in there about the attendees at this meeting, probably not a

coincidence.

MATTHEWS: The number of people grows all the time.

Josh Green, thank you for that. Good luck with your book. Ayesha Rascoe,

and, of course, Ken Vogel, congrats to “The Times”. Another big night for

them.

We`ll be right back with Trump Watch.

MATTHEWS: Trump Watch Wednesday, July 19th, 2017.

Let me remind everyone who grew up like me of the story of King Solomon and

the baby. Remember how he decided who the true mother of the baby was. He

proposed as a solution, cutting the baby in half and giving each mother one

half. When one mother yelled out that he should give the baby to the

other, it was then that King Solomon realize who had the true mother was.

I`ve watched President Trump act almost with glee over the prospect of

having the Republicans blame the Democrats for what he predicts will be the

failure of Obamacare down the road. Well, instead of showing concerned

over the many who would be hurt, he thinks only of how he will somehow show

up with a political score card. He doesn`t care if millions get hurt as

long as the other side gets the blame.

I say we should follow the wisdom of Solomon.

And that`s HARDBALL for now.

