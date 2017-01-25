For the Record with Greta, Transcript 1/25/2017

Transcript:

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST:

tonight, my exclusive one-on-one with Speaker Paul Ryan on a rapid fire

news day from President Trump, what does Speaker Ryan say about President

Trump`s call for major investigation into voter fraud despite a lack of

widespread evidence? Also, Trump`s controversial border wall promise,

Speaker Ryan speaks out, does he support it? And who does Speaker Ryan

think will pay for it? And they had some tough words for each other before

the election, hear what Speaker Ryan says about working together and how

often they talk.

Good evening, live from Independence Mall in the great city of

Philadelphia, where the Republican retreat is under way just blocks from

here and they have a lot to talk about, and so does Speaker Paul Ryan. I

sat down with him today and asked him about all the news and some of the

controversies inside the Trump White House.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mr. Speaker, nice to see you.

PAUL RYAN, SPEAKER OF THE HOUSE: Great to have you back, Greta. I`m glad

you`re back on the air.

VAN SUSTEREN: It`s fun. I`m glad. This is an adventure. Always fun to

start a new job.

RYAN: Absolutely.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK, so I want to ask you a few questions about news of the

day, and then your day at your retreat here in Philadelphia, I want to find

out about your plan for the next 200 days, legislative plan. So we start

with the news of the day, President Trump says he wants an investigation

into voter fraud, for or against it?

RYAN: I think it`s fine. I think if – first of all, I`m sure there is

some fraud. We passed a photo ID in Wisconsin because of our concerns

about this a few years ago. But if he believes there`s a problem to be

looked at, the right thing to do is get an investigation, get the facts. I

haven`t seen evidence of this kind of widespread numbers that we`ve been

hearing about. So the thing to do is to get an investigation to get the

facts and make a judgment based on the facts.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, he has made it sound like that`s why he lost the

popular vote. Do you believe that?

RYAN: He`s president of the United States, I think that speaks for itself.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. Are you going have an investigation on Capitol Hill?

Do you want us to have one of your…

RYAN: We haven`t been discussing that. And I`m not sure what nature of an

investigation he wants. But, look, like I said if there`s a concern here

and the right thing to do is to investigate and find the facts and act

accordingly.

VAN SUSTEREN: Today he announced that he wants to begin building that

wall. Who`s going to pay for it?

RYAN: Well, first off, we`re going to pay for it and fund the money up.

But, I do think there are various ways of – as you knows, I know your

follow-up question is Mexico going to pay for the wall? There are a lot of

different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this. And there

are different ways of defining how exactly they pay for it. Point is, he

has a promise that he made to the American people which is to secure our

border. A wall is a big part of that. We agree with that goal and will be

working with him to finance on construction of the physical barrier,

including the wall on the southern border. The law is already on the

books. It`s been sitting there for years. I voted for it, like, ten years

ago, but nothing has gotten done and now we have a president who actually

wants to secure the border and we are all in favor of doing that.

VAN SUSTEREN: I think a lot of people are in favor of securing the border,

both sides of the aisle, but the estimates are $8 billion to $14 million.

RYAN: That`s about right.

VAN SUSTEREN: And the question is whether or not that`s an effective way

to really seal the border?

RYAN: Absolutely, I think you do have to – there`re more things than just

a border security on the border. I think you have to have interior

enforcement. There`s a long conversation we`re going to have about how to

enforce immigration laws. But physically securing the border is essential.

Look, we have a massive heroin opioid epidemic problem in America, part of

that is because of drugs coming from the cartels from the south. We have

national security concerns. There are lots of concerns which must be

addressed by actually securing our border. And so, a physical security

barrier on the border is something we`ve all – I voted for it, like I

said, in 2006 or 2007. Chuck Schumer, my friend, voted for that as well,

back in those days. So now we have to get on with actually doing it.

VAN SUSTEREN: What is the message send to our allies that we`re building a

wall, separate us from them, and Mexico is not too happy. Mexico`s

president says they`re not going to play for it.

RYAN: Well, sovereign countries have the right, and I would argue the

responsibility of securing their borders and controlling who comes and goes

in their country. All sovereign countries have that right. We have not

exercised that right. We`re going to now.

VAN SUSTEREN: What about the dreamers? The president I don`t think has

touched on that. He has seemed to indicate that he wants to go after

people who are likely…

RYAN: Correct.

VAN SUSTEREN: … to cause, you know, crime in this country, terrorism, but

we got this whole category of dreamers. What about the dreamers?

RYAN: Yeah, I mean, that`s something that I think he wants to make sure is

handled compassionately, that we don`t pull the rug out from under people

because of the situation that they`re in. So this is really an executive

order and the ones I think that are coming are focused on national

security, on the border, on whether terrorists are trying to infiltrate the

refugee population, and that issue is something that we`re going to be

dealing with later, and we believe legislation is the way to fix this

problem.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, dreamers today, can they count on you? And those would

be the people who are brought…

RYAN: That`s what we`ve been saying all along…

VAN SUSTEREN: They don`t have to worry?

RYAN: They don`t have to worry. We`re focused on physically securing the

border. We`re focus on those who are coming to do us harm from terrorist

states and things like that. That is our focus, and it`s on criminal

aliens, people who are violent criminals who have not been deported. Those

are the things the president said he`s going to focus on, that`s the

legislation he`s asked us to focus on for the moment, and that`s what we`re

dealing with.

VAN SUSTEREN: He says he`s going to do away with the sort of catch and the

release, he wants to build more detention centers, are you in favor of

that?

RYAN: We`re always been in favor of that. That`s been long part of our

immigration policy. That is a part of our national security strategy that

we as Republicans ran on all through 2016.

VAN SUSTEREN: Are we going to get a comprehensive immigration plan out of

the congress? Because addition to issues like the border, we have also

people overstay their visas, I mean that`s a huge problem.

RYAN: Yeah. I never believed that one big bill is the way to go. These

things collapse under their own weight, and massive legislation you always

get ugly provisions get tucked into it. So we really believe that the

smartest way to do this is do it in a piecemeal step-by-step right way to

get it right, and the first focus has got to be security. So the first

goal here is security, internal security, interior enforcement, external

security, border enforcement, get those right, make sure that violent

criminals aren`t roaming our streets. Those are the things we`re focused

on right now. And then, when we have confidence that we`ve actually

figured that problem out, then I believe we should fix this broken illegal

immigration system which isn`t working for anybody. Image and visa

tracking that`s something that we think is very important as far as our

security. About 40 percent of people who are undocumented are people who

came and overstayed. They came legally, but they overstayed their visas.

So this is a complicated problem that we want to fix on a step-by-step

basis, prioritizing national security and border security first.

VAN SUSTEREN: Today, there was a report that the White House has a

memorandum floating around there that says that there will be a black

sites…

RYAN: It`s a bogus deal.

VAN SUSTEREN: Let me say, Sean Spicer had said that it is not a White

House document…

RYAN: Right, right.

VAN SUSTEREN: … but other news organizations, I think even NBC has

confirmed that the document exists, that perhaps it`s the Trump

administration…

RYAN: No, it`s not the Trump administration.

VAN SUSTEREN: So it doesn`t exist – you`re saying it doesn`t exist at

all?

RYAN: No, I`m not saying it doesn`t exist, but this was not written by the

Trump administration.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK. Who was it written by?

RYAN: I don`t even know the person`s name.

VAN SUSTEREN: Does it exist?

RYAN: Look, you have to ask the administration. But my understanding is

this was written by somebody who worked on the transition before who`s not

in the Trump administration. This is not a product of the administration.

That`s the point that I think is noteworthy.

VAN SUSTEREN: Where is this?

RYAN: I don`t know. I`m in the congress. I`m not in the administration.

VAN SUSTEREN: But I`ve seen all these reports, everyone seems so –

talking about it today.

RYAN: This is not something the Trump administration is planning on,

working on, or we`re talking about. That`s point that I think matters

here.

VAN SUSTEREN: So, and what about this sort of the companion issue,

enhanced interrogation, that`s currently against the law, is that going to

be brought back into the discussion?

RYAN: That`s not something we`ve been discussing. I think this came up

probably in Mike Pompeo`s confirmation hearings. We want to – we`re a

humane country. We got to make sure that we find the intelligence. We

have do it in a humane way following the law.

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you work with president Trump?

RYAN: Of course, I can – no, I do work with President Trump. Not can I.

I do work with President Trump. I work with him quite closely, actually.

VAN SUSTEREN: How often…

RYAN: I spent more time talking with this president in the last few days,

I think, than I – on a limb here, than I probably talked with this last

president in the last six months. So this is something that he is working

very closely hand in glove with congress.

VAN SUSTEREN: What about the executive actions? Is that going to be a

problem at some time? Does he understand sort of the division between

executive actions and the job of the congress to legislate?

RYAN: I think he does understand that. We talked a great deal about the

separation on power and the constitution. And we`re very excited about

what he`s doing because what he`s doing is pulling back what we see as

unconstitutional executive actions from the past presidents. So what he is

doing is taking away the executive overreach that President Obama did which

we thought exceeded his powers. So we see President Trump actually

reclaiming the proper role of the executive, and undoing a lot of damage

that was done to the economy through excessive executive action by

President Obama.

VAN SUSTEREN: You raise the economy, is free trade over in the GOP?

RYAN: No, we want free trade but we want free trade that is good. We want

free trade that levels the playing field. What I keep telling people is,

getting trade agreements that are good for America is good for everybody.

That means we get other countries to play by our rules. You add up all the

countries that we have trade agreements with, we have a surplus with them.

You add up the countries we do not have a trade agreement with, that`s

where a massive trade deficit comes from. So our goal is to get free trade

agreements, and that means we get other countries to play and live by our

rules so we can level the playing field. What Donald Trump has been

concerned about, what he`s talked about, is when we get deals that don`t

level the playing field, when we get deals that aren`t the kinds of best

deals we can get, we want good deals, and those are free trade deals to

lower the barriers between trade between two countries. But more

importantly, we`re the generous country, we`re the ones that open our doors

to other countries, and in many cases we get taken advantage of because of

that. And we want to have trade agreements that give us a level playing

field, get other countries to respect the rule of law, intellectual

property rights, lower their taxes to our barriers, that`s good for us, and

that is something that I do believe that President Trump agrees with.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, were you in favor of TPP or not?

RYAN: No, I didn`t like this – I favored the idea of TPP, but I did not

support the administration – the Obama administration TPP. There are

three or four things they did in that, that I though were terrible

agreements that were not worth supporting.

VAN SUSTEREN: With us pulling out, does that create a void that China is

going to move in?

RYAN: Well, I do have a concern that if we just say no TPP, we`re done,

we`re ignoring the region, and then, yes, I think we`re creating a void for

China, but that is not what the president is saying. I think he`s now

talking about engaging in countries on a bilateral basis. We`ve just had

Boris Johnson in the other day, a foreign minister of Great Britain. We

have Theresa May coming here tomorrow. We`re talking about starting trade

talks with Great Britain. We`re talking about bilateral agreements with

other countries in Asia, so that we can expand our influence and get

countries to play by our set of rules. That`s to me is something that`s

really important. I`ve said this when I pass the trade promotion authority

law, which allows us to get trade agreements. If we write the rules of the

global economy, we will succeed in the 21st century. But we have to write

those rules, we have to engage, and I think the president said TPP is not

the way to do it. Going on and getting good bilateral agreement is a

better way, and I`m fine with that strategy. I think that strategy can

work as well.

VAN SUSTEREN: Much more of my interview ahead. But let`s bring in Mike

Allen, co-founder of Axios, and Mark Halperin, political analyst and co-

author of Game Change. Mike, to you – let me talk about these documents

that are floating around – everyone in the media was talking about it

today. The White House says that it`s not a White House document. Speaker

Ryan says that it was done by someone on the transition team. Do you know

anything about – can you help me at all with this?

MIKE ALLEN, CO-FOUNDER AXIOS: Well, Greta, first congratulations on a very

meaty, chatty interview with your fellow cheese head there. And Greta, the

speaker was very clear there that it was not – he was very legalistic in

the fact that it`s not an administration product, but this is clearly

something that had been considered. And both you and Mark and I have all

been getting a lot of documents out of the transition that give a very good

sense of where they`re headed. And it`s not necessarily a formal document.

There`s a lot of people involved in the transition who were not a formal

part of the structure going to the west wing, but we`re getting a very

clear picture of where they`re headed, and what we`ve seen from the

president in the last five days is very much a reflection of all those

administration and transition plans. We`re really seeing Trump in full,

including this spate of announcements today.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mark, we saw during the campaign he oftentimes talked about

how ISIS would chop people`s heads off and, you know, he was very

concerned, this is Donald Trump, about how we responded and enhanced

interrogation which is code for torture is against the law. Senator John

McCain has been opposed to it – very, very vocal about it. Is this – is

something that – is this really about to be debated, do you think, or is

this – we just followed – we`re just following a document that`s going to

go nowhere?

MARK HALPERIN, CO AUTHOR OF GAME CHANGE: Well, no one should be surprised

that in the balance between national security and civil liberties,

President Trump, like candidate Trump wants to be more aggressive. A lot

of people were surprised at how Barack Obama made that balance as

president. On some areas he went for national security, including the

joint program, including targeting American citizens overseas in ways that

put the balance on national security more than civil liberties. This

president made it clear that he wants to put the balance back more toward a

Dick Cheney view of the world. And while Speaker Ryan in your interview

with him wanted to disown the document. The reality is most of the ideas

raised in there are things that I`m certain have been debated not just in

the transition, but as they go forward making policy. John McCain and some

others Republicans are pretty outspoken against these kinds of things. But

the base of the Republican Party, my guess is most of Donald Trump`s

followers, would find these things to be, if not acceptable, at least

things worthy of discussion.

VAN SUSTEREN: And I think our new secretary of defense had said that he is

going to follow the law, Mike, so I think that – you know, that pretty

much ends the discussion unless the law changes.

ALLEN: That`s right. And there`s no way that this debate can be avoided.

And they can put aside the specific paper, but I think that this – Mark is

right, that this is congruent with what we`re hearing out of this White

House and it`s an unavoidable conversation.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mark, what about Mexico tonight? What do you think that

president of Mexico is thinking? He`s supposed to be here soon.

HALPERIN: Well, there`s at least one report that he`s reconsidering

whether he should come and certainly public opinion in Mexico, there`s a

lot of people there who would like him to cancel the visit. Donald Trump

is going to put a focus on this relationship. And I think the Mexican

government is going to be forced to at least be more aware of what goes on

in the Trump administration than they were in the Obama administration.

You saw in your interview with Speaker Ryan, though, an echo of what the

White House and the president have started to say, which is, well, we`re

not going to get a check from Mexico to pay for the wall on the front end.

We`re going to find some way to get the money back, but initially will be

paid for by the U.S. And I think, look, Donald Trump is a master of moving

on from losses when he suffered them, and if he can`t find a way in the

short term to get the wall paid for by Mexico, I think he`ll Trumpet the

fact that the wall is being built. Speaker Ryan made clear that the

Republican congress agrees with him, and that`s something that should be

done.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mike, he made a lot of promises in the run-up to the

election. And he`s really sort of – he`s moving lickety-split through

with these executive orders. I imagine that the people who voted for him

for these reasons are quite pleased with him.

ALLEN: Yeah, Greta, this was a very Trumpian announcement today about the

wall. I talked to a bunch of Republicans on the hill after the president`s

announcement, and what he announced is long and it`s tall. He`s talking

about a thousand miles which is very much the way President Trump likes to

frame things, 35 to 60 feet high. He says it will cost $8 to $12 billion.

Axios has a report up saying that estimates go as much as three times that.

So it`s going to cost more than he thinks, but he has the down payment from

this congress, and they`ll go on to pay for – this congress certainly

will, as we get to the fall, pay for more if they need to, I`m told. And

the Mexico part of it is an IOU, and who knows.

VAN SUSTEREN: Mark, we have 30 seconds left. The speaker made very plain

that the people who are so-called dreamers need not to be worried tonight,

but I don`t know – I mean, he seemed quite convinced of that.

HALPERIN: Donald Trump has appointed people from Goldman Sachs to his

government. He said all sort of things that you would think would really

annoy his core supporters. This is one of the big issues he ran on. And

yet, I believe that he can buy some time. And again, as your interview

with speaker Ryan suggested, I think they`re trying to go back to the

Republican dodge and saying we`re going to focus on border security first,

focus on criminals in this country first, and try to punt down the road

issues like the 12 million people who are here illegally. Maybe the issues

of what employers do. And if they can do that and secure the border, they

think they got the ability then to get a comprehensive reform. I thought

for a while, Barack Obama, although he wanted comprehensive reform had less

a good chance of getting it than Donald Trump because of the Nixon goes to

China factor here, where Trump can secure the border and get people on

board, I think he could see comprehensive reform. Not this year, but maybe

next year.

VAN SUSTEREN: Gentlemen, thank you, both. Ahead, much more with Speaker

Ryan, including news he made on repealing Obamacare.

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you make the pledge to the American people, if they like

the current doctor they have now they can keep it, and the prices aren`t

going up over the new GOP…

RYAN: That promise was already violated.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK…

RYAN: That promise was already broken.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right.

VAN SUSTEREN: We`re back in Philadelphia where the Republican retreat is

under way. And we now have more with my interview with House Speaker Paul

Ryan on how Republicans plan to repeal and replace Obamacare.

VAN SUSTEREN: Obamacare in the next 200 day, I hear from the Democrats who

want to repeal Obamacare. And when I think of repeal, I think of just all

of a sudden one day we wake up and it`s gone. Is it repeal Obamacare or

are you making adjustments, refinements, amendments, change, what are you

doing?

RYAN: It`s repealing and replacing with a better law.

VAN SUSTEREN: So it`s going to completely go away one day, and it`s going

to be replaced by something the next day?

RYAN: That`s right. But what I think the Democrats are trying to say is

like in February it goes away and you won`t have your health care plan

tomorrow. That`s not what we`re talking about.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is it a phase out, all of a sudden – one day it`s over and

something else is there?

RYAN: Yeah. We`re talking of passing the legislation that repeals and

replaces Obamacare with a patient-centered system that brings down prices

and expands choices, so people have more – better access to more

affordable healthcare choices and options, but that takes time to put into

place. So we will – once the administration gets up and running, they

don`t even – they haven`t even processed Tom Price, who`s going to be a

phenomenal HHS secretary, or Seema Verma, a woman who is – a Medicaid

expert, they haven`t put them in place yet. We have to wait for the

administration to put in place. And then, we will work in conjunction with

the administration, passing legislation, repealing and replacing Obamacare.

When that actually takes place, will take some time, and the administration

will help determine how we phase one out and replace and phase in its

replacement. The whole point of this, though, is to make sure that we

don`t pull the rug out from underneath anybody in the meantime, but the

reason we`re acting now is because Obamacare is collapsing under its own

weight.

VAN SUSTEREN: When Obamacare was passed in 2009, the Republicans were very

upset because it gave so much authority to the secretary of HHS, which was

Sebelius at the time. And something like, 2,500 references in a 2,300

document.

(CROSSTALK)

VAN SUSTEREN: It`s a huge number. It`s almost as though – now you got

the situation where your guy, Price is going to be HHS. Could you achieve

that what you`re trying to do almost with the power that`s vested in the

secretary of HHS in the Obamacare.

RYAN: Well, I think it`s a combination of things. This will take a lot of

legislating because there are a lot of things that Obamacare legislated

which we think contributed to the massive premium spike that`s occurring.

We got five states with only one insurer left. One out of three counties

in America only had one insurer left. And I really think that`s because of

the legislation. That legislation we`re going to replace, and replace it

with something better. But we also believe in conjunction with this

legislation, HHS, as you just mentioned, has an enormous amount of

discretion that they have so far used to make it harder to get affordable

health care. To make you buy what the government insists you must buy.

That doesn`t work.

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you make…

RYAN: And so we think – we think the administration can give us a lot of

regulatory flexibility which will bring more insurers in the marketplace,

which means more competition, more choice which drives down costs, so that

discretion can work in a good way or it could work in a bad way. He`s

worked heretofore in a very bad way in my opinion. And I think we can do a

lot to make a difference, but legislation is going to be critical.

VAN SUSTEREN: Can you make the pledge to the American people, if they like

the current doctor they have now they can keep it, and the prices aren`t

going up over the new GOP…

RYAN: That promise was already violated.

VAN SUSTEREN: OK…

RYAN: That promise was already broken.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. OK, in light of that…

RYAN: Obamacare broke that promise.

VAN SUSTEREN: What people have today – so it`s not going to get worse?

For those who are really feeling hurt by it.

RYAN: Here`s the problem, Greta, it`s already going away. Obamacare is

leaving.

VAN SUSTEREN: But I mean – people are terrified. It`s confusing. I mean

it`s the most confusing law – I`ve tried – I`ve struggled through that

law. It`s very difficult.

RYAN: Millions of people have already lost the plan that they liked.

Millions of people…

VAN SUSTEREN: But to the ones who like the new on one, whatever they got.

RYAN: You have 11.5 million people in what we call exchange subsidy plans.

It was supposed to be 28 million this year, 11.5 million people in plans.

And, by the way, those plans are going up double digits every year. Their

deductibles in those plans are three times as high as they are in what we

call the large group market. People get healthcare from their jobs. So

these plans aren`t working, either. Our point isn`t to give them the same

thing. The same thing`s bad, and it`s getting worse.

VAN SUSTEREN: So they`re going to get better under your plan.

RYAN: Our point is we don`t want to sit in the government and tell you

what you have to buy. We want to make this work so that you have choices,

so that we have more competition. Our goal is to make sure that everyone

in this country has access to affordable healthcare, including people with

pre-existing conditions. So they can access affordable coverage. That is

not what you have with Obamacare.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right. What about the people on Medicaid who can`t

afford any medical care?

RYAN: You know the reason why? Because doctors don`t even take Medicaid

by in large.

VAN SUSTEREN: So what happens to them?

RYAN: So we need to reform Medicaid as well. Our plan will be to reform

Medicaid. We`re not going to end the Medicaid. We`re going to give the

governors more control and leeway to bring innovative reforms to make

Medicaid work. My state, Scott Walker, our governors, reformed Medicaid so

it actually works, so that the doctors will take the program. Mike Pence

and Mitch Daniels in Indiana, the woman who`s coming in to run the Medicaid

program at the federal level, her name is Seema Verma, a brilliant young

woman, she made Indiana – healthy Indiana work so that actually low-income

people in Indiana, actually have real healthcare coverage that they get

access to a doctor. Those kinds of reforms on the state level we want see

happen in all 50 states. That`s not been happening under Obamacare. So we

believe we can dramatically improve the way Medicaid works by giving

governors more control and flexibility to innovate to make it work for

people with low income because it`s not working in so many states right

now.

VAN SUSTEREN: I`ve seen so many estimates on this wall from $8 billion to

$14 billion. Any time you put a billion on something, that`s a whole lot

of money. Is this money going to be – is this money going to come out of

congress? Are you going to authorize this?

YARMUTH: Well, I suspect the Republicans are in control and they`ll be

able to authorize it. I think it`s a bad idea. I was part of the gang of

eight in the house in 2013 that was working on comprehensive immigration

reform. We talked a lot about border security and what was effective and

what was not. Walls are not effective when you`re out in the desert and

you don`t need them. Walls are very important when you`re separating two

urban areas where if you`re actually able to get over the border you can

probably get into the underground network in about 30 seconds. But when

you`re out in the middle of the desert, it makes no sense because you have

border security people have up to a day to apprehend people who are

crossing illegally. So, you know, the only thing I heard Speaker Ryan say

that made sense was, we actually really need to look at this and see what

makes sense and what doesn`t, because electronic detection in those kind of

– and drones and other types of border protecting devices seem to be much

more effective in certain places.

VAN SUSTEREN: Is there a way – if this wall is built, President Trump

seems to – he said he`s going to do it. He`s got the power as the

president. Is there a way to sort of spread this cost so that, you know,

if the taxpayers have to pay it upfront, is there a way to make it so as

President Trump says is that the Mexican – Mexicans will end up paying for

it? Can we somehow make that happen or is that unrealistic?

YARMUTH: I think it`s unrealistic and, you know, countries make policies

for themselves. And Donald Trump wants to make – that`s his policy. He

wants to build the wall. It would be silly to say we`re going to – we`re

going to create an army and we`re going to have Mexico pay for our border

patrol, our border police. Clearly, that`s not going to happen. And I

don`t think this wall, having the – there`s no way to force them to, but

expecting the Mexicans to pay for it doesn`t make any sense either.

VAN SUSTEREN: We have a minute left. I`m going to be speaking in a second

with Speaker Ryan about tax reform. Do you anticipate that as ranking

member in the budget committee, do you anticipate that in this year, there

will be tax reform?

YARMUTH: Well, I know we`re going to be asked to pass a budget resolution

which will have instructions in there that will allow the senate to pass

tax reform with a mere majority and not 60 votes. So they`ll probably have

the power to do it. You know, what I always say with these things, when

you`re trying to do comprehensive things like tax reform, there will be

20,000 lobbyists in Washington trying to work their will on that piece of

legislation so, you know, people think it`s going to be a lot easier than

it will end up being.

VAN SUSTEREN: Then you need to stick around, see what Speaker Ryan says

about those lobbyists because he said something about those. Anyway, thank

you, sir.

YARMUTH: OK, Greta.

GRETA VAN SUSTEREN, FOR THE RECORD HOST:

they on the same page?

And Donald Trump calling for a “major investigation to voter fraud.”

Where`s this going? Stay with us live from Philadelphia.

VAN SUSTEREN: We`re back with much more from my exclusive interview with

House Speaker Paul Ryan, longtime champion of a conservative vision. But is

he on the same page as President Trump?

VAN SUSTEREN: Taxes. President Trump says he wants to reduce the taxes.

Where do you see – in your conversations with him, where do you see the

tax code?

PAUL RYAN, HOUSE SPEAKER: We spend a great deal of time talking about

this. This is again, one of our pieces of our 200-pay plan, part of our

very ambitious agenda. We really don`t think we can get the kind of

economic growth we could – we had the potential to get without tax reform.

So we`re working with the administration on working on tax reform. Our

plan, our blueprint, we call it. You can go to better.gop and see our

blueprint, that`s what we`re working off of. We got to get our tax rates

down. So we got to –

VAN SUSTEREN: Where do you see this going down to?

RYAN: Well he said he`d love to get 15 percent of businesses. We`d love

that.

VAN SUSTEREN: S corporations, too?

(CROSSTALK)

RYAN: S corporations – I won`t get into – our plan says 20 percent for

corporations, 25 for s corporations. You got to remember, S corporations

pay one layer of tax, corporations pay two layers of tax. So we basically

see equivalent, but here`s the point. The rest of the world, they tax their

businesses at an average rate in the industrialized world of 23 percent.

Our corporate is 35. Our top S corporate, small business rate is 44.6

effectively. This is killing us.

Oh, and by the way, here`s what the rest of the world does that we don`t

do. They take the tax off of their exports and place a tax on their

imports. We do the opposite. We tax our exports and don`t tax our imports.

So we`re putting ourselves – we`re basically double taxing made in America

products. And so what we`re saying is let`s equalize this so that we`re on

a level playing field, so that American-made goods and services are on a

level playing field with the rest of the world.

And let`s lower our tax rates on our businesses so that we`re on par with

the rest of the world so that we don`t keep losing our businesses. More

American companies are getting bought by foreign firms or they`re becoming

foreign firms or they`re outsourcing. Right now the tax code says if you

want to make something in another country and re-import it back into

America, go ahead and do that. We don`t want to incentivize that. We want

manufacturing to return to America. We want jobs. Economic growth.

VAN SUSTEREN: All right, how fast are you going to get them because

business people plan? How fast do you expect to –

RYAN: Our goal is to get this done by the end of summer which is for

congress quite fast.

VAN SUSTEREN: And your tax is a little bit higher than the president`s

plan at this point.

RYAN: A little bit higher because that`s the way our numbers work. So, we

agreed – if you look at the president`s plan that he ran on, it`s

virtually identical to the plan that the house ran on.

VAN SUSTEREN: Where are we going to get the money?

RYAN: So we`re very close.

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, because there`s a biggest one – when people pay les

taxes there is less money into the treasury and then we got to think about

paying things like whether it`s Medicaid –

RYAN: You know where we get the money from?

VAN SUSTEREN: I guess you`re expecting a robust economy and people are

paying more taxes.

RYAN: No, and you get it from – you get it from closing special interest

loopholes and carve outs (ph).

VAN SUSTEREN: Well, then you voted against the – you were one of the

voters against the – what was the tax code a number of years ago, the

program, where the 3,30, the loopholes are going to be –

RYAN: I am not sure what you`re talking about.

VAN SUSTEREN: The bipartisan tax commission, you were on it.

RYAN: Simpson Bowles.

VAN SUSTEREN: Yes, Simpson Bowles. You voted against that.

RYAN: It was a (INAUDIBLE) our tax increase. I don`t want to raise taxes.

VAN SUSTEREN: But that got rid of the 3,300 loopholes.

RYAN: Yes, and it raised taxes of trillion dollars. Oh, and by the way, it

hollowed out our military, and by the way, it did nothing to repeal

Obamacare do entitlement reforms –

VAN SUSTEREN: So yours is an improvement –over that?

RYAN: – which is necessary to our budget (ph) policies.

VAN SUSTEREN: So yours is an improvement over that?

RYAN: Absolutely it`s an improvement over that. But the point you`re

saying, where do you get the money from, close loopholes, close the special

interest Washington carve outs and that means more incomes subject to

taxation so we`re going to lower the rates on our businesses and be fair.

Here`s the problem with the tax code right now. You send your money to

Washington and then a few have a special carve out for your business, for

your industry, if you do something Washington approves of, then they`ll let

you keep some of your money back.

We don`t like that. Keep your money in the first place. Let`s make our

companies competitive and let`s make good business decisions dominate their

decision making, not what`s good for Washington carve outs.

VAN SUSTEREN: I find it fundamentally – I find it bizarre but I bet not

one member of congress can do his or her own taxes because it`s so

complicated. I mean it`s very –

RYAN: It`s a testament. It`s a testament to just how awful this thing is.

By the way –

VAN SUSTEREN: That`s what I mean. I mean no one understands the tax code.

Former Secretary of Defense Rumsfeld tells me he sends his in and says he

did he best or something. He pays accountants to do it.

RYAN: Our tax plan by the way shows the vast, vast majority of Americans,

upwards of 96 percent can fill out their taxes on a postcard. When we`re

done simplifying the tax code, getting the lobbyist carve outs our of the

tax code, lowering our rates and letting people have a simple system, most

Americans will be able to fill out their taxes on a postcard.

VAN SUSTEREN: You`ll blow up K Street then, the lobbyists?

RYAN: Yes we will.

VAN SUSTEREN: You`ll blow them up.

RYAN: I`ve been trying to do this for years. I`m just so excited we

finally get a chance to do this because we have the house and the senate

and the president who is with us on getting this stuff out of the tax code,

cleaning it up and getting this thing cleaned up.

If you can clean up the cesspool of the tax code and give us a pro-growth

tax code, that is how you grow the economy. That`s how you take power and

money out of Washington and give it back to the people and we are so

excited. We have a president that is here to work with us in doing that.

VAN SUSTEREN: One of the president`s programs is an infrastructure program

and in the 2009 federal stimulus, a big component of it was infrastructure

which a lot of Republicans fought against the 2009 stimulus. They probably

didn`t like other parts of it. If – where are we going to get the money

for his infrastructure bill?

RYAN: First of all, I`d say that stimulus was a lot of other spending that

wasn`t quite as much stimulus, but the thing –

VAN SUSTEREN: Did it work?

RYAN: No, it didn`t. It didn`t work at all actually. It just gave us a big

debt hangover. But the point I`d say is stimulus infrastructure spending is

not instant jobs and that`s the mistake they made back in those days I

think. These things aren`t so shovel ready. It does take time. I think the

real reason the president wants to do this is because we have a crumbling

infrastructure problem and you need a good modern infrastructure for

economic growth to occur.

Not just the jobs building the infrastructure, but you need to have a good

highway system. You need to have a good bridge system, a good pipeline

system, a good canal and waterway system for economic growth to occur, for

a modern economy to succeed. And so, he sees this and we agree with him,

and we`ve added this to our agenda at his request.

We need to upgrade and modernize America`s infrastructure. Our budget in

the spring is going to have to figure out how to balance those priorities

and pay for it and our big goal is to leverage the private sector dollars

as much as possible so that the public taxpayer isn`t paying for all of

this. But we do think there are innovative ways to get the private sector

to pony up money to fix and modernize a lot of our infrastructure.

And we think that`s necessary just as a foundation for economic growth.

It`s not the jobs in and of themselves, which you do make by building

bridges and things like this, but it`s the economic growth that comes from

having a modern infrastructure that is in dire need of repair.

VAN SUSTEREN: One thing you and I always talk about and I know you have to

go so I hope you`ll come back and talk about it later.

RYAN: You`re going to bring up the Packers, aren`t you?

VAN SUSTEREN: No, no. I won`t –

RYAN: So depressing right now.

VAN SUSTEREN: I`m not going to bring up the Packers. That was like too

awful. You and I both choose (ph) – that`s too awful. Come back and then

we`ll talk inner cities sometimes. You and I talked about that. You used to

work for Jack Kemp and the president talked about it at his inaugural

address so, we`ll have another discussion later on with inner cities.

RYAN: I`d love to do that. That would be great.

VAN SUSTEREN: Anyway, thank you and Go, Pack, go next year.

RYAN: Go, Pack, go. Next year.

VAN SUSTEREN: What a rotten year. It was nice to see you Mr. Speaker.

RYAN: Yes, you too Greta.

VAN SUSTEREN: It was nice to see you.

RYAN: Congratulations. Welcome back.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you.

VAN SUSTEREN: Ahead, President Trump vowed to start building that border

wall. We`ll get a live report from the southern border.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: The secretary of Homeland

Security working with myself and my staff will begin immediate construction

of a border wall.

(APPLAUSE)

Our order also does the following. Ends the policy of catch and release at

the border, requires other countries to take back their criminals. They

will take them back. Cracks down on sanctuary cities. Empowers ICE Officers

to target and remove those who pose a threat to public safety. Calls for

the hiring of another 5,000 border patrol officers. Calls for the tripling

the number of ICE officers.

(APPLAUSE)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump calls for the immediate construction of a

border wall but will Mexico pay for it? I asked speaker Ryan what he

thought.

VAN SUSTEREN: Today he announced he wants to begin building that wall.

Who`s going to pay for it?

RYAN: First off, we`re going to pay for it and front the money up, but I

do think that there are various ways of as you know and I know your follow-

up question is – is Mexico going to pay for the wall? There are a lot of

different ways of getting Mexico to contribute to doing this and there are

different ways of defining how exactly they pay for it.

Point is, he has a promise he made to the American people which is to

secure our border. A wall is a big part of that. We agree with that goal

and we will be working with him to finance construction of the physical

barrier including the wall on the southern border.

VAN SUSTEREN: NBC`s Gadi Schwartz is in the border town of Nogales, Arizona. Gadi

Arizona. Gadi

GADI SCHWARTZ, CORRESPONDENT, NBC NEWS: Hey, Greta, yes. We`re here in

Nogales, Arizona and that over there is Nogales, Mexico. Both of these

communities seem to be on the same page when it comes to their opposition

to this wall, in fact, to this fence, too. A lot of them were telling us

they don`t respect this fence. They see a border patrol and the border

patrol will apprehend them but they don`t really see this as a deterrent.

One man told us it takes about 15 seconds to climb over that fence.

Now, we were talking to a lot of the people down along the fence on both

sides of the border. A lot of them telling us that this was about family.

They`ve got family over here in the United States and family over here in

Mexico. And they were saying that the fence right now, as it is where you

can see through it, serves as somewhat of a meeting place for families.

They come here, they speak to each other. Some families come very

regularly. Other families – we saw one woman come here and she hadn`t seen

her sister in 11 years. Here`s a little bit about what they had to say.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: (SPOKEN IN FOREIGN LANGUAGE)

SCHWARTZ: She says that every eight days that her kids come to the wall

and then she`s able to communicate with them.

Do you think that a lot of people on this side of the border would work on

the wall?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: I don`t think so.

SCHWARTZ: No, you don`t think so? Why not?

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Because nobody like Trump over here.

SCHWARTZ: Nobody likes Trump.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Everybody hates him.

SCHWARTZ: Greta, just a little while ago you were asking that $10 to $15

billion question – who is going to pay for that wall? That`s a big concern

for the people on the Mexican side of the border. They say that they have

heard Trump say he wants them to pay for it. Obviously, Enrique Pena Nieto,

the president of Mexico, has said that the United States is going to pay

for it. They are not going to pay for it so that is still yet to be seen.

Greta?

VAN SUSTEREN: Gadi, thank you.

Speaker Ryan says he`s fine with Trump`s call for a major investigation

into voter fraud. That`s next.

VAN SUSTEREN: President Trump took to twitter today calling for a major

investigation into voter fraud despite any evidence. Speaker Ryan telling

me though that he is fine with it and open to an investigation. Annie

Linskey is the national political reporter for the “Boston Globe.” Yamiche

Alcindor, is a reporter for the “New York Times” and MSNBC contributor.

Yamiche, tell me where this investigation is going to go if any place?

YAMICHE ALCINDOR, CONTRIBUTOR, MSNBC: It`s really hard to say where it`s

going to go because as of now there`s really no evidence that there is

widespread voter fraud. And I should add that President Trump`s lawyers in

defending him against a recount that Jill Stein asked for, they also said

that there was no evidence of widespread voter fraud. So it`s going to be

interesting to see what states and what he considers voter fraud.

VAN SUSTEREN: Annie, you know, we`re always going to find some fraud in

anything. I think the key here is whether, you know, there`s widespread,

and certainly enough to change the popular vote significantly. But I don`t

know who`s going to do this investigation. I know President Trump expects

it to be Capitol Hill, DOJ investigation, a task force. Do you have any

insight?

ANNIE LINSKEY, POLITICAL REPORTER, BOSTON GLOBE: That part is much like

much of the story, very unclear. I mean the thing, Greta, that does seem

very clear is that Donald Trump seems to be able to see things and see

enemies where they don`t exist or see people where they don`t exist.

Whether it`s looking out on the field and at the mall and seeing supporters

who were not actually there and complaining about his crowd size, or

looking at the election results and seeing this massive amount of voter

fraud, according to him, that there is no evidence of.

And that seems to be the pattern with this president, is that he is

fighting these phantom enemies. Meanwhile, there are very real issues to

take on.

VAN SUSTEREN: Yamiche, it would probably be smart at least if I were

advising the president, he hasn`t asked me, of course. I haven`t spoken to

him, but to figure out a way to sort of get away from this. I mean it`s

always good if the states can examine – the Secretary of State, the

individual states can make sure that they have votes that have some

integrity, but I think he needs to get out of this one.

ALCINDOR: I think there are a lot of people who feel that way. I would

imagine that a lot of Republicans are thinking, look, we`ve been waiting so

long to have all this control and now we have it. I was looking at your

interview with Paul Ryan. He really felt – he looked giddy when he was

talking about all the things that they could do with the tax reform.

So this idea that the president is still talking about crowd sizes on one

day and then launching an investigation into voter fraud on another day, it

just seems kind of whimsical and bizarre because there are a lot of things

they could be doing. They could really be implementing conservative ideals

and, of course, he is doing that. He is signing all these executive orders

but just have this still be on his plate and be talking about voter fraud

when there is no evidence is just bizarre.

VAN SUSTEREN: And of course, we have 20 seconds left, but the media

certainly takes the bait on all these stories.

LINSKEY: Yes. Well, that`s right. Although it does make you wonder, I

mean, why is he sort of undermining the legitimacy of his own win? I mean,

it really is head scratching as to why this is a topic that he was talking

about.

VAN SUSTEREN: Thank you, both.

And “For The Record” tonight a secret service agent, a serious message and

what we should all agree on.

VAN SUSTEREN: Back here in Philadelphia, I have something to say “For The

Record.” Wow! Anyway, for the record, you`d have to have your head buried

in the sand not know the nation is deeply divided and some people are

saying all sorts of dopey and emotional and careless things, even

incendiary.

MADONNA, SINGER: I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White

House. But I know that this won`t change anything.

VAN SUSTEREN: Lots of the things said, the dopey, and yes, even the

incendiary like Madonna`s comment are protected by the first amendment. I

do think it was a stupid thing to say but I don`t think Madonna will blow

up the White House, although it is indeed true, there are others out there

who act on things they hear like the guy from North Carolina who showed up

at my neighborhood pizza joint because he read on the internet the

ridiculous conspiracy theory that Hillary Clinton`s campaign was running a

child trafficking network in that pizza joint. I go there often. I only see

families and pizza.

And while the first amendment is vast, there`s a line which brings me to

this. Secret service agent Kerry O`Grady posted on her Facebook page that

she would rather do jail time than take a bullet for President Donald

Trump. That`s my line crossed.

Whether you`re for or against President Trump, that`s the job of the Secret

Service, at least for those on protective detail. So, that agent should be

fired. Yeah, I know. She backed down on it but she crossed that line. Not

only has she said she won`t do her job, but that is the kind of serious

message that could taint the Secret Service. That`s very dangerous.

P.S. I really hate it when women are bad role models. One step forward, two

