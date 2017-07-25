All In with Chris Hayes, Transcript 7/25/2017 Senate Republicans advance Health Care Bill

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: July 25, 2017

Guest: Mike Rounds, Sherrod Brown, Sari Horowitz

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

CROWD: Shame! Shame! Shame!

HAYES: Republicans advance health care in the Senate. And the final fight

begins.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: We`re going to

try to come up with something that`s really spectacular.

HAYES: Tonight the historic Republican jam job and what untold damage it

could cause.

SEN. JOHN MCCAIN (R), ARIZONA: I don`t think that will work in the end and

probably shouldn`t.

HAYES: Then,

TRUMP: I`m very disappointed with the Attorney General but we will see

what happens.

HAYES: Donald Trump starts the clock on his own Attorney General.

TRUMP: Time will tell. Time will tell.

HAYES: The latest on the President`s humiliation of Jeff Sessions and what

it means for the Russia investigation. Plus, what we learned from Jared

Kushner in a second day on the Hill. And did Paul Manafort cut a deal to

get out of testifying in public?

PAUL MANAFORT, That`s what he said. That`s what I said. That`s -

obviously, that`s what our position is.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. At this very moment,

there is a bill on the floor in the United States Senate that would

effectively kill ObamaCare. This after the Republican controlled body

passed by the thinnest possible margin, the motion to proceed to debate the

repeal of the Affordable Care Act. And this was the scene this afternoon

as that motion came to a vote.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PROTESTERS: Kill the Bill, don`t kill us! Kill the bill, don`t kill us!

SEN. ROB PORTMAN (R), OHIO: Sergeant at Arms will restore order in the

chamber.

PROTESTERS: Shame! Shame! Shame!

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Despite those protests and others, and despite approval numbers in

the low teens, the motion passed today thanks to two men. Vice President

Mike Pence who was once again forced to cast a tie breaking Senate vote and

Senator John McCain, now battling brain cancer and only ten days out of

surgery who returned to Washington today to the Senate to a standing

ovation from his colleagues and then provided the deciding vote to move the

bill to the floor and further President Trump`s agenda. After that, McCain

then gave a speech in which he described the legislative process which he

himself had helped facilitate as bankrupt, later test and called for

change.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MCCAIN: I voted for the motion to proceed to allow the debate to continue

and amendments will be offered. I will not vote for this bill as it is

today. We tried to do this by coming up with a proposal behind closed

doors in consultation with the administration, then springing on it

skeptical members, trying to convince them that it`s better than nothing.

That it`s better than nothing? Asking to us swallow our doubts and force

to pass to unified opposition. I don`t think that`s going to work in the

end and probably shouldn`t. Why don`t we try the old way of legislating in

the Senate, the way our rules and customs encouraged us to act? If this

process ends in failure which seems likely, then let`s return to regular

order.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What Senate Republicans have done so far is a process that is

entirely unprecedented. It has violated as Senator McCain had said, every

single norm of the Senate, every single tradition and unlike the Senate

consideration of the Affordable Care Act eight years ago, which had 53

meetings in the Finance Committee alone, 44 hearings and public events, so

far none of that has occurred in the GOP Senate handling of its own Health

care Bill. Now, Senator McCain says he`s a no on this bill in its current

form. So now the question becomes, do Republicans as whole ratify a

process they themselves decry every chance they get? A process that will

permanently alter the mechanisms of American governance and legislation.

One that will produce legislation that would - according to Congressional

Budget Office ultimately reduce the number of Americans insured by as much

as 32 million. Legislation that could very well cause a catastrophic

implosion of every single individual health insurance market in all 50

states while raising premiums and splashing Medicaid that provides vital

care, seniors, the disabled and children. Are they prepared to own what

comes after a yes vote? Earlier I spoke with Republican Senator Mike who

had just voted yes on the motion to proceed.

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: Do you think it is a good idea to restructure a sixth of the

American economy without holding a single hearing?

MIKE ROUNDS (R) SOUTH DAKOTA: What we know is that`s the only option

available to us right now. We`re proceeding from where we are today.

There`s a lot of us that would have thought earlier that hearings would

have been appropriate but became a matter of timing. We`ve got until the

end of - the end of September in which to utilize this particular

reconciliation vehicle. So we can argue about whether or not it`s the

right move now but it is the position that we find ourselves in.

HAYES: But Senator, you - Senator, I don`t have the power to stop it if I

don`t like the process nor do a hundreds of millions of American citizen.

You do. And it`s very strange for me to watch members of the Senate

complain about the process, your colleague John Mccain, incredibly

eloquent. I want to read to you a portion of what he said there. He said

this was a - coming up of a proposal behind closed doors and then springing

it on skeptical members, essentially kind of jam it down the throats of the

Senate. You can stop that. You members of the Senate, you can hold

hearings.

ROUNDS: I think I lost you.

HAYES: All I`m saying Senator is that you have the power. You and your

colleagues who complain about this process, who don`t like it, you have the

power to stop it. But no one seems to want to stop it.

ROUNDS: Actually we don`t have it right now. We`re stuck with the system

that`s in place now because -

HAYES: That`s not true though. You could have voted no in the motion to

proceed today.

ROUNDS: Actually didn`t we know what the result would have been and the

result would have been a continuation of an ObamaCare product that next

year will go up between 20 and 40 percent premiums and that`s if the

President agrees to continue the subsidies to the insurance company. So,

we recognize that that is the worst-case scenario. It is a failing system.

HAYES: Wait a second -

ROUNDS: But we have an opportunity to do is to actually make change in the

system based upon the amendments that we`re looking out right now. And

what I`ve seen right now, I like the proposals that have come up so far. I

like the idea of having 77,000 more South Dakotans have a chance to have a

stable market that`s going to come down by 30 percent by the year 2020. I

like the idea of having 32,000 more South Dakotans actually have a chance

to get a tax advantage for their health care that they have today. I like

those options.

HAYES: Senator, everything that we`ve seen from the independent analysis

from the CBO of the various options, whether it`s BCRA, whether it`s the

House Bill would mean tens of millions people with less insurance, premiums

going up and deductibles going up. Those are the major complaints people

have.

ROUNDS: No, that`s not - that is incorrect because we actually got - we

actually got -

HAYES: That is true.

ROUNDS: No, sir. We`ve actually got the budget - the CBO report, that

under the original Senate Bill, without even the amendments that we want to

put on it will actually reduce the premiums by 30 percent by the year 2020.

HAYES: Which bill are you talking about?

ROUNDS: This is what they call the BCRA which is the first - the initial

Senate Bill which has already been out. It`s 122 pages in length. I`ve

read it. I hope a lot of other people have as well. There`s also been a

complete CBO report on it as well. You are correct that it suggests that

there will be a decrease in the number of people insured but we already

know that their estimate was off by 5 million because they used the 2016th

instead of the 2017 base. And we already lost 5 million more people in

this - in the last fiscal year that didn`t keep - that didn`t keep their

insurance under ObamaCare.

HAYES: But here`s what is so maddening about this process. I trying to

follow it as journalist, as citizen. I feel like I`m at a - at a sidewalk

in Manhattan playing three card Monty where the bill keeps flashing up and

it keeps changing. So the bill that you just referenced scored by the CBO

will reduce the number of people that have insurance, that we know -

ROUNDS: And it will reduce premiums, we know that.

HAYES: Some people`s premiums will go up and deductibles will go up for

some folks. That`s not disputable, right? There are going to be losers in

this.

ROUNDS: Actually, the deductibles don`t go up but the premiums in some

cases would go up unless we don`t make additional amendments to the bill.

HAYES: And not only that -

ROUNDS: Those amendments are also being provided as well. But the problem

is we don`t have those scores yet.

HAYES: Let`s get to the bottom line, right? The President promised that

he would not cut Medicaid. He promised it multiple times, he distinguished

himself from other Republican in the primary field by saying he wouldn`t

cut Medicaid. Can you look people in the eyes and say the bill we`ll pass

will be signed by the President if that happens will not cut Medicaid?

ROUNDS: I can tell you that the bill that`s under consideration, the

initial bill that`s under consideration right now, Medicaid, would actually

go up - would actually go up by 24 percent between now and the year 2024 -

HAYES: Right, but it would take $800 billion out of the program.

ROUNDS: It would - it would - no, it would take a projection. And

remember, you`re talking D.C. now, let`s talk real world. We`re talking

about a smaller increase and what it would otherwise be -

HAYES: Senator, if you`re - if you`re a baseball player - if you`re a

baseball player inside the three-year contract for $9 million and they come

back to you and say here`s the three-year contract for $7 million, you`ve

taken a $2 million pay cut. Everyone understands that.

ROUNDS: Well - no wait, if you already had it. But in this particular

case, we don`t already have it. What we do know -

HAYES: We do, it`s there.

ROUNDS: - is that if we - if we don`t anything to control costs within

the program, the program very well might not even be sustainable for the

next generation. What we`re trying to do is to actually make Medicaid

sustainable not just for the rest of this generation but the generation to

follow.

HAYES: All right, Senator Mike Rounds, thanks for your time tonight. I

really appreciate it.

ROUNDS: Absolutely. You bet.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: In additional Republican Senators Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins,

Senate Democrats were united in opposition of the motion the proceed.

Democratic leaders are vowing to fight both the bill and the process that

brought it about.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SEN. CHUCK SCHUMER (D-NY) MINORITY LEADER: We will not stand for the

roosts that they went through today to try and move the bill along and we

are going to fight and fight and fight and fight until this bill is dead.

SEN. BERNIE SANDERS (D), VERMONT: Our job is to make sure all Americans

have health care not throw 22 million people off the care they have.

SEN. ELIZABETH WARREN (D) MASSACHUSETTS: Health Care is a basic human

right and we are here to fight for your basic human right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now, Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio who voted against the

motion to proceed along with the other Democrats today. Senator, your

colleague Mike Rounds of South Dakota says it`s the first step towards

lower premiums, lower deductibles, better access. I assume you don`t think

that`s true.

SEN. SHERROD BROWN (D), OHIO: I don`t know that anybody believes that.

The Congressional Budget Office said to pick the bill, either 18 or 22 or

30 million people lose insurance. Premiums in Ohio for a 60-year-old will

go up over $1,000. Senator Heller from Nevada, Republican from Nevada said

there`s nothing in this bill that would bring costs down. This bill is

primarily a tax cut for the people that helped write the bill. The drug

companies, the insurance companies, Wall Street, it`s a tax cut for them

and it`s an attack on Medicaid. And it means that - I met a man at the

Talbert House in Cincinnati, he said, with his daughter - his 30-year-old

daughter sitting there, if we didn`t have Medicaid, my daughter would be

dead. Because Medicaid has made such a difference in so many people`s

lives in my state.

HAYES: Part of what is remarkable about this process is that Mitch

McConnell keeps hiding what is actually happening and getting people to buy

in on these incremental yeses, we`ll fix it later, we`ll fix it later,

we`ll fix it later, so far, it`s working. But at a certain point, you guys

in the Senate are going to have to vote on an actual thing.

BROWN: Well, that`s exactly right. And I - they seem to be avoiding that

day. But you know, it`s - which door? Behind door number one, behind door

number two, behind door number three? Behind which door of the Mitch

McConnell magic trick - magic show, behind each door, higher premiums and

less coverage for Ohioans or for Nevadans or for Kentuckians. It is the

same in every one of his bills. It`s tax cuts for the drug companies, the

insurance companies, the richest families in our country and it`s less

coverage and less service and higher premiums for Ohioans.

HAYES: So then, well, the question is what can Democrats do right now? I

mean, there`s very much all eyes on the country are on this. This is an

incredibly important issue, it`s life or death for a lot of people, you

guys are in the minority, what can you do?

BROWN: Well, what we do is we talk to people and listen to people. And

I`ve talked to literally three or four dozen hospital administrators. If

they`re small hospitals, they tell me their hospitals could very well close

on these Medicaid cuts. It means they`re cutting back on services. It

means, they`re laying off people. It means that people are losing

insurance. I talked to people who treat opioid addiction, I talk to

Children`s Hospital people and they`re all talking to their U.S. Senators

and U.S. House members all over the country. That`s why this bill has

about 15 percent public support.

HAYES: So, but -

BROWN: And I just can`t believe my - well go ahead, Chris.

HAYES: Well, no, I mean, they`re going to vote for it anyway though. At

this point, the public support -

HAYES: I guess my question is will they?

HAYES: Well, I don`t know.

BROWN: Fundamentally you got 15 percent of the public (INAUDIBLE) bill,

you have members of Congress who - all of whom have insurance paid for.

Health insurance paid for by taxpayers that are - that are about to vote to

take away insurance from millions of people who have 10 and 12 and $15 an

hour jobs, people who have jobs but don`t have insurance like we do. And I

can`t believe frankly morally that me and my colleagues, in the end, are

going to step up and vote for tax cuts for the richest contributors and

take insurance away from so many who work hard but simply aren`t lucky

enough to have health insurance.

HAYES: What is the psychology of a Senator in this situation right now

because I think the idea is you`re in for a penny, in for a pound. Is

anyone going to have the wherewithal to back out?

BROWN: I don`t know. I think that they`re listening to their biggest

contributors. A Republican Senate colleague of mine told me that he was

raising money for another Senator and he said all kinds - he called one

person after another who was saying, I`m not going to help that Senator

unless he helps President Trump repeal the Affordable Care Act.

HAYES: Right.

BROWN: So the pressure of money is so great here but the public pressure

is greater. And Democracy has worked so far. I mean, it`s taken them

seven months to do this. You know, Chris, when you and I talk in January,

none of us thought that this bill would be anything but quickly moving

through Senate and the House and the Affordable Care Act would be repealed.

It is because of public pressure in Mansfield, in Youngstown, and Toledo,

and Dayton, and all over my state and all over the country that`s made a

lot of House and Senate members sit back and think, I`m not so sure we

should take insurance away and give a tax cut to the drug companies.

HAYES: Senator Sherrod Brown, thank you.

BROWN: Thank you.

HAYES: Next the President continues publicly berating Jeff Sessions. And

tonight, breaking news in Washington Post, apparently the Attorney General

has no plans of resigning. The latest after the two-minute break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I am disappointed in the Attorney General. He should not have

recused himself almost immediately after he took office. And if he was

going to recuse himself, he should have told me prior to taking office and

I would have quite simply picked somebody else. So I think that`s a bad

thing not for the President but for the Presidency. I think it`s unfair to

the Presidency. And that`s the way I feel. I told you before, I`m very

disappointed with the Attorney General. But we will see what happens.

Time will tell. Time will tell.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: The President of the United States continues to publicly humiliate

his Attorney General. In addition to those comments next to the Lebanese

Prime Minister in the Rose Garden today, the President tweeted this

morning, “The Attorney General Jeff Sessions has taken a very weak position

on Hillary Clinton crimes - where are E-mails and DNC server - and Intel

leakers. The President also unloaded in the interview at the Wall Street

Journal saying he`s “very disappointed in Sessions” and is “looking at

firing him.” Now, Sessions was the very first Senator to endorse Donald

Trump (INAUDIBLE) the MAGA cap at a rally in his home state of Alabama all

the way back in February. But Trump is playing that down that endorsement

telling the Journal “He was a Senator from Alabama, I won the state by a

lot, massive numbers. A lot of the states I won by massive numbers, but he

was a Senator, he looks at 40,000 people, he probably says, what do I have

to lose and he endorsed me. So it`s not like a great loyal thing about the

endorsement.” Sessions recused himself from the Russian investigation in

March after it was revealed he had met twice with the Russian Ambassador

while working on Trump`s campaign, meetings that Sessions did not disclose

during his confirmation hearings even though he was asked about them under

oath. That recusal eventually led to the appointment of Special Counsel

Robert Mueller, a development that now appears to threaten Trump`s

Presidency and now has turned the President against his own Attorney

General. Joining me now, Pulitzer Price Winning Reporter, Sari Horowitz

who covers the Justice Department for the Washington Post. You have a

story that just went out with some of the latest developments. What is

happening now?

SARA HOROWITZ, WASHINGTON POST JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REPORTER: Well, as you

just said, this is just an extraordinary spectacle playing out in

Washington over the last couple days and especially the day when the

President tweeted about his Attorney General`s weakness and then went out

in the Rose Garden and again made disparaging remarks as if Jeff Sessions

doesn`t know already that he`s disappointed in him, really keeping him

twisting in the wind. But back at the Justice Department, I was at the

Justice Department all day today. No indication that the Attorney General

will resign. In fact, quite the opposite. I asked him last week when the

first disparaging comments were made by the President whether he was going

to resign and he said no. I love this job. We are doing the work of the

Department. We`re moving forward and it felt the same way at the Justice

Department today. He`s moving forward on this conservative agenda and at

the end of the day today, in fact, the Attorney General announced a

crackdown on so called sanctuary cities. The Justice Department is going

to withhold some funding from cities who don`t cooperate with Federal

Immigration Officials. And tomorrow we`re hearing, either tomorrow or the

next day, Sessions is going to announce leak investigations. Exactly what

Trump was complaining about that he hadn`t been doing.

HAYES: You know, Jeff Sessions is a sort of a hero, I would say, to the

kind of Breitbart set - the publication that was published by Steve Bannon

and works in the White House. So he called it was said it was a platform

for the alt right. Breitbart and that part of the right, the alt right and

other parts of the right have rushed to Sessions` defense in quite a

spirited manner. It seems to me it`s perhaps not coincidental this

announcement about crackdown in so called sanctuary cities as he is in the

bunker taking incoming from the President of the United States.

HOROWITZ: Yes, except, I got to tell you, of all the cabinet heads, Jeff

Sessions is the one who has done the most since he came in on February 9th

until now, to push forward the conservative agenda of President Trump. I

mean, he, in terms of criminal justice, civil asset forfeiture cracking

down on immigration, he has been moving forward methodically undoing the

policies of President Obama and former Attorney General Eric Holder and

putting in his own. So it`s not really a surprise if Breitbart or Rush

Limbaugh or conservative or conservative Senators would come to his defense

because he represents the base.

HAYES: Yes, exactly. Going back to the sort of model of the war on drugs,

escalating sentences for nonviolent drug offenders, civil assets

forfeiture, in which your property can be taken even before you`re

convicted of a crime. He sort of pursued all those agendas. What is

remarkable also here is that all of the President`s interview with Lester

Holt in which he was very open about the fact that he was explicitly

thinking about Russia when he fires his FBI Director after telling him to

basically back off Flynn. The President is telegraphing here, he doesn`t

like Jeff Sessions because Jeff Sessions recused himself in such a fashion

that he could not control, direct or manipulate an investigation into the

President.

HOROWITZ: And what is so interesting here is he complain that Jeff

Sessions didn`t tell him about this ahead of time. But Jeff Sessions

really wouldn`t know ahead of time that there was this kind of Russia

investigation going on before he came in and that he would have to recuse

himself. Career Justice Department Lawyers came to him when he first got

there and said, look, this would be a violation because you were on the

campaign. You can`t oversee this investigation. And seriously, all

lawyers would agree that this would have been the right thing to do and it

was the right thing for him to recuse himself. And ironically that is the

thing that the President is criticizing him about.

HAYES: We should also note that part of that recusal is the President -

that Jeff Sessions, the Attorney General, when a Senator and a nominee

under oath said he didn`t have any dealings with Russians, he then had to

revise that statement. He met twice with Kislyak. He then had said that

he didn`t talk about the campaign. There`s reporting indicating that

intelligence intercepts indicate that Kislyak said he did talk about the

campaign with Jeff Sessions. So Sessions sort of has his own issues in

terms of the veracity of the statements on this particular matter.

HOROWITZ: Yes, exactly Chris. The Washington Post reported last week that

according to intercepts and information from Kislyak to his Russian

superiors, he said he had substantive conversations with Jeff Sessions.

And Jeff Sessions has said publicly and testified before the Senate

Intelligence Committee that he doesn`t recall those conversations. That is

a problem. It is a cloud hanging over him. And let me point out that this

issue about the recusal happen in March. I think he recused himself, I

think it was March 3rd. So since then, the President has been basically

freezing him out. He`s been disappointed, annoyed with Jeff Sessions all

these months. We are just hearing about it publically but this has been an

issue for the Attorney General all this time.

HAYES: This - what`s so strange about this, the sort of titanic levels of

passive aggressiveness. I mean, the President has the power to fire the

Attorney General. If he doesn`t like the job he`s doing, he can do that.

It seems that Jeff Sessions recognizes that despite the fact his catch

phrase was you`re fired, the cold truth about the president is, he doesn`t

actually like firing people.

HOROWITZ: Correct. And what we`ve been told is that people at the Justice

Department close to Jeff Sessions made it clear to the White House that

he`s not resigning. And so it`s sort of a situation where he`s kind of if

the President wants to fire him, I mean, he`s going to have to fire him.

And when the President was asked today by a reporter in the Rose Garden,

are you going to fire him, he said, you know, we`ll see. Time will tell.

Time will tell.

HAYES: All right, Sari Horowitz, thanks for being with me.

HOROWITZ: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, Paul Manafort cuts a deal to avoid public hearing. Is

Jared Kushner is on Capitol Hill once again? The latest on the Russia

investigations after this quick break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Some late breaking news in the ongoing Russia investigations of

Trump campaign, former Trump Campaign Chairman, Paul Manafort, narrowly

avoided publicly testifying before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Russia

interference in the 2016 election. Manafort is making plans to speak with

Senate Investigators in the future leaving the Committee to drop the

subpoena they had issued him this week. Earlier in the day, both Manafort

and Jared Kushner, President son-in-law, Senior Adviser, spoke to

Congressional Investigators on that same issue. Manafort spoke to the

Staff of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Kushner to the Members of the

House Intelligence Committee where he was questioned for nearly three

hours. On Monday, Kushner made a public statement denying collusion with

any foreign governments during the campaign before himself speaking with

Senate Staffers. Crucially, none of those conversations of neither of

those two men have been public even as questions pile up about a meeting in

June 2016 between Manafort, Kushner, Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer

in hopes of finding dirt on Hillary Clinton supplied by the Russian

government ahead of the November election. The meeting was set up by Trump

Jr. who was offered shifting explanations behind who was present and what

exactly went on. President Trump today again called the investigation a

“witch hunt” and said Kushner “did very well yesterday.” Why the people in

Trump`s orbit are so eager to avoid public testimony is next.

HAYES: Congressional investigators this week are pressing Trump associates

about Russian interference in the presidential election, including any

potential ties with the Trump campaign. Three separate congressional

committees are in touch with associates to the president. There`s also, of

course, the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller even as

speculation has swirled. The president could try to remove Mueller

somehow, perhaps by first removing the attorney general.

As we mentioned earlier, Attorney General Jeff Sessions currently appears

to be in peril, precisely because the president is upset he recused himself

from the Russian investigation is making

it harder for the president to try to quash or control Mueller`s efforts.

So far, however, despite all the president`s efforts, investigations

continue to peel back the layers of Russia`s role in the election.

Joining me now, former Watergate prosecutor and MSNBC contributor Jill

Wine-Banks and Bob Bauer, former White House counsel to the president.

Bob, let me start with you, because I`m kind of confused about the back and

forth that`s happening about the subpoenas. I mean, congress can issue

subpoenas to whoever they want. Those people have to come before or

essentially take the fifth is my understanding. What is the substance of

these negotiations whereby they cut these deals where they don`t have to

testify?

BOB BAUER, FORMER WHITE HOUSE COUNSEL: Congress is primarily interested in

getting the information. And the counsel to the witnesses are often,

depending on the witnesses, primarily interested in doing so in terms of

their most favorable to their clients.

So, there`s often a negotiation that leads to accommodation. And as you

point out, sometimes the information is preliminarily obtained in closed

door settings without scrutiny.

There`s an advantage to that, by the way, also from the investigation`s

point of view and that is that witnesses are not observing what others

witnesses are saying out loud in public on television.

HAYES: Yeah, Jill, I`ve heard other folks say the same thing that from

obviously from a journalistic perspective, I like people to testify in open

hearing so we that can report on it and talk about it, but from an

investigative perspective, it is actually better if they`re not doing that.

Do you agree?

JILL WINE-BANKS, FORMER WATERGATE PROSECUTOR: There are two things. One,

as a citizen, I like you as a journalist want to hear what`s going on. I

want to know what`s happened

in our country so that I know how to vote and what to do.

So that`s one side of it.

In terms of as an investigator, as a lawyer in a prosecution, it doesn`t

matter one way or the

other. You`re getting the information that you need. And if a witness is

more comfortable in a secret setting, that`s okay too. Eventually, the

congress may want to have this public so that the American people know.

The prosecutor will always do it in a private setting, in grand jury, where

it wn`t ever be

public.

HAYES: Bob, it appears that we are sort of in a kind of slow Saturday

night massacre in this

respectful. I mean, James Comey was fired. He was fired in the

president`s own words while the president was thinking about Russia. That

led to the appointment of the special counsel precisely I think for those

reasons, right, we had evidence the president was essentially trying to

squash this.

He`s now ruminating about removing the attorney general precisely because

of the fact that he recused himself.

What would happen, what it precipitate in a sort of technical sense were

the attorney general to be removed?

BAUER: At that point, it is not clear which of the scenarios the president

would pursue. But he would be looking, of course, for some leadership in

the department, either a new attorney general or an acting attorney

general, conceivably he would pursue both at the same time, because a new

attorney would require confirmation by the Senate, and that might, to his

mind, clear the way for him to not just – and I heard you make this

comment earlier, and I think it`s correct, not necessarily only to

terminate Mr. Sessions so he may have that in mind, but to put himself in

a position where he believes there are people who are answerable to him who

will do more to control the Mueller investigation, to oversee the Mueller

investigation, to, for example, arbiter some of these conflicts that have

alleged – that have been alleged against the Mueller team, or to pay

attention to whether they`re somehow some expansion that alarms the

president in Mr. Mueller`s mandate.

HAYES: Jill, I keep thinking that were I Robert Mueller or were I employed

by Robert Mueller in this investigation, you would have to be sort of

conducting yourself as if every day might be your last, sort of

constructing some kind of dead man switch, a time capsule that can be

preserved in the event that the thing that the president has quite clearly

signaled, which is that he does – if he can find a way to get your out of

your job, get your out of your job, that the – whatever findings you`ve

had would be preserved, right?

WINE-BANKS: Yes. And I have two things to say about that. One is during

Watergate, we actually faced this. When we had the press conference on

what was the morning of the Saturday night massacre. We didn`t know what

President Nixon was going to do, and we were worried that what

happened would happen, which is the FBI seized our offices and barred us

from taking any documents out.

But we had done something with very careful consideration, we had already

removed copies of every single important document and purloined them in a

way to our own homes where luckily we never had to face the ethical dilemma

of what we would have done if we had to disclose information. That would

have been a horrible ethical dilemma, but it was something we felt we had

to do to protect America at that point.

And so that is something that maybe he`s thinking of now to order to

protect the investigtion and the integrity of out government.

HAYES: Bob, you were the White House counsel for President Obama. And I

believe you were there while there was at least a Republican House, if I`m

not mistaken, and perhaps a Republican Senate as well. But this sort of

thought experiment I think can get worn out, but I think it is useful in

this circumstance. Can you imagine if the president fired the FBI director

because he was investigating President Obama, if he mused about firing his

attorney general, because he didn`t recuse himself, how a Republican

congress would have reacted to that?

BAUER: I don`t think it would have reacted favorably. I don`t think

there`s anything in the history of that period that suggests that`s the

case and I – again, it`s awfully hard to put ourselves into what can that

thought experiment because no president that I remember, and I did live

through Watergate, went about, shall we say, the business of dealing with

the Department of Justice in the way that this president has. And, so

beginning with early in his tenure, firing the FBI director, now the drama

with Sessions, any number of issues that you mentioned previously, all of

them represent, shall we say precedenting behavior by the chief executive.

HAYES: Carefully worded, as always. bob Bauer and Jill Wine-Banks, thank

you for joining me. I appreciate it.

Coming up, why are Republicans desperately trying to pass a bill that no

one seems to want? Sam Seder and Charlie Sykes are here to talk about the

baffling Republican strategy and what Senators talk about when they think

no one is listening, an incredible hot mic moment. Thing One, Thing Two

starts next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight. We played a clip from Texas. Congressman Blake

Farenthold last night speaking about Senate Republicans who do not agree

with him on repealing Obamacare.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. BLAKE FARENTHOLD, (R) TEXAS: Some of the people that are opposed to

this, there are some female senators from the northeast. If it was a guy

from south Texas, I might ask him to step outside and settle this Aaron

Burr style.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: One of the three female Republican Senators he seemed to be

implying, just one of them is actually from the northeast, that would be

Maine Senator Susan Collins. And today, Collins was overheard on a hot mic

following a budget hearing saying this to Democratic Jack Reed.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

SEN. SUSAN COLLINS, (R) MAINE: Did you see the one who challenged me to a

duel?

SEN. JACK REED, (D) RHODE ISLAND: I know. Trust me. Do you know why he

challenged you to a duel? Because you could beat the (EXPLETIVE DELETED)

out of him.

COLLINS: He`s huge. And he is so – I don`t mean to be unkind, but he`s

so unattractive it is unbelievable.

REED: I saw the – you know…

COLLINS: Did you see the picutre of him in his pajamas next to this bunny

– Playboy bunny?

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: OK, this is the, by now, infamous photo that Senator Collins is

referencing. It`s taken back in 2009. And the individual in the duck

pajamas, that`s the congressman currently threatening a duel.

Now, this afternoon Collins said she received an apology from Farenthold

and that she offered her own apology.

But Collins didn`t only talk about Farenthold on that hot mic, she talked

about the Trump administration. And that`s Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Republican Senator Susan Collins was caught on a hot mic today

talking to Democratic Senator Jack Reed. Collins reportedly calling the

White House budget proposal incredibly irresponsible. But then the two

seemed to discuss President Trump. At one point referencing the

president`s speech Saturday at the commissioning of the USS Ford.

(BEGIN AUDIO CLIP)

REED: I think he`s crazy.

COLLINS: I`m worried.

REED: I don`t say that lightly and as a kind of a goofy guy.

Oof, and you know, this thing – if we don`t a budget deal…

COLLINS: I know.

REED: We`re going to be paralyzed. DoD is going to be paralyzed,

everybody is going to be paralyzed.

COLLINS; I know.

REED: And he hasn`t one word – one word.

COLLINS; I don`t even think he knows that there is a BCA or anything. I

really don`t.

REED: no, he was down at the Ford commissioning saying, “I want them to

pass my budget.

(END AUDIO CLIP)

HAYES: Afterwards, Senator Collins office sought to clarify the I`m

worried comment writing in part, “Senator Collins is worried that the

elimination of transportation and housing programs in the president`s

budget request.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: That applause was for Senator John McCain who flew 2,300 miles less

than two weeks after brain surgery to help his colleagues move one step

closer to passing a health care bill that is polling at 17 percent.

And if the bill passes, McCain`s vote will also help the man who once

criticized his military service by saying, quote, I like people who weren`t

captured. He will help him score a big legislative victory.

Now, all 48 Democratic Senators voted against that procedural motion today,

meaning just three Republican votes could have stopped it, but only Senator

Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska voted against the

motion.

There were others, like Senators Dean Heller and Ron Johnson, Rob Portman,

Shelley Moore-Capito who heading into today`s vote had raised serious

concerns about the Senate`s health care plan. Heller, for instance,

perhaps realizing the Senate Bill would have a very significant and

deleterious

effect on the working poor in his state said last month, quote, I cannot

support legislation that takes away insurance from hundreds of thousands of

Nevadans. Senator Capito of West Virignia said as recently as last week

she continues to have serious concerns about the Medicaid provisions, which

leads to the question why are these Republicans now moving towards

embracing something that is so unpopular, something that could jeopardize

health coverage for millions of Americans and their constituents and that

perhaps could also cost some of these senators their careers.

We`ll try to answer that questions next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: We ended up with 51 votes, 51 to whatever. I don`t know what it

is. Yeah, 51-50. So we had two Republicans that went against us, which is

very sad, I think. It`s very, very sad for them.

But I`m very, very happy with the result. I believe now we will, over the

next week or two, come up with a plan that`s going to be really, really

wonderful for the American people.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Joining me now Charlie Sykes, MSNBC contributor, editor Right

Wisconsin; Sam Seder, MSNBC contributor, host of The Majority Report.

Charlie, let me start with you. So, you know, the argument here, and you

saw Mitch McConnell and everyone makes it, it`s never an affirmative

argument for the law. It`s basically that we promised we`d do this.

Something must be done. This is something. Ergo this must be done, right?

But at some level, that is – I guess my question is, why are they doing

it? Are they just essentially doing it because they said they would and

now they have to do something?

CHARLIE SYKES, EDITOR, RIGHT WISCONSIN: Yes. I think largely that`s the

dynamic. I mean, obviously there are principled objections here. But the

vote today was really the easy vote. Everything gets harder and it gets

uglier going forward. And Mitch McConnell did come up with a pretty good

talking point on this which is if you voted against this move to – this

procedural motion, then basically you were voting for the status quo. You

clearly did not want to do anything. So for a lot of the senators who I

think are going to vote against the Senate bill, vote against the House

bill, against

the repeal bill, this was the easy vote to at least show that they want to

do something, that they want to actually have some kind of a debate.

But, yeah, I think we`re in a Kabuki dance right now. By the way, Chris,

you`ve done a

really good job in pointing out that all the obituaries have been

premature. But here it goes, repeal is dead. Repeal and replace is dead.

And now we`re looking at this skinny bill, whatever the hell that is.

HAYES: So I think you read this differently.

SAM SEDER, HOST, MAJORITY REPORT: Yeah.

HAYES: And here is how – someone had this great. I think it was Peter

Sederman said today that McConnell has actually got a short of ingenious

strategy, which is borne of weakness, let`s be clear. Like he`s working

with a razor thin margin, which is you just get people to take little “yes”

steps and then you build up a chain of “yeses and then after you voted yes

enough and you turn around to Dean Heller and say, buddy, I`m sorry, man,

you have already got all these yeses. They`re going to hammer you either

way. You`ve got to vote for the final thing.

SEDER: Yeah. It`s like if you`ve ever bought a used car or this is how it

works. You add on 50 bucks here, $75 bucks there. All of a sudden you`re

paying $500, $600, $700 more than you thought you were going to pay at the

beginning of the process. And that`s what is happening.

I mean, look, it – this was an easier vote than they will be in the

future, but the calculation is still the same. Mitch McConnell can still

say after a bill comes out of conference and say, hey, it`s

either this for you`re basically voting for Obamacare and folks have to

remember, Donald Trump is still above 50 percent approval rating in 17

states around the country and when it comes to Republicans, the reason they

exist is to get tax cuts, and if this doesn`t happen, the permanent tax

cuts that they want, everything else becomes a lot harder to do because the

momentum is against the tide. Then people have shown you can buck

President Trump and there`s no problems.

I mean, that`s why he went to West Virginia to talk to those Boy Scouts, it

was because if Capito votes against this…

HAYES: It`s dead.

SEDER: It`s basically the most popular place in the country, you`re voting

against the president.

HAYES: That point, Charlie, it strikes me as important is that this would

be seen as Waterloo, right. I mean, the idea of anything, of them doing

anything would die if this thing dies is how they understand it and

probably they understand it properly that way.

SYKES: Yeah. But understand this, to vote no today is to vote against

this blank. But you`re

going to have a series of votes on some very specific pieces of policy.

And I think a lot of those senators are going to look at this and go, OK,

this is a crap sandwich. I`m not going to eat this. This is not on the

menu for me.

And so I do think, by the way, the analysis that you and Sam gave is

something to pay attention to. But understand that a lot of these

senators, when they have to vote on the substance, when they have to vote

on the cuts. When they have to vote on the subsidies, the slush funds, all

of the games and – this thing has really become a mess. Not to mention

the fact that the procedure right now, the procedure, the policy is almost

literally indefensible.

And I think you saw that from John McCain who voted to advance it, but then

basically called out his colleagues that this is just – this is

legislative malpractice.

HAYES: Yeah, I mean, the procedure is literally indefensible in the sense

that even John Cornyn today – I mean, no one defends the procedure. Mitch

McConnell, I think to his credit, doesn`t pretend to couch it in

sanctimony. He just…

SEDER: They didn`t hold hearings for a Supreme Court justice. I mean,

this is simply the next step. This is exactly that same…

HAYES: This is the next step. That is correct.

SEDER: We`ll move ever incrementally and pretty soon all these procedures

go away, all of these processes. And, look, Charlie is right in so far as

they`re going to vote against the next series of bills, because there`s

other things on the menu. But at one point there ends up being just one

thing on the menu…

HAYES: That`s the big question.

SEDER: And the other thing is, you…

HAYES: You support Obamacare.

SEDER: So, here`s my question to you, Charlie. Charlie, you`re someone

who – conservative radio host and a Never Trumper, but someone who is part

of the group of conservatives who said we want to repeal the ACA and we`re

sort of on board of that agenda. And it seems to me that what is happening

right now in the Senate has nothing really to do with Donald Trump, this is

basically what we would be getting if we had President Marco Rubio, if we

had president – like, this is the core of the

Republican Party and their agenda playing out right now in the Senate.

It`s not some Trumpian breaking of norms.

SYKES: Well, that`s true. I mean, obviously Donald Trump has put his own

signature, his lack of leadership and interesting in the actual substance

of the policy on all of this, but, yeah, and part of the problem is that

after seven years, what became very obvious was that the Republicans and

conservatives did not have a coherent governing alternative. They were

talking about this. It was easy to vote against it when it was a straight

repeal, but once it`s become the part of the fabric, they are unable to

come up with a legislation that can plausibly say this will actually solve

the health care problem.

Now, maybe it will solve certain fiscal issues. It will lead to the tax

cuts. But will it actually improve health care? That`s almost not even

on the table and I think this – this would reflect a significant flaw in

Republican and conservative thinking over the last decade.

HAYES: Well, that to me is what is so crazy, is the mismatch between you

can say – and the thing is that lots of the critiques in our sense are

correct, like there are lots of high deductible plans on those insurance

exchanges that people don`t like. Premiums are going up. Those are true.

But the bill doesn`t solve any of those.

SEDER: No. Because the problem is all the critiques are from the left.

All the critiques are from the left. And, look…

HAYES: It costs too much. People – right.

SEDER: It is the caricature that supposedly liberals have had of

Republicans for a long time. They don`t care about health care. And they

don`t. They are proving it now because they never came up with a plan.

HAYES: Do you think, Charlie that when it comes down to it, can you

imagine anyone not knuckling under? I mean, you know, ultimately to Sam`s

point, right, you`re going to get a lot of things that you get to vote “no”

on until you get to the thing where Mitch says, this is it, Dean. This is

it, Shelley Moore. We need you on this.

Can you imagine them saying no?

SYKES: Yes, I can. Although, you know, history is a guide here. A lot of

these folks have knuckled under in the past. A lot of people, you know,

think that if you can just give a speech and everything then you roll over.

On the other hand, look, this is the most important piece of legislation,

affects people`s lives. This has real world consequences. This is not

some esoteric budget bill. And I think this makes it harder. Every single

day that this goes on, it makes it harder to pass, you get more information

about this legislation.

And if you get to the skinny repeal, which seems to be the skinny bill that

they`re talking about. I think that you`re going to be looking at, and

people are going to go, OK, how does that actually fix any problem? OK, it

scratches our ideological itch, but what will the effect, will it unravel

the exchanges? Will it create more chaos? And will we, in fact, own all

of that?

So, we`ll find out relatively shortly.

HAYES: Scratching the ideological itch is a good phrase.

And if it goes to conference, there`s a whole other chapter we`re going to

get to as we watch this play out.

Charlie Sykes and Sam Seder, thanks for joining us.

That is All In for this evening. The Rachel Maddow Show starts right now.

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END

Copyright 2017 ASC Services II Media, LLC. All materials herein are

protected by United States copyright law and may not be reproduced,

distributed, transmitted, displayed, published or broadcast without the

prior written permission of ASC Services II Media, LLC. You may not alter

or remove any trademark, copyright or other notice from copies of the

content.>