All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 5/4/2017

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC ALL IN HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: It no longer

matters because we won.

HAYES: Trumpcare survives in the House.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Do you feel you might have spiked the ball a bit too

early? Celebrating?

HAYES: Tonight, Bernie Sanders on the fight to save ObamaCare moving to

the Senate. Congressman Tom Cole on just exactly what republicans just

voted for.

Is it okay in America for an insurance company to charge a family with a

kid with cancer $100,000 a year?

Also, just what this bill would mean for the American people, and what

democrats think this means for the mid-term election.

AMERICAN CROWD: Hey, hey, hey, good-bye.

HAYES: When ALL IN starts right now.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. At this hour,

President Trump is back in his hometown here in New York city for the first

time since becoming President. The President set to speak on board the USS

Intrepid, an aircraft carrier turned museum docked off the west side of

Manhattan after meeting with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

We will be monitoring that speech and we will bring you any news from it.

We are also keeping an eye on the protest outside the Trump event. This

was a scene outside Intrepid just a short time ago. Protesters chanting

“shame, shame” at people entering the Trump event following today`s House

vote to repeal and replace ObamaCare. It was a vote the republicans have

been dreaming about and talking about for years. And as Democrats were all

too happy to point out, it was one they may come to deeply regret. Earlier

today, after narrowly passing their wildly unpopular health care bill

through the House of representatives, 217-213 votes, House republicans held

a victory party in the White House Rose Garden where the atmosphere was

undeniably one of celebration even though the bill being celebrated must

now go to the Senate where it has no chance of passing in its current form.

The House bill got zero democratic votes with 20 republicans voting no. It

is opposed by almost every major patient advocacy group including the March

of Dimes, the AARP, the American Medical Association which today warned the

bill could return people with pre-existing conditions to a time “when

insurers could charge them premiums that make access to coverage out of the

question.” The Congressional Budget Office won`t score the bill until next

week after it was passed. The CBO score for the previous version found

that 24 million people would lose coverage. Medicaid would be slashed by

$639 billion. And premiums for older, poor Americans would skyrocket by as

much as about 750 percent. The top two percent of households meanwhile

would get a massive tax cut. As the vote was being passed, House Democrats

broke out into a chant of “hey, hey, hey, good-bye,” sending a message the

vote could cost many republicans their seats in 2018.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

NANCY PELOSI, UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN FROM CALIFORNIA: It`s an

opportunity because the public will now see what they gave their name to.

They put their name next to you`re paying more for less. And we`ll make

sure that the public is aware of that. I think they walk the plank. They

were, I don`t know, duped into walking the plank for a bill that will not

become law.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(BEGIN VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: And joining me now, Republican Representative Tom Cole of Oklahoma,

a member of the House Republican Leadership Team who voted yes on the bill

today. Congressman, thanks for joining me.

TOM COLE, UNITED STATES CONGRESSMAN FROM OKLAHOMA: Thank you, Chris.

HAYES: You guys were celebrating today, and it was an impressive bit of

whipping to get this over the finish line. Have you read the entirety of

the bill?

COLE: Yes. Pretty short bill, less than 200 pages.

HAYES: Yes. It seems to me that every member of the caucus should

probably read it before they vote, right?

COLE: Well, that would be a wise thing. And we made it a lot easier by

making it frankly, what, about a 12th the size of ObamaCare so not much

excuse not to look at it.

HAYES: What are the things you think are being covered now that shouldn`t

be covered? Pregnancy, mental health, addiction?

COLE: You know, I really - no. actually - I actually have a lot of - lot

of faith in the people of Oklahoma to make that decision themselves. I

mean, they can pick and choose. They may well choose to keep them all.

But they know what they`ve got now isn`t working. Look, we`re down to a

single provider who is losing money. We`ve got a 69 percent rate increase

coming, and since we`re not a Medicaid expansion state and not likely to

be, we`ve got a lot of our hospitals, you know, taking care of a class of

patients that in some states get cared for and other states now are

reimbursed for I should say.

HAYES: Are the hospitals - are the hospitals in your state supporting

this?

COLE: You know, again, some of them are and some of them -

HAYES: Which ones?

COLE: Again - well, they would be better off simply because they`ll get

federal dish money under this plan. But, again, look, I think most people

know this is now going to the Senate. We`ll see what comes back from

there. So, we`ve still got a very long way to go with this.

HAYES: There`s a - there`s a central principle here when you take away the

coverage for pre-existing conditions or at least the community rating,

which is one of the things that can now be waived, which is someone that

has a family and they`ve got a kid who`s got cancer, pediatric cancer let`s

say, looking at a premium of $140,000 a year. And there`s a sort of core

point I`d love to hear your respond to, which is, is it okay in America, as

a sort of fundamental nature of the laws, for an insurance company to

charge a family with a kid with cancer $100,000 a year?

COLE: No, of course not. And look, I don`t think that`s going to happen -

HAYES: But you just voted for a bill that allows that to happen.

COLE: No. In my - in my view, no.

HAYES: Yes, you did, though, Sir.

COLE: No.

HAYES: Yes.

COLE: I`m not disputing that I voted for the bill. That`s not my view of

how the bill will play out. And -

HAYES: The bill would allow waivers that would get rid of community

rating.

COLE: I don`t think - I don`t think that is likely to happen in my state

or any other state. And -

HAYES: Likely - wait but this is a key point though. Likely or not -

COLE: Well, can I -

HAYES: Likely or not -

COLE: Can I make - can I make - can I respond?

HAYES: Yes. Go ahead.

COLE: Yes. So first, I don`t think that`s likely to happen. Second,

there`s a whole series of conditions that have to be met. You apply for

the waiver. You can`t automatically invoke it. And, third, there`s a

waiting period here of several years while this thing, number one,

transitions, and, number two, you have to build an adequate risk pool

that`s, you know, sufficient to fund and help people with pre-existing

conditions, and we`ve set aside additional money. So I think there`s

multiple protections here that make sure something like you suggest, won`t

happen.

HAYES: Right. But it can happen, I mean, I guess that`s the point, right?

Like the way - the way the regulations worked in the past is that it

couldn`t happen because it was mandated.

COLE: You know, I guess it`s - in my view - in my view no, not likely to

happen. But I know what I`ve got now. I mean you`re worried about

something that`s theoretical. I`ve got a system in my state that`s

collapsing. We`re literally - you know, we may have nobody next year.

Iowa is down to, what, they`ve got five counties where you can buy this

product out of 99. Tennessee, next year - so, you know, in my view I`m

looking at -

HAYES: But there`s a lot of ways you could fix it with, right? I mean -

COLE: Well, I think - I suspect

HAYES: You could fix it with -

COLE: I suspect a lot of ways will be explored in the Senate as well as

here. But it was important to have a vehicle and start the process moving.

If we don`t do that, we`re basically ratifying the status quo, and that`s

not acceptable in my state.

HAYES: Do you feel comfortable knowing - voting on this without a CBO

score when -

COLE: I do.

HAYES: Republicans made so much of this in the past, right?

COLE: We`ve already had a CBO score, and frankly I think the amendments

that were made in order probably make things better. Second, before it can

proceed in the Senate because of the process of reconciliation, there does

have to be a CBO score. So, you know, sitting around and when - and,

third, just to be fair, and I love the guys at CBO. I work with them all

the time because I sit on the Budget Committee.

HAYES: Tom Price named the head of it.

COLE: They`re not - they`re not always right. They were spectacularly

wrong on ObamaCare. So it`s a factor -

HAYES: But then why not -

COLE: - you should take into account, but you should never be decisive in

your vote.

HAYES: Right. But it just seems a little weird. Like you could wait a

week, right?

COLE: Why? I mean, look -

HAYES: To get a better estimate of what you`re voting for.

COLE: We know - we know that the score is coming. And legislatively, I

think this is, you know, time to move and I think this was it. So I think

our leadership made the right choice. We`ll see what the Senate comes up -

we`ll actually let the constitution work this out because, again, they`ll

send a product back. This won`t be like ObamaCare where frankly once they

knew they couldn`t go back to one chamber, they just sort of pushed it

through and then tried to amend it afterwards. This is actually the

process working the way it should and I think there will be a lot of

checks, balances, corrections and changes and along the way.

HAYES: Why was the tax element of this is so important? I mean, there`s a

huge tax cut in this bill, it`s about $600 billion. And it`s mostly -

almost entirely the top 2 percent of earners. And I think you and I would

both agree enough data would bear out that the people of the top and those

are people in Manhattan, Greenwich, Connecticut, lots of places that voted

for Hillary Clinton, those people have been doing very well the last ten

years, you just gave them a huge tax cut - the republican - House

Republican Caucus. Why was that so important?

COLE: Well, I think frankly tax reform is important. But I think we can

do this more efficiently. Again, the system may be well funded, but it

doesn`t function very well. And in my opinion -

HAYES: No, you by mean you just voted for a tax cut for those folks.

COLE: Well, I voted to repeal a failing health care system and replace it

with something that I think will work better.

HAYES: Right, but you voted for a $600 billion tax cut.

COLE: Well, I`m also quite happy to take - you know, the money that I

think is being wasted in a system now that is not being productive and that

frankly is collapsing - look, insurance companies are raising their rates

and still fleeing this system. It`s not working. So, you know, you can

either sit here and let it collapse and try to exploit that politically,

which I think would be pretty immoral, or you can actually start to try and

do something and move it forward. I think that`s what we did today.

HAYES: There`s actually a lot of - you know, and you know this. There`s a

lot of regional variation in the health of the system. But I hear

republicans saying it`s collapsing all the time, the CBO concluded that

it`s not in a death spiral and the American Academy of Actuaries which is

the professional society of people who literally make actuarial

calculations. Does - have they had concluded it`s not on a death spiral?

Are they getting it wrong?

COLE: Yes, in my view they are because they`re basically saying as long as

the United States government is willing to dump unlimited amounts of money

into it, it will stay afloat. You know -

HAYES: But the professional actuaries have this wrong?

COLE: In my view, they do. In my state, again, it`s not working. You

know, why are insurance companies pulling out of it if it`s so actuarially

sound? You know, why are we having to shovel billions and billions of

dollars into it. So -

HAYES: Well, there`s billions in the bill you just voted for, right?

COLE: Pardon?

HAYES: I mean, there`s billions in the bill you just voted for to

backstop, there`s actually premium support annually.

COLE: There is.

HAYES: Yes. But that`s shoveling money into it.

COLE: It is. But I think it`s actually changing this where most people

will end up getting a reduction in the cost of their premium because right

now, a relatively small portion of the population - and any of us could be

there at any moment. This is through no fault of their own. But, you

know, most health care goes to a relatively small group of people that have

chronic conditions, pre-existing conditions, or, you know, those that`s

understandable. But everybody -

HAYES: But those people are going to pay more.

COLE: - is raising prices to unsustainable level.

HAYES: Right. But that the - that seemingly they key thing here. Like,

that those people are going to pay more, there`s only - the only way of

working is that if they pay more.

(CROSSTALK)

COLE: I have more faith in free markets than you do. And so I think over

time we`ll get more competition. We`ll get more alternatives. I`ve talked

to insurance companies that tell us they can bring rates down

substantially. So, that`s just my view. We`ll see. But I would also tell

you, you know, for folks that have a different point of view, the United

States Senate is still in this process.

HAYES: Right.

COLE: We`ve got a long way to go. There`s lots of things that Tom Price

can and will do over at the Department of Health and Human Services. And

finally, we expect there to be follow-on legislation. I think too many

people look on repeal and replace as if it`s a single event. It`s really a

process and we`re pretty early in that process right now.

HAYES: Well you guys did have rose garden - you guys did have a rose

garden party today, which made it feel like it was a pretty big deal.

COLE: Well, it was a big deal. And one of our members said, you know,

yes, it`s only a step, but it was a giant step, and that`s true. You know,

if you don`t pass this, you can`t move anything else later.

(END VIDEOTAPE)

HAYES: That was part of a long conversation I had earlier with Republican

Congressman Tom Cole of Oklahoma. The full unedited interview is on our

Web site msnbc.com/allin. Joining me now, Bernie Sanders, Senator from

Vermont. Senator, it`s interesting to me how much folks in the House, Tom

Cole in that last answer, they`re saying basically, well, this isn`t a done

deal. It`s going to go to the Senate. The Senate meanwhile is saying

we`re going to start from scratch. What is your job and Democrats in the

Senate`s job now?

BERNIE SANDERS, UNITED STATES SENATOR FROM VERMONT: Let me back it up

here, Chris, and tell you that the mistake of that last discussion is that

you were talking about it as some kind of health care bill. It`s not a

health care bill. This is a massive tax break to the top 2 percent, $300

billion and hundreds of billions of dollars more in tax breaks for drug

companies and insurance companies. That`s what it was. It is not a health

care bill when you throw 24 million people off of health insurance,

thousands of whom will die when you defund Planned Parenthood. These guys

talk about choice all of the time, but they`re telling 2.5 million women

they don`t have the choice to continue going to Planned Parenthood. They

talked about defending the working class of this country. That`s what

Trump talked about during his campaign. They`re going to raise premiums

very significantly for older workers. They`re going to cut Medicaid by

some $800 billion. And then you talk about the process. Health care is

one-seventh of the American economy. How many hearings do you think these

guys had? I`m on the Health, Education, and Labor Committee. And when

ObamaCare was passed, we had hearing after hearing after hearing.

HAYES: I remember covering them.

SANDERS: It was an exhausting process. These guys had no hearings

whatsoever. They didn`t hear from the AMA, they didn`t hear from the

American Hospital Association, both groups opposing this legislation. They

didn`t hear from consumers. So what you`ve got now is really an insult to

the American people. By the way, especially those working people who voted

for Trump, who made the mistake of actually believing him when he said, I`m

going to - I`m going to pass health care for everybody, better quality,

less expensive. Total nonsense. So the goal is to acknowledge ObamaCare

has problems. And by the way, one of the things that Cole is talking

about, Congressman Cole, they have problems. These guys are in the process

of sabotaging the Affordable Care Act, making it more difficult. Then they

say, oh, we`re going to have to junk the whole system. So, you know,

bottom line here is, of course, the Affordable Care Act has problems. I am

an advocate for a Medicare for all single-payer system.

HAYES: Right.

SANDERS: Deductibles today are too high. Premiums are too high. So let`s

address the problems.

HAYES: So, but here`s -

SANDERS: Let`s not junk - go ahead. I`m sorry.

HAYES: Right. So here`s the thing. I mean, because in terms of

addressing this problem, so the Senate is now saying, you know, this is

DOA. We`re going to build our own bill. But this seems crucial to me in

terms of the role that Democrats in the Senate now play because there`s

some people - and I`d like to get your take on this. There`s some people

are being overly blithe, well, they passed it out of the House, they`ll

never pass it out of the Senate. That doesn`t seem true to me. The Senate

could very well pass a repeal bill. It will look different, but then who

knows?

SANDERS: The answer is I think you`re right to be concerned about this.

To simply say it will be killed completely or that the status quo will be

improving in the Senate, no, I don`t think that is necessarily the case.

But I think what we have got to do in the Senate is to say what passed the

House today, forget about it. That`s going nowhere. That is a total

insult to the American people. And let us, as a Senate, now sit down and

say, OK, how do we lower deductibles? How do we lower premiums? How do we

make this into a stronger program? That`s what our job is.

HAYES: But isn`t Mitch McConnell - I mean, it is - to go back to your tax

cut point, I think it is important to understand that is central to this

entire project. And in fact, David Bratt said this earlier. Paul Ryan

actually said it. I`ve seen people say it. Basically, we had to do this

before tax reform because we get a bigger cut out of the whole thing.

Don`t you think Mitch McConnell is going to be focused on that as well? I

mean, it seems like the party that, you know, makes up 52, 53 seats in that

Senate, that`s - there - that`s what they`re going to be focused on as

well.

SANDERS: They are. I mean but what we have is the Senate - you know, we

have 48 members in the Democratic Caucus. We have influence. If they`re

going to need 60 votes to pass it, they only have52, and they`re not going

to get 60. You know, if anything, if a bill looks anything like this. So

we have some power. And I think what we also have to do is to use this

opportunity to rally the American people to demand that we have a health

care system that works for all of us and not just the insurance companies

and the drug companies.

HAYES: I want to - the President just spoke. He`s meeting the Prime

Minister of Australia. Just spoke about the bill that was passed and about

the Senate`s role in this. Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It may be even better. It`s a very good bill right now. The

premiums are going to come down very substantially. The deductibles are

going to come down. It`s going to be fantastic health care. Right now

ObamaCare is failing. We have a failing health care - I shouldn`t say this

to our great gentleman and my friend from Australia because you have better

health care than we do.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: They do have - they have universal - I thought - I know.

SANDERS: OK. Wait a minute. Wait a minute, Chris. All right. The

President has just said it. That`s great. Let`s take a look at the

Australian health care system, and let`s move. Maybe he wants to take a

look at the Canadian health care system or systems throughout Europe.

Thank you, Mr. President. Let us move to a Medicare for all system that

does what every other major country on Earth does. Guarantee healthcare to

all people and a fraction of the cost per capita that we spent. Thank you,

Mr. President, we`ll quote you on the floor of the Senate.

HAYES: Well, and that - this to me, seems a really important lesson here,

which is they`ve made a lot of promises. They`re promises that are

contradictory. That deductibles will come down, premiums will come down,

more people would be covered, the President said during the campaign he`s

not going to cut Medicaid, clearly, they`re going to cut Medicaid. You

know, how - I mean it seems to me that ultimately reality is going to

matter in the end here.

SANDERS: Do you think? Well, maybe. I would certainly hope so. Look,

we`re living in a crazy world. I mean, what this guy just said is

preposterous. Everything he said is totally false. But I think when the

American people catch on, look, their last bill as you will recall was

incredibly unpopular. The American people didn`t want to go forward

without legislation. This bill will be even more unpopular. What our job

is right now politically is to rally the American people, to work with

doctors and nurses and hospitals who will be slammed. Rural hospitals will

be decimated by this legislation, shut down. People will lose their jobs.

We have the time to do that, and that`s what we`ve got to do.

HAYES: All right. Senator Bernie Sanders, thanks for being with me

tonight.

SANDERS: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, did republicans take a short-term political victory

at the expense of potentially long-lasting damage? We`ll talk about that

after the two-minute break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PELOSI: You`re walking the plank for what? A bill that will not be

accepted by the United States Senate. Why are you doing this? Do you

believe in what is in this bill? Some of you have said, well, they`ll fix

it in the Senate. But you have every provision of this bill tattooed on

your forehead. You will glow in the dark on this one. You will glow in

the dark.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: And joining me now, Anna Galland, Executive Director for MoveOn and

Steve Schmidt a Republican Strategist and MSNBC Political Analyst. And to

Nancy Pelosi`s point, I covered ACA. I was in - I was in - I was - had an

office across the street from Capitol Hill, spent every day talking to

people. And as it went on, it was clear. The politics were bad, right?

They understood it, right? And when it came down to it, a lot of democrats

were, like, we believe in this project. We just really do. I want there

to be something approaching universal health care, and we might pay the

cost for it. What is the project that the republicans are pursuing?

STEVE SCHMIDT, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I have to say I can`t believe I`m

about to say this on national television. But I agree completely with

Nancy Pelosi. I just - when you - when you step back from it, just the

incompetence of it at a - at a governing level, no one has read it. We`re

talking about one-sixth of the economy. There`s no cost estimate to it.

There`s no outside analysis or expertise to even understand what it does.

It has zero chance of passing the Senate. I do think they needed to

extricate themselves from a self-made political debacle, which is if they

hadn`t passed something, it goes down as the biggest broken political

promise in our lifetimes by ten.

HAYES: Right.

SCHMIDT: And so -

HAYES: So that was - that`s the project. The project they`re pursuing is

that?

SCHMIDT: (INAUDIBLE) to be able to go back and say to republican voters,

hey, you know, we voted to repeal and replace ObamaCare. Now, if you`re

one of the 14 republicans in the 23 districts that Hillary Clinton won and

you understand coming into a midterm that you`ve only had three elections

in the last 118 years where the incumbent President`s party picked up seats

in the first midterm.

HAYES: Right.

SCHMIDT: You know, I think there`s an outstanding chance that those 14

have walked off the - walk off the plank. And I would be watching closely

this Georgia Six special election and see the impact there.

HAYES: That`s it. Anna, you work for MoveOn, and I really was curious

what the perspective is from where you`re sitting because this seemed to me

like rocket fuel for the resistance. And I remember back in 2009, those

ACA votes inspired organizing the tea party. People gave money. They

showed up. What does this look like from where you are?

ANNA GALLAND, MOVEON EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Yes. Well, first of all, I mean,

it`s worth saying at every juncture, let`s reground ourselves on the

substance. This is first and foremost a moral obscenity. This is 24

million people being kicked off their health care so that there can be a

tax break given to the wealthiest 2 percent of Americans. Like, let`s

ground ourselves in stories of people who like my friend Laura Packard,

MoveOn member who was just diagnosed with stage four Hodgkins Lymphoma.

She not only has to worry about whether her treatments will work but

whether she`ll have access to treatment at all. Think about that times

tens of millions of people.

HAYES: Right.

GALLAND: So let`s start from there at every juncture. Secondly, this is

not only a moral outrage. It`s political malpractice and absolutely this

is rocket fuel for the resistance. What we are seeing today, MoveOn sent

out a text message just after the vote came down, and we had the biggest

fund-raiser via SMS that we`ve had in our history in the wake of this bill.

People are so outraged. They`re so sickened by the craven, cowardly, awful

politics behind this, at the cost of humans` lives, that they are ready to

hit the streets now to take back these seats in 2018. And not just that,

they`re ready to get to work to show the Senate that this should be dead on

arrival. This is not going anywhere once it goes to the Senate. This is

one place where I agree with Tom Cole, there`s a long road ahead and at the

end of that road, we`re going to win.

HAYES: So, to Anna`s point, there`s an asymmetry here that is fascinating

to me. I was going through and looking at conservative websites before I

got on air and none of them are leading with this. I mean like literally,

the front page of conservative websites is not what is on the front page of

The New York Times and will be on the front page of every paper. House

passes the ACA. It`s the religious liberty order or something about Susan

Rice. And I`m thinking to myself - or Berkeley, Ann Coulter. It`s like

what`s going on here? This was a big victory. I can`t find conservatives

who are anywhere near as enthused as people on the left are, as Anna is

saying, angry about it.

SCHMIDT: It just shows the degree to which none of this stuff is on the

level, right? It shows why hey, the American people are so angry, so

disgusted, so fed up with Washington, D.C., with politics. I mean after

seven years, you know, however many dozens of votes to repeal ObamaCare, I

mean, a couple of things are clear. Republicans came in with full control

of the government, had absolutely no idea what to do about it. There`s no

actual plan. There`s no actual plan even in the bill they voted for

without reading, with no analysis about how to reorder one-sixth of the -

one-sixth of the economy. And then the signature issue of the conservative

movement in the United States over the last seven years, on the day they

finally pass it, is like it`s been buried, you know, in the bottom of the -

bottom of the lead. It`s just crazy. Crazy.

HAYES: Anna, in terms of the Senate, you know, it strikes me that there

was - there`s this period of time when you looked at all the red states,

the Trump states that democrats were up for in the Senate, Heitkamp,

Manchin, a whole bunch of others, those were vulnerable people. They don`t

seem to me disposed to vote for this.

GALLAND: No. I mean why would they?

HAYES: Yes, I wonder what you read us on that.

GALLAND: This bill has 17 - what was it? It had a 17 percent approval

rating before they made it worse by saying that if you have had a C-

Section, you have a pre-existing condition and we might turn you down for

care. If you have diabetes, we might turn you down for care. Like this

was an awful bill that no one liked before they made it worse in order to

give a huge tax cut to the wealthiest Americans. So I don`t care what

state you`re in, ostensibly blue, ostensibly red, somewhere in the middle,

this is awful politics to pass this bill as well as being a moral outrage

that should and will have everyone in the streets heading into the House

recess, you`re going to see people at Town Halls the same way you did as

you referred to, Chris, in August 2009. That`s going to replay at this

Congressional Recess, this August, and between now and 2018, at every

juncture, people are so ready to kick these bums out of office and not to

wait until 2018 to make that message heard.

HAYES: Well, I`m predicting fewer Town Halls. Steve Schmidt, Anna

Galland, thanks for joining us. I appreciate it.

GALLAND: Thanks, Chris.

HAYES: Coming up, fiery reactions from democrats today as the health care

bill came to the floor. We`ll play that after the break.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

SHEILA JACKSON LEE, UNITED STATES CONGRESSWOMAN FROM TEXAS: I want you to

look and keep your eyes on who will feel the Trumpcare`s mother of all

bombs of health care dropped on the American people. God have mercy on

your soul.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. LINDA SANCHEZ, (D) CALIFORNIA: The truth is, the Repulicans lack the

bravery to call this bill what it really is, a massive tax cut for the rich

on the backs of working mom and dads and the sick.

REP. MICHAEL DOYLE, (D) PENNSYLVANIA: This creates a survival of the

fittest health care for America. If you are young, if you are healthy, if

you are wealthy, this bill is for you. You`re going to do okay.

REP. JOE CROWLEY, (D) NEW YORK: But to force through a bill that you know

is going to

hurt – it`s going to hurt 24 million Americans, it`s more than

irresponsible, it`s just plain wrong.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: House Democrats filled with righteous anger today as the GOP health

care bill came to the floor for a vote. Republicans insist Americans will

be better off under the bill, maintaining it contains plenty of protections

for vulnerable people like the elderly and sick. The truth about what`s

really in this bill coming up next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. MARK MEADOWS, (R) NORTH CAROLINA: Based on the bill that we have

today, I don`t see really any losers.

REP. CHRIS COLLINS, (R) NEW YORK: We`re protecting everyone with

preexisting conditions. No if, ands or buts about it.

REP. KEVIN MCCARTHY, (R) CALIFORNIA: We`re not taking a benefit away.

Nobody on Medicaid is going to be taken away.

REP. LOU BARLETTA, (R) PENNSYLVANIA: Nobody with preexisting conditions

will lose their health insurance, which it will do – will happen under the

Affordable Care Act.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: There are no losers in the health care bill according to Freedom

Caucus chair Mark

Meadows, that`s the spin.

In reality, the bill would drastically cut Medicaid. Millions of Americans

would lose insurance and enable premiums to skyrocket for people with

preexisting conditions.

I`m joined now by Stacey Stewart, president of the March of Dimes

Foundation, which works to improve the health of babies and moms, and

Wendell Potter, former health insurance executive, founder of Tarbul.org,

which examines the impact of money in politics.

And Stacey, let me begin with you. It was notable to me March of Dimes

came out against this bill, because you work with people that are, you

know, dealing with children with really severe illnesses. Do you think

Republicans are right when they say no one`s going to be hurt, preexisting

conditions are protected?

STACEY STEWART, MARCH OF DIMES: You know, Chris, it`s really clear that

the impact of this bill, if this is ultimately signed into law, we know

that 24 million Americans would stand to lose their health insurance. And

within that, 6.5 million women of child-bearing age, low-income women,

would also lose their access to their health care as well.

We know that this bill has the potential to hurt many millions of people,

especially mothers

and especially babies. Mothers who need access to prenatal care to have a

healthy pregnancy. We know at the March of Dimes, we work every day on

making sure there are healthy moms and

healthy babies. There are almost 400,000 babies born today that are born

pre-term. And if those mothers don`t have access to adequate health care,

it`s potentially more chance of more babies being born unhealthy with all

kinds of issues around pre-term birth, birth defects and more.

So this bill is – we`re very disappointed in it. And we understand that

the effects could be quite severe for many millions of women.

HAYES: So you do not buy that there are no losers?

STEWART: What we estimate is that there could be millions of people that

could lose. And what`s really important is that this is really a debate

that we really need to have. We want to make sure that – and I think

everybody agrees that when a baby enters this world, we all can agree

whether we`re

a Republican or a Democrat that that baby ought to have the best chance to

have a healthy life.

I don`t know why this is a

political issue. And I don`t understand, and we don`t understand at the

March of Dimes why we have to have a debate about it, but apparently we do.

And one of the things we want to make sure that the senate understands is

that we should not put on the table maternity coverage for women. We

should not put on the table whether or not babies have a chance to have

healthy moms, to make sure that they can start their lives in the

healthiest way possible.

HAYES: Wendell, you worked in the insurance industry. You know it well.

And it`s been really interesting to watch how the insurance industry has

played this. They have been very silent, notably silent. You have groups

like the AMA, the Hospital Association, the March of Dimes, the AARP. A-

HIP, which is the industry group, released this statement today.

It believes that every American deserves coverage and care that is

affordable and accessible including those with preexisting conditions.

The American Health Care Act needs important improvement to better protect

low and moderate income families who rely on Medicaid or buy their own

coverage. We stand ready to work with members of the senate and all

policymakers offering our recommendations for how this bill can be

improved to insure the private market delivers affordable coverage for all

Americans.

What are they up to?

WENDELL POTTER, FRM. HEALTH INSURANCE EXECUTIVE: Well, what they`re up to

is – that`s gobbledygook, obviously. There`s nothing that really says

what they`re truly believing. The reason for that is there`s not just one

size or one kind of health insurance company, there are many health

insurance companies that are thriving and doing very, very well, profiting

off of the Medicaid expansion. So those members of AHIP certainly are

concerned about what this legislation would do.

A lot of the companies, like the ones I used to work for, the large for-

profit insurance companies, they really couldn`t careless what happens to

people in the individual market because it`s not a market that they care

about.

HAYES: They`re not making much money there.

POTTER: They`re not making much money there. They never did. And despite

what the members of congress have said, before the Affordable Care Act,

they just were not in that market. They didn`t want to be there. They

weren`t there unless they were mandated by states to provide coverage.

So it`s just nonsense that this will be good for anyone, even for many

insurance companies. So I`m assuming behind the scenes, some of the

individual companies are lobbying separate from AHIP quite frankly.

HAYES: Yeah, do you think they`re lobbying. This is where it goes to the

Senate, right, and these pressures I think are going to be brought to bear

much more forcefully. Can you see companies that are playing in the

Medicaid expansion market really fighting to make sure those Medicaid cuts

don`t happen?

POTTER: Oh, absolutely because they`ve been able to convert those revenues

into profits. And if that revenue stream dries up, as it will in future

years, their shareholders will not be happy.

So they`re speaking – they`re there on behalf of their shareholders

primarily. Yeah, they care about the states providing that revenue, the

federal government providing that revenue and their being

able to provide coverage to people who wouldn`t otherwise have coverage,

but their biggest stakeholder are their shareholders.

HAYES: Right.

Stacey, are you - the March of Dimes or other groups that do the kind of

work you do – and

it`s incredible work, I just want to say, so thank you for it.

STEWART: Thank you.

HAYES: Are they going to be working over the senate?

STEWART: Oh, my goodness. We`re going to be making sure that all senators

really understand what`s really at stake here.

We don`t feel confident that the bill as the House has passed will stand in

its current form. We do believe that the senate will give a very

thoughtful and thorough look at the legislation, and we hope that they`ll

entertain a lot of different opinions and expert opinions and data that we

can provide and many other groups can provide to make sure that they can

make the most informed decision.

Look, this is really about life and death for too many millions of families

and individuals. And we should take the time to make sure that the

legislation that gets developed in the senate is responsible, is one that

actually produces better results for the many families who depend on health

care, but also if there`s a way to make sure that it`s fiscally

responsible. Of course everyone wants to make sure that that happens, but

we cannot put at risk the many lives that may be put on the line as a

result of the house`s actions today. We have to make sure that especially

mothers and babies, but all Americans have a chance to access health care

that is affordable, that is available to them, and that protects them in

the event of health changes.

HAYES: Stacey Stewart, Wendell Potter, thanks to you both.

STEWART: Thank you.

HAYES: Still to come, the other controversial Rose Garden ceremony today.

(inaudible) and Dan Savage join me to talk about that executive order and

more ahead. Plus, a feel-good story, a feel-good story in tonight`s Thing

One, Thing Two. It`s incredible and it`s after the break.

HAYES: Thing One tonight, it is the feel-good viral video of the day. A

7-year-old girl`s first day back at school after receiving a new prosthetic

leg, a pink sports blade, and here`s how her classmates reacted.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GIRL: That`s your new pink leg.

GIRL: Wow.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Her name is Anu, and she lives in Birmingham, England. Her leg was

removed shortly after she was born. But now with her new blade she gets to

run alongside her classmates

thanks to the medical device paid for by the British National Health

Service.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ANU: It makes me run faster and do my street dancing faster.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: Is it comfortable?

ANU: Yes. It has the sock to make it comfortable.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Back here in America, there was another first day back, also an

individual with a

preexisting condition, Congressman Jason Chaffetz`s early return to Capitol

Hill to cast a deciding vote is Thing Two in 60 seconds.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JASON CHAFFETZ, (R) UTAH: Americans have choices, and they`ve got to

make a choice. And so maybe rather than getting that new iPhone that she

just love and they want to go spend hundreds of dollars on that, maybe they

should invest it in their own health care.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was two months ago when House Republicans first unveiled their

health care plan. Last week, that congressman, Jason Chaffetz announced a

medical leave from congress. He flew home to Utah for immediate surgery on

a foot he injured 12 years ago and was supposed to be out

until mid-May. But then came this week`s Trumpcare push, a health care

bill so toxic that the GOP`s 29-seat majority didn`t ensure passage. So

Jason Chaffetz rolled in, cutting short his medical leave, racing back to

Washington, this photo went viral. Chaffetz riding through the Capitol

building to cast his vote for Trumpcare, or as the communications director

for Senator Dick Durbin put it, “Chaffetz is all smiles as he scoots back

from a fully insured surgery to repeal health coverage for millions.”

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: All eyes are on the second Rose Garden ceremony today, the one

harolding the House Republican vote to repeal and replace Obamacare, but

there was a morning Rose Garden ceremony as well marking yet another

executive order from President Trump. The executive order attempts to do

two things principally, first ease a legal prohibition against churches

taking explicitly political stances. Second, instructs the government to

issue new regulations making it easier for organizations or businesses to

raise religious objections to contraception and health care policies.

The Conservative National Review derided the executive order as worse than

useless. The ACLU tweeted we thought we would have to sue Trump today, but

it turned out the order signing was an elaborate photo op with no

discernible policy outcome.

But today`s two Rose Garden ceremonies still offer a pretty good sampling

of where this administration priorities are, the White House condoning

discrimination, eviscerating health care protections in this country, Jenni

Jardins and Dan Savage join me, next.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: You know, coming from a different world and only being a politician

for a short period of time, how am I doing, am I doing OK? I`m president.

Hey, I`m president, can you believe it, right.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Can you believe it? Joining me now Xeni Jardins, who is a breast

cancer survivor and founder and co-editor of Boing Boing. And Dan Savage,

nationally syndicated columnist and host of the Savage Lovecast.

Xeni, let me start with you because we`ve had you on before to talk about

your own experience with Obamacare, cancer treatment, and I was thinking

about you today about how you felt, processed what happened today?

XENI JARDINS, CO-FOUNDER BOING BOING: It`s devastating, Chris. It`s kind

of like getting a cancer diagnosis.

You know, one of the first things I thought was how people always talked

about cancer like a battle. Cancer was just a disease. It`s just cellular

biology. It was just some of my cells deciding they didn`t want to behave

any more and they wanted to create tumors and infest my lymphnodes and

metastasize. And that`s kind of what it - it feels like that`s what`s

happening.

You know, America is like a body. And we have to take care of the entire

body. Every single cell in this country, every single person in this

country deserves life. And we`ve got to get our priorities

back in order. I don`t understand how our lawmakers, our leaders can be so

lacking in empathy that this day happened. I didn`t survive chemo and

radiation and surgery and more surgeries only to wonder if I`m going to be

able to live, if access is going to be taken away entirely, not just for me

but for 24 million or more people just like me who just want to live.

HAYES: You know, today was a day that I think a lot of people was going to

come earlier, you know, the day one, people thought, well, they`re going to

repeal and replace Obamacare. And they fought and they fought and they

lost the initial rounds. They passed this today. They still have a long

way to go.

The other thing that happened in the Rose Garden today was another thing

where it looked like it was going to be a big bad day substantively for a

lot of people in this country.

DAN SAVAGE, COLUMNIST: For the LGBT community.

HAYES: For the LGBT community. We had early leaks about what it might be,

people were prepared. And then this thing happened, and ACLU said, OK…

SAVAGE: It`s a big nothing burger.

HAYES: And it feels like if one or two things connect them to Xeni`s point

about battling is that, you know, the fight of politics matters a lot,

probably more than it has in a long time.

SAVAGE: And they keep threatening the LGBT community and rattling the

saber, and that`s nerve wracking and unsettling. And it`s important to

remember that people who need health care, immigrants, women of color,

people who need access to reproductive health care services, are also

queer people, many of them. So, queer people are being attacked by the

Trump administration on many, many fronts, even if they haven`t targeted us

yet, although they do keep threatening to target us.

And the executive order that was here today would have created this huge

carve out that basically allowed for discrimination against LGBT people and

women who had abortions or premarital sex if it violated someone`s deeply

held sincere religious beliefs.

And basically we (inaudible) wholesale discrimination against people.

HAYES: But here is The National Center for Transgender Equality, which I

think is an important statement to read, because it gets to the elemental

issue here. “Thanks to the overwhelming pushback from so many communities,

President Trump stopped short of explicitly endorsing anti-LGBT

discrimination, this vaguely worded order is clearly aimed at providing a

license to discriminate, President Trump has simply asked others in his

administration to do much of his dirty work.”

SAVAGE: But it feels I think in the LGBT community like there is a gun

pointed at us. And finger is on the trigger, but it hasn`t been pulled

yet. And the religious right is freaking out. Brian Fisher, American

Family Association.

HAYES; They`re furious.

SAVAGE: They`re ferious at Trump.

HAYES: And they`re going push - right.

And Xeni, that gets to this sort of question of where you think of yourself

and other folks like

you for whom this is life and death and millions others who have family

members whom this is life and death, like the energy of investing yourself

in fighting for the political outcome you want to see happen.

JARDINS: It`s not a political outcome, it`s a human outcome. This isn`t

the American that I love. The America that I love cares about my right to

life, even though I`m 46 years past being a fetus. The America that I love

loves diversity, it knows that children like Jimmy Kimmel`s kid, god

blessing for saying what he did the other night - knows that those babies

weren`t born into the world with some kind of original sin that makes some

of them worthy of death and the others worthy of life.

This isn`t robbing Peter to pay Paul, this is killing Peter to pay Paul.

This isn`t America.

SAVAGE: One of the ironies, I think, of this moment is that I think that

partly in thanks to Trump and the lies that he told to the Republican base

while he was campaigning, there is majority support in the country for the

idea that the government does have a responsibility to provide all citizens

with all access to health care and that is a seachange.

HAYES: To Xeni`s point, and to the the point that Jimmy Kimmel was making

tacitly, I have never seen support for single-payer as a kind of common

assumption higher in my adult lifehood and there`s a lot more fight left to

go and I`m really curious to see where this ends up.

There are people on the right already warning that that is the path that

we`ve been put on.

Xeni Jardins, thank you as always. And Dan Savage, thank you.

JARDINS: We`re going to fight for every single one of you, America.

END