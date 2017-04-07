All in with Chris Hayes, Transcript 4/7/2017

Transcript:

Show: ALL IN with CHRIS HAYES

Date: April 7, 2017

Guest: Ruben Gallego, Brian Darling, Andrew Exum

CHRIS MATTHEW, MSNBC HOST: It`s beautiful. The book`s called Prince

Charles The Passions And Paradoxes Of An Improbable Life. Get it this

weekend. And by the way that`s HARDBALL for tonight. Thanks for being

with us. “ALL IN” with Chris Hayes starts right now.

CHRIS HAYES, MSNBC HOST: Tonight on ALL IN.

DONALD TRUMP, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA: As you know, I

would love to have never been in the Middle East.

HAYES: The Trump transformation.

TRUMP: Tonight I ordered a targeted military strike on the airfield in

Syria.

HAYES: The fallout from last night`s Middle East military intervention and

what the President`s sudden change means going forward.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R), SOUTH CAROLINA: All I can say about this

President, he has the instinct of Ronald Regan in many ways.

HAYES: Plus, new questions about the long-term effects of last night`s

strike as the humanitarian crisis continues.

HILLARY CLINTON, FORMER PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: We cannot in one breath

speak of protecting Syrian babies and in the next close America`s doors to

them.

HAYES: Then, are Bannon and Priebus getting reassigned?

REINCE PRIEBUS, WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF: I think the biggest

misconception is everything you`re reading.

HAYES: More focus on the White House feuding as the former Breitbart

publisher is reportedly overruled on Syria. When ALL IN starts right now.

Good evening from New York, I`m Chris Hayes. As the world continues to

assess the fallout from last night`s missile launch on Syria, President

Trump woke up today to a chorus of praise from much of the foreign policy

establishment, television pundits and many members of Congress, at least

one of whom is now comparing Trump to the most beloved Republican President

in the modern era.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GRAHAM: All I can say about this President, he has the instinct of Ronald

Regan in many ways. He`s an emotional man but he`s also a very smart man.

I think he feels that he did the right thing by those children.

KELLY AYOTTE, UNITED STATES FORMER SENATOR: My reaction is a strong

message and I think a message of the new sheriff in town.

SEN. MITCH MCCONNELL (R-KY), MAJORITY LEADER: So I very much approve of

what the President did. I think it was not only an important message to

Assad but to everybody else who may be wondering just what this new

administration is going to be like.

SEN. BOB CORKER (R), TENNESSEE: I have a nice conversation with the

President last night and told him I was really proud of our nation and

thanked him for taking the steps that he had taken. So I was very happy

that he had done it. Told him that. And told him I was very proud of him

also.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Critics of the President are marking his intervention in Syria as a

reversal and in many ways, it is a striking one. As recently as a week

ago, the administration was indicating that Syrian President Bashar al-

Assad was not the United States` problem and throughout the Presidential

campaign, Trump was pushing the kind of isolationist vision of foreign

policy that he cast in stark contrast to Hillary Clinton.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Now she wants to start a shooting war in Syria in conflict with a

nuclear-armed Russia that could very well lead to world war 3.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Back in 2013, Trump was tweeting things like this. “To our very

foolish leader, do not attack Syria. If you do, many very bad things will

happen and from that fight the U.S. gets nothing.” In fact, as recently as

Tuesday, Trump was explicitly saying, the rest of the world needs to fend

for itself.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: I`m not and I don`t want to be the president of the world. I`m the

President of the United States, and from now on it`s going to be America

first.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was then. Now, a pro-Trump super PAC is fundraising off the

President`s international military intervention, the missile launch. So on

one level, the airstrikes seem to reflect a pretty serious change. And at

least some of Trump`s base is furious about the strikes and is jumping off

the Trump train. But at another level, Trump`s decision to strike Syria is

actually perfectly consistent with everything we know about him. One thing

that became extremely clear during the campaign is that the President

doesn`t really have much in the way of core beliefs and that`s particularly

true when it comes to the Middle East.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: It`s about judgment. I didn`t want to go into Iraq and I fought

it.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Are you for invading Iraq?

TRUMP: Yes, I guess so. You know, I wish it was – I wish the first time,

it was done correctly.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was Trump on Iraq. Here he is on Libya.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Gaddafi in Libya is killing thousands of people. Nobody knows how

bad it is. Now, we should go in. We should stop this guy, which would be

very easy and very quick. We could do it surgically. Stop him from doing

it and save these lives.

TRUMP: He said he was in favor of Libya. I was – I never discussed that

subject. I was in favor of Libya? We would be so much better off if

Gaddafi were in charge right now.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: What`s constant about Donald Trump and has been since the beginning

is that he is very, very easily swayed by whatever the conventional wisdom

of the pundit class is at the time. The same conventional wisdom he is now

watching on the cable news broadcasts that he monitors so religiously. Now

after launching 59 cruise missiles into Syria, Trump is being praised in

many corners for being decisive and showing strength. And what lesson do

you think he`s going to learn from that? Joining me now, Democratic

Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona, member of the House Arms Services

Committee. And Congressman, you put out a very strong statement in

opposition to last night`s strikes. Explain your reasoning.

REP. RUBEN GALLEGO (D), ARIZONA: Well, I just don`t think they were

appropriate at the right time. Look, what happened was horrible and

there`s no doubt that the Assad regime was responsible for this and to an

extension, their allies Iran and Russia. But I think we could have done a

lot of things before we actually – you know, went to strikes. We should

have gone to the international community, try to increase sanctions on

Assad and Russia and try to really push this to the extreme and then if and

when there was no other measures left, then we could have considered doing

this. Now, I don`t know what`s going to happen. I don`t know what the end

goal is. I don`t know what the result is. I don`t know what the strategic

next step is going to be. What happens if this gets to a level where it

gets escalated where Syria starts attacking our troops that are already in

operating right now with some of our rebel allies. This can actually get

pretty quickly out of hand and at least Trump owes Congress and explanation

about what is the plan here.

HAYES: I wonder if you have a feeling about where the legal authority for

this –

GALLEGO: Hello?

HAYES: Hello. Can you hear me, Congressman? Hello? Appears we have lost

the Congressman. Let`s try to get him back because I would like to

continue talking to him. Joining me now, Brian Darling, former

Communications Director for Senator Rand Paul and MSNBC Political Analyst

Richard Stengel who is Undersecretary for Public Diplomacy and Public

Affairs under President Obama. Let me start with you because it`s been

really striking to me, John Kerry coming out forcedly for this. Legions of

ex-Obama officials rushing to praise this. And it reminded me of this

phrase that Ben Rhodes used called “the blob”. Which was, his and the

President`s view that there is a permanent foreign policy establishment

that always likes escalation, always like intervention and that it was the

job of the President to put the brakes on them. What do you think about

that?

RICHARD STENGEL, MSNBC POLITICAL ANALYST: I think Ben is – that`s a

correct observation, but speaking of Secretary Kerry, I saw Secretary Kerry

work his heart and soul out to try to get a stalemate, a peace agreement in

Syria. And it was frustrating. I mean, nothing happened. We didn`t have

leverage. We weren`t able to avert what was the most awful humanitarian

disaster since World War II. Something needed to be done to change the

equation in the Middle East, and let`s – well, regardless of President

Trump`s motives now, the fact that it – that it changes the stakes a

little bit, that it gives some warning to Iran and Russia that our Sunni

allies now see a kind of empowered U.S., I saw how disappointed they were

in 2013 when we did not bomb after the red line. They are now feeling like

we are back in the game.

HAYES: Brian, I want to ask you to follow up on that. But first let me

just ask you one question because you just enunciated to me the most

terrifying phrase in an American foreign policy thinking, which is

something needed to be done. If the (INAUDIBLE) go something needed to be

done, this was something ergo, this needed to be done. The “something

needed to be done” is precisely the impulse that I think the foreign policy

establishment bipartisan tends to share. It`s precisely the thing that

Rhodes was talking about when he talked about the blob.

STENGEL: But, again –

HAYES: We`re always doing something. We`ve been behind the Middle East

since 1991.

STENGEL: Ben was explaining the fact that the President didn`t bomb after

he said he would.

HAYES: Right.

STENGEL: And there were many people in the administration, including my

boss, Secretary Kerry thought he did. And he has a lovely explanation for

it. President said we shouldn`t just attack people to maintain our

credibility but in fact, credibility does matter in the international

sphere.

HAYES: Brian, I want your respond to – there was this sort of upsurge of

a kind of foreign policy vision among republicans back in 2013 since Rick

is talking about that. Back when John Kerry was pushing this very hard and

when the President decided to go back to congress. Listen to Jason

Chaffetz explanation.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

REP. JASON CHAFFETZ (R), UTAH: This is a civil war and I just don`t know

that the injection of the United States military, the greatest military on

the face of the planet is, A, going to solve the problem, and, B, not going

to lead to something much bigger, more problematic. I see long-term

ramifications by injecting ourselves into a civil war where the

consequences may be something we really don`t like. It would be terribly

naive to think we could simply send a tomahawk missile in. I think if the

United States gets involved, it`s going to go on for a long time.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Last night he was tweeting U.S.A. And that is – that he`s one of

many who have – who have moved from that position to this. How do you

explain that?

BRIAN DARLING, SENATOR RAND PAUL FORMER COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR: I agree

with the 2013 Jason Chaffetz. And the 2013 Donald Trump who said that you

needed to get congressional authorization before going to war. Much like

Barack Obama did the same thing when he was running for office, he said

that you need to get congressional authorization before instigating a war,

an act of war or going to – initiating military hostilities. I mean, both

parties have been hypocrites on this issue. I look back to Barack Obama`s

Presidency as a great disappointment. I think, progressives were very

upset. Because he promised to get all the troops and end the war in

Afghanistan. He promised so many things. And we still have two AUMFs on

the books –

HAYES: Right.

DARLING: – that this administration is using as authorization to do

things in Syria and Iraq.

HAYES: Well, you talk about AUMF. And Rick is someone who`s at the State

Department. There is a real question of legality here. And I saw John

McCain, someone today – I think it was John McCain tried to say that the

2001 AUMF covers the strikes against Assad. Now, there`s a lot of AUMF

might cover.

STENGEL: But that is how the – that`s how the Obama administration

interpreted it also.

HAYES: Against Assad?

STENGEL: Basically anything that we were going to do, we were using that

AUMF to justify those actions.

HAYES: But just to be clear, that AUMF was drafted and passed after we

were struck by Al-Qaeda in 9/11 for associated forces. That`s the sort of

key phrase.

(CROSSTALK)

STENGEL: – subsequent legislation. So people were using that as the

figure leaf.

HAYES: Right. Well, I`m glad you used that phrase. Just because – I

mean, Assad is –

DARLING: you like my phrase?

HAYES: It`s not as literally bombing Al Qaeda. So, do we have the

Congressman back? Congressman Gallego?

GALLEGO: I`m here.

HAYES: Oh, great. So, I want to ask you this question about

authorization. I mean, what do you think of the idea that – and you

served I believe in Iraq and you`re a veteran yourself. What do you think

about the need for authorization of some kind? What do you think that the

2001 AUMF would cover airstrikes against Assad?

GALLEGO: Certainly not against Assad. I do believe that there is enough

connection between ISIS and Al Qaeda, (INAUDIBLE) Al Qaeda who I fought in

Al Anbar that justifies it. But if you`re going to be after Assad – the

Assad regime, Hezbollah or any of its allies, you need to come back to

Congress. There is no nexus there. It makes very little sense. We need

to know what the plan is. We need to know where this is going before this

truly escalates to the point beyond the control I think of where any of us

want to go.

HAYES: You know, the point the Congressman made there about associated

forces is that, right? ISIS is a plausible way of interpreting associated

forces there. With Assad it`s –

STENGEL: Yes. That`s fair enough.

HAYES: – very difficult.

STENGEL: Yes.

HAYES: So, what do you think about the sort of – the kind of next step

idea, right? And particularly the sort of ways in which – I`m really

curious as someone who was outside the state department came into it. Like

the ways in which becoming president and being part of the sort of

institutional decision-making structure for the most powerful nation on

earth changes your calculus.

STENGEL: Well, I mean, part of it is you get mugged by reality in terms of

what happens out there. I do think the process of how that works, and

we`ve heard about that, the DCPC process actually doesn`t get you to the

best decisions. And I suspect that President Obama thought that as well.

He approached it from a very small C conservative idea, which is – which

is, will me doing something make this situation worse? And in the case of

Syria, which was incredibly complex, he always came out on the side, yes,

it`s going to make things worse and, indeed, it might. That is the

problem. And as you say, we do not have a plan B right now. There is no

plan for regime change. The vacuum has attracted the worst most awful

terrorist groups in there. We don`t have the moderate opposition anymore.

There are not a lot of good choices. And that was how Obama looked at it.

DARLING: He don`t seem to have a plan A.

HAYES: Right.

DARLING: What we`re looking at – I mean, when you look at these military

situations, you need a military plan, you need a goal, and you need an exit

strategy, and it doesn`t appear that we have any of those lined up.

Everybody is engaging in some feel good politics. Yes, we have the strike.

And if it`s successful the American people will probably be applauding the

President for it, but ultimately if this starts a long-term engagement in

Syria, the American people aren`t going to like it. They don`t like the

fact that we still have troops in Afghanistan, troops in Iraq. It`s

unbelievable and it`s something that the war-weary American public don`t

like.

HAYES: That – Brian`s point there, Congressman, what do you think of

that, particularly in terms of what your constituents want to see and what

you`re going to say to them when you go home for recess? You`re probably

home now, I would imagine, about what your task as their representative is

in guiding this policy going forward?

GALLEGO: Look, my constituents were obviously horrified by the attack that

occurred by the Assad regime on these innocent children and families. At

the same time, they`re weary of war. They saw what the mistakes that

happened that got us into the Iraq war and I think they don`t want to see

us trip ourselves into another quagmire. I mean, right now we are bombing

both the people that are fighting Assad and we`re bombing Assad who are

bombing some of the people that we`re supporting. Where does this go? How

does this all end? There are too many sides being played. And again, why

did we bomb? Right now, that airfield that we bomb still was launching

attacks on rebel-held areas. So it wasn`t a military strategic reason why

we actually hit it. It was a symbolic reason. And if that was the case,

then why don`t we go through diplomatic channels first. And then after

exhausting those, then go into a military option. And I think, one of my

fears is that Trump – you know, when given the military option will always

take that first. And I don`t think that`s responsible leadership. You

know, diplomacy requires all levels of tools. And not just always looking

at the world as an answer – the answer to everything (INAUDIBLE) is to

bomb it.

HAYES: All right. Congressman Ruben Gallego, Brian Darling Rick Stengel

here in New York, thank you all.

Still to come, first, he was reportedly irked by the President-Bannon

portrayal on SNL. Now reports that President Trump wasn`t happy about how

much attention Jared Kushner got over his trip to Iraq inside the White

House in fighting and why it really matters ahead.

And the President has his strike was in America`s vital national security

interests. My next guest says, after last night the fight against the

Islamic state just got harder. He`ll tell us why after this two-minute

break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: The big question after last night`s strike in Syria, what now?

Today, Russia called the attack and act of aggression. The Prime Minister

took to Facebook to declare U.S.-Russian relations completely ruined. And

warned that we are in the verge of a military clash. This is a Russian

military promise to bulk up the air defense systems in Syria and sent a

warship carrying cruise missiles into the Eastern Mediterranean. The

launch site of last night`s strike. Russia also says it is suspending the

deconflicting line, the communication channel between the U.S. and Russia

that helps pilots avoid mid-air collision over Syria. U.S. official used

it last night to warn Russia of the impending strike giving them time to

evacuate. But today, Russia said that they were shutting it down at

midnight Moscow time. It`s still unclear if that actually happened. U.S.

military insists the line is still open. Joining me now, Andrew Exum,

during last year`s the Obama administration helped foreign defense policies

on Syria while serving as Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense in Middle

East, currently Contributing Editor of the Atlantic, his latest piece on

the Syrian airstrikes, his tittle, “The Fight Against The Islamic State

Just Got Harder.” Andrew, it seems to me there`s two ways the Russians can

respond here. One is, OK, we see what you did, we`ll both carry on. The

other one is, OK, we will now counter-escalate and withdraw our cooperation

to make your life really hard if you try to keep ISIS targets.

ANDREW EXUM, ATLANTIC CONTRIBUTING EDITOR: Yes. I think that`s fair. I

think, if I had to bet, I`d bet that it`s going to be more towards the

former, but there could be a little of a latter as well. I think that one

of the things we don`t fully appreciate, and I know that the department of

defense appreciate this and I know that this was briefed to President Trump

as well is that look, you know, for the past two years, we`ve basically

been prosecuted in air campaign in Syria and we`ve been flying in and

around one of the more sophisticated air defense systems anywhere in the

world. As soon as U.S. jets take off in Jordan or in Turkey, they`re

basically flying right into deranged fans of somebody`s complicated Syrian

air defense systems. So if for example, the Syrian decided to start

turning these on and start tracking U.S. aircraft, that could affect the

flight paths, it could affect some of the operations in Raqqa for example.

It could certainly make a lot of our allies nervous. And one of the

reasons why we set up the de-confliction channel in the first place after

the Russians really beefed up their intervention in 2015, is because we

started seeing some really irresponsible behavior on the part of the

Russians and Syria in terms of trailing U.S. aircraft, in terms of – you

know, just getting too close to aircraft. We didn`t want our planes at the

very minimum, to run into each other over Syrian skies. I think that`s in

Russia`s interest as much as ours. So I think that this announcement by

the Russia was somewhat petulant. We`ll see if it actually follow through

on shutting the de-confliction channel down.

HAYES: You know, someone at (INAUDIBLE) [20:20:59] today was pointing out

the fact that – so there`s the sort of open door to escalation. There`s

also the idea of just essentially this was understood and intended to be

understood as fundamentally symbolic and there`s precedent of say Israel

has had several strikes over the last six years where they`ve gone and

they`ve struck Assad, come back out, have not been embroiled in a larger

sustained military activity inside the country. How possible is that?

EXUM: Yes, that`s right. That`s exactly right. So Israel`s been very

clear, at least starting privately and then publicly, about what their red

lines are in terms of the transfer of advanced weapons systems and to –

you know, Hezbollah in Lebanon and they seem to have, you know, without

getting into the details, they seem to have taken action in some examples

to counteract the movement of those weapons systems. The united states

could do that and I think one of the ways in which this is framed is, hey,

this is a one off. This is – we`re not changing our policy. I actually

think that might be a bit of a missed opportunity because to go back to the

earlier conversation that your guests were having, I think there is some

truth to what Rick Stengel was saying, that if you wanted to use this to

jump-start a broader diplomatic effort, then you could frame it in terms

of, well, hey, maybe we will strike again and leave that strategic

ambiguity because certainly during the last few years of the Obama

administration we just didn`t have a lot of sticks on the table when it

came to talking to the Russians or the Syrians because force had been taken

off the table. I`m not saying that a broader campaign would be wise and

there were very – there were many very good reasons why President Obama

rejected doing exactly what President Trump did, but I will say that it

could be useful from a diplomatic perspective, and that`s something that

you`ve heard several Obama – former Obama administration officials say

today.

HAYES: All right. Andrew Exum, always a pleasure to talk to you. Thank

you.

EXUM: Sure thing.

HAYES: Still to come, stories of a White House power struggle between Web

site publisher Steve Bannon and the President son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Why one of them is reportedly getting sidelined ahead.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Missile strike on Syria has not pleased the alt-right, from Ann

Coulter to white supremacist Richard Spencer who called it the Trump

betrayal and tweeted stand with Assad. Then there`s the ex-Breitbart

publisher slash Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon who argued

against the strike because it didn`t advance Trump`s America first

doctrine. America first lost out according to two sources close to Bannon

when today spoke with Gabe Sherman of New York Magazine. It`s also been a

huge amount of reporting about a brutal civil war in the White House more

broadly in which increasingly it looks like the family members are winning

and that change is on the way. Wall Street Journal reporting today,

President Donald Trump is considering a major shakeup of the Senior White

House team, according to a senior administration official. Mr. Trump is

unhappy with the infighting among his top advisors and is determined to see

it end, the official said. The President is reportedly considering

replacing Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Mr. Trump is trying out different

names with his friends. One person close to White House said he started

asking friends to rate the performance of his top aides, following the

failure in March to pass a healthcare bill through the Republican control

House of Representatives. The President may also remove or re-assign Steve

Bannon according to the source. NBC News` Katy Tur treated today, sources

close to Bannon says things are very bad for him in the White House right

now. Allies are telling him to lay low and wait up the storm. Today the

White House pushed back on such stories calling it completely false. But

no one can deny the recent indications from Bannon being pulled from a

permanent seat at the National Security Council to Jared Kushner`s trip to

Iraq. Inside the Trump White House power shift, next.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Well, the apparent tug of war between Steve Bannon and President

Trump`s son-in-law Jared Kushner would appear to favor Kushner, sometimes

it might be hard to tell. The President has privately scoring the coverage

of Mr. Kushner`s recent hope high-profile trip to Iraq, according to two

people who spoke with him, and questioned the need for the son-in-law`s

newly created office to overhaul the government. At other points, he`s

been dismissive of Mr. Bannon currently telling him he`s not needed at this

meeting for that. Joining me now, Shannon Pettypiece, White House

Correspondent for Bloomberg News and Michelle Goldberg, Columnist at Slate.

Shannon, I feel like I never know how to make of all of this. The leaks

coming out of that place are so constant, so contradictory. Everything is

clearly being done by someone with an agenda. You cover it full time.

What do you make of it all?

SHANNON PETTYPIECE, BLOOMBERG NEWS: I don`t know if I can give you the

answers. I can tell you my colleagues and I today, we probably talked to a

dozen different people close to the president, all different levels of the

administration and we probably got a dozen different story lines about

who`s in, who`s out, what`s going on. You know, the different rivalries

and thiefdoms. I mean, I think part of it is these alliances that have

been going on since the early days of the administration.

I think part of it may be people wanting to hear a story line that they

want to hear. People who don`t like Reince wanting to hear Reince is out.

People who don`t like Bannon wanting to hear him out and reading into

those.

And I think part of it might just be that the president himself just

doesn`t know what he wants to do, doesn`t know. He doesn`t like the

direction some things are going in and doesn`t know what he`s going to do

about it.

HAYES: Well, to me, Michelle, this is the key is that every single White

House has palace intrigue. Every single campaign has factions and fights.

MICHELLE GOLDBERG, SLATE: Right.

HAYES: What to me makes this different is that the person at the center of

it is essentially

an empty vessel.

GOLDBERG: Right.

HAYES: And so the battle seems much higher stakes, because honestly it

seems like you could

convince Donald Trump to do everything from single payer to destroy the

Obamacare exchanges depending who`s closer to him.

GOLDBERG: Right. Which is why it matters so much. And the other thing is

that he has two

very contradictory impulses. On the one hand he has this racist

authoritarian old right side and on the other he has this kind of desperate

plaintiff desire for mainstream approval. And so you have these two

factions.

HAYES: Like, he wants Vanity Fair and The New York Times to think highly

of him.

GOLDBERG: Right. Which will never happen as long as he`s listening to

Steve Bannon. And so, you know, both of these – so these two figures or

both of these two factions play into conflicting and completely

contradictory desires that he has.

So, which one one ultimately prevails assuming one of them ultimately

prevails is going to have a big impact on the future of this presidency.

And–

HAYES: And the nation and the world.

GOLDBERG: Right.

And the idea – you know, two years ago the idea of Jared Kushner running

the country would have seemed like an apocalyptic nightmare. You know, he

was formerly famous for running what I think is maybe the fifth largest

newspaper in New York City badly. But having him instead of Steve

Bannon.

HAYES: Breitbart publisher?

GOLDBERG: Really would feel like a form of deliverance.

HAYES: Shannon, it does seem to me as if there are signs of Bannon`s

waning influence that are tangible and more than just hearsay, like what

happened with the NSC this week was a real thing. People around Bannon or

Bannon himself, I don`t know, attempted to spin it in a sort of hilariously

transparent fashion, but that actually did happen and that was a reduction

in his influence.

PENNYPIERCE: Yeah. I mean, I think the things that I – I do feel

confident about now is that the power dynamics have changed from where they

were early on in this administration and part of that

is because, listen, in the early days of the White House it was like Home

Alone. They had no cabinet secretaries. It was Bannon, it was Reince

Priebus, it was Steven Miller. I mean, you had those guys were the power

center.

Now we have cabinet secretaries. Now, we have people like Gary Cohn, the

head of

the NEC who has been increasing his power and influence. We have Dena

Powell who`s now taking on a foreign policy and security role.

So to some extent, yes, the power that rested in Bannon and Priebus at one

point in the early days is not what it used to be because there are a lot

more people who have been taking some of the influence.

HAYES: That`s a great point. And in terms of Michelle`s – the

fundamental dynamic, the Gary Cohn`s of the world are of the Jared Kushner

New York Times world and not the Breitbart world.

And it was interesting. I don`t know – I don`t think we have this photo,

but the photo they put out of the briefing that happened at the Mar-a-Lago

skiff of the Syria strike which – that`s a whole other situation, you

know, Gary Cohn`s in there. Wilbur Ross, the commerce secretary is in

there, Dena Powell is in there. You know, it gives you a little sense of

what Shannon`s point is of the expanding influence centers.

GOLDBERG: Right. And again, I mean, in any other administration it would

not be a source of comfort that, you know, kind of a bunch of Goldman Sachs

plutocrats are running things,but I would say that kind amoral gainseeking

plutocracy is the best case scenario for this administration when the

alternative was kind of fascist nihilism.

HAYES: Well, and I would also say, Shannon, that having – my wife worked

in the White House back in the early years of the Obama administration.

And one thing that was clear that I always remember, was White Houses are

strange places, and it helps to have had people who have worked in a White

House before.

It was frustrating I think to a lot of Obama folks to watch Clinton world

folks come in, because they had that experience but it turned out that it`s

a bizarre enterprise in which to work. And people that have said, oh yeah,

we`ve done this before, we know how this works. There`s essentially none

of that in the White House.

PENNYPIERCE: And that`s led to some of these early stumbles and some of

these early struggles. But there are people now in that White House, Dena

Powell is one of them, you mentioned, who do have experience in past White

Houses, people on the economic side who do have experience.

But it is – this is Trump`s White House and it`s never going to be the

Bush administration, it`s never going to be the Clinton administration or

the Osbama administration, it`s going to be Trump`s White House. He`s

going to do it the way he wants to do it. If he feels comfortable with

Gary Cohn and that`s someone he connects with and trusts, Gary`s going to

be in the room. And it`s not going to matter if he`s an economic adviser,

if he trusts his opinions, he`s going to be in the room.

And that`s the way we`re seeing things shape out here.

HAYES: Or if he wants his son-in-law to run the entire western world, he

might do that, too. Shannon Pennypiece and Michelle Goldberg, thank you.

Still to come, Hillary Clinton addresses the military strikes in Syria.

Why she says they`re at odds with the president`s other prominent policy on

Syria.

Plus, thos pesky jobs numbers is tonight`s Thing One, Thing Two right after

this break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

HAYES: Thing One tonight, the Labor Department released the March jobs

report today, but before we look at those numbers let`s remember how the

White House responded to the February

report. The president retweeting a Drudge headline “Great again, 235,000

jobs.”

Reince Priebus declaring Trump delivers in first jobs report. And Press

Secretary Sean Spicer spiking the football with not a bad way to start day

50 of this administration.

A pro-Trump super PAC is evening running TV boasting of Trump job creation,

which brings us to today, the second full jobs report of the Trump

presidency. And it wasn`t good.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Why should I not be critical of President Trump when

we`ve got this weak jobs report from last month?

UNIDENIFIFIED MALE: Look, thanks very much for having me.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: How the White House is responding to this job report in Thing Two

in 60 seconds.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: 98,000, March non-farm payrolls increased by just

98,000 jobs. The unemployment dipped to 4.5 percent.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: It`s a disappointing report at 98,000, even on the

kind of low end of expectations. This is well short of what we should have

seen.

UNIDENTIFIED MALE: Granted this isn`t good. The markets bear that out.

UNIDENTIFIED FEMALE: I can say that I did expect this number to be much

stronger today. I`m surprised it`s low.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Analysts expected 180,000 new jobs to be created in March. They

got just 98,000. While the jobless rate tiked down 4.5 perent, today`s

report revised down the job creation over the past two months, lowing those

reports by about 40,000 jobs.

Now, you may recall candidate Trump used to react to good employment

numbers during the Obama administration with conspiracy theories.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

TRUMP: Don`t believe those phony numbers when you hear 4.9 and 5 perent

unemployment. The number`s probably 28, 29, as high as 35. In fact, I

even heard recently 42 percent.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Today, the White House didn`t even bother releasing an official

statement. But they directed us to the comments made by chief executive

adviser Gary Cohn who said he was pretty pleased and that better days lie

ahead.

A far cry from last month`s giddiness when Sean Spicer officially retracted

the president`s claims of phony numbers.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

UNIDENITIFIED MALE: Does the president believe that this jobs report was

accurate and a fair way to measure the economy?

SEAN SPICER, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Yeah, I talked to the president

prior to this and he said to quote him very clearly, they may have been

phony in the past but it`s very real now.

(LAUGHTER)

(END VIDEO CLIP)

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

CLINTON: I hope this administration will move forward in a way that is

both strategic and consistent with our values and I also hope that they

will recognize that we cannot in one breath speak of protecting Syrian

babies and in the next close America`s doors to them.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: Speaking at an event in Houston today, Hillary Clinton referenced

President Trump`s attempt at a travel ban, which aimed to bar all Syrian

refugees from America, including children.

Joining me now, Joy Reid, host of MSNBC AM Joy; and Micah Zenko who is the

senior fellow at the Council on Foreign Relations.

Micah, let me start with you. Because you have written a lot about this.

What is your interpretation of the sort of humanitarian justification for

what we did? Because it is so striking to me how much we talk about

humanitarian war reasons going back to the re-entrance into Iraq which

happened because the Yazidis were stuck on Mt. Sinjar and we were going to

save them. And now we`ve got 5,000 troops in Iraq. What do you make of

it?

MICAH ZENKO, COUNCIL ON FOREIGN RELATIONS: Well, every president when they

go to war they provide a buffet of justification and objectives, most of

which are articulated with such

lack of specificity that you cannot evaluate whether they succeeded, or you

cannot falsify them with any information.

Humanitarian appeals are the most motive, right, so they`re speaking to

exactly what do you care about as a human, what should Americans care

about? And that ropes in the largest possible domestic political audience

in order to support the wars.

The problem is the case of the strikes last night in Syria. They don`t

have a humanitarian

impulse behind them in reality. They`re intended to punish the Assad

regime and one particular

abandoned airfield in order to try to demonstrate resolve and credibility

which are also sort of amorphous concepts.

HAYES: Joy, it`s interesting to watch the Obama world folks here, because

one of the things that I`m seeing is the degree to which the president

stood apart from a lot of people around him.

JOY-ANN REID, MSNBC: Yeah.

HAYES: Because a lot of the people around him are out there praising this.

And if you recognize the degree to which the impulses of the foreign policy

establishment were tugging on him in certain ways that he was quite

intentionally pushing against.

REID: Yeah. And it is very difficult for any president of the United

States to avoid getting involved in a war for precisely those reasons,

because there are always people around presidents who feel that the answer

to whatever crisis of the moment is taking place is to launch some sort of

military strike, whether it`s to punish someone like Bashar al-Assad, to

change their behavior, to send a message, to show the resolve and strength

of the United States.

HAYES: Sometimes it`s the self-justification of credibility.

REID: sure.

HAYES: Which is that you`ve said you`ve done it so now you must.

REID: Right, but the one thing that is absolutely true and that the

military will tell you is absolutely true, you cannot undue or prevent the

behavior of killing your own civilians with a strike like this, because

number one it didn`t even take out the air force that did the strikes. It

didn`t take out the chemical munitions that were used in the strikes, all

it did was to send a message. And that`s the only justification that`s

logical for why they did it.

HAYES: What do you say as someone who sort of studies the way that – you

wrote a book about sort of thinking about how your enemy is modeling what

you`re doing, right?

ZENKO: Right.

HAYES: What do you say to people that say, look, this was the point was to

send this message and they`re now going to make future calculations that

maybe won`t change the trajectory of the war, but this red line will now be

respected?

ZENKO: Well, the belief that you can correctly present your message to a

foreign leader, they will correctly interpret it on the basis that you want

them to and then they will change their behavior based upon that

interpreted correct message is a false one.

And it`s not the basis for – it should not be the basis for U.S.military

strategy at all.

HAYES: So, you think that that even as an end which is like we`re going to

send a message, it`s just – even as an objective is a bad objective?

ZENKO: Sending messages is not a military mission. Military missions are

to destroy things and kill people. The political objective you can try to

do is to compel Assad from stopping the civil war and the brutality against

civilians, or deter him from undertaking another chemical weapons attack.

The problem is they`ve set this very low bar with deterrents because of

course Assad doesn`t need to use chemical weapons again. He has plenty of

other means of lethality to kill people wantonly and to capture and control

the territory that his regime exists in.

So, he will likely not use chemical weapons again, but he will conduct

additional atrocities which then Trump will have to decide whether or not

to respond to or to appear weak and uncredible.

REID: The other thing that I think is really dangerous here is the message

that is always sent by these military maneuvers is to us, is to you and me,

to media people. And the Pavlovian response is always to treat the

president that takes these military strikes as a war time president and to

give a certain extra measure of deference to that president`s decision and

then to talk about the tactics, what was hit, what was harmed, what was

done and not to really unpack the why, or to unpack whether or

not it made sense.

HAYES: I want both of you to stick around. We`ll have more on this

conversation right after this quick break.

(COMMERCIAL BREAK)

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: In recent days,

Yazidi women, men and children from the area of Sinjar have fled for their

lives. I`ve said before the United

States cannot and should not intervene every time there`s a crisis in the

world. So let me be clear about why we must act and act now.

When we face a situation like we do on that mountain with innocent people

facing the prospect of violence on a horrific scale, when we have a

mandate to help, in this case a request from the Iraqi government, and when

we have the unique capabilities to help avert a massacre, then I believe

the United States of America cannot turn a blind eye.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HAYES: That was President Obama in 2014 authorizing targeted air strikes

in Iraq against ISIS who are threatening to massacre thousands of Yazidis,

a Christian minority group.

It marked the first battlefield role the U.S. and Iraq had since America

pulled out in 2011, one that we should note to this day and now features

over 5,000 troops in the country.

Still with me Joy Reid and Micah Zenko.

The point here about that, the mountain, Mount Sinjar, which is also very

similar to what happened in Libya, in both cases targeted kind of

responsibility to protect humanitarian interventions. In both cases, they

didn`t stop at that. And I think watching what happened last night, what

does history tell us about how likely they are to stop at that?

ZENKO: Well, everywhere U.S. forces are deployed, they end on taking on

additional missions for which they were not originally intended to do.

This is not just a slippery slope or a mission creep as people describe it.

It`s actually like a fact of all military interventions.

And the reason is once forces are in theater, they come at risk. There are

other complementary objectives which suddenly become piled on to additional

reasons.

So, the initial humanitarian impulse as was the case in Libya, later became

close air support for rebel groups and then regime change, and you can

imagine now how this initial cruise missiles strikes against an air field

will lead to regime change against Assad.

HAYES: I want to bring in Alia Malek who is a Syrian-American journalist

and civil rights attorney.

Aliya, for – I mean, I think anyone who has been watching Syria basically

feels almost paralyzed by the sheer horror of it all and the number of

horrible players are there from Assad to ISIS, but also there`s a

skepticism I think people have that the U.S. military can be an instrument

of improving the lives of Syrians, but lots of Syrians I talk to don`t feel

that way. How do you feel?

ALIA MALEK, SYRIAN AMERICAN JOURNALIST: Well, I mean, let`s not forget,

Syria is on the border of Iraq. And I think Syrians are intimately

familiar with what American intervention even for so-called sake of Iraqis

looks like. Syria also took in many refugees from Iraq over the last

several decades.

So obviously while I think for some people there might have been a little

bit of satisfaction in seeing Bashar al-Assad finally be dealt some kind of

slap for everything that he`s done, sort of like the first moment that we

maybe saw a little bit of a stop to the impunity, I don`t think anyone`s

really naive about what American military intervention can look like.

And I also think – and this is sort of like the limits of this

conversation, there are many other ways to intervene on behalf of Syria and

Syrians other than military ones. I just don`t think that we are looking

at this from the perspective of how do we secure Syria as a safe place for

Syrians, a free place, a place where they can actualize their dreams, their

futures, their potentials.

This conversation, or at least the conversations I`ve been having

throughout the day are much more about moving chips around on a board.

HAYES: So, tell me what – this is really important to me because I`ve

been sort of making this point over the last two days about, if we have a

humanitarian desire to help people, we for instance let in refugees. We

can fully fund humanitarian programs, many of which are underfunded. We

can send resources to the refugees in the region, of whom there are

millions who are in terrible straits.

There are other things when you say the conversation is limited, what

should it be including?

MALEK: Well, look, I mean, we`re not incorrect in identifying that the

principle backers of the regime are Iran and Russia. But is it really –

is it the only thing we have in our imagine and our arsenal that we have to

engage these two powers, nuclear powers, militarily?

I mean, you know, President Trump is supposedly the art of the deal guy, so

why are we not talking about ways to – it won`t be fun, it`s not easy.

You have to give up things. But there has to be some kind of discussion

with the people who are pulling the strings in Syria, and confronting them

militarily, well, you know, that`s not going to be great for Syrians, is

it?

HAYES: That`s a really good point.

REID: Yeah.

HAYES: I mean, part of this is that, again, the context of what is

foregrounded and backgrounded, that there`s sort of attention to Alia`s

point about the sort of limits of the conversation. You know, in a broad

sense, I mean, this is something that I banged on about a bit, is that

there`s a war in Yemen that`s threatening a humanitarian catastrophe right

now, real genuine. I mean, numerous groups are warning about famine, about

– that is being pursued by our allies, the Saudis, who could probably be

stopped from doing what they`re doing with not much more than a phone all

or more. And that`s not on the table as a sort of humanitarian–

REID: Yeah, we make these decisions all the time. I mean, half by

bloodline is from the Congo where 3 million people were exterminated in a

vicious civil war that we didn`t feel the need to inervene in. And though

certain a humanitarian catastrophe. But in the case of Syria, Ba`athist

dictator, gassed

his own people, regime change.

We`ve seen this movie before. I did not end well in Iraq.

ZENKO: And Alia`s point is absolutely correct, when they`re going on it`s

hard to imagine, but all wars end. Internationalized wars last longer

because more outside great powers have now collected

interest in their and their credibility is on the line, but given that this

past administration was able to

broker a deal to get rid of Iran`s nuclear program , which was the biggest

foreign policy issue of all, it`s unimaginable that this administration

cannot find a deal.

Because as we know from history, civil wars are the fuel for terrorism and

instability and a lot of problems in the region.

HAYES: And that seems to you – I think people watch this horrible

(inaudible) house of Syria for so long that the idea of some diplomati

solution seems impossible. But it`s interesting to hear you say that

actually has to being the solution.

MALEK: Yeah, and listen, before we pile up on the current administration,

to be fair, President Obama was negotiating a nuclear deal with Iran. He

had – it`s harder now that we`re not at the table with Iran and Russia,

but there was an opportunity there.

So, these choices haven`t just been rejected by the current administration,

they were rejected by the previous administration as well.

HAYES: All right, Joy Reid and Micah Zenko, and Alia Malek, thank you for

having that conversation. I feel like the nature of American military

involvement is – we see the world through a straw as soon as the missiles

start firing, so it`s sort of useful to take a step back, talk a little bit

about what is the context for it.

Be sure Alia`s new book, the home that was our country, a memoir of Syria.

And before we go, I want to mention an event happened tomorrow night

Brooklyn for my new book, A Colony in a Nation, the great Wes Lowery joins

me to talk about my book about race and policing in America. He`s got a

fantastic book called the can`t kill us all. and it`s hosted by Green

Light Bookstore, part of their Brooklyn Voices Series. I`m really excited

about it.

There`s some tickets still available. If you`re in the area, come check it

out. Hopefully my voice won`t be gone by then. We`ll have the details on

our Facebook page.

That is All In for this Evening.

END

THIS IS A RUSH TRANSCRIPT. THIS COPY MAY NOT BE IN ITS FINAL FORM AND MAY

BE UPDATED.

END