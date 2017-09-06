The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell 09/06/17

Trump creates new problems for his own GOP agenda

Sen. Harry Reid's former Chief of Staff, Adam Jentleson, and New York Times columnist David Leonhardt join Lawrence O'Donnell to discuss how Donald Trump's cave to Democratic demands will create future problems for Trump, Ryan, and McConnell. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Dems have Trump and the GOP where they want them
3 hours 12 min ago
Facebook admits Russia-connected ad buy
4 hours 11 min ago
Trump creates new problems for his own GOP agenda
3 hours 4 min ago
Trump imposes favorite deadline on 'wonderful' tax plan
4 hours 16 min ago
NY AG suing Trump over DACA cites 'discriminatory animus'
3 hours 39 min ago
George Will: Trump is consistent – on backing Trump
Trump Jr. to face Sen. Judiciary Committee
If there were a category 6 hurricane, Irma would be it
Rep. Gutiérrez: No time for patience on DACA
Trump sends mixed messages on DACA

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL