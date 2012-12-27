The Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell / Democrats / Economy / Republicans

First Word: Senate back today, House will return Sunday

Updated
By
Majority Leader Harry Reid speaking about the fiscal cliff on the Senate floor on Thursday.
Majority Leader Harry Reid speaking about the fiscal cliff on the Senate floor on Thursday.
msnbc/Senate pool

As the Senate convened Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid predicted that it is now more likely that the country is headed over the fiscal cliff without a deal to avert more than $500 billion in spending cuts and historical tax increases set for January. On Thursday morning, Reid opened the session with a floor speech chastising House Republicans for not returning to Washington for a chance to negotiate a bipartisan deal. A few hours later, House Republican leaders announced that the chamber will be back in session Sunday evening, on the eve of the fiscal cliff.

  • Obama calls congressional leaders for update on “fiscal cliff” talks

  • Rep. Markey to seek Kerry’s Senate seat

  • Ben Affleck says no to Senate run

  • L.A. residents exchange guns for groceries

  • Hawaii Lt. Gov. sworn into Senate

  • George H.W. Bush in intensive care unit of a Houston hospital due to “stubborn fever”

Explore:
Democrats, Economy, Republicans and Taxes

More Like This

Best of MSNBC

First Word: Senate back today, House will return Sunday

Updated
© NBC UNIVERSAL