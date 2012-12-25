Merry Christmas, from The Cycle!

We just wanted to take this moment to send a Merry Christmas to all of our fans and viewers. We couldn’t do it without you, and we appreciate the love and support.

The Cycle team isn’t back on the air till Wednesday, but we thought we’d give you a quick look into what we’re doing over the holiday break, and who we’re spending it with. We hope you’re well, and can’t wait to see you later this week. Merry Christmas, and Happy Holidays.