The Beat With Ari Melber 08/01/17

Dem Senator: Trump Must Stop Being Putin’s Lapdog

Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR) tells Ari Melber that President Trump is sending the wrong message by waiting to sign the Russia sanctions bill. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

