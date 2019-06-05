Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 6.5.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The Office of Refugee Resettlement: “The Trump administration is canceling English classes, recreational programs and legal aid for unaccompanied minors staying in federal migrant shelters nationwide, saying the immigration influx at the southern border has created critical budget pressures.”

* Keep an eye on this one: “Senators from both sides of the aisle said Wednesday they planned to block U.S. arms sales to Saudi Arabia and other Arab states in a bipartisan rebuke of President Donald Trump, saying they had to act to safeguard Congress’s right to review weapons deals.”

* If Pfizer saw evidence of a drug that could reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s disease, but it didn’t want to pursue a costly clinical trial, that’s worth having a public conversation about.

* If only the White House were listening: “Senior U.S. officials warned Congress on Wednesday about the threat to national security from melting ice in the Arctic as Russia and other adversaries take advantage of the increasing possibilities for shipping and other commercial activity that will emerge as a result of a climate change.”

* Reid changes his mind about impeachment: “Former Senate majority leader Harry Reid, who as recently as last month cautioned Democrats about the perils of pursuing President Trump’s impeachment, now says the House should open an impeachment inquiry that might or might not lead to a formal effort to remove him from office.”

* An unexpected story out of the Philippines: “President Rodrigo Duterte claimed Thursday that he was once gay but ‘cured’ himself after meeting his now-ex-wife…. While Duterte has a habit of making off-color jokes, his assertion appeared to be serious – though intentionally provocative.”

* Trump’s friend in Brazil: “Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon surged last month to the highest May level since the current monitoring method began, prompting concerns that president Jair Bolsonaro is giving a free pass to illegal logging, farming and mining.”

* Sad, but predictable: “President Donald Trump was all smiles on Monday as he attended a state dinner at Buckingham Palace hosted by Queen Elizabeth II. But the royal family has for years batted back stories that its members were looking into or joining Trump’s properties – stories that, according to multiple biographies of Trump, were spread by the real-estate developer himself.”

* Also sad, also predictable: “President Donald Trump was apparently having trouble sleeping last night, so he, like countless Americans, took to Twitter to let off some steam by attacking actress Bette Midler.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.