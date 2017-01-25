Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.25.17
Today’s edition of quick hits:
* Keep a close eye on this one: “The Trump administration is preparing a sweeping executive order that would clear the way for the C.I.A. to reopen overseas ‘black site’ prisons, like those where it detained and tortured terrorism suspects before former President Barack Obama shut them down.”
* They do like testing new presidents: “North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile ‘at any time, at any place,’ according to a senior regime official speaking exclusively to NBC News.”
* I remember when Trump ran against Goldman Sachs: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Gary Cohn will receive more than $100 million of stock and cash that would otherwise have been locked up for years as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a role in the Trump administration.”
* I’m not sure what this means in practical terms, though it’s amusing the leader of the free world tweets in response to segments he saw on television: “Donald Trump has threatened on Twitter to ‘send in the feds’ if Chicago officials don’t ‘fix’ the alleged “carnage” going on the city. The president did not elaborate on his Tuesday night tweet, in which he claimed there have been 228 shootings in Chicago in 2017, 42 of which were fatal.”
* Probably not the last of these suits: “An electrical contractor is suing President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel for $2 million over what the contractor contends are unpaid bills for ‘nonstop’ work performed to open the luxury lodging at the Old Post Office Building last year.”
* A pro-torture Cheney? Imagine that: “Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) came out in strong support of a draft executive order that suggested President Donald Trump would re-examine the use of enhanced interrogation techniques and CIA black sites that were banned under the Obama administration.”
* Quite a story out of Nebraska: “Embattled State Sen. Bill Kintner resigned Wednesday from the Nebraska Legislature following months of criticism from lawmakers, constituents and Gov. Pete Ricketts.”
* This would’ve been a bad idea: “The Washington speaking agency Leading Authorities deleted marketing material from its website on Wednesday morning that advertised joint paid appearances featuring Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s respective campaign managers.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.
* Keep a close eye on this one: “The Trump administration is preparing a sweeping executive order that would clear the way for the C.I.A. to reopen overseas ‘black site’ prisons, like those where it detained and tortured terrorism suspects before former President Barack Obama shut them down.”
* They do like testing new presidents: “North Korea is ready to test-fire an intercontinental ballistic missile ‘at any time, at any place,’ according to a senior regime official speaking exclusively to NBC News.”
* I remember when Trump ran against Goldman Sachs: “Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said Gary Cohn will receive more than $100 million of stock and cash that would otherwise have been locked up for years as he leaves the Wall Street firm for a role in the Trump administration.”
* I’m not sure what this means in practical terms, though it’s amusing the leader of the free world tweets in response to segments he saw on television: “Donald Trump has threatened on Twitter to ‘send in the feds’ if Chicago officials don’t ‘fix’ the alleged “carnage” going on the city. The president did not elaborate on his Tuesday night tweet, in which he claimed there have been 228 shootings in Chicago in 2017, 42 of which were fatal.”
* Probably not the last of these suits: “An electrical contractor is suing President Donald Trump’s Washington hotel for $2 million over what the contractor contends are unpaid bills for ‘nonstop’ work performed to open the luxury lodging at the Old Post Office Building last year.”
* A pro-torture Cheney? Imagine that: “Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) came out in strong support of a draft executive order that suggested President Donald Trump would re-examine the use of enhanced interrogation techniques and CIA black sites that were banned under the Obama administration.”
* Quite a story out of Nebraska: “Embattled State Sen. Bill Kintner resigned Wednesday from the Nebraska Legislature following months of criticism from lawmakers, constituents and Gov. Pete Ricketts.”
* This would’ve been a bad idea: “The Washington speaking agency Leading Authorities deleted marketing material from its website on Wednesday morning that advertised joint paid appearances featuring Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump’s respective campaign managers.”
Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.