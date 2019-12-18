Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 12.18.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* As if there weren’t enough going on today: “In a highly anticipated case, the U.S. Fifth Circuit of Appeals ruled on Tuesday that the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate is unconstitutional. But it stopped short of killing off all of Obamacare, kicking the case back down to the district court for further proceedings.”

* I guess he only coordinates with the White House? “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it’s up to Speaker Pelosi on when they receive the articles of impeachment in the Senate and that he has not been coordinating with her on when they will be delivered.”

* Keep an eye on this: “House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, the second-ranking lawmaker in the House, said Wednesday that Democrats must discuss a last-ditch gambit to delay sending articles of impeachment to the Senate and prevent the Republican controlled chamber from summarily discarding the case against President Donald Trump.”

* Some rare good news for Manafort: “A New York judge Wednesday tossed the real estate fraud case brought by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance against Paul Manafort, ruling that the charges violated the state’s double jeopardy laws.”

* Take a wild guess who helped the campaign against Marie Yovanovitch: “Russian disinformation network is said to have helped spread smear of U.S. ambassador to Ukraine.”

* He sure does have a problem with Puerto Rico: “President Donald Trump intervened to cut the federal government’s Medicaid funding for Puerto Rico as part of a larger government spending deal, according to four sources with knowledge of the discussions.”

* Bob Murray, back in the news: “As his coal mining company hurtled into bankruptcy, Robert E. Murray, the former chief executive, paid himself $14 million, handed his successor a $4 million bonus and earmarked nearly $1 million for casting doubt on man-made climate change, new court filings show.”

