Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.26.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In keeping with a recent string of state legislative special-election wins, Democrat Kevin Cavanaugh won a state Senate seat in New Hampshire yesterday, flipping a district that had been held by a Republican. This is, I believe, the fifth time this year a Dem has flipped a “red” seat in a state legislative special election.

* In Virginia, one of only two states hosting gubernatorial races this year, the latest Monmouth University poll shows Ralph Northam (D) and Ed Gillespie (R) tied at 44% each. Most other recent polling found Northam ahead.

* On a related note, the Democratic National Committee told NBC News yesterday that it’s sending “$1.5 million and several top staffers” to the commonwealth to help give Northam, whose coffers are low after a long, tough primary, a boost in the race’s final three months.

* In Alabama’s U.S. Senate special election, Rep. Mo Brooks (R) has vowed to oppose Mitch McConnell as the Senate Majority Leader if he’s elected to the chamber. Brooks called McConnell “the head of the swamp of the U.S. Senate.” The special election primary is Aug. 15.

* Donald Trump headlined a rally in celebration of himself in Ohio last night, boasting that Democrats usually win Youngstown, but he won it. In reality, Trump lost Youngstown and the surrounding country.

* On a related note, while the president bragged about the crowd size, a BuzzFeed reporter noted that screens were set up outside the venue for people who couldn’t get in to watch Trump’s speech. There was, however, no one outside.

* The House Republican leadership’s super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, launched a new digital ad campaign this week intended to undermine support for the Democrats’ new “Better Deal” blueprint. The Republicans’ ad focuses on, among other things, “Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco values.”