Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.22.17
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* The RNC is reportedly launching a new digital ad campaign intended to pressure congressional Democrats to vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation and the Republican health care plan.
* And speaking of digital ad campaigns, as Rachel noted on the show last night, the DSCC is launching a new spot of its own, pushing opposition to the Republican health care plan.
* At a fundraiser last night, Donald Trump claimed “most people don’t even know” that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, and he suggested someone should alert voters to this fact through commercials.
* On a related note, the fundraiser, held for the House Republicans’ campaign arm, raised more than $30 million, which Politico noted was “a record for the event.”
* The good news for Republicans: officials found an instance of voter fraud in Colorado. The bad news for Republicans: the alleged fraud was perpetrated by the former chairman of Colorado Republican Party.
* Trump has reportedly agreed to deliver the commencement address at Liberty University, an evangelical college in Virginia founded by Jerry Falwell, on May 13.
* Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) apparently feels safe dipping his toes back into political waters again, announcing this week that he’s supporting former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie’s gubernatorial campaign this year.
* And in Nevada, failed Senate candidate Sharron Angle (R) is apparently trying to launch a comeback, announcing yesterday that she’s taking on incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei (R) in a primary next year.
* The RNC is reportedly launching a new digital ad campaign intended to pressure congressional Democrats to vote for Judge Neil Gorsuch’s Supreme Court confirmation and the Republican health care plan.
* And speaking of digital ad campaigns, as Rachel noted on the show last night, the DSCC is launching a new spot of its own, pushing opposition to the Republican health care plan.
* At a fundraiser last night, Donald Trump claimed “most people don’t even know” that Abraham Lincoln was a Republican, and he suggested someone should alert voters to this fact through commercials.
* On a related note, the fundraiser, held for the House Republicans’ campaign arm, raised more than $30 million, which Politico noted was “a record for the event.”
* The good news for Republicans: officials found an instance of voter fraud in Colorado. The bad news for Republicans: the alleged fraud was perpetrated by the former chairman of Colorado Republican Party.
* Trump has reportedly agreed to deliver the commencement address at Liberty University, an evangelical college in Virginia founded by Jerry Falwell, on May 13.
* Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (R) apparently feels safe dipping his toes back into political waters again, announcing this week that he’s supporting former RNC Chairman Ed Gillespie’s gubernatorial campaign this year.
* And in Nevada, failed Senate candidate Sharron Angle (R) is apparently trying to launch a comeback, announcing yesterday that she’s taking on incumbent Rep. Mark Amodei (R) in a primary next year.