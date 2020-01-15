Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.15.20

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* A Wisconsin appeals court yesterday blocked the effort to purge more than 200,000 names from the state’s voter registration rolls. The move came just one day after a district court judge directed state election officials to begin the purge, regardless of the appeal.

* During last night’s presidential primary debate, Bernie Sanders argued that general-election voters wouldn’t much care about his embrace of the “socialist” label. There is some polling evidence, however, that suggests possible trouble.

* A new EPIC-MRA poll in Michigan tested Donald Trump against leading Democratic presidential hopefuls, and the incumbent trailed each of them. Michael Bloomberg, oddly enough, had a seven-point advantage over the Republican, while Joe Biden led Trump by six, Bernie Sanders led by five, Pete Buttigieg led by four, and Elizabeth Warren led by three.

* In California, home to a key Super Tuesday primary, the latest Public Policy Institute of California poll found a crowded top tier, with Sanders leading Biden, 27% to 24%, and Warren right behind them with 23%.

* Warren picked up her 12th congressional endorsement yesterday, when Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-Texas) threw his support behind the Massachusetts senator. His brother, former presidential hopeful Julian Castro, did the same thing last week.

* Speaking of the Bay State, Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) yesterday announced endorsements from more than a dozen House Democrats for his Democratic primary against incumbent Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.). The list of Kennedy supporters included Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.).

* And just one day after ending his presidential bid, Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) announced that he’s running for re-election to the Senate later this year. He’s heavily favored to win a full second term.