Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 9.3.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Hurricane Dorian “is moving northwest toward the U.S. after virtually stalling over the Bahamas where it caused devastation and was blamed for at least five deaths.”

* Walmart announced today that it will “discontinue the sale of ammunition used in high-capacity magazines and military-style weapons.” The commercial giant added that will ask its customers “not to openly carry firearms in stores even in states where it is permitted.”

* Prime Minister Boris Johnson today lost his working majority in Parliament: “Rebellious British lawmakers have launched an audacious bid to stop the U.K. from leaving the European Union by the deadline of Oct. 31 without a deal.”

* This won’t quiet fears of an economic downturn: “U.S. manufacturing contracted for the first time in three years, surprising economists who had predicted an ongoing, slow expansion.”

* The latest deadly developments in the war in Afghanistan: “An American soldier died during a combat operation on Thursday in Afghanistan, the Defense Department said, the third in just over a week.”

* In related news; “Taliban forces launched a major attack on the Afghan city of Kunduz Saturday, even as peace talks continue with the United States to end America’s longest war.”

* 53 in August: “Seven people were killed near Odessa, Tex., on Saturday as a gunman started shooting indiscriminately at cars, bringing the number of victims of mass killings by firearms to 53 for the month.”

* Trade war: “President Trump’s trade war with China entered new territory on Sunday as his next round of tariffs took effect, changing the rules of trade in ways that have no recent historic precedent and driving the world’s two largest economies further apart.”

* The Federalist Society says it’s not an advocacy organization, but there appears to be some evidence to the contrary.

* The conservative campaign against organized labor continues: “On Tuesday, Alaska Attorney General Kevin Clarkson announced a plan to make it more difficult for the state’s employees to pay for union membership even if they want to.”

* Asked if he had a message for Poland as it commemorating the anniversary of the start of World War II, Donald Trump congratulated it, in the process reminding everyone that he’s bad at the ceremonial aspects of his job, too.

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.