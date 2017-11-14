Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 11.14.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* The latest mass shooting: “A gunman killed four people and wounded a number of others at random Tuesday at multiple locations in rural Northern California, including an elementary school, before police shot him dead, authorities said. Two hospitals said they were treating seven people, including at least three children.”

* Attorney General Jeff Sessions “told lawmakers Tuesday he now recalls the meeting with former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, but maintained that he did not lie when he said he was unaware of communications between campaign officials and Russians during the presidential election.”

* A societal scourge: “Rep. Jackie Speier told a House panel on Tuesday that she knows of two current members of Congress – a Democrat and a Republican – who have engaged in sexual harassment, further exposing an institution that has been accused of looking away from sexual misconduct.”

* Welcome back: “Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) returned to Washington, still in pain from an attack that left him with six broken ribs, but doing little to quell speculation about what caused his neighbor allegedly to lash out.”

* New Jersey: “The judge at the bribery trial of Senator Robert Menendez told deadlocked jurors that he hoped they had a good night’s sleep and urged them to redouble their efforts to reach a verdict.”

* Michael Barry: “With CIA Director Mike Pompeo promising to make his agency more ‘vicious,’ the Trump administration has elevated to a key White House position a CIA officer who, according to two sources, once worked on a secret CIA assassination program meant to target terrorists.”

* A North Carolina case I’ve been keeping an eye on: “District Attorney Roger Echols says felony charges will remain against the seven defendants accused of tearing down a Confederate statue in Durham at a protest earlier this year, despite what the defendants’ attorney said in court Tuesday.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.