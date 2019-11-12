Tuesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.12.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* With just a few days remaining ahead of Louisiana’s runoff gubernatorial election, the latest Mason-Dixon poll found incumbent Gov. John Bel Edwards (D) narrowly leading Eddie Rispone (R), 48% to 46%.

* On a related note, some of the attack ads targeted Edwards were so dishonest that local stations pulled the commercials from the airwaves.

* In New Hampshire, Quinnipiac’s latest poll found a competitive four-way race in the Democrats’ first presidential primary. Joe Biden led the field with 20%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 16%, and Pete Buttigieg at 15%. Bernie Sanders is right behind them with 14%.

* As you may have learned on the show last night, Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, chair of the Maryland Democratic Party, and the widow of the late Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-Md.), will run in the special election to fill her late husband’s vacancy in the U.S. House.

* Though Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) still hasn’t conceded after losing last week, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) told a local radio station yesterday that, as far as he’s concerned, Bevin “came up short.”

* If former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg runs for the Democratic presidential nomination, his plan would apparently include skipping the first four nominating contests. Coincidentally, the last national candidate to try such an approach was Bloomberg’s predecessor, Rudy Giuliani, who failed spectacularly in his 2008 campaign.

* Speaking of candidates considering 11th-hour bids, former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick (D) is reportedly now eyeing a 2020 race. For what it’s worth, the filing deadline in New Hampshire is Friday.

* And remember Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, whose nomination to serve as Veterans Affairs secretary failed in embarrassing fashion? He’s reportedly now weighing a congressional campaign – as a Republican – in Texas’ 13th district, where Rep. Mac Thornberry (R) is retiring. (This is literally the reddest district in the United States, and a crowded GOP primary field is likely.)