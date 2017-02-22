Trump’s lawyer responds to Russia questions with evolving answers

Cohen shifted his story again on Monday, telling Business Insider in a series of text messages that he denies “even knowing what the plan is.” But he said in a later message that he met with Artemenko in New York for “under 10 minutes” to discuss a proposal that Artemenko said “was acknowledged by Russian authorities that would create world peace.” “My response was, ‘Who doesn’t want world peace?’” Cohen said.

That raises the question: What are the conflicts of interest involved with the White House talking with “FBI leadership” about whether a senior White House official “misled” or “lied” to agents? If Flynn lied to FBI agents, that could be a felony. Who from the White House, talked to whom at the FBI, about what?



Priebus went on to say, “We have talked about this. I think we’ve laid it out very clearly and now it’s up to the DOJ [Department of Justice] and the FBI to take it any further, if that’s what they do.”



What did the White House lay out “very clearly?”