Trump’s campaign against imaginary voter fraud quietly fades

President Trump plans to sign an executive order Thursday afternoon related to voter fraud, his press secretary told reporters without providing additional details. A day earlier, Trump called for a “major investigation into VOTER FRAUD” in back-to-back tweets that said such a probe would cover “those registered to vote in two states, those who are illegal” and “those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).”

After talking about voter fraud all week, President Trump abruptly postponed a scheduled ceremony Thursday in which he was to have signed an executive order calling for a government investigation into illegal voting.



White House aides announced the postponement of the event in late afternoon…. “The president got back a little late, and he got jammed up on some meetings that needed to occur,” said White House press secretary Sean Spicer. “We’re going to roll all [of the executive-order signings] into Friday and Saturday.”