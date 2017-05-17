Trump whines to Coast Guard: No president has ever ‘been treated worse’

“Over the course of your life, you will find that things are not always fair. You will find that things happen to you that you do not deserve and that are not always warranted. But you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight. Never, ever, ever give up. Things will work out just fine.



“Look at the way I’ve been treated lately, especially by the media. No politician in history – and I say this with great surety – has been treated worse or more unfairly.”