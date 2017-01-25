Trump wants a ‘major investigation’ into an imaginary problem

President Donald Trump continued to perpetuate unsubstantiated and debunked claims of election irregularities Wednesday morning by promising a “major investigation” into what he described as “voter fraud.” […]



Trump tweeted Wednesday morning that he would ask for an investigation into voter fraud, including alleged votes by undocumented immigrants, people who are allegedly registered to vote in more than one state and “those registered to vote who are dead (and many for a long time).”



The president said that depending on the results of the investigation, he would call for “strengthening up voting procedures!”