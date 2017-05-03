Trump pretends he’s winning the fight over the border wall

“[W]e achieved the single largest increase in border security funding in 10 years. So we have more money now for the border than we’ve gotten in 10 years. The Democrats didn’t tell you that. They forgot. In their notes, they forgot to tell you that. With enough money to make a down payment on the border wall… And make no mistake, we are beginning to build the wall….”

The remarks really were inappropriate given the audience. Trump, instead of focusing on the Air Force Academy and its trophy, complained about Democrats, went after “Obamacare,” and bragged about his perceived victories in the budget fight. When presidents speak to the military, they’re supposed to be non-partisan and non-political, but it appears Trump’s impulse control failed him again.Even looking past this, though, the idea that Trump just received a “down payment on the border wall” isn’t true. There was money in the spending bill for border security – Democrats didn’t put up much of a fight over this – but as the president should understand, that money can’t go towards his beloved wall idea.So why did Trump say otherwise? In part because he’s trying to spin his defeat in the budget talks, and in part because he seems eager to reassure his base that the administration’s commitment to a border wall hasn’t faded.