Trump comes up with a brand new response to the Russia scandal

Some of the more notable responses include Trump’s



But despite all of these head-shaking gems, the president-elect yesterday rolled out a new line yesterday during an impromptu Q&A with reporters, which was probably the most hilarious to date.



Someone asked Trump about several senators, most notably Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), pushing for



In a follow-up, Trump was asked about possible economic sanctions against Russia in general. Seventeen U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia intervened in the American presidential election, in part because Vladimir Putin’s government wanted Donald Trump in the White House. In response to the revelations, the president-elect and his transition team have come up with all kinds of various reactions.Some of the more notable responses include Trump’s mockery of U.S. intelligence officials , his attempts to blame different countries for the cyber attack, his assertion that the hack may not have happened at all, and his team’s insistence that questions themselves shouldn’t be asked because they undermine Trump’s legitimacy.But despite all of these head-shaking gems, the president-elect yesterday rolled out a new line yesterday during an impromptu Q&A with reporters, which was probably the most hilarious to date.Someone asked Trump about several senators, most notably Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), pushing for a thorough investigation into the Russia scandal. The president-elect responded by noting – twice – that he ran against Graham in the GOP presidential primaries, as if that were relevant.In a follow-up, Trump was asked about possible economic sanctions against Russia in general. He replied

“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole, you know, age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind the security that we need.”