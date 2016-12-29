Trump comes up with a brand new response to the Russia scandal

“I think we ought to get on with our lives. I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly. The whole, you know, age of computer has made it where nobody knows exactly what’s going on. We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I’m not sure we have the kind the security that we need.”

Um, what?There’s evidence that a foreign adversary attacked an American election, stole American materials, and launched an espionage operation to help elect their preferred, allied candidate. The beneficiary of foreign intervention has a new position: “I think we ought to get on with our lives” because computers “have complicated lives.”Obviously, Trump’s answer is the worst kind of word salad, but let’s not miss the bigger picture here: the president-elect is signaling weakness to the world. Trump, presented with evidence that a foreign adversary attacked the United States, doesn’t seem to care in the slightest, and instead of responding, his plan is to simply move on, thankful that the alleged Russian espionage was in his favor.