Trump administration tries playing hardball with health insurers

The growing frustration with the Trump administration’s management – reflected in letters to state regulators and in interviews with more than two dozen senior industry and government officials nationwide – undercuts a key White House claim that Obamacare insurance marketplaces are collapsing on their own.



Instead, according to many officials, it is the Trump administration that is driving much of the current instability by refusing to commit to steps to keep markets running, such as funding aid for low-income consumers or enforcing penalties for people who go without insurance.