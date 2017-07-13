Thursday’s Mini-Report, 7.13.17

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* That’s quite a bust: “The Department of Justice on Thursday announced charges against more than 400 people in connection with a major crackdown on medical fraud aimed at combating the nation’s opioid epidemic.”

* Speaking of the DOJ: “A day late, the Justice Department complied this morning with a federal court order and released part of a security clearance form dealing with Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ contacts with foreign governments.”

* Look for more on this one on tonight’s show: “Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal attorney on the Russia case, threatened a stranger in a string of profanity-laden emails Wednesday night.”

* Candice Jackson: “The Department of Education’s civil rights chief apologized for comments she made regarding campus sexual assaults.”

* This was a very odd thing to say: “President Donald Trump was overheard complimenting the French first lady, saying she was ‘in such good shape,’ during a live video in Paris on Thursday.”

* I’m glad the clip is getting attention: “Video of Florida’s only black state attorney being pulled over by two police officers prompted criticism after it was published to the Orlando Police Department’s YouTube page on Wednesday.”

* House Speaker Paul Ryan announced that “the House dress code will be ‘modernized’ following recent uproar after several female reporters dressed in sleeveless clothes and open-toed shoes were turned away from the Speaker’s lobby, a chamber in the House where reporters often interview congressmembers.”

* The latest statement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center, on behalf of the Scalise family: “Congressman Steve Scalise remains hospitalized at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. Today, he underwent surgery for the management of deep tissue infection related to his bullet wounds. He is in fair condition, and will require careful monitoring to see if and when further interventions are necessary.”

Anything to add? Consider this an open thread.