Thursday’s Mini-Report, 11.14.19

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Today’s school shooting: “A teenage gunman opened fire at a Southern California high school Thursday morning, killing two students and wounding three others, before shooting himself in the head, officials said. The suspect, whom authorities described as an Asian male and who turned 16 Thursday, was in ‘grave’ condition at a hospital, Los Angeles County authorities said.”

* Trump’s State Department: “A State Department watchdog on Thursday faulted President Donald Trump’s top diplomat on Iran for sidelining a career employee after her loyalty was questioned by officials who cited her Iranian-American heritage and her work under the previous administration.”

* Dan Brouillette: “The deputy to outgoing Energy Secretary Rick Perry told lawmakers Thursday that he had no role in the Ukraine matters now at the heart of the House’s impeachment investigation as he tried to distance himself from the controversy with the Senate considering his Cabinet nomination.”

* That seems like a lot of people: “Wednesday’s opening round of the House impeachment hearings drew an average audience of 13.1 million viewers across six major networks, per preliminary Nielsen data.”

* Pentagon: “The inspector general’s office for the Department of Defense is declining to open an investigation into the department’s delay in providing military assistance funds to Ukraine, but will leave the door open to beginning one in the future.”

* Dems seem quite focused on that word: “Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that President Donald Trump committed ‘bribery,’ an impeachable offense, by trying to force Ukraine into tarnishing a political rival to help him in the 2020 election.”

* One to watch: “The former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine watched in disbelief as her reputation was publicly sullied in a slow-burning campaign to discredit her. She was unceremoniously ousted from her job even as her boss assured her she had done nothing wrong. On Friday, diplomat Marie Yovanovitch gets her turn to tell the public how she feels about her treatment by the Trump administration.”

* Some odd things happened yesterday, but perhaps the oddest was Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), one of Congress’ most far-right voices, tweeting out a series missives, the first letters of which spelled out, “Epstein didn’t kill himself.”

See you tomorrow.