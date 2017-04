Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.6.17

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.* While Democratic fundraising in Georgia’s 6th congressional district usually doesn’t exceed five digits, Jon Ossoff (D), the top candidate in the upcoming congressional special election, has raised over $8 million * In Montana’s congressional special election, Rob Quist (D) released his first television ad , telling voters, “There’s nearly 300 millionaires in Congress, but not one Montana folk singer.” The election is on May 25.* In Virginia’s 10th congressional district, which is represented by Republican Barbara Comstock despite Hillary Clinton defeating Donald Trump in the district, Democrats are clamoring to run against the two-term incumbent. Among the leading candidates: Dorothy McAuliffe, who’s married to current Gov. Terry McAuliffe.* Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) stepped down yesterday as the finance chair of the NRCC, leading many to believe she’s poised to launch a campaign against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).* In Illinois, the field of Democrats ready to take on incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) is growing : “Billionaire entrepreneur and investor J.B. Pritzker, a longtime Democratic fundraiser, will formally join the race…. Pritzker, an heir to the family’s Hyatt Hotel fortune, is a founder of Pritzker Group, a private investment firm. He also founded the technology startup 1871. Forbes estimates his wealth at $3.4 billion.”* When Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration, Henry McMaster (R) became the new governor of South Carolina, a year ahead of the state’s next gubernatorial election. The incumbent, however, won’t be able to run for a term of his own without a primary challenge: former state health department director Catherine Templeton kicked off a campaign this week, and others appear likely to jump in to the GOP contest.* And in Maine, Sen. Angus King (I) won’t run unopposed next year: state Sen. Eric Brakey (R) announced yesterday that he’s taking on the incumbent. Brakey will turn 30 next year, which means he’s barely constitutionally eligible for the post.