Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.6.17
—Updated
Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.
* While Democratic fundraising in Georgia’s 6th congressional district usually doesn’t exceed five digits, Jon Ossoff (D), the top candidate in the upcoming congressional special election, has raised over $8 million.
* In Montana’s congressional special election, Rob Quist (D) released his first television ad, telling voters, “There’s nearly 300 millionaires in Congress, but not one Montana folk singer.” The election is on May 25.
* In Virginia’s 10th congressional district, which is represented by Republican Barbara Comstock despite Hillary Clinton defeating Donald Trump in the district, Democrats are clamoring to run against the two-term incumbent. Among the leading candidates: Dorothy McAuliffe, who’s married to current Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
* Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) stepped down yesterday as the finance chair of the NRCC, leading many to believe she’s poised to launch a campaign against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).
* In Illinois, the field of Democrats ready to take on incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) is growing: “Billionaire entrepreneur and investor J.B. Pritzker, a longtime Democratic fundraiser, will formally join the race…. Pritzker, an heir to the family’s Hyatt Hotel fortune, is a founder of Pritzker Group, a private investment firm. He also founded the technology startup 1871. Forbes estimates his wealth at $3.4 billion.”
* When Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration, Henry McMaster (R) became the new governor of South Carolina, a year ahead of the state’s next gubernatorial election. The incumbent, however, won’t be able to run for a term of his own without a primary challenge: former state health department director Catherine Templeton kicked off a campaign this week, and others appear likely to jump in to the GOP contest.
* And in Maine, Sen. Angus King (I) won’t run unopposed next year: state Sen. Eric Brakey (R) announced yesterday that he’s taking on the incumbent. Brakey will turn 30 next year, which means he’s barely constitutionally eligible for the post.
* While Democratic fundraising in Georgia’s 6th congressional district usually doesn’t exceed five digits, Jon Ossoff (D), the top candidate in the upcoming congressional special election, has raised over $8 million.
* In Montana’s congressional special election, Rob Quist (D) released his first television ad, telling voters, “There’s nearly 300 millionaires in Congress, but not one Montana folk singer.” The election is on May 25.
* In Virginia’s 10th congressional district, which is represented by Republican Barbara Comstock despite Hillary Clinton defeating Donald Trump in the district, Democrats are clamoring to run against the two-term incumbent. Among the leading candidates: Dorothy McAuliffe, who’s married to current Gov. Terry McAuliffe.
* Rep. Ann Wagner (R-Mo.) stepped down yesterday as the finance chair of the NRCC, leading many to believe she’s poised to launch a campaign against Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-Mo.).
* In Illinois, the field of Democrats ready to take on incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) is growing: “Billionaire entrepreneur and investor J.B. Pritzker, a longtime Democratic fundraiser, will formally join the race…. Pritzker, an heir to the family’s Hyatt Hotel fortune, is a founder of Pritzker Group, a private investment firm. He also founded the technology startup 1871. Forbes estimates his wealth at $3.4 billion.”
* When Nikki Haley joined the Trump administration, Henry McMaster (R) became the new governor of South Carolina, a year ahead of the state’s next gubernatorial election. The incumbent, however, won’t be able to run for a term of his own without a primary challenge: former state health department director Catherine Templeton kicked off a campaign this week, and others appear likely to jump in to the GOP contest.
* And in Maine, Sen. Angus King (I) won’t run unopposed next year: state Sen. Eric Brakey (R) announced yesterday that he’s taking on the incumbent. Brakey will turn 30 next year, which means he’s barely constitutionally eligible for the post.
More Like This
Best of MSNBC
Thursday's Campaign Round-Up, 4.6.17
—Updated