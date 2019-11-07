Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.7.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Pointing to “voting irregularities” that he did not identify, outgoing Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin (R) formally requested yesterday a recanvass of the results of the gubernatorial race he lost a day earlier.

* The latest Quinnipiac poll in Iowa found the top four Democratic candidates within five points of one another: Elizabeth Warren was first with 20%, followed by Pete Buttigieg with 19%. Bernie Sanders was third with 17%, followed by Joe Biden with 15%.

* On a related note, the same poll found Amy Klobuchar in fifth place with 5% support in Iowa, which helped the Minnesota senator become the sixth candidate to qualify for the party’s presidential primary debate in December. Tulsi Gabbard, meanwhile, was in seventh place with 3%, which means she’s now eligible to participate in the November debate.

* After more than three decades on Capitol Hill, Rep. Pete Visclosky (D-Ind.) announced yesterday that he’ll retire at the end of this Congress. That will create a vacancy as the chair of the powerful defense appropriations subcommittee, which Visclosky currently leads.

* Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.) yesterday announced her support for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign. Pressley is a member of the four-person group of progressive first-term congresswomen known as “The Squad,” though the other three members endorsed Bernie Sanders.

* Joe Biden, meanwhile, picked up an endorsement yesterday from Rep. Marc Veasey (D-Texas). The former give president now has nine endorsements from black members of Congress.

* The Democratic National Committee announced yesterday that it’s presidential primary debate scheduled for next month at UCLA will need a new venue: a labor fight involving the university prompted party leaders to make the change.

* And 10 days before Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, Donald Trump traveled to the Pelican State last night for another campaign rally. Ostensibly trying to help Republican Eddie Rispone, the president spent a fair amount of time condemning the impeachment inquiry as “deranged.”