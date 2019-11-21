Thursday’s Campaign Round-Up, 11.21.19

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* It looked to me like voters learned quite a bit during last night’s Democratic presidential primary debate.

* In one of the most important polls I’ve seen in a while, the latest Marquette University Law School poll found Donald Trump leading each of the top four Democratic presidential contenders in hypothetical general-election match-ups in Wisconsin, in margins ranging from three to eight points.

* Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign picked up a new congressional endorsement this morning, when the Virgin Islands’ Rep. Stacey Plaskett (D) threw her support behind the California senator. Plaskett is the 11th member of the Congressional Black Caucus to endorse Harris.

* For the second time this week, a poll out of Iowa offers good news for Pete Buttigieg: a new Iowa State University poll found the former mayor leading the Democrats’ presidential field with 26%, followed by Elizabeth Warren at 19%. Bernie Sanders is a very close third with 18% followed by Joe Biden at 12%.

* In New York, a new Siena College poll found Biden leading Warren among Democratic voters, 24% to 14%, with the former vice president’s support fueled in large part by African-American support. Sanders is a close third with 13% in the poll.

* Google announced changes to its policy on microtargeted advertising yesterday. As the Wall Street Journal reported, “Under the new policy, political ads can only be targeted based on users’ age, gender, and location at the postal-code level. Political advertisers will also still be able to display ads based on the content of the page a user is viewing. Advertisers would no longer be able to target political ads based on users’ interests inferred from browsing or search history.”

* And Wayne Messam, the mayor of Miramar, Fla., ended a longshot presidential campaign yesterday. By my count, that still leaves 17 Democratic presidential candidates in the party’s 2020 field.