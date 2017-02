From the Republican fringe to the White House

The official



The Wall Street Journal A couple of weeks ago, a deputy assistant to the president in Donald Trump’s White House, made a curious argument during a radio interview. The official said Team Trump will continue to repeat its “fake news” talking point until news organizations stop “attacking” the president.The official added , “[U]ntil the media understands how wrong that attitude is, and how it hurts their credibility, we are going to continue to say, ‘fake news.’ … That’s the reality.”Even for Trump World, it was an odd thing to say. White House officials will keep saying “fake news,” not because the news is fake, but as part of a name-calling exercise responding to coverage Trump and his aides don’t like.The official was a man by the name of Sebastian Gorka – one of several Breitbart News alum who’ve been hired to work in the White House – and he’s maintained a very high media profile of late, becoming one of Trump’s most notable cheerleaders and anti-media attack dogs.The Wall Street Journal reported that Gorka, who’s focused his attention for years on what he calls the “global jihadist movement,” has even gained a seat at a powerful and influential table.

Mr. Gorka has now taken that view into the center of power at the White House, where he is part of the new White House Strategic Initiatives Group. He said he reports to Jared Kushner, Mr. Trump’s adviser and son-in-law; Reince Priebus, the White House chief of staff; and Steve Bannon, the president’s chief strategist.



The Strategic Initiatives Group has been described by some U.S. officials and experts as a parallel National Security Council, writing executive orders with relatively little input from policy officials and subject matter experts.





Given Gorka’s anti-Muslim attitudes, his role isn’t exactly encouraging.But it was something the Washington Post said in its profile on Gorka that stood out for me:

For years, Gorka had labored on the fringes of Washington and the far edge of acceptable debate as defined by the city’s Republican and Democratic foreign policy elite. Today, the former national security editor for the conservative Breitbart News outlet occupies a senior job in the White House and his controversial ideas – especially about Islam – drive Trump’s populist approach to counterterrorism and national security.





In November, for example, the Washington Post published a This notion of a political radical making the transition from “the fringes” to the White House keeps coming up for a reason.In November, for example, the Washington Post published a report on Jeff Sessions as “a fringe figure” for much of his career. Now, of course, he’s the attorney general for the United States. As we discussed at the time, Sessions is hardly alone: Stephen Bannon was an even more obscure fringe figure, running a right-wing website before he became the president’s campaign chairman and ultimately his chief White House strategist – even rewarded with a seat on the National Security Council.