The ‘Never-Mind-What-Trump-Said’ foreign policy endures

Vice President Mike Pence assured Australian leaders on Saturday that the United States was committed to the countries’ “strong and historic alliance,” and he reaffirmed that the Trump administration would honor a refugee deal that President Trump disparaged in a January phone call with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. […]



On Saturday, Mr. Pence confirmed that the deal was still on. “Whatever reservations the president may have about the details of agreements reached by the prior administration, we’ll honor this agreement, out of respect for that enormously important alliance,” he said at a joint news conference with Mr. Turnbull in Sydney.