Republicans’ health care plan has already run out of friends

Opposition to the GOP bill to repeal the Affordable Care Act continued to emerge on Wednesday – the bill’s second day in the public eye – with statements condemning the bill from groups representing doctors, nurses, hospitals, and the elderly.



Mobbed by reporters as he emerged from casting an afternoon vote, the bill’s author Rep. Greg Walden (R-OR) brushed off the latest round of criticism, saying the thousands of hospitals and hundreds of thousands of doctors are part of a “medical industrial complex” that opposes major reforms to Medicaid.